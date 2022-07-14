Quick Facts The average cost of car insurance for Americans is $228 per month.

Auto Insurance Quotes: What to Know Before You Buy A car insurance quote is the estimated amount an insurer will charge you based on your own self-reported information. Quotes can help drivers get an idea of the car insurance market, allowing them to compare quotes and prices before buying a policy.

How to Get Free Car Insurance Quotes There are a few different ways for drivers to get free car insurance quotes. You can visit an agent in person, call an agent over the phone, or use insurance company websites or comparison services to find policies online. Getting a quote online. Online comparison shopping offers lots of benefits that in-person or over-the-phone comparison lacks. Visiting an insurance agent in person. If you aren't a big fan of technology, visiting an insurance agent in person is an easy way to purchase a policy. However, visiting agents in person takes more time than comparing quotes over the phone or online, and your nearest agent may be far away or not available before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Additionally, some agents may sway you into buying insurance from a particular company because they get the best commission from that company, not because it's a good fit for you.

Visiting an insurance agent in person. If you aren’t a big fan of technology, visiting an insurance agent in person is an easy way to purchase a policy. However, visiting agents in person takes more time than comparing quotes over the phone or online, and your nearest agent may be far away or not available before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Additionally, some agents may sway you into buying insurance from a particular company because they get the best commission from that company, not because it’s a good fit for you.

Getting a quote over the phone. Most major car insurance companies like GEICO or State Farm will have a phone number you can call to get a free quote. However, these phone lines aren't always manned 24/7, and repeating details about your driving record or vehicle may get exhausting if you're comparing quotes from multiple insurers. Ultimately, comparing car insurance quotes online beats out comparing quotes in person or over the phone, thanks to its convenience, easy access, and unparalleled breadth of choice. Remember: always compare quotes every six months to score the lowest premiums!

How much should car insurance cost? The average cost of car insurance in America is $136 a month, according to Insurify’s proprietary database of millions of unique driver quotes. But the cost of car insurance coveragevaries widely from driver to driver. If you speak to neighbors or friends about their car insurance, you might learn that rates vary due to an excess of factors like age, location, gender, driving history, and the type of vehicle you drive, among others. Your chosen coverage level matters too: a bare-bones plan with a high deductible will almost always cost less than a robust full coverage policy with add-ons that reimburses you for almost any incident behind the wheel.

Factors That Affect Insurance Rates Car Insurance Quotes by Location The location where you park and drive your car has a large impact on your car insurance rates. This is, in part, due to certain states requiring more robust car insurance coverage with higher limits. According to Insurify’s data, drivers in Michigan pay the highest car insurance premiums in the country, with the average Michigan resident paying $431 a month for car insurance. Take a look below to see how much the average car insurance policy costs in each state. In addition to the state in which you live, car insurance companies also take into account the neighborhood and zip code in which you reside. Depending on the average number of car insurance claims filed in your area, car insurance companies may charge you a higher or lower premium. Here are the average monthly rates for the ten most populous states in the US.

Cheap Car Insurance Quotes in Florida Average monthly rates by state North Carolina $127 Ohio $144 Illinois $155 Pennsylvania $177 California $220 Texas $239 Florida $282 Georgia $297 New York $316 Michigan $431

Who You Are Car Insurance Quotes by Gender On average, men pay 9 percent more for car insurance than women do. The difference in insurance premiums is higher for teen drivers and drivers in their early 20s but reduces as drivers get older. This disparity is due to historical data insurers rely on to evaluate risk, which shows that men are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior than women. Some states, such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, have barred insurers from using a driver’s gender while calculating their insurance rates. Average monthly rates by gender Female $216 Male $238

Car Insurance Quotes by Age Your age has quite a substantial impact on how much you pay for car insurance, with drivers under 25 paying the most expensive premiums and drivers over 60 paying the least expensive. Insurers use your age to determine your car insurance premium as age is usually an indicator of driving experience and general driving behavior. Average monthly rates by age 60 and above $176 51-60 $191 31-40 $203 41-50 $210 25-30 $229 less than 25 $343 See More: Best Car Insurance for Seniors

