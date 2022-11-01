Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Saint Paul, MN, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Saint Paul is $185 per month or $2,220 annually.
Car insurance in Saint Paul is $16 more than the average monthly cost in Minnesota.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Saint Paul on average is Liberty Mutual.
Car Insurance in Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul is part of the Twin Cities in the beautiful state of Minnesota. Residents enjoy many perks, including having one of the highest average household incomes in the U.S. and access to cheap car insurance. On average, car insurance costs $185 per month, with many companies offering policies below $200, giving you plenty of options to compare.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Saint Paul, MN
What is the cheapest car insurance in Saint Paul?
Liberty Mutual is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Saint Paul, with rates starting at $164 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Average monthly premiums in Saint Paul have a large range, with both large national providers and small local insurers offering affordable rates. This difference in cost between companies emphasizes the importance of comparing quotes before buying a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|$164
|Nationwide
|$189
|Progressive
|$202
|State Auto
|$223
|Bristol West
|$273
|Integrity
|$147
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Safeco
|$162
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$163
|Acuity
|$175
|Stillwater
|$211
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Minnesota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Minnesota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Minnesota[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Minnesota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$40,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Saint Paul Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance is a necessary cost, but one way to control the expense is to keep a clean driving record. Auto insurance companies use your driving and accident history as a factor in your premiums[2]. Traffic accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations can cause your car insurance rates to go up. Speeding tickets in St. Paul can be especially costly.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$181
|Speeding Ticket
|$243
|At-Fault Accident
|$264
|DUI
|$360
High-Risk Car Insurance Minnesota
Saint Paul Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies in Saint Paul use your credit score as a factor to determine your insurance rates[3]. The higher your score, the more likely you are to get a cheaper rate on your car insurance coverage. Making on-time payments and keeping your debt balance low can help lower your insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$169
|Good
|$200
|Average
|$220
|Poor
|$341
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Saint Paul
To get the best deal on auto insurance in Saint Paul, you have to know what to look for and where to look. There is no one-size-fits-all option. Everyone is different, so it’s important to understand what type of coverage you need before you start shopping around.
No matter what you are looking for, Insurify can help you find cheap car insurance in Saint Paul. Just enter a few driving details, then compare car insurance quotes side by side to make sure you’re getting the best rate. Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters or home insurance for hefty discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding cheap car insurance in Saint Paul can be tricky and stressful, but it isn’t impossible. Hands down, the easiest way to find cheap insurance in Saint Paul is by comparing auto insurance rates. Don’t settle for your current rates just because the insurance agent is great. Customer service is an important role, but many companies offer great service and great rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Saint Paul is $185 per month. That’s just over $2,000 per year. Your rates could be more or less, depending on your driving history, policy limits, and coverage preferences. For example, buying the minimum required coverage is cheaper than a full-coverage insurance policy, but you’ll sacrifice some financial protection to get lower rates.
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Saint Paul can feel overwhelming, but it helps to know what drives up rates. Your age, neighborhood, policy options, and deductible amount factor into your rate. However, a low credit score, a poor driving history, high insurance limits, and an active claims history can increase your premiums.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
