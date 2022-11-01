4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Part of the Westfield Group, a popular provider of business insurance, Westfield Insurance is committed to affordability and service. An auto insurance policy with this insurer costs around $55 per month on average. Westfield auto insurance offers competitive insurance rates but has less than ideal ratings when it comes to customer satisfaction.
Westfield in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Westfield is $55 per month.
Westfield is good for those wishing to bundle their home and auto insurance.
Westfield isn't the best option for Uber or Lyft drivers in need of rideshare coverage and drivers looking for an accident forgiveness program
Westfield Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Since 1848, the Westfield insurance company has been helping families and individuals get the auto coverage they need at a price they can afford. Known for providing a variety of insurance options at a great value, the Ohio-based provider is a trusted option for drivers—especially those worried about being uninsured motorists—looking to stay on the road safely and at a fair price.
|Industry Ranking
|Westfield Rating
|J.D. Power
|836 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Less complaints than average
Westfield Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Like most car insurance companies, Westfield takes a number of factors into account in order to determine how much you pay for your premium and deductible. If your driving history is full of violations like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding and/or parking tickets, or collisions, this will cause prices to jump. Safe drivers are typically rewarded with lower rates.
|Driver Profile
|Westfield Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$67
|$77
|DUI
|$102
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$83
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$89
|$104
Westfield Car Insurance Quotes by State
Headquartered in Westfield Center, Ohio, the insurer typically caters to residents in the North Central region of the U.S. Westfield offers personal insurance in 10 states, which includes a number of insurance products, like auto insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and more. However, if needed, Westfield’s popular surety services are available in all 50 states.
You have access to an auto insurance policy with Westfield if you live in one of these 10 states. Keep in mind that some of the insurer’s discounts and premiums might vary on a state-by-state basis, and your location—from your state to your ZIP code—can impact your costs.
|State
|Westfield Average Monthly Premium
|Illinois
|$63
|Indiana
|$40
|Iowa
|$34
|Kentucky
|$69
|Michigan
|$73
|Minnesota
|$70
|Ohio
|$42
|Pennsylvania
|$48
|Tennessee
|$49
|West Virginia
|$61
Westfield Car Insurance Pros and Cons
A well-established, trusted company, Westfield is known to offer a variety of insurance products at an affordable value. A big provider of commercial insurance, it also offers great options for people looking to bundle multiple policies. Westfield is an especially good option for drivers who want to cover other vehicles on their policy.
Pros
Excellent bundling opportunities
Motorcycle or RV coverage available
Benefits for drivers with high credit scores
Cons
Not a great option for rideshare drivers
No accident forgiveness program
Westfield Car Insurance Discounts
If you see a quote that looks out of your budget, don’t forget to factor in discounts! Westfield offers a number of money-saving opportunities that make accessibility to a quality yet affordable policy possible. You can also speak with an insurance agent to get a more tailored approach to your coverage and see if you qualify for specific discounts that you might have not heard of.
Driver-Based Discounts
Perhaps Westfield’s most significant discount is the good credit discount, which rewards drivers with a strong credit history with up to 47 percent in savings. Drivers who own cars with safety features, like airbags or automatic-locking seat belts, can also save up to 30 percent with the passive restraint discount.
Westfield offers a large number of driver-based discounts that include rewarding families with a driver away at college or for having students with good grades, savings for multiple vehicles on a policy, and even a discount for cars that are fitted with an anti-theft device.
Policy-Based Discounts
You can save big by paying in full. Some insurers charge fees when they bill monthly premiums, but you can avoid this if you choose to pay for all of your premiums up front. If you aren’t able to spend a big chunk of money and pay off a large premium all at once, consider it for the future. Now might be a good time to start a separate savings account dedicated entirely to insurance.
Bundling Discounts
When policyholders bundle their home and auto under Westfield’s Wespak policy, they get the added benefits of umbrella insurance. This means that they’ll get more than a standard car insurance policy, which means more bang for your buck. Policyholders can get trip protection coverage, replacement cost coverage, loan and lease coverage, and more.
