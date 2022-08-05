Compare AAA vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
AAA vs. Allstate: A Summary
No two drivers are the same, and each car insurance company uses its own unique algorithm to calculate your premium. That’s why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes if you want to find a policy with the best coverage, deductibles, and insurance premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|AAA
|$116
|85
|Allstate
|$58
|85
AAA
Known for their emergency roadside assistance services, AAA is also a national insurance provider. AAA’s auto insurance is generally only available with AAA membership—which has a fee—and comes from separate, regional insurance companies that operate under distinct brand names, such as CSAA Insurance Group and Auto Club Group.
Pros
Roadside assistance perks included
Robust discount options
Cons
Required membership for insurance
Allstate
One of the leading insurance companies in the U.S., Allstate offers 12 standard and optional car insurance coverage options, from basic bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to Mexico travel car insurance.
Pros
Significantly lower rates across most driver demographics
Generous discounts
Higher financial strength ratings
Cons
Extra cost for roadside assistance
Car insurance policies are only available in six-month terms
Below-average user experience with online quoting and mobile app
External Financial Strength Ratings
Allstate is rated well by external institutions that assess the financial strength and customer satisfaction of insurance providers. AAA, while not rated by some of these institutions, still has strong ratings from those that do.
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|Allstate
|Fitch
|N/A
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|N/A
|Aa3
|S&P
|N/A
|AA-
|J.D. Power
|862
|870
|Insurify Composite Score
AAA can be a great option for you if you think you will benefit from a comprehensive AAA membership. It comes with a fee but offers exclusive discounts and perks, such as 24/7 roadside assistance, flat tire service, fuel delivery, vehicle lock-out service, discounts on hotels, cruises and vacations, and more.
Compare AAA vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, you will find lower car insurance rates with Allstate than with AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $58 more per month for a policy with AAA, but the difference between AAA and Allstate for certain driver categories can be as high as $200 per month, or $2,400 per year.
|ICS
If you have an excellent credit score, you can expect to pay only $21 more per month for a policy with AAA than with Allstate. At the same time, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record can expect to pay $92 more per month for an AAA policy. The key is to compare personalized quotes from each insurer to see which would be cheaper for you.
Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age
Your age is one of the most important factors when it comes to your car insurance quote. Statistically, the younger you are, the higher you can expect your car insurance premiums to be. Teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect the highest quotes, but as you mature and gain more experience on the road, your premiums will gradually go down.
According to Insurify’s data, Allstate offers cheaper car insurance quotes than AAA across all age groups. As a teen driver, you can expect to pay $83 more per month for an auto insurance policy with AAA than with Allstate. For drivers in their 50s, the difference between the average AAA and Allstate quotes is smaller, $40 per month. Learn more in the table below.
|Age Group
|AAA
|Allstate
|Teen
|$207
|$124
|20s
|$123
|$56
|30s
|$152
|$56
|40s
|$136
|$53
|50s
|$90
|$50
|60s
|$91
|$52
|70s
|$106
|$58
|80s
|$116
|$69
Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender
Some insurance companies offer men higher car insurance rates than women because they believe that men are more prone to risky driving behavior, such as speeding. However, the national averages show little difference between monthly quotes for men and women, with quotes for women ending up just $3 lower.
You can expect your monthly Allstate quote to be just $3 higher if you are a man. However, AAA car insurance is slightly more expensive for women than it is for men, with a monthly quote for women averaging $14 higher. This monthly difference amounts to a $168 difference in annual premiums.
Which is cheapest for men?
Allstate offers cheaper car insurance rates to men than AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $50 more per month for a policy with AAA than with Allstate. However, it’s also important to remember that AAA offers car insurance through various independent local providers and your quote will vary from AAA provider to AAA provider. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today.
|Gender
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Men
|$109
|$59
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
On average, women can expect to pay $67 less per month for a car insurance policy with Allstate than with AAA. On average, women will pay $123 per month with AAA and $56 per month with Allstate, which amounts to an $804 annual difference.
