Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Iowa City, IA
Drivers in Iowa city and in other cities around the state should buy a car insurance policy if they want to stay safe and legal on the road. Although Iowa is one of the cheaper states in terms of auto insurance rates, with premiums costing drivers an average of $158 per month, cheaper insurance coverage is out there. Use Insurify to get the best rates for you today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Iowa City is $139 per month, or $1668 annually.
Car insurance in Iowa City is $3 less than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Iowa City on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Iowa City, IA
Everyone wants cheap car insurance, and luckily for Iowa City residents, there are affordable options available. Although the following insurance companies have the cheapest car insurance quotes in Iowa City on average, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes so you can make sure you’re getting the best rates based on your circumstances.
|Insurance Provider in Iowa City
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|$165 /mo
|The General
|$191 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Iowa City, IA
While cheap car insurance is a priority, it’s also important to make sure you have an insurance company that can offer good customer service and reliably pay claims. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Safeco
|86
|$121 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$165 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$86 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Iowa City
|$178/mo
|Iowa
|$98/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Iowa City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age plays a big role in determining your auto insurance rates. Younger drivers, who are less experienced behind the wheel and more likely to get into accidents, tend to see the highest rates. Older drivers, on the other hand, see lower costs. Keep in mind that these averages are for the state of Iowa and rates may be different in Iowa City.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$273
|20s
|$174
|30s
|$125
|40s
|$111
|50s
|$95
|60s
|$88
|70s
|$93
|80+
|$96
Iowa City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the many factors that will determine your car insurance rates is your driving record. Drivers with DUIs, car accidents, and other traffic violations in their past will see higher rates than drivers with clean records. Here’s what you can expect to pay on average in Iowa City based on your driving history.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$141
|Speeding Ticket
|$182
|At-Fault Accident
|$190
|DUI
|$279
Iowa City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score will also affect your car insurance rates. On average, drivers with a good credit score will typically pay less for auto insurance than drivers with a bad credit score because drivers with poor credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. The following is what you can expect to pay on average in Iowa City based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$122
|Good
|$130
|Average
|$152
|Bad
|$189
Iowa City DMV Information
Iowa City is home to one office that offers DMV services. Iowa city residents will have to make an appointment to visit the Iowa City Driver’s License Station, but the office does offer driver’s license and ID card renewal online for convenience. The Iowa City Driver’s License Station is located at:
Eastdale Mall
1700 South First Avenue
Iowa City, Iowa 52240
(319) 338-5294
Public Transportation in Iowa City
While most residents of Iowa City drive to get around, Iowa City offers transit options for residents who don’t want to drive from point A to point B. The transit department of Iowa City offers multiple bus routes, all of which can be found on their website.
If you don’t want to drive but would prefer not to ride the bus, Uber and Lyft are both available in Iowa City.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Iowa City
For more detailed Iowa city level guides, check out these below.
Green Driving in Iowa City IA
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
Environment Iowa, based in Des Moines, advocates on behalf of the most pressing environmental issues in the state. Their priorities include progressive moves toward solar energy, clean water, and saving dwindling bee populations. The state of Iowa offers many green driver incentives, including federal tax credits and discounts through some car insurance carriers.
Insurify's Greenest Cities ¶ Iowa City ¶ 0% % of Hybrids / Electrics
FAQs - Iowa City, IA Car Insurance
The average cost of car insurance in Iowa City is $83 per month, but personal aspects of your driving history and profile will affect your individual rate. That’s why it’s always important to shop around and compare quotes, because the average cheapest auto insurance company in your area might not have the best rate for you.
While Iowa auto insurance coverage is relatively inexpensive, individual factors such as your driving record and your age can cause your car insurance premiums to increase. The coverage option you choose could also drive up your rates. You’ll pay more for a full-coverage policy than you will for liability coverage only.
Insurify Insights
How Iowa City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Iowa City, Iowa below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Iowa City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Iowa in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Iowa City
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Iowa
#6
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Iowa
#4
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Iowa
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Iowa
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Iowa City drivers rank 3 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with an accident: 13.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Iowa City drivers rank 4 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with a DUI: 3.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Iowa, Iowa City drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Iowa, Iowa City drivers rank 6 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Iowa, Iowa City drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with a speeding ticket: 14%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Iowa City drivers rank 20 in clean driving records across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with clean record: 69.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Iowa City drivers rank 7 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Iowa City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.07%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Iowa Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022