4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterState Farm Vs The Hartford
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterState Farm Vs The Hartford

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 5, 2022

State Farm vs. The Hartford: A Summary

If you’re a senior seeking an auto insurance policy, two reliable options available to you are State Farm and The Hartford. We’ll go over everything you need to know to make an educated decision. If you’re looking to shop around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing coverage, compare quotes from numerous providers with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
State Farm$5288
The Hartford$9293
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

State Farm

State Farm was founded in 1922 and is now the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. by market share. The company also offers homeowners insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and more. State Farm offers a variety of discounts and two telematics savings programs, in addition to having some of the industry’s lowest rates.

State Farm has superior financial strength rating. In fact, the insurer received the highest possible grade from A.M. Best. State Farm is also the top-ranked large insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, tied with Liberty Mutual. The company is ranked above average for claims satisfaction, and has a well-rated mobile app for customers.

State Farm also had fewer complaints with the NAIC than expected, given the company’s size, another positive indicator for customer satisfaction. The company provides all the standard coverage options, in addition to roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and rental car reimbursement coverage. It’s one of the best options you can choose for car insurance.

Pros

  • Two telematics programs

  • Offers rideshare coverage

  • Affordable rates

  • Well-rated mobile app

Cons

  • Gap insurance and new car replacement coverage are unavailable

  • Uses captive agents

The Hartford

The Hartford was founded in 1810 in Hartford, Connecticut. This Fortune 500 insurance company offers a variety of insurance products, including home, auto, and business insurance. The company established the AARP auto insurance program in 1984 and since then has sold car insurance exclusively to AARP members aged 50 and older.

The program includes unique coverages like new car replacement, roadside assistance, RecoverCare for essential services after an injury, and no-deductible windshield repair, but its prices are higher than the industry average. However, the company offers a variety of discounts, including a usage-based program.

The Hartford has excellent financial strength ratings from multiple independent credit rating organizations and is also top-ranked for insurance claims satisfaction. The insurer ranks above average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, and The Hartford had no complaints about auto insurance with the NAIC in 2021.

Pros

  • Includes roadside assistance

  • Usage-based discount

  • Top-ranked for claims satisfaction

Cons

  • Only available to AARP members over 50

  • Rates exceed the national average

Rating FactorState FarmThe Hartford
FitchWDNR
A.M. BestA++A+
Moody’sWRA1
S&PAAA+
J.D. Power872868

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8

Mercury

Best for Face-to-Face Service

$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm and The Hartford are two of the best car insurance companies we reviewed. They both offer great coverage and are well-rated for financial strength and customer satisfaction. State Farm is best for people looking for a straightforward, affordable policy, while The Hartford is best for folks who want more coverage included.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. In fact, for some types of drivers, The Hartford charges double what State Farm charges. Drivers of all ages, credit scores, and driving histories pay cheaper average rates at State Farm.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the industry. GEICO and Erie charge similar rates, while USAA often beats State Farm’s pricing. The Hartford provides more coverage but charges higher rates than the national average for most types of drivers.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

If you’re in your 50s or 60s, your past experience on the road will allow you to pay the lowest rates by age group. That said, most companies hike up prices slightly for older drivers. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance since they are more likely to get into an accident than other age groups. Find rates by age group for State Farm and The Hartford in the below chart.

Age GroupState FarmThe Hartford
Teen$116N/A
20s$50N/A
30s$46N/A
40s$45N/A
50s$43$52
60s$43$64
70s$49$93
80s$55$122
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for drivers of all ages, although the difference is more prominent for those at older ages. For drivers in their 80s, for example, The Hartford charges more than double what State Farm charges. For drivers in their 50s, The Hartford only charges $9 more per month than State Farm on average.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Research shows differences between how men and women drive, especially at young ages. For example, teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Throughout their lives, women pay slightly lower car insurance rates than men. Here’s what you can expect from State Farm and The Hartford based on your gender.

Which is cheapest for men?

State Farm charges men $43 less than The Hartford on average. State Farm also offers rates lower than the national average by $27. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $16 more expensive than the national average.

GenderState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Men$54$97$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay much cheaper rates on average at State Farm, which is lower than the national average rate by $28. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges $9 more than the national average for women.

GenderState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Women$50$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for a car insurance policy, you provide your estimated annual mileage. Some companies will use this information when determining your rates. It typically has a minimal effect on rates, but sometimes there’s a discount for low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive frequently, you can also save by enrolling in a usage-based telematics program.