Westfield Car Insurance Coverage Options
A standard auto insurance policy gets you the basic coverage you need. Choose from options like injury liability, which covers bodily injury or even property damage suffered by someone else (not you), collision that covers damage to your own car in the case of a collision, comprehensive that helps cover damage to your car in the case of theft, fire, and extreme weather, and more.
If you need more coverage, you can add other protections that are tailored just for you. Talking with a Westfield agent can help you figure out how to best customize your policy to your unique, individual needs. They can help you determine the best combination of coverages and estimate quotes based on your state’s minimum requirements, your car payments, and other factors.
Additional Basic Coverage
While Westfield offers a wide array of insurance products that cove small businesses, workers’ compensation, and even farmers, it does not offer life insurance. That doesn’t mean that you’re not covered in the case of an accident, though! As a part of its standard car insurance offerings, you can choose to add coverage for medical payments, as well as personal injury protection.
Roadside Assistance Coverage
With this add-on, Westfield is there for its drivers 24/7 in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and even Canada. This helps give drivers peace of mind to know they are covered in case their car breaks down and they need towing or a jump start, they accidentally lock themselves out of their car, they get a flat tire and need a change, they run out of gas and need some delivered, and more benefits!
More Westfield Coverage Options
Once you get your basic coverage figured out, you might then want to consider extras that fit your lifestyle and individual needs. Westfield offers other types of coverage that can benefit its policyholders like loan or lease gap coverage, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, motorcycle or RV insurance, and umbrella coverage. An agent can help you figure out options.
Personalized Help with Westfield Agent
Finding the right insurance coverage might seem tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. Westfield has resources available to offer support to its policyholders. They can connect with real, live agents to help you talk things through. Independent agents are available not only when you want to buy a policy, but also when you just have questions about your coverage or need to file a claim.
Westfield Car Insurance Reputation
Is Westfield car insurance good?
Westfield car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Westfield is $55.
Westfield takes great pride in its exceptional customer service, and it shows. The company was awarded with the best customer satisfaction in its region back in 2019. Known to offer incredibly affordable rates and a wide range of coverage options, Westfield often has policyholders rave about the value of its coverage, receiving great quality protection and add-ons.
However, Westfield insurance reviews tend to be a bit mixed online. The insurer really shines in terms of customer service, but some policyholders expressed frustration at their rates increasing after some time. Because Westfield doesn’t offer a loyalty discount, some people might find that their premiums rise after a little while. This is one reason why it’s important to compare policies.
Westfield Customer Service
In 2019, J.D. Power ranked Westfield as #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in the North Central region. As the company is based in Ohio, this award is relevant to its clientele and definitely speaks volumes. Customer satisfaction is determined by five factors: interaction, policy offerings, value/price, billing process and policy information, and the claims-filing process.
Westfield Claims-Filing Process
Customers really appreciate the different ways that Westfield lets them file claims, allowing them the flexibility to either file a claim quickly online or speak with a representative over the phone. Its service is rated highly, with policyholders noting that Westfield employees call back promptly and treat them respectfully. Claims are typically processed promptly and are easy to track.
To file your claim over the phone, call Westfield’s claims hotline at 1 (800) 243-0210. If you’d rather file a claim online, you can email a representative. You can also supplement your claim by using the Westfield PhotoQuote mobile app to upload relevant damage photos so that your claim can be processed as accurately as possible.
Westfield: Is it right for you?
Frequently Asked Questions
In general, customers seem pleased with their auto insurance coverage from Westfield. Being in the insurance business for more than one hundred years has really helped the company gain a reputation for providing quality coverage at an extremely affordable cost. Customer satisfaction is incredibly high and ranked at the top in the region, and it offers an easy claims-filing process.
On average, car insurance coverage with Westfield will cost around $55 per month. But keep in mind that this is just an average number and there are many different factors that will impact how much you actually pay, like your location, type of car, age, and most importantly, your unique driving history. The best way to keep costs low is by keeping your driving record clean.
If you see a car insurance quote that seems out of budget, don’t worry! There are always ways to save big with discounts. Westfield offers a number of driver-based discounts, rewarding users with good credit and safe vehicles, in addition to discounts for customers who pay for all of their premiums up front. Wespak offers great value if you decide to bundle multiple policies together.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.