|Gender
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Women
|$123
|$56
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage
Drivers with a high annual mileage are typically charged higher rates as they are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim. On average, you can expect your car insurance quote to be about $1 higher if you have high annual mileage.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
You can expect to pay $123 per month for a policy with AAA and $56 per month for a policy with Allstate, which is $67 lower. While annual mileage does not seem to play a role in how much you can expect to pay for car insurance with these insurers, other factors—such as your age and driving history—may either increase or decrease your car insurance premium.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$123
|$56
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
On average, drivers with low mileage can save $804 per year if they buy a policy from Allstate instead of AAA. However, you might find a cheaper quote elsewhere depending on your unique driver profile. You should consider comparing quotes on Insurify to find which company will provide the cheapest quote for you.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|5,000-10,000
|$123
|$56
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score
Some car insurance companies use your credit history to estimate how likely you are to file a claim. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores have access to lower rates than those with average and poor credit scores. On average, drivers with poor credit spend $600 more per year on car insurance than those with an excellent credit score.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow insurance providers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating your quote, so if you are a driver in one of these states, you do not have to worry about your credit score impacting your car insurance quote.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Allstate offers cheaper rates to drivers with a good credit history than AAA. Drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay $69 per month with AAA and $48 per month with Allstate, which is $21 cheaper. Similarly, drivers with a good credit score can save an average of $33 per month if they get a policy with Allstate instead of AAA.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Excellent
|$69
|$48
|$60
|Good
|$86
|$53
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
If you have an average credit score, you can expect to pay $100 in monthly premiums with AAA and $54 with Allstate, $46 lower. Having a poor credit score will make your quote with AAA go up to a whopping $266 per month on average, while it stays relatively low at $66 per month with Allstate.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Average
|$100
|$54
|$78
|Poor
|$266
|$66
|$120
Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history is arguably the most important factor that can either drive your car insurance costs up or keep them down. Car insurance companies use your driving history to predict your future driving behavior, and having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your record signals risky driving behavior to insurers.
Having a DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote with both AAA and Allstate. You can expect your monthly quote to increase by $123 per month with AAA and $48 per month with Allstate if you go from having a clean driving history to a DUI on your record.
Even though you can expect a significant increase in your car insurance rates with both AAA and Allstate if you have speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on your record, Allstate offers lower rates overall.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with clean records can expect to pay $100 per month for a policy with AAA and $54 per month for a policy with Allstate, which is $46 lower. Both AAA and Allstate offer a multi-policy discount, so if you bundle your car insurance policy with another insurance policy, such as home insurance or life insurance, you can expect lower rates.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$100
|$54
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Allstate offers lower rates to drivers with a speeding ticket on their record than AAA. On average, you will pay $162 per month with AAA and $70 per month per Allstate, which amounts to a $1,104 annual difference.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$162
|$70
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Having an accident—especially an at-fault one—on your driving record can significantly impact your car insurance quote. According to Insurify data, Allstate offers significantly lower car insurance rates than AAA; you can save over $100 a month if you choose an Allstate policy over an AAA one.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$185
|$82
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $223 per month with AAA and $102 per month with Allstate, which amounts to $1,452 in annual savings. It’s important to remember that other factors, such as your age and credit score, can also affect your quote in addition to the DUI on your record. To get an exact quote from AAA and Allstate in minutes, use Insurify.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Allstate
|National Average
|DUI
|$223
|$102
|$155
AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|AAA
|Allstate
|Good student
|Car club
|Low mileage
|Loyalty/continuous auto coverage
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|New car
|Paperless
|Professional association
|Safe driver
|Anti-theft/safety feature
|Student away
|Teen driver training
|Early signing
|Good payer/automatic payment/full pay
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Allstate
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to Insurify data, Allstate offers lower rates for drivers across most categories. On average, you can expect to pay $58 per month for a policy with Allstate and $116 per month for a policy with AAA. However, factors like your age, credit score, and driving history can impact your quote. Use Insurify to stop guessing and compare your real-life quotes in minutes.
The best way to find out whether AAA or Allstate is better for you is to get a quote from both of these providers and see which one offers the best coverage and premiums. Your quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your driving history, whether you want any add-ons such as roadside service and towing, whether you’re looking for full coverage, and more.
The best way to compare car insurance providers is to use an AI-powered comparison tool like Insurify. Simply answer a few basic questions, and get instant access to 10+ personalized quotes from AAA, Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, USAA, and other leading insurance providers in your area. Compare them side by side, and find the best insurance provider for you.