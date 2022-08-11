Compare Erie vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

Between the two insurance companies, Erie was by far the most affordable option. It consistently had lower premiums in each scenario and offered the lowest average rates for monthly policies. However, it’s important to note that Erie is only available in certain states.

Even though Nationwide scores higher in certain areas, it isn’t considered the most affordable option when it comes to coverage. However, Erie offers the cheapest rates for teenage drivers, with an average monthly premium of just $85—which is $20 less than the next closest competitor, USAA.

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Regarding auto insurance rates, age is often one of the first things providers turn to during the insurance review process. Typically, the younger a motorist is, the higher their rates will be. This general increase in price correlates with the experience a driver has. As a person gets older and has more time behind the wheel, it’s less likely they will be in an accident.

For the most part, both Erie and Nationwide follow this pattern. Teenage drivers have the most expensive monthly rate, and drivers in their 50s have the lowest rates.

Age Group Erie Insurance Nationwide Teen $85 $278 20s $48 $98 30s $42 $107 40s $38 $84 50s $36 $75 60s $38 $78 70s $45 $90 80s $51 $100

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

One element that tends to play less of a factor in the overall cost of insurance coverage but is still considered by many insurance companies is gender. With gender, car insurance providers often rely on statistics and data to apply a pricing factor to each group. For example, most studies show that male drivers are more likely to drive in a risky manner.

This added risk factor is often enough for insurance providers to raise rates for male drivers to be slightly higher than for female drivers.

Which is cheapest for men?

For male policyholders looking to obtain the most affordable coverage, Erie offers the best rates compared to Nationwide. In fact, it’s also over $30 less than the national average for car insurance. Most male drivers expect to pay around $48 for coverage with Erie.

Gender Erie Nationwide Industry Average Men $48 $105 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Like male drivers, female drivers will often find that Nationwide has much higher car insurance rates than Erie insurance. On average, a female driver will save $50 each month by purchasing auto insurance through Erie compared to Nationwide Insurance.

Gender Erie Nationwide Industry Average Women $48 $98 $78

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

In some scenarios, the number of miles you drive in a year may determine whether you qualify for a discounted rate. For instance, several insurance companies offer lower monthly premiums for low-mileage drivers. However, this isn’t the case for Erie Insurance or Nationwide.

Both car insurance companies’ rates fluctuate by a few dollars based on the mileage a motorist drives.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Motorists who frequently put between 15,000 and 20,000 miles on their vehicles each year are known as high-mileage drivers. For this category of drivers, Erie offers the most affordable rates, with an average $50 less than Nationwide and $30 less than the national average.

Annual Mileage Erie Nationwide Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $48 $98 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers or motorists who drive under 10,000 miles a year will also discover that Erie is still the most affordable option between the two insurance companies. Erie customers will only pay $49 monthly to maintain their coverage, whereas a Nationwide customer spends more than double that amount.

Annual Mileage Erie Nationwide Industry Average 5,000 $49 $102 $78 10,000 $49 $98 $78

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Credit score is often the second most significant factor in determining your overall auto insurance rates. Drivers who maintain a higher credit score are generally seen as less of a risk to insure and, as such, receive the best rates. However, some insurance companies cover high-risk drivers or drivers with low credit scores.

Erie and Nationwide both reward drivers who have high credit scores. While the difference between an excellent and a good score isn’t that significant, the difference between excellent and poor is $60 for Erie and $40 for Nationwide.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers who maintain an excellent or good credit score are often categorized as less risky by insurance companies. While both auto insurance providers offer lower rates to this group, Erie Insurance has the most affordable coverage. An Erie policyholder with excellent or good credit will pay $34 or $42 per month, respectively.

Credit Tier Erie Nationwide Industry Average Excellent $34 $81 $60 Good $42 $92 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Having average or poor credit doesn’t disqualify you from obtaining insurance coverage; however, it could mean you pay higher monthly premiums. The good news is that Erie still offers very affordable coverage with rates lower than Nationwide and the industry average.

Credit Tier Erie Nationwide Industry Average Average $48 $102 $78 Poor $95 $125 $120

Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

The single most important element affecting car insurance rates is driving record. Looking back through a driver’s history behind the wheel often provides an insurance company with the insight it needs to predict how risky a motorist will be in the future.

For instance, if a driver has never been involved in an accident or received a ticket, they’re less likely to participate in risky driving behavior. This categorizes them as low-risk and often means they will receive the best rates.

Likewise, if a driver has a history of at-fault accidents or receives multiple speeding tickets, they would be classified as high-risk.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

A clean driving record is the equivalence of a gold star when it comes to insurance rates. Generally, if you have no history of incidents on your record, you’ll receive lower insurance quotes. And Erie still offers the most affordable coverage, with an average rate of $48 per month compared to Nationwide’s average rate of $102 per month.

Driver Type Erie Nationwide Industry Average Clean Record $48 $102 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Speeding tickets are one of the most common incidents to appear on a driver’s record. While one ticket won’t impact your rate, multiple tickets within a short period could result in higher rates. Generally, Erie Insurance offers lower monthly premiums, with an average rate of $55.

Driver Type Erie Nationwide Industry Average Speeding Ticket $55 $132 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Depending on the severity of an accident and whether you were at fault, it could impact your rates significantly. Some auto insurance companies will offer a one-time accident forgiveness clause, but others may not. When looking at Erie and Nationwide, drivers with an accident paid less for coverage with Erie Insurance.

Driver Type Erie Nationwide Industry Average At-Fault Accident $65 $154 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs have the largest impact on overall insurance rates. However, Erie Insurance has a more lenient stance on DUIs and still offers one of the most affordable rates, at $86 per month, much lower than Nationwide and the national average.

Driver Type Erie Nationwide Industry Average DUI $86 $182 $155

