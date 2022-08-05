Compare AAA vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers on average. No matter your age, driving history, or credit tier, you’ll likely find cheaper insurance premiums at State Farm than at AAA.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm is also one of the cheapest insurance companies we compared, with average rates beating the industry average. In fact, State Farm was the cheapest company we reviewed for DUI drivers. AAA rates, on the other hand, are typically higher than the industry average. AAA is not one of the cheapest insurers out there.

Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Young motorists pay the most for car insurance because of their inexperience. Teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group, so insurance companies need to account for that risk when setting rates for teen drivers. Sometimes, you can offset the cost with a good student discount. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates.

Every company will weigh your age a little differently. Here are the average rates you can expect from AAA and State Farm based on your age.

Age Group AAA State Farm Teen $290 $116 20s $108 $50 30s $99 $46 40s $87 $45 50s $80 $43 60s $86 $43 70s $110 $49 80s $140 $55

For nearly every age group, State Farm is about half the cost of AAA, or less. Teen drivers and middle-aged drivers are both likely to pay much cheaper rates at State Farm.

Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

In terms of car insurance rates, there are minimal differences between what men and women pay. Women tend to be charged slightly lower premiums over the course of their lives than men. But insurers in most states do consider your gender when setting your rates.

The difference is more pronounced in young drivers because male teens are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as female teens. Here’s what AAA and State Farm are charging men and women on average for car insurance.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women AAA $117 $108 State Farm $54 $50

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender AAA State Farm Industry Average Men $117 $54 $81

State Farm is cheaper than both AAA and the industry average for male drivers.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender AAA State Farm Industry Average Women $108 $50 $78

Women pay cheaper rates on average at State Farm than at AAA. State Farm rates also beat the industry average premium for women.

Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

When establishing your car insurance rates, most auto insurance providers assess your estimated annual mileage. Your estimates may not significantly affect your car insurance rates, but low-mileage drivers pay slightly less on average. Bigger savings for low-mileage drivers are available from both AAA and State Farm when you sign up for their usage-based programs.

Here’s what each company is charging drivers with different mileage estimates on average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage AAA State Farm Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $50 $78

State Farm beats both AAA and the industry average in terms of pricing for high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage AAA State Farm Industry Average 5,000 $107 $51 $78 10,000 $108 $50 $78

Low-mileage drivers pay less on average at State Farm than AAA. State Farm’s rates also beat the industry average for low-mileage drivers.

Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

Lower credit scores are correlated with high claims filing, so car insurance companies in most states evaluate your credit-based insurance score when determining your premiums. In some states, like California, the practice is prohibited by law. Here’s what policyholders paid on average at each company based on their credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier AAA State Farm Industry Average Excellent $80 $34 $60 Good $98 $43 $71

State Farm offers the cheapest rates of the insurers we reviewed for drivers with excellent credit. Good credit drivers pay less at State Farm than at AAA, and State Farm rates also beat the industry average.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier AAA State Farm Industry Average Poor $220 $117 $120 Average $114 $51 $78

Both AAA and State Farm increase rates for bad credit drivers, but State Farm offers cheaper rates than AAA. Both companies are more expensive than the industry average, however, so drivers with lower credit scores may want to get a quote from Insurify to get a better rate. USAA, GEICO, and Allstate all offer cheaper rates than State Farm for drivers with bad credit.

Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your car insurance rates are a reflection of the level of risk a car insurance company takes on when writing an insurance policy for you. If you have infractions like speeding tickets on your record, it’s going to look like you’re not taking necessary safety precautions when driving.

Every car insurance provider will weigh the information in your driving history a little differently, however. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Violation AAA State Farm Industry Average Clean Record $114 $51 $78

State Farm offers significantly cheaper rates than AAA for drivers without any violations. State Farm rates also beat the industry average, while AAA was significantly more expensive than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Violation AAA State Farm Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $59 $104

Drivers with speeding tickets can get cheaper rates with State Farm than with AAA. State Farm beats out the industry average by $45 a month, while AAA is $41 more expensive than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Violation AAA State Farm Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $65 $113

Drivers who have caused a crash pay significantly less at State Farm than at AAA, with an average quote of just $65, which is a whopping $93 difference. State Farm rates are also cheaper than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Violation AAA State Farm Industry Average DUI $314 $75 $155

A DUI requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV in most states, and car insurance companies charge more for an SR-22 policy. AAA charges especially high rates to drivers with DUIs, while State Farm is relatively forgiving. In fact, State Farm’s rates for DUI drivers are the cheapest of the companies we compared.