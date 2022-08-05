Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
State Farm vs. The Hartford: A Summary
If you’re a senior seeking an auto insurance policy, two reliable options available to you are State Farm and The Hartford. We’ll go over everything you need to know to make an educated decision. If you’re looking to shop around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing coverage, compare quotes from numerous providers with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|State Farm
|$52
|88
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
State Farm
State Farm was founded in 1922 and is now the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. by market share. The company also offers homeowners insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and more. State Farm offers a variety of discounts and two telematics savings programs, in addition to having some of the industry’s lowest rates.
State Farm has superior financial strength rating. In fact, the insurer received the highest possible grade from A.M. Best. State Farm is also the top-ranked large insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, tied with Liberty Mutual. The company is ranked above average for claims satisfaction, and has a well-rated mobile app for customers.
State Farm also had fewer complaints with the NAIC than expected, given the company’s size, another positive indicator for customer satisfaction. The company provides all the standard coverage options, in addition to roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and rental car reimbursement coverage. It’s one of the best options you can choose for car insurance.
Pros
Two telematics programs
Offers rideshare coverage
Affordable rates
Well-rated mobile app
Cons
Gap insurance and new car replacement coverage are unavailable
Uses captive agents
The Hartford
The Hartford was founded in 1810 in Hartford, Connecticut. This Fortune 500 insurance company offers a variety of insurance products, including home, auto, and business insurance. The company established the AARP auto insurance program in 1984 and since then has sold car insurance exclusively to AARP members aged 50 and older.
The program includes unique coverages like new car replacement, roadside assistance, RecoverCare for essential services after an injury, and no-deductible windshield repair, but its prices are higher than the industry average. However, the company offers a variety of discounts, including a usage-based program.
The Hartford has excellent financial strength ratings from multiple independent credit rating organizations and is also top-ranked for insurance claims satisfaction. The insurer ranks above average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, and The Hartford had no complaints about auto insurance with the NAIC in 2021.
Pros
Includes roadside assistance
Usage-based discount
Top-ranked for claims satisfaction
Cons
Only available to AARP members over 50
Rates exceed the national average
|Rating Factor
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|WD
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s
|WR
|A1
|S&P
|AA
|A+
|J.D. Power
|872
|868
|Insurify Composite Score
State Farm and The Hartford are two of the best car insurance companies we reviewed. They both offer great coverage and are well-rated for financial strength and customer satisfaction. State Farm is best for people looking for a straightforward, affordable policy, while The Hartford is best for folks who want more coverage included.
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?
State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. In fact, for some types of drivers, The Hartford charges double what State Farm charges. Drivers of all ages, credit scores, and driving histories pay cheaper average rates at State Farm.
|ICS
State Farm consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the industry. GEICO and Erie charge similar rates, while USAA often beats State Farm’s pricing. The Hartford provides more coverage but charges higher rates than the national average for most types of drivers.
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
If you’re in your 50s or 60s, your past experience on the road will allow you to pay the lowest rates by age group. That said, most companies hike up prices slightly for older drivers. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance since they are more likely to get into an accident than other age groups. Find rates by age group for State Farm and The Hartford in the below chart.
|Age Group
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$116
|N/A
|20s
|$50
|N/A
|30s
|$46
|N/A
|40s
|$45
|N/A
|50s
|$43
|$52
|60s
|$43
|$64
|70s
|$49
|$93
|80s
|$55
|$122
State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for drivers of all ages, although the difference is more prominent for those at older ages. For drivers in their 80s, for example, The Hartford charges more than double what State Farm charges. For drivers in their 50s, The Hartford only charges $9 more per month than State Farm on average.
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Research shows differences between how men and women drive, especially at young ages. For example, teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Throughout their lives, women pay slightly lower car insurance rates than men. Here’s what you can expect from State Farm and The Hartford based on your gender.
Which is cheapest for men?
State Farm charges men $43 less than The Hartford on average. State Farm also offers rates lower than the national average by $27. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $16 more expensive than the national average.
|Gender
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Men
|$54
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women pay much cheaper rates on average at State Farm, which is lower than the national average rate by $28. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges $9 more than the national average for women.
|Gender
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Women
|$50
|$87
|$78
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
When you apply for a car insurance policy, you provide your estimated annual mileage. Some companies will use this information when determining your rates. It typically has a minimal effect on rates, but sometimes there’s a discount for low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive frequently, you can also save by enrolling in a usage-based telematics program.
