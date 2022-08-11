Compare Erie vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Erie vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?

USAA has slightly cheaper car insurance rates than Erie in almost every category. In contrast, Erie serves the general public, not just active service members, veterans, and their families. Although USAA is less expensive, both companies are incredibly competitive. It’s one contest where add-ons are critical, and receiving a quote from both should be a priority.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Despite missing the list, Erie and USAA are among the cheapest car insurance companies in the country. Erie’s average monthly insurance premium is $49, whereas USAA’s is $43. Both are significantly less than the national average of $78 per month. Whichever option you choose, you’ll most likely save some cash, so perhaps go with the better feature set.

Compare Erie vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

Your age is an essential element in setting your insurance rate. According to insurance research, experience is linked with safer driving. Consequently, drivers under 25 frequently pay more for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage than older drivers pay for full coverage (liability, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage).

A quick look at the premiums for both providers shows that rates typically decrease until people reach their 60s. in particular, both insurers provide the lowest prices to those in their 50s. After that, as drivers approach retirement age, insurance costs creep up slightly. But even people in their 80s should expect quotes to be roughly half of what young drivers pay.

Age Group Erie USAA Teen $85 $100 20s $49 $42 30s $43 $44 40s $38 $34 50s $36 $34 60s $39 $36 70s $45 $46 80s $51 $57

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender influences the amount you pay for car insurance. The difference in premiums is minor in most cases, although it can be significant at some insurers. Furthermore, males are historically riskier drivers than females until their mid-30s. Because of the increased risk, auto insurance companies charge young men a little more.

At Erie, women pay precisely the same thing as men. Likewise, USAA does a pretty good job of keeping it fair in the battle of the sexes. At USAA, men pay $1 more, representing a 2 percent difference. Both companies trounce the national average for both genders. As a result, men and women can save at either company, and quoting both is a win-win scenario.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should aim for USAA. At $43 per month, the company is $6 less per month than Erie. However, both insurance providers outperformed the national average by large margins.

Gender Erie USAA National Average Men $49 $43 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women who are only concerned with the bottom line may prefer USAA because it is $42 per month, saving them $7 against Erie. Moreover, both companies are far less expensive than the $78 per month national average.

Gender Erie USAA National Average Women $49 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Drivers who travel a lot of miles per year may have to pay extra for auto insurance because companies believe they are more prone to be involved in an accident. However, the cost difference may be modest for some insurance providers, and it could be substantial for others. As a result, it’s usually a bright idea to look at the numbers.

Your premiums with Erie and USAA will be the same regardless of how frequently you drive. Despite what customers guesstimate, the companies may adopt a standardized mileage for all of their premiums. Erie trails USAA across all levels, yet both insurers are far less expensive than the national average of $78 per month.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you put a lot of miles on your car each year, you can opt for either insurance provider, albeit USAA is more cost-effective. In particular, with USAA’s $42 monthly fee, you’ll save $7 over Erie. Even at Erie’s $56 per month, you’ll save versus the $78 national average.

Annual Mileage Erie USAA National Average 15,000-20,000 $49 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Because the pricing has stayed consistent regardless of the number of miles traveled in a year, USAA remains the cheaper choice for low-mileage drivers. Erie comes in a strong second at $57 per month, plus both insurers outpace the national average.

Annual Mileage Erie USAA National Average 5,000-10,000 $49 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurers scrutinize credit since numerous studies have demonstrated that creditworthiness corresponds to safer driving. However, in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan, credit score usage to rate auto insurance is restricted or illegal.

A brief study of the figures for Erie and USAA shows that both insurers offer the best rates to people with superior credit. Furthermore, the national average follows the same pattern across all credit tiers. Saving money on auto insurance is just one more reason to wipe out debt and maintain a solid payment history.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

You should go with Erie for the $24 annual savings if you have excellent credit. And, if you have good credit, try USAA for a $2 monthly savings. Versus the national average, USAA saves drivers at least $24 each month. Similarly, Erie grants drivers $26 and $29 back in their checking accounts each month. Once again, you can’t really go wrong with either company.

Credit Tier Erie USAA National Average Excellent $34 $36 $60 Good $42 $40 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re establishing or repairing your credit, you can get a quote from either company, but USAA delivers the best rates. For average credit, USAA’s $42 monthly fee is $6 less than Erie and lower than the national average. USAA’s $65 monthly fee provides a $30 savings over Erie and a $55 price break compared to the national average for people with poor credit.

Credit Tier Erie USAA National Average Average $48 $42 $78 Poor $95 $65 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Driving histories are the strongest predictor of future driving patterns for insurance agents and providers. For this reason, driving responsibly and avoiding tickets and at-fault accidents boosts your chances of securing a low-cost premium. However, the opposite is also true, and people with a history of infractions may have to pay much more than they would with a clean record.

And with the ever-present temptation of the smartphone, drivers are becoming increasingly distracted on the road. Accidents, speeding tickets, and texting while driving can all raise the cost of your auto insurance policy. Also, DUIs remain the most severe violation, with a national average of $113 each month, a premium that’s 69 percent higher than people with a clean record pay.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers could select either insurer, but USAA offers a better deal. The companies differ by $6 per month, yet both outperform the national average of $78. Responsible drivers may consider the increased comfort of uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance coverage with the money they save.

Driver Type Erie USAA National Average Clean Record $48 $42 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A speeding ticket is commonly the result of a missed alarm clock before leaving for school or work. And, even if you have one on your driving record, USAA gives you a $4 per month price break compared to Erie and a reduction compared to the national average. Erie is also less expensive than the $104 per month national average.

Driver Type Erie USAA National Average Speeding Ticket $55 $51 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Even a fender bender could raise your rate, so a feature like Erie’s accident forgiveness becomes even more critical. If you’ve been in a car wreck, USAA is the obvious choice at $60 per month but Erie’s close behind at $65. Also, both insurance providers are less expensive than the $113 national average.

Driver Type Erie USAA National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $60 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers who have been convicted of a DUI pay some of the highest insurance rates. However, Erie and USAA are pretty competitive compared to the national average. Of course, USAA would be your first choice because of its slightly cheaper rate, but Erie is only $2 more per month, so it also deserves a spot on your shopping list.

Driver Type Erie USAA National Average DUI $86 $84 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.