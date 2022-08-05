Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, Travelers offers significantly cheaper rates than Nationwide for drivers across all demographics. While the difference between the two providers can be as small as $7.08 per month for some drivers, most of the time, you can expect to pay $30+ per month—or $360+ per year—more for a policy with Nationwide vs. Travelers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers offers lower rates than Nationwide for most drivers. Average monthly costs for Travelers auto insurance can go as low as $65 per month, while car insurance rates with Nationwide rarely go below $100+ per month. The cost of your insurance policy still depends on multiple factors, such as your age, so use Insurify to get your real-life quote in minutes.

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Your age is one of the most important factors that insurance agents look at when determining your car insurance quote. Overall, teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can expect the highest car insurance rates, while policyholders in their 50s and 60s normally pay the lowest premiums because they usually have many years of experience behind the wheel.

Average car insurance rates with Nationwide and Travelers reflect these trends. Teen drivers can expect to pay the highest insurance premiums—$277 with Nationwide and $223 with Travelers—on average. Drivers in their 50s can expect the lowest average rates with both providers, $75 per month with Nationwide and $59 per month with Travelers.

Age Group Average Monthly Rate from Travelers Average Monthly Rate from Nationwide Teen $223 $277 20s $69 $97 30s $71 $107 40s $65 $83 50s $59 $75 60s $64 $77 70s $82 $90 80s $92 $100

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender is another factor that can affect your car insurance rates. Generally, the difference between car insurance costs for men and women is rather slim, but you can experience a bigger gap at certain insurance companies. Women can often expect slightly lower car insurance rates than men, but it varies from provider to provider.

Nationwide has a more significant gap between its average monthly car insurance quote for women—$97—and men—$104—than Travelers does. The difference in average monthly premiums for men and women with Nationwide adds up to a whopping $86 per year, while men can expect to pay only $7 per year more than women on average with Travelers.

Which is cheapest for men?

Travelers is significantly cheaper for men than Nationwide. In fact, you can expect to pay $34 per month more with Nationwide on average. Moreover, the average Travelers car insurance quote for men matches the national average quote, while Nationwide offers higher-than-average rates. You can learn more in the table below.

Gender Travelers Nationwide National Average Men $70 $104 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Both Nationwide and Travelers offer cheaper car insurance rates to women than men, but an average monthly quote with Nationwide is still significantly higher than both Travelers and the national average quote for women. You can expect to pay $27 more per month with Nationwide than with Travelers, which adds up to a whopping $331 annual difference.

Gender Travelers Nationwide National Average Women $69 $97 $78

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

Generally speaking, having a high annual mileage can drive your car insurance costs up—at least with some auto insurance companies. This is because car insurance providers determine your insurance premiums by assessing your risk, and driving longer distances means you have more opportunities of getting into a car accident or otherwise damaging your vehicle.

Drivers with both low and high mileage can expect to pay higher car insurance rates with Nationwide than with Travelers. Nationwide also has slightly higher average rates for drivers with low mileage than for drivers with high mileage, but the difference is only $4.09 per month.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Travelers is the cheaper company for drivers with high mileage than Nationwide, which is consistent with Nationwide offering higher rates in general. On average, you can expect to pay $27.66 more per month with Nationwide, which adds up to $331 per year. It’s also important to note that Nationwide’s car insurance rates are higher than the national average.

Annual Mileage Category Travelers Nationwide National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $69 $97 $68

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers is the cheaper option than Nationwide for drivers with low mileage, with an average monthly quote of $69 for 5,000 annual mileage and $69 for 10,000 annual mileage. Average car insurance rates with Travelers are also consistent with the national average, varying by only a little over $1.

Annual Mileage Category Travelers Nationwide National Average 5,000 miles $69 $101 $68 10,000 miles $69 $97 $68

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores often have access to the best car insurance rates, while those with an average or poor credit history are more limited in their affordable insurance options. However, you can use Insurify to find cheap car insurance rates even with bad credit history.

Insurify data for Travelers and Nationwide supports these general trends. On average, drivers with excellent credit scores pay $43 less than those with poor credit scores with Nationwide and $62 less with Travelers.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Overall, Travelers offers drivers with good credit cheaper car insurance rates than Nationwide. Drivers with excellent credit scores can expect the best rates at both companies, $80 with Nationwide and $52 with Travelers. Rates for drivers with good scores are slightly higher with both providers, $91 at Nationwide and $61 at Travelers.

Credit Tier Travelers Nationwide National Average Excellent Credit $52 $80 $51 Good Credit $61 $91 $61

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Travelers has lower average car insurance rates for drivers with bad credit than Nationwide. Drivers with an average credit score can expect monthly payments of $68 with Travelers and $102 with Nationwide, $33 higher. This gap becomes smaller for drivers with poor credit: Nationwide’s average monthly rate is $124 and Travelers’ is $114, only $10 lower.

Credit Tier Travelers Nationwide National Average Average Credit $68 $102 $67 Poor Credit $114 $124 $102

Compare Travelers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is one of the most important factors when it comes to your car insurance rates. Good drivers—those with accident-free records without DUIs or speeding tickets—have access to the best rates and often enjoy insurance discounts. Insurance companies may define drivers with negative factors on their records as “high-risk” and give them a higher quote.

There are several driving offenses that can increase your insurance rates. Drivers with DUIs can expect the highest average rates with both Travelers and Nationwide, $116 and $182 per month, respectively. Having a speeding ticket on your record will drive up your monthly costs by $29 with Nationwide and $39 with Travelers.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, you can expect to pay $33 less per month with Travelers than with Nationwide as a good driver. With an average monthly premium of $102, Nationwide’s rates are $34 higher than the national average for drivers with a clean driving record. The average monthly quote with Travelers—$68—is a bit lower than the national average, $77.

Driver Type Travelers Nationwide National Average Drivers with Clean Record $68 $102 $77

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

On average, you will pay $23 less per month with Travelers than with Nationwide, which adds up to $281 in annual savings. You can expect average monthly payments of $108 with Travelers—$4 higher than the national average—and $131 with Nationwide—$27 higher than the national average.

Driver Type Travelers Nationwide National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $108 $131 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Insurify data shows that Travelers has a lower average monthly quote than both Nationwide and the national average. On average, you can expect to pay $93 in insurance premiums per month with Travelers and $153 per month with Nationwide, which adds up to a $719 annual difference.

Driver Type Travelers Nationwide National Average Drivers with Accident $93 $153 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Travelers offers cheaper rates to drivers with DUIs than Nationwide. On average, you can expect to pay $182 per month with Nationwide and $116 per month with Travelers, which amounts to a $788 annual difference.

Driver Type Travelers Nationwide National Average Drivers with DUI $116 $182 $155