If you’re curious what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers based on their provided mileage estimates, the average rates are below.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

High-mileage drivers pay significantly less at State Farm than at The Hartford. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average by $28, while The Hartford’s rates are $9 more expensive than the national average.

Annual MileageState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
15,000-20,000$50$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers don’t earn significant savings at either company. State Farm is still the cheaper company for low-mileage drivers, charging at least $36 less than The Hartford. State Farm is still lower than the national average, while rates from The Hartford exceed the national average by $9.

Annual MileageState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
5,000$51$87$78
10,000$50$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, auto insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on the information in your credit report, to determine your car insurance rates. In some states, like California, this practice is prohibited. But in most places, you’ll pay higher rates if you’ve made credit mistakes, such as missing payments or taking on too much debt.

While lenders charge borrowers with poor credit higher rates to account for the risk of default, car insurance companies are concerned about the risk of a claim. Several studies have shown a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing. Drivers with excellent credit, on the other hand, get the best rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

State Farm offers better auto insurance rates than The Hartford to drivers with good and excellent credit. In fact, The Hartford charges more than twice what State Farm charges drivers with excellent credit. State Farm rates are lower than the national average by at least $26.

Credit TierState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Excellent$34$71$60
Good$43$80$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Both State Farm and The Hartford hike up rates for drivers with bad credit, but State Farm is still cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with average or poor credit. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average in both cases. The Hartford, meanwhile, charges at least $9 more than the national average.

Credit TierState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Average$51$87$78
Poor$117$142$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Auto insurance companies look at your driving history to estimate the likelihood you’ll file a claim in the future. If you have accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on your record, they’re going to charge you more for car insurance coverage. Sometimes, taking a driving course or enrolling in a telematics program based on your driving habits can help offset the high cost.

Here’s what State Farm and The Hartford are charging drivers with a clean record, as well as how different violations affect rates at each company.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers pay an average of $36 less at State Farm than they do at The Hartford. State Farm offers lower rates than the national average, while The Hartford charges $9 more than the national average for drivers with a clean record.

Driver TypeState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Clean Record$51$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

State Farm is more lenient with drivers who have been caught speeding, charging them only $8 more than good drivers. The Hartford hikes up rates to $119 per month, exceeding the national average by $15. State Farm is the cheaper option for drivers with speeding tickets.

Driver TypeState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
Speeding Ticket$59$119$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

The Hartford’s rates for drivers who have been in at-fault accidents are more than double what State Farm charges. State Farm is $48 cheaper than the national average, while The Hartford charges $32 more than the national average rate for drivers who have a recorded at-fault accident.

Driver TypeState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
At-Fault Accident$65$145$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that indicates to insurance providers a disregard for safety and results in the highest rates. However, both State Farm and The Hartford are generous with rates for drivers with a past DUI. State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford by $60, but both companies offer lower rates than the national average.

Driver TypeState FarmThe HartfordNational Average
DUI$75$135$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

State Farm vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

State Farm Discounts

  • Drive Safe & Save (telematics)

  • Steer Clear (telematics)

  • Accident-free

  • Good driver

  • Driver training

  • Defensive driving

  • Safety features

  • Passive restraint

  • Anti-theft devices

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Good student

  • Student away

The Hartford Discounts

  • TrueLane (telematics)

  • Multi-policy

  • Full pay

  • Quote online

  • Safety features

  • Vehicle fuel type

  • Defensive driving

  • Driver training

DiscountState FarmThe Hartford
Telematics
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Full pay
Quote online
Accident-free
Good driver
Driver training
Defensive driving
Good student
Student away
Passive restraint
Safety features
Anti-theft devices
Vehicle fuel type

Our Methodology and How We Compared State Farm and The Hartford

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • State Farm is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. Senior drivers with a variety of different violations and a range of credit scores pay cheaper average rates at State Farm, and the differences are especially significant among older drivers in their 80s. Ultimately rates from each auto insurance provider will vary based on driving history, location, and more.

  • Based on our analysis of a variety of data, The Hartford is the better insurance company. The company offers a greater range of coverage options for senior drivers, many of which are included in the standard policy. The Hartford is also top-ranked for claims satisfaction. However, State Farm doesn’t fall far behind. It’s a reputable insurer with affordable rates.

  • While this insurance review covers the similarities and differences between State Farm and The Hartford, you should get customized auto insurance quotes from Insurify to see your individual rate with a number of car insurance companies. Shopping around for multiple insurance rates allows you to discover the best rates for coverage meeting your specific insurance needs.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel

Insurance Writer

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.

Learn More
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterState Farm Vs The Hartford