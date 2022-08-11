Compare Erie vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
Erie vs. Nationwide: A Summary
Drivers in the market for an auto insurance policy should compare car insurance from multiple providers, including companies like Erie and Nationwide. Even though Erie has a much lower average monthly rate, Nationwide ranks better in the overall Insurify Composite Score.
Let’s dive in and see how the two insurance providers compare against each other.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Erie
|$49
|85
|Nationwide
|$101
|89
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Erie
Erie Insurance has been one of the industry’s top insurance providers regarding customer satisfaction. Customers can bundle their auto policy for discounts with a long list of additional insurance products like business, life insurance, and home insurance.
Erie Insurance also offers unique add-ons, such as item loss and glass repair, that can be purchased along with a car insurance policy.
Pros
Top-notch insurance claims process
Ranked highly for customer satisfaction ratings
Affordable deductibles and premiums
Cons
Lackluster mobile app compared to other auto insurance companies
Coverage available in only 12 states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina) and Washington, D.C.
Nationwide
What Nationwide lacks in cheap rates, it more than makes up with stellar customer service, customer happiness, and claims satisfaction. It also offers a variety of customizable auto insurance policies that include additional features, such as gap insurance and accident forgiveness.
Pros
Multiple ways to customize your policy, including usage-based insurance
Top-ranking scores for customer satisfaction and customer services
Several ways to save through multi-policy discounts
Cons
Quoting process takes longer than other insurance providers
Higher-than-average monthly premium rates
Erie vs. Nationwide — Financial Strength Ratings
Overall, Erie Insurance and Nationwide Insurance are well-recognized brands with strong financial ratings. However, between the two, Nationwide performed better than Erie in several of the categories.
|Rating Factor
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|NR
|A1
|S&P
|NR
|A+
|J.D. Power
|835
|846
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
It’s important to consider more than just price when selecting an insurance provider. Many companies offer specific discounts and perks that make them the best choice for particular subgroups of drivers. This is true for both Nationwide and Erie Insurance. Nationwide is often the best for safe drivers, while Erie is great for drivers looking for excellent customer service.
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?
Between the two insurance companies, Erie was by far the most affordable option. It consistently had lower premiums in each scenario and offered the lowest average rates for monthly policies. However, it’s important to note that Erie is only available in certain states.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Even though Nationwide scores higher in certain areas, it isn’t considered the most affordable option when it comes to coverage. However, Erie offers the cheapest rates for teenage drivers, with an average monthly premium of just $85—which is $20 less than the next closest competitor, USAA.
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age
Regarding auto insurance rates, age is often one of the first things providers turn to during the insurance review process. Typically, the younger a motorist is, the higher their rates will be. This general increase in price correlates with the experience a driver has. As a person gets older and has more time behind the wheel, it’s less likely they will be in an accident.
For the most part, both Erie and Nationwide follow this pattern. Teenage drivers have the most expensive monthly rate, and drivers in their 50s have the lowest rates.
|Age Group
|Erie Insurance
|Nationwide
|Teen
|$85
|$278
|20s
|$48
|$98
|30s
|$42
|$107
|40s
|$38
|$84
|50s
|$36
|$75
|60s
|$38
|$78
|70s
|$45
|$90
|80s
|$51
|$100
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender
One element that tends to play less of a factor in the overall cost of insurance coverage but is still considered by many insurance companies is gender. With gender, car insurance providers often rely on statistics and data to apply a pricing factor to each group. For example, most studies show that male drivers are more likely to drive in a risky manner.
This added risk factor is often enough for insurance providers to raise rates for male drivers to be slightly higher than for female drivers.
Which is cheapest for men?
For male policyholders looking to obtain the most affordable coverage, Erie offers the best rates compared to Nationwide. In fact, it’s also over $30 less than the national average for car insurance. Most male drivers expect to pay around $48 for coverage with Erie.
|Gender
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Men
|$48
|$105
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Like male drivers, female drivers will often find that Nationwide has much higher car insurance rates than Erie insurance. On average, a female driver will save $50 each month by purchasing auto insurance through Erie compared to Nationwide Insurance.
|Gender
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Women
|$48
|$98
|$78
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage
In some scenarios, the number of miles you drive in a year may determine whether you qualify for a discounted rate. For instance, several insurance companies offer lower monthly premiums for low-mileage drivers. However, this isn’t the case for Erie Insurance or Nationwide.
