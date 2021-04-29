Guide to Buying a Car Out of State: Considerations, Recommendations

Finding the Best Car…and the Best Price

Several websites exist simply to compile listings of new and used cars. Cars.com and Auto Trader, for example, compile listings across the country and allow you to be hyper-specific with your search terms. You can also check out dealership websites and even Facebook Marketplace to find listings from private sellers.

With so many options out there, finding a great price for your new car may seem too vastly complicated to narrow down to one choice. Be sure to take your time during your shopping process. A great strategy is to m ake a list of must-haves and nice-to-haves. Knowing what you can’t live without will help you make sure you get what you need.

Once you have some models in mind, it can be very helpful to read through discussion boards on the vehicle. People often use them to ask and answer common questions about the car. This has the added benefit of showing you the kinds of maintenance typically associated with the car and will offer insight into your decision. In a similar vein, you should also check out reviews of any dealership you’re considering.

If you’re buying a new car, be sure to also visit the dealership website for information about rebates. These can potentially save you hundreds, even thousands versus buying in your home state. And don’t forget to research your trade-in if you have one. Knowing the worth of your old car will help tremendously during price negotiations.

Cars have different levels of demand depending on location. Four-wheel-drive vehicles are more popular in colder climates, while convertibles and sports cars are more desirable in warmer climates. Traveling to a place with lower demand for the vehicle you want will usually result in a better deal.

Bear in mind that, regardless of where you purchase your car, you will pay sales tax in your home state. So if you’re purchasing out of state simply to save on sales tax, it’s probably not worth it. In some states, like California, if you’re driving the car home yourself, you may need to pay additional sales tax in the state of purchase. Be sure to take any additional tax into account when calculating costs.

It’s also not a bad idea to compare how much insurance will cost on your new or new-to-you vehicle. Some makes and models cost less to insure than others, and this can affect your bottom line in a big way.