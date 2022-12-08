8 Tips to Get Over Driving Anxiety and Overcome Fear

8 tips for overcoming driving anxiety

You can turn to tips and tricks if you’re struggling with driving anxiety, but overcoming anxiety may look different for everyone. The following examples depict reliable options for you to consider when navigating how to deal with anxiety about driving.

1. Understand what causes your driving anxiety

A crucial first step in dealing with your driving anxiety is considering where these feelings come from. Understanding the root of your anxious feelings and acknowledging the causes may empower you and make it easier to believe that you can overcome your fear.

2. Combat intrusive thoughts

Intrusive thoughts pop up suddenly, often with no specific trigger, and are typically unwanted and unpleasant. If you have intrusive thoughts about driving, you may feel increased anxiety around being on the road. You can work with a mental health professional to learn how to identify intrusive thoughts and combat them.

3. Stay in the moment

Focusing on the here and now often makes it easier to tamp down feelings of overwhelming anxiety while driving. Instead of thinking about the risks associated with driving, remaining present and focusing your thoughts on the steps required to get where you need to go can recenter your mind in a helpful way. Even something as simple as accounting for the sensory cues around you — how your hands feel on the steering wheel, what you see in front of you on the road, the smell of your car’s air freshener, the sound of the air conditioner or radio in your car — may interrupt your anxiety-driven thoughts.

See Also: 10 States with the Best Drivers in 2022

No universal way to relax exists, but allotting time in your life to relax helps you cope with anxiety. Try to find a relaxation method that works for you. For example, you can learn breathing and relaxation techniques to turn to while driving or before you get in the car to put your mind at ease.

5. Hire a driving instructor or take a safe driving course

Improving and developing more confidence in your driving abilities can be a great way to ease feelings of anxiety surrounding driving. Hiring a driving instructor or taking a safe driving course may help you feel more comfortable on the road by openly discussing and confronting your driving anxieties. And many driving instructors even walk their students through what to do in more dangerous driving scenarios, like when to use an emergency break. You may feel calmer in the car knowing there is an expert next to you who can help you avoid threats or who can assure you that you’re doing a good job.

6. Exposure therapy

Exposure therapy helps people confront their fears by forcing them to face the activity, object, or situation they’re afraid of. For people with driving anxiety, this could involve a psychologist creating a safe environment in which to introduce them to driving with the goal of reducing fear and decreasing avoidance.

7. Seek help from a mental health professional

If you feel you could benefit from professional help, you can work with a mental health provider who has experience in the treatment of phobias and anxiety (such as a therapist) to work on a treatment plan. Medication, support groups, and psychotherapy can all help provide you with support.

8. Cognitive behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a psychological treatment that can help patients with anxiety by working to change someone’s behavioral patterns. Techniques to accomplish this include facing fears instead of avoiding them, role playing to work through difficult interactions that may arise, and finding ways to relax.

Read More: These 5 Car Brands Get into the Most Accidents in 2022