Both car insurance companies’ rates fluctuate by a few dollars based on the mileage a motorist drives.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Motorists who frequently put between 15,000 and 20,000 miles on their vehicles each year are known as high-mileage drivers. For this category of drivers, Erie offers the most affordable rates, with an average $50 less than Nationwide and $30 less than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$48
|$98
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers or motorists who drive under 10,000 miles a year will also discover that Erie is still the most affordable option between the two insurance companies. Erie customers will only pay $49 monthly to maintain their coverage, whereas a Nationwide customer spends more than double that amount.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$49
|$102
|$78
|10,000
|$49
|$98
|$78
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score
Credit score is often the second most significant factor in determining your overall auto insurance rates. Drivers who maintain a higher credit score are generally seen as less of a risk to insure and, as such, receive the best rates. However, some insurance companies cover high-risk drivers or drivers with low credit scores.
Erie and Nationwide both reward drivers who have high credit scores. While the difference between an excellent and a good score isn’t that significant, the difference between excellent and poor is $60 for Erie and $40 for Nationwide.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers who maintain an excellent or good credit score are often categorized as less risky by insurance companies. While both auto insurance providers offer lower rates to this group, Erie Insurance has the most affordable coverage. An Erie policyholder with excellent or good credit will pay $34 or $42 per month, respectively.
|Credit Tier
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$34
|$81
|$60
|Good
|$42
|$92
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Having average or poor credit doesn’t disqualify you from obtaining insurance coverage; however, it could mean you pay higher monthly premiums. The good news is that Erie still offers very affordable coverage with rates lower than Nationwide and the industry average.
|Credit Tier
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Average
|$48
|$102
|$78
|Poor
|$95
|$125
|$120
Compare Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record
The single most important element affecting car insurance rates is driving record. Looking back through a driver’s history behind the wheel often provides an insurance company with the insight it needs to predict how risky a motorist will be in the future.
For instance, if a driver has never been involved in an accident or received a ticket, they’re less likely to participate in risky driving behavior. This categorizes them as low-risk and often means they will receive the best rates.
Likewise, if a driver has a history of at-fault accidents or receives multiple speeding tickets, they would be classified as high-risk.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
A clean driving record is the equivalence of a gold star when it comes to insurance rates. Generally, if you have no history of incidents on your record, you’ll receive lower insurance quotes. And Erie still offers the most affordable coverage, with an average rate of $48 per month compared to Nationwide’s average rate of $102 per month.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$48
|$102
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Speeding tickets are one of the most common incidents to appear on a driver’s record. While one ticket won’t impact your rate, multiple tickets within a short period could result in higher rates. Generally, Erie Insurance offers lower monthly premiums, with an average rate of $55.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$55
|$132
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Depending on the severity of an accident and whether you were at fault, it could impact your rates significantly. Some auto insurance companies will offer a one-time accident forgiveness clause, but others may not. When looking at Erie and Nationwide, drivers with an accident paid less for coverage with Erie Insurance.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$154
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs have the largest impact on overall insurance rates. However, Erie Insurance has a more lenient stance on DUIs and still offers one of the most affordable rates, at $86 per month, much lower than Nationwide and the national average.
|Driver Type
|Erie
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$86
|$182
|$155
Erie vs. Nationwide Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Erie Discounts
College student
Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other types of coverage like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Payment perks (pay in full)
Safety savings (airbags, antilock brakes, anti-theft device, and other safety features)
Vehicle storage
Youthful driver
Nationwide Discounts
Multi-policy
SmartRide (telematics)
SmartMiles (telematics)
Accident-free
Good student
Safe driver
Defensive driver
Paperless
Autopay
Anti-theft
|Discount Type
|Erie
|Nationwide Insurance
|Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy
|Good student
|Anti-theft
|Safe driver
|Defensive driving
|Accident-free
|Low mileage
|Automatic payment
|Paperless
|Young driver training
|College student
|Auto safety equipment
|Passive restraint
|Antilock brakes
|Airbags
|Annual payment
|Rate lock
|Accident forgiveness
|Diminishing deductible
Our Methodology and How We Compared Erie and Nationwide
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Regardless of the coverage limits you choose for your auto insurance policy, Erie Insurance is the more affordable option than Nationwide. Overall, an average car insurance policy through Erie is only $49 per month compared to the $101 average for policyholders purchasing through Nationwide.
Both Erie and Nationwide are great options for drivers looking to buy car insurance. While Erie does offer the more affordable auto insurance rates, Nationwide has better financial strength ratings and services in a much larger area. Overall, either company would be an excellent choice for a driver seeking coverage.
If you’re having trouble determining which insurance provider to purchase, you should consider utilizing a car insurance comparison tool. These tools are a fantastic way to quickly compare multiple quotes on a single page without the need to flip between tabs or websites.