Car Insurance Quotes by Education Based on historical data insurers use to assess risk, drivers with more educational qualifications are less likely to file a car insurance claim. As such, drivers with higher levels of educational attainment pay less for car insurance, with those who haven’t completed high school paying the most expensive premiums and those with doctorate degrees paying the least expensive premiums. States such as California, Massachusetts, Georgia, Hawaii, and Montana have barred insurers from using a driver’s education level to determine their car insurance rates. Average monthly rates by education Doctorate $196 Associate’s Degree $203 Bachelors Degree $213 Masters Degree $214 Some College but No Degree $235 High School $239 Less Than a High School Diploma $241

Car Insurance Quotes by Credit Score Drivers with poor credit scores are considered high-risk drivers and pay up to 15 percent more for car insurance than counterparts with excellent credit scores. Similar to statistics about age, gender, and education level, statistics about credit scores show that drivers with lower credit are more likely to file for expensive claims than those with better credit. California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Michigan, and Washington have barred insurers from using a driver’s credit score as a determining factor in their car insurance rate. Credit Score Average Monthly Premium Excellent $216 Good $238 Average $233 Poor $224 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile. See More: Car Insurance for Bad Credit Drivers

Car Insurance Quotes by Marital Status Single people pay slightly higher rates for their auto insurance policy than those who are married. This difference is likely due to the plethora of auto insurance discounts married couples are usually eligible for, like insuring multiple vehicles on one policy and a discount just for being married. On average, married couples pay 7 percent less for coverage than singles. Marital Status Average Monthly Premium Married $216 Not Married $232 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile. See More: Car Insurance for Married Couples

Car Insurance Quotes by Homeownership Generally, drivers who own homes have cheaper car insurance premiums than renters. This is because most insurers consider homeowners to be more financially stable and at a lower risk of filing a claim. Additionally, many insurers offer homeowners a discount if they bundle their car and home insurance policies. Homeowner Status Average Monthly Premium Homeowner $209 Not a Homeowner $234 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile. See More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

Car Insurance Quotes Based on How Much You Drive Your Car On average, Americans who drive less than five thousand miles a year pay nearly 40 percent less than those who drive more than 30 thousand miles a year. Insurers use your annual mileage to calculate your level of risk for one simple reason: the more you drive, the higher your chance of filing a claim due to a car accident or wear and tear. The impact of mileage on your car insurance rate depends on the area in which you live. Mileage per Day Average Monthly Premium 0-5 miles $177 6-10 miles $211 11-15 miles $168 16-20 miles $229 21-25 miles $193 26-30 miles $240 more than 30 miles $246 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile. See More: Low-Mileage Car Insurance

Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Driving Record Your driving record is perhaps the most important factor insurers consider while setting your car insurance rates. Drivers with driving violations like an at-fault accident, a suspended driver’s license, or failure to stop for a school bus on their record often have to pay a hefty car insurance premium. Indeed, drivers with a driving violation on record pay up to 30 percent more for car insurance than those with a clean driving record. Have a look below to see just how much of an impact certain driving violations have on your car insurance premium: Driving Violation Type Average Monthly Premium Impact of Violation No Prior Violation $206 N/A Not-at-fault accident $260 26.21% Failure to stop at a red light $266 29.13% Negligent driving $276 33.98% At-fault accident $279 35.44% Careless Driving $297 44.17% Failure to stop for a school bus $305 48.06% Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile. See More: High-Risk Car Insurance No Prior Violation $206 Not-at-fault accident $260 +26.21% Failure to stop at a red light $266 +29.13% Negligent driving $276 +33.98% At-fault accident $279 +35.44% Careless Driving $297 +44.17% Failure to stop for a school bus $305 +48.06%

