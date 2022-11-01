Cheapest Car Insurance for Recent Graduates (2022)

Car Insurance Discounts for Recent College Graduates

Aside from purchasing the correct type of insurance coverage, you’ll also want to explore the many discounts available before making a decision. The initial quote you receive from an insurance provider often doesn’t take into account specific lifestyle factors that could help you save.

Student Discounts for College Grads

Popular companies like Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm all provide significant savings on your policy rates while you’re in school. However, each company has qualifying factors you must meet to take advantage of those savings. Graduate students can save too.

Newer Car Discount

Money can be tight after college graduation, especially if you have to start paying off your student loans. However, many car insurance providers will offer lower rates to those who drive newer vehicles. Not only are these cars equipped with more robust safety features, but they tend to be more reliable as well, often making your rates pretty reasonable.

Bundling Discounts

Since you’re already thinking about auto insurance, now might be a good time to consider your other insurance needs, too. You’ll likely find an insurance provider that offers bundling discounts. Consider bundling auto and renters insurance needs to see if you’re eligible for extra savings.

Multi-Driver Discounts

Speaking of roommates, you might consider adding roommates you trust to your policy to enroll in a multi-driver discount. Keep in mind that their driving history will affect your rate, so it’s best to speak with an insurance agent to see whether this will save you money.

Credit Score Savings

Your credit score is used as a factor in determining your auto insurance rates. Insurers also may offer a good credit discount. Staying on top of your student loan payments and credit cards can help you save on your auto insurance policy. Each insurance provider will offer a different array of savings options, so carefully consider which one best meets your needs.

Telematics Programs

Often, the companies that integrate telematics into policy features are also the best for college grads. A small device inside your vehicle tracks your driving habits, and your safe behavior on the road could bring you big savings.