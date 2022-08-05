Compare AAA vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
AAA vs. State Farm: A Summary
Two auto insurance providers you might consider when you compare car insurance providers are AAA and State Farm. Keep in mind that AAA is only a direct insurer in some states, while State Farm sells insurance policies nationwide. Here’s how those two companies compare in terms of average monthly premiums and Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|State Farm
|$52
|88
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
AAA Auto Club is a group of insurance companies offering auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and other insurance products directly in many states while acting as a broker in others. AAA is known for its roadside assistance memberships, and you’ll typically need to be a member to purchase car insurance from AAA.
You can get all the standard coverage options from AAA, including liability coverage and medical payments coverage, and add-ons like rideshare insurance are available in some regions. AAA also offers plenty of insurance discounts, such as a bundling discount and the usage-based SMARTtrek telematics savings program.
AAA has an excellent financial stability rating from A.M. Best, but its customer satisfaction ratings vary by region. None of AAA’s regional insurers were top-rated in any J.D. Power studies, but some were ranked above average. Overall, AAA received fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 2020 given the insurer’s size.
Pros
Excellent financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC
Roadside assistance included with membership
Cons
Must be a AAA member to get insurance coverage
High insurance premiums relative to the industry average
Not a direct insurer in all states
State Farm
State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the U.S. by market share and also provides renters insurance, life insurance, small business insurance, and more. It was the top-rated large auto insurance company, alongside Liberty Mutual, in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and was ranked above average for claims satisfaction as well.
State Farm offers some of the most affordable car insurance rates in the industry, although it’s often beaten by USAA or GEICO. State Farm also offers attractive discounts, including two telematics programs for usage-based savings. One is specifically designed to train drivers under the age of 25.
In addition to the standard coverages, State Farm offers a few endorsements, including rideshare coverage and rental car reimbursement coverage. You can also get emergency roadside assistance coverage from State Farm. The company has superior financial strength ratings and fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC.
Pros
Drive Safe & Save usage-based savings program
Top-rated by J.D. Power
Superior financial strength ratings
Not the best option for
Does not offer gap coverage
Mixed customer service reviews on third-party websites
State Farm vs. AAA — Ratings
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|State Farm
|Fitch
|NR
|WD
|A.M. Best
|A
|A++
|Moody’s
|NR
|WR
|S&P
|NR
|AA
|J.D. Power
|834
|872
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
State Farm and AAA are two of the best companies you can choose when buying a car insurance policy. However, State Farm has better financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings than AAA.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Compare AAA vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?
State Farm is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers on average. No matter your age, driving history, or credit tier, you’ll likely find cheaper insurance premiums at State Farm than at AAA.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
State Farm is also one of the cheapest insurance companies we compared, with average rates beating the industry average. In fact, State Farm was the cheapest company we reviewed for DUI drivers. AAA rates, on the other hand, are typically higher than the industry average. AAA is not one of the cheapest insurers out there.
Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age
Young motorists pay the most for car insurance because of their inexperience. Teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group, so insurance companies need to account for that risk when setting rates for teen drivers. Sometimes, you can offset the cost with a good student discount. Drivers in their 50s tend to pay the lowest rates.
Every company will weigh your age a little differently. Here are the average rates you can expect from AAA and State Farm based on your age.
|Age Group
|AAA
|State Farm
|Teen
|$290
|$116
|20s
|$108
|$50
|30s
|$99
|$46
|40s
|$87
|$45
|50s
|$80
|$43
|60s
|$86
|$43
|70s
|$110
|$49
|80s
|$140
|$55
For nearly every age group, State Farm is about half the cost of AAA, or less. Teen drivers and middle-aged drivers are both likely to pay much cheaper rates at State Farm.
Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender
In terms of car insurance rates, there are minimal differences between what men and women pay. Women tend to be charged slightly lower premiums over the course of their lives than men. But insurers in most states do consider your gender when setting your rates.
The difference is more pronounced in young drivers because male teens are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as female teens. Here’s what AAA and State Farm are charging men and women on average for car insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|AAA
|$117
|$108
|State Farm
|$54
|$50
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Men
|$117
|$54
|$81
State Farm is cheaper than both AAA and the industry average for male drivers.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Women
|$108
|$50
|$78
Women pay cheaper rates on average at State Farm than at AAA. State Farm rates also beat the industry average premium for women.
Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage
When establishing your car insurance rates, most auto insurance providers assess your estimated annual mileage. Your estimates may not significantly affect your car insurance rates, but low-mileage drivers pay slightly less on average. Bigger savings for low-mileage drivers are available from both AAA and State Farm when you sign up for their usage-based programs.
Here’s what each company is charging drivers with different mileage estimates on average.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$50
|$78
State Farm beats both AAA and the industry average in terms of pricing for high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$107
|$51
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$50
|$78
Low-mileage drivers pay less on average at State Farm than AAA. State Farm’s rates also beat the industry average for low-mileage drivers.
Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score
Lower credit scores are correlated with high claims filing, so car insurance companies in most states evaluate your credit-based insurance score when determining your premiums. In some states, like California, the practice is prohibited by law. Here’s what policyholders paid on average at each company based on their credit score.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$34
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$43
|$71
State Farm offers the cheapest rates of the insurers we reviewed for drivers with excellent credit. Good credit drivers pay less at State Farm than at AAA, and State Farm rates also beat the industry average.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$220
|$117
|$120
|Average
|$114
|$51
|$78
Both AAA and State Farm increase rates for bad credit drivers, but State Farm offers cheaper rates than AAA. Both companies are more expensive than the industry average, however, so drivers with lower credit scores may want to get a quote from Insurify to get a better rate. USAA, GEICO, and Allstate all offer cheaper rates than State Farm for drivers with bad credit.
Compare AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your car insurance rates are a reflection of the level of risk a car insurance company takes on when writing an insurance policy for you. If you have infractions like speeding tickets on your record, it’s going to look like you’re not taking necessary safety precautions when driving.
Every car insurance provider will weigh the information in your driving history a little differently, however. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and State Farm.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Violation
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$51
|$78
State Farm offers significantly cheaper rates than AAA for drivers without any violations. State Farm rates also beat the industry average, while AAA was significantly more expensive than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Violation
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$59
|$104
Drivers with speeding tickets can get cheaper rates with State Farm than with AAA. State Farm beats out the industry average by $45 a month, while AAA is $41 more expensive than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Violation
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$65
|$113
Drivers who have caused a crash pay significantly less at State Farm than at AAA, with an average quote of just $65, which is a whopping $93 difference. State Farm rates are also cheaper than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Violation
|AAA
|State Farm
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$314
|$75
|$155
A DUI requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV in most states, and car insurance companies charge more for an SR-22 policy. AAA charges especially high rates to drivers with DUIs, while State Farm is relatively forgiving. In fact, State Farm’s rates for DUI drivers are the cheapest of the companies we compared.
AAA vs. State Farm Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Note that discount availability may vary by state. Ask your local agent for more details.
AAA Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Professional/alumni
Loyalty
Good driver
Verified mileage
Good student
Student away
Driver training
Car club
SMARTtrek telematics program
State Farm Discounts
Drive Safe & Save telematics program
Steer Clear telematics program for drivers under age 25
Accident-free
Defensive driving course
Good driver
Anti-theft
Safety feature discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-car›
Good student
Student away
|Insurance Discount
|AAA
|State Farm
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Good student
|Student away
|Professional/alumni
|Loyalty
|Good driver
|Accident-free
|Usage-based savings
|Driver training
|Car club
|True
|Anti-theft
|Safety feature
|Defensive driving course
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and State Farm
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: AAA vs. State Farm
State Farm is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers. No matter your credit score, age, driving history, mileage, or gender, average rates at State Farm are lower than premiums at AAA.
Based on a variety of data indicating how each company fares, State Farm is the better insurance company. State Farm has superior financial strength ratings and is top-rated for customer satisfaction.
This insurance review provides the information you need to compare car insurance offerings, discounts, and reputability of each company, but the best way to compare your actual rate with each insurer is to get a quote from Insurify. You’ll get rates from other insurers as well, and you can adjust your deductible and coverage limits to find a policy that fits your budget.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.