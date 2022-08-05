Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. In fact, for some types of drivers, The Hartford charges double what State Farm charges. Drivers of all ages, credit scores, and driving histories pay cheaper average rates at State Farm.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the industry. GEICO and Erie charge similar rates, while USAA often beats State Farm’s pricing. The Hartford provides more coverage but charges higher rates than the national average for most types of drivers.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

If you’re in your 50s or 60s, your past experience on the road will allow you to pay the lowest rates by age group. That said, most companies hike up prices slightly for older drivers. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance since they are more likely to get into an accident than other age groups. Find rates by age group for State Farm and The Hartford in the below chart.

Age Group State Farm The Hartford Teen $116 N/A 20s $50 N/A 30s $46 N/A 40s $45 N/A 50s $43 $52 60s $43 $64 70s $49 $93 80s $55 $122

State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for drivers of all ages, although the difference is more prominent for those at older ages. For drivers in their 80s, for example, The Hartford charges more than double what State Farm charges. For drivers in their 50s, The Hartford only charges $9 more per month than State Farm on average.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Research shows differences between how men and women drive, especially at young ages. For example, teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Throughout their lives, women pay slightly lower car insurance rates than men. Here’s what you can expect from State Farm and The Hartford based on your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

State Farm charges men $43 less than The Hartford on average. State Farm also offers rates lower than the national average by $27. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $16 more expensive than the national average.

Gender State Farm The Hartford National Average Men $54 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay much cheaper rates on average at State Farm, which is lower than the national average rate by $28. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges $9 more than the national average for women.

Gender State Farm The Hartford National Average Women $50 $87 $78

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for a car insurance policy, you provide your estimated annual mileage. Some companies will use this information when determining your rates. It typically has a minimal effect on rates, but sometimes there’s a discount for low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive frequently, you can also save by enrolling in a usage-based telematics program.

If you’re curious what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers based on their provided mileage estimates, the average rates are below.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers pay significantly less at State Farm than at The Hartford. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average by $28, while The Hartford’s rates are $9 more expensive than the national average.

Annual Mileage State Farm The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $50 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers don’t earn significant savings at either company. State Farm is still the cheaper company for low-mileage drivers, charging at least $36 less than The Hartford. State Farm is still lower than the national average, while rates from The Hartford exceed the national average by $9.

Annual Mileage State Farm The Hartford National Average 5,000 $51 $87 $78 10,000 $50 $87 $78

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, auto insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on the information in your credit report, to determine your car insurance rates. In some states, like California, this practice is prohibited. But in most places, you’ll pay higher rates if you’ve made credit mistakes, such as missing payments or taking on too much debt.

While lenders charge borrowers with poor credit higher rates to account for the risk of default, car insurance companies are concerned about the risk of a claim. Several studies have shown a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing. Drivers with excellent credit, on the other hand, get the best rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

State Farm offers better auto insurance rates than The Hartford to drivers with good and excellent credit. In fact, The Hartford charges more than twice what State Farm charges drivers with excellent credit. State Farm rates are lower than the national average by at least $26.

Credit Tier State Farm The Hartford National Average Excellent $34 $71 $60 Good $43 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Both State Farm and The Hartford hike up rates for drivers with bad credit, but State Farm is still cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with average or poor credit. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average in both cases. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges at least $9 more than the national average.

Credit Tier State Farm The Hartford National Average Average $51 $87 $78 Poor $117 $142 $120

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Auto insurance companies look at your driving history to estimate the likelihood you’ll file a claim in the future. If you have accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on your record, they’re going to charge you more for car insurance coverage. Sometimes, taking a driving course or enrolling in a telematics program based on your driving habits can help offset the high cost.

Here’s what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers with a clean record, as well as how different violations affect rates at each company.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay an average of $36 less at State Farm than they do at The Hartford. State Farm offers lower rates than the national average, while The Hartford charges $9 more than the national average for drivers with a clean record.

Driver Type State Farm The Hartford National Average Clean Record $51 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

State Farm is more lenient with drivers who have been caught speeding, charging them only $8 more than good drivers. The Hartford hikes up rates to $119 per month, exceeding the national average by $15. State Farm is the cheaper option for drivers with speeding tickets.

Driver Type State Farm The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $59 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

The Hartford’s rates for drivers who have been in at-fault accidents are more than double what State Farm charges. State Farm is $48 cheaper than the national average, while The Hartford charges $32 more than the national average rate for drivers who have a recorded at-fault accident.

Driver Type State Farm The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $145 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that indicates to insurance providers a disregard for safety and results in the highest rates. However, both State Farm and The Hartford are generous with rates for drivers with a past DUI. State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford by $60, but both companies offer lower rates than the national average.

Driver Type State Farm The Hartford National Average DUI $75 $135 $155

