Compare AAA vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Allstate: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, you will find lower car insurance rates with Allstate than with AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $58 more per month for a policy with AAA, but the difference between AAA and Allstate for certain driver categories can be as high as $200 per month, or $2,400 per year.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

If you have an excellent credit score, you can expect to pay only $21 more per month for a policy with AAA than with Allstate. At the same time, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record can expect to pay $92 more per month for an AAA policy. The key is to compare personalized quotes from each insurer to see which would be cheaper for you.

Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Age

Your age is one of the most important factors when it comes to your car insurance quote. Statistically, the younger you are, the higher you can expect your car insurance premiums to be. Teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect the highest quotes, but as you mature and gain more experience on the road, your premiums will gradually go down.

According to Insurify’s data, Allstate offers cheaper car insurance quotes than AAA across all age groups. As a teen driver, you can expect to pay $83 more per month for an auto insurance policy with AAA than with Allstate. For drivers in their 50s, the difference between the average AAA and Allstate quotes is smaller, $40 per month. Learn more in the table below.

Age Group AAA Allstate Teen $207 $124 20s $123 $56 30s $152 $56 40s $136 $53 50s $90 $50 60s $91 $52 70s $106 $58 80s $116 $69

Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Gender

Some insurance companies offer men higher car insurance rates than women because they believe that men are more prone to risky driving behavior, such as speeding. However, the national averages show little difference between monthly quotes for men and women, with quotes for women ending up just $3 lower.

You can expect your monthly Allstate quote to be just $3 higher if you are a man. However, AAA car insurance is slightly more expensive for women than it is for men, with a monthly quote for women averaging $14 higher. This monthly difference amounts to a $168 difference in annual premiums.

Which is cheapest for men?

Allstate offers cheaper car insurance rates to men than AAA. On average, you can expect to pay $50 more per month for a policy with AAA than with Allstate. However, it’s also important to remember that AAA offers car insurance through various independent local providers and your quote will vary from AAA provider to AAA provider. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today.

Gender AAA Allstate National Average Men $109 $59 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

On average, women can expect to pay $67 less per month for a car insurance policy with Allstate than with AAA. On average, women will pay $123 per month with AAA and $56 per month with Allstate, which amounts to an $804 annual difference.

Gender AAA Allstate National Average Women $123 $56 $78

Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Mileage

Drivers with a high annual mileage are typically charged higher rates as they are more likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim. On average, you can expect your car insurance quote to be about $1 higher if you have high annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

You can expect to pay $123 per month for a policy with AAA and $56 per month for a policy with Allstate, which is $67 lower. While annual mileage does not seem to play a role in how much you can expect to pay for car insurance with these insurers, other factors—such as your age and driving history—may either increase or decrease your car insurance premium.

Annual Mileage AAA Allstate National Average 15,000-20,000 $123 $56 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

On average, drivers with low mileage can save $804 per year if they buy a policy from Allstate instead of AAA. However, you might find a cheaper quote elsewhere depending on your unique driver profile. You should consider comparing quotes on Insurify to find which company will provide the cheapest quote for you.

Annual Mileage AAA Allstate National Average 5,000-10,000 $123 $56 $78

Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Credit Score

Some car insurance companies use your credit history to estimate how likely you are to file a claim. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores have access to lower rates than those with average and poor credit scores. On average, drivers with poor credit spend $600 more per year on car insurance than those with an excellent credit score.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow insurance providers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating your quote, so if you are a driver in one of these states, you do not have to worry about your credit score impacting your car insurance quote.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Allstate offers cheaper rates to drivers with a good credit history than AAA. Drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay $69 per month with AAA and $48 per month with Allstate, which is $21 cheaper. Similarly, drivers with a good credit score can save an average of $33 per month if they get a policy with Allstate instead of AAA.

Credit Tier AAA Allstate National Average Excellent $69 $48 $60 Good $86 $53 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you have an average credit score, you can expect to pay $100 in monthly premiums with AAA and $54 with Allstate, $46 lower. Having a poor credit score will make your quote with AAA go up to a whopping $266 per month on average, while it stays relatively low at $66 per month with Allstate.

Credit Tier AAA Allstate National Average Average $100 $54 $78 Poor $266 $66 $120

Compare AAA vs. Allstate Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is arguably the most important factor that can either drive your car insurance costs up or keep them down. Car insurance companies use your driving history to predict your future driving behavior, and having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your record signals risky driving behavior to insurers.

Having a DUI on your driving record has the strongest impact on your car insurance quote with both AAA and Allstate. You can expect your monthly quote to increase by $123 per month with AAA and $48 per month with Allstate if you go from having a clean driving history to a DUI on your record.

Even though you can expect a significant increase in your car insurance rates with both AAA and Allstate if you have speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on your record, Allstate offers lower rates overall.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with clean records can expect to pay $100 per month for a policy with AAA and $54 per month for a policy with Allstate, which is $46 lower. Both AAA and Allstate offer a multi-policy discount, so if you bundle your car insurance policy with another insurance policy, such as home insurance or life insurance, you can expect lower rates.

Driver Type AAA Allstate National Average Clean Record $100 $54 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Allstate offers lower rates to drivers with a speeding ticket on their record than AAA. On average, you will pay $162 per month with AAA and $70 per month per Allstate, which amounts to a $1,104 annual difference.

Driver Type AAA Allstate National Average Speeding Ticket $162 $70 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Having an accident—especially an at-fault one—on your driving record can significantly impact your car insurance quote. According to Insurify data, Allstate offers significantly lower car insurance rates than AAA; you can save over $100 a month if you choose an Allstate policy over an AAA one.

Driver Type AAA Allstate National Average At-Fault Accident $185 $82 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $223 per month with AAA and $102 per month with Allstate, which amounts to $1,452 in annual savings. It’s important to remember that other factors, such as your age and credit score, can also affect your quote in addition to the DUI on your record. To get an exact quote from AAA and Allstate in minutes, use Insurify.

Driver Type AAA Allstate National Average DUI $223 $102 $155