If you’re curious what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers based on their provided mileage estimates, the average rates are below.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High-mileage drivers pay significantly less at State Farm than at The Hartford. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average by $28, while The Hartford’s rates are $9 more expensive than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$50
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers don’t earn significant savings at either company. State Farm is still the cheaper company for low-mileage drivers, charging at least $36 less than The Hartford. State Farm is still lower than the national average, while rates from The Hartford exceed the national average by $9.
|Annual Mileage
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|5,000
|$51
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$50
|$87
|$78
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
In most states, auto insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on the information in your credit report, to determine your car insurance rates. In some states, like California, this practice is prohibited. But in most places, you’ll pay higher rates if you’ve made credit mistakes, such as missing payments or taking on too much debt.
While lenders charge borrowers with poor credit higher rates to account for the risk of default, car insurance companies are concerned about the risk of a claim. Several studies have shown a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing. Drivers with excellent credit, on the other hand, get the best rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
State Farm offers better auto insurance rates than The Hartford to drivers with good and excellent credit. In fact, The Hartford charges more than twice what State Farm charges drivers with excellent credit. State Farm rates are lower than the national average by at least $26.
|Credit Tier
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Excellent
|$34
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$43
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Both State Farm and The Hartford hike up rates for drivers with bad credit, but State Farm is still cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with average or poor credit. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average in both cases. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges at least $9 more than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Average
|$51
|$87
|$78
|Poor
|$117
|$142
|$120
Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
Auto insurance companies look at your driving history to estimate the likelihood you’ll file a claim in the future. If you have accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on your record, they’re going to charge you more for car insurance coverage. Sometimes, taking a driving course or enrolling in a telematics program based on your driving habits can help offset the high cost.
Here’s what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers with a clean record, as well as how different violations affect rates at each company.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers pay an average of $36 less at State Farm than they do at The Hartford. State Farm offers lower rates than the national average, while The Hartford charges $9 more than the national average for drivers with a clean record.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$51
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
State Farm is more lenient with drivers who have been caught speeding, charging them only $8 more than good drivers. The Hartford hikes up rates to $119 per month, exceeding the national average by $15. State Farm is the cheaper option for drivers with speeding tickets.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$59
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
The Hartford’s rates for drivers who have been in at-fault accidents are more than double what State Farm charges. State Farm is $48 cheaper than the national average, while The Hartford charges $32 more than the national average rate for drivers who have a recorded at-fault accident.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$145
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI is a serious offense that indicates to insurance providers a disregard for safety and results in the highest rates. However, both State Farm and The Hartford are generous with rates for drivers with a past DUI. State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford by $60, but both companies offer lower rates than the national average.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|National Average
|DUI
|$75
|$135
|$155
State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
State Farm Discounts
Drive Safe & Save (telematics)
Steer Clear (telematics)
Accident-free
Good driver
Driver training
Defensive driving
Safety features
Passive restraint
Anti-theft devices
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Good student
Student away
The Hartford Discounts
TrueLane (telematics)
Multi-policy
Full pay
Quote online
Safety features
Vehicle fuel type
Defensive driving
Driver training
|Discount
|State Farm
|The Hartford
|Telematics
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Full pay
|Quote online
|Accident-free
|Good driver
|Driver training
|Defensive driving
|Good student
|Student away
|Passive restraint
|Safety features
|Anti-theft devices
|Vehicle fuel type
Our Methodology and How We Compared State Farm and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. Senior drivers with a variety of different violations and a range of credit scores pay cheaper average rates at State Farm, and the differences are especially significant among older drivers in their 80s. Ultimately rates from each auto insurance provider will vary based on driving history, location, and more.
Based on our analysis of a variety of data, The Hartford is the better insurance company. The company offers a greater range of coverage options for senior drivers, many of which are included in the standard policy. The Hartford is also top-ranked for claims satisfaction. However, State Farm doesn’t fall far behind. It’s a reputable insurer with affordable rates.
While this insurance review covers the similarities and differences between State Farm and The Hartford, you should get customized auto insurance quotes from Insurify to see your individual rate with a number of car insurance companies. Shopping around for multiple insurance rates allows you to discover the best rates for coverage meeting your specific insurance needs.