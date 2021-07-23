AutoTempest.com Review: Consumer Reviews
Updated July 23, 2021
Reading time: 2 minutes
If you’re in the market for a used car and want to buy online (why not, right?), there’s one meta-search engine that’s causing a real storm…
AutoTempest is a used car aggregator that lets users compare listings from multiple sites.
As a “used car search engine,” AutoTempest allows shoppers to navigate multiple used car sites at once.
AutoTempest is actually a spinoff of SearchTempest.com. SearchTempest lets users search for goods on sites like Amazon, Craigslist, and eBay; AutoTempest specifically lists used car listings.
You can think of it this way: it’s the Insurify of used cars!
This meta-search engine displays thousands of car listings at once, purportedly saving car shoppers time on their buying journey. It automatically aggregates postings on used car websites such as:
AutoTrader.com
CarGurus
Cars.com
CarsDirect
CarSoup.com
Carvana
Craigslist
eBay Motors
Oodle
TrueCar
So AutoTempest’s value proposition, like that of most search engines, is basically its convenience and 100-percent online experience. Instead of heading to a car dealership sight unseen, why not just navigate the early stages of the used car buying process online?
To see what all the fuss was about, I decided to give AutoTempest a try myself.
The site was simple and pretty user-friendly.
I searched for any type of Honda Accord within 50 miles of my ZIP code (a pretty conservative radius).
The site listed a plethora of cars for sale. The listings spanned from dealerships to eBay posts to offers on Cars.com, and the price range among them was pretty expansive. To score a cheaper deal, I used the lefthand sidebar’s price filter to remove any offers over $10,000. I also filtered out any postings by dealerships to see listings only provided on private sellers’ external sites. What was left was a solid number of offers, all of which were lifted from Cars.com.
Additionally, I was able to save my search, filter across price ranges, body style, certified pre-owned status, and Kelley Blue Book value.
Pros of my experience: After I took the time to apply some relevant filters, I found some great deals. Sure, finding a used car for cheap isn’t totally inconceivable, but to be able to do so in a matter of minutes and restrict the listings to my immediate radius saved me a lot of guesswork. And as a member of the Insurify team, I may be biased, but the ease of the experience convinced me that comparison shopping truly is the way of the future for e-commerce.
Cons: Unfortunately, AutoTempest can’t filter out scams or fake postings. So, buyer beware. Make sure you’re one hundred percent certain that the car you end up purchasing is legit; AutoTempest is not legally liable if you’re swindled.
Once you buy a car, you can’t just hit the road with immunity.
So, what’s the first thing you should do after signing your name on the dotted line?
Say it with us: Get that car insured!
Insurify is the foremost car insurance quotes comparison platform out there. Hundreds of thousands of drivers nationwide have already compared real, ready-to-bind quotes on Insurify, whether they’re just curious, dead-set on securing their first car insurance policy, or looking to switch from their current provider.
Are car-buyers swept away by AutoTempest? Or is the website just a disaster of hurricanic proportions?
Car enthusiasts on Reddit are known to sing AutoTempest’s praises:
Besides these anecdotal musings, few other sites online have collected user reviews of the AutoTempest experience. Check back here soon for the official Insurify Composite Rating. Until then, make sure each new car you buy is properly insured. Your car insurance quotes comparison journey starts with Insurify!
No, AutoTempest is a meta-search engine for online used car postings. If you need cheap car insurance after getting your new used car, you'll need to visit an auto insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare rates from top insurance companies. The process takes mere minutes, and you can select and buy an insurance plan that works for you entirely online the same day as your vehicle purchase.
AutoTempest is a "used car search engine" that lets users sort, filter, and compare car sale listings across multiple sites at once. Note that AutoTempest aggregates used car listings only, not cheap car insurance quotes .
AutoTempest generates car listings from a wide swath of sites, including AutoTrader.com, CarGurus, Cars.com, CarsDirect, CarSoup.com, Carvana, Craigslist, eBay Motors, Oodle, and TrueCar. AutoTempest can't filter out scams or fake postings, so make sure the deal you're getting on any listing is legit, especially before agreeing on the terms of purchase and shopping for car insurance quotes.
AutoTempest was launched in 2008. Its Founder and President is Nathan Stretch.
Contact Information
|Email address
|contact@autotempest.com
|Website
|www.autotempest.com
