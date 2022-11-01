Westfield Car Insurance Coverage Options

A standard auto insurance policy gets you the basic coverage you need. Choose from options like injury liability, which covers bodily injury or even property damage suffered by someone else (not you), collision that covers damage to your own car in the case of a collision, comprehensive that helps cover damage to your car in the case of theft, fire, and extreme weather, and more.

If you need more coverage, you can add other protections that are tailored just for you. Talking with a Westfield agent can help you figure out how to best customize your policy to your unique, individual needs. They can help you determine the best combination of coverages and estimate quotes based on your state’s minimum requirements, your car payments, and other factors.

Additional Basic Coverage

While Westfield offers a wide array of insurance products that cove small businesses, workers’ compensation, and even farmers, it does not offer life insurance. That doesn’t mean that you’re not covered in the case of an accident, though! As a part of its standard car insurance offerings, you can choose to add coverage for medical payments, as well as personal injury protection.

Roadside Assistance Coverage

With this add-on, Westfield is there for its drivers 24/7 in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and even Canada. This helps give drivers peace of mind to know they are covered in case their car breaks down and they need towing or a jump start, they accidentally lock themselves out of their car, they get a flat tire and need a change, they run out of gas and need some delivered, and more benefits!

More Westfield Coverage Options

Once you get your basic coverage figured out, you might then want to consider extras that fit your lifestyle and individual needs. Westfield offers other types of coverage that can benefit its policyholders like loan or lease gap coverage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, motorcycle or RV insurance, and umbrella coverage. An agent can help you figure out options.

Personalized Help with Westfield Agent

Finding the right insurance coverage might seem tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. Westfield has resources available to offer support to its policyholders. They can connect with real, live agents to help you talk things through. Independent agents are available not only when you want to buy a policy, but also when you just have questions about your coverage or need to file a claim.