Your Car Car Insurance Quotes Based on The Age of Your Car The age of your car is an important factor insurers consider when setting your car insurance rates because newer cars have more expensive parts that are costly to replace in the event of a claim. However, if your car is older than 30 years, your premium will also be on the more expensive side since parts for those cars can be difficult to replace. Take a look below to see how the age of your car impacts your car insurance rate. How much does vehicle's age impact insurance costs? 25 years $138 30 years $141 20 years $154 15 years $181 10 years $215 5 years $270 Less than a year $300

Car Insurance Quotes Based on The Type and Make of Your Car The make, model, and type of car you drive has a major impact on your car insurance rate. Usually cars with a high retail value, cars made by foreign manufacturers, and cars built for faster driving are more expensive to insure because their parts are harder and costlier to replace. Have a look at the average cost of car insurance for various car types: Car Type Average Monthly Premium Coupe (2-door) $272 Sedan (4-door) $262 Convertible $237 Hatchback $229 Sport Utility Vehicle $228 Sport Utility Truck $189 Pickup $187 Truck (Both Sport Utility and Pickup) $187 Passenger Van $156 Cargo Van $149 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Insurance History Drivers who have been continuously insured for the last seven years tend to have cheaper car insurance premiums than those who have had lapses in their car insurance history. According to Insurify’s data, those with no prior insurance coverage pay 6.5 percent more for car insurance than those who have been continuously insured. Average monthly rates by insurance state Previously Insured $222 Not Previously Insured $237

Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Coverage Level State Minimum Car Insurance Most states require drivers to purchase a car insurance policy that includes some form of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. However, some states require additional auto insurance coverages, such as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection. Some drivers may choose to supplement their state minimum car insurance coverage with helpful add-ons like roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, or medical payments coverage. The more coverage options you choose and the higher the limits you pick for those options, the more expensive your car insurance policy is.

Liability Car Insurance Quotes Since bodily injury and property damage liability insurance is required in most states, some drivers may purchase state minimum liability insurance to save money, though that’s not always advisable. The average cost of a liability-only car insurance policy is $160, but based on the laws in your state, prices vary. Check out the cheapest liability-only policies in your state. Which type of car insurance has the lowest rates? Drivers who opt for liability-only car insurance see the lower rates than drivers who choose full-coverage car insurance. Drivers can find liability-only coverage with premiums as low as $47 per month. State Insurance company Monthly rate Alabama Progressive $67 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $110 Arizona Foremost Signature $86 Arkansas Progressive $68 California Freedom National $76 Colorado Sun Coast $79 Connecticut Progressive $130 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $176 Florida Assurance­America $144 Georgia Progressive $108 Hawaii Farmers $66 Idaho Travelers $57 Illinois Kemper Specialty $63 Indiana Progressive $64 Iowa Travelers $64 Kansas State Auto $72 Kentucky Progressive $129 Louisiana National General $145 Maine Travelers $54 Maryland Progressive $135 Massachusetts Travelers $47 Michigan Safeco $162 Minnesota Safeco $94 Mississippi National General $67 Missouri State Auto $83 Montana Travelers $61 Nebraska Travelers $63 Nevada Sun Coast $103 New Hampshire Midvale Home & Auto $67 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $149 New Mexico Kemper Specialty $73 New York Kemper Preferred $89 North Carolina Midvale Home & Auto $53 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $68 Ohio Progressive $59 Oklahoma Progressive $72 Oregon National General $81 Pennsylvania Travelers $63 Rhode Island Safeco $131 South Carolina Kemper Preferred $83 South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $73 Tennessee National General $65 Texas Progressive $86 Utah Sun Coast $70 Vermont Safeco $57 Virginia State Auto $59 Washington Progressive $103 Washington, D.C. Travelers $109 West Virginia Safeco $87 Wisconsin Progressive $66 Wyoming Safeco $54 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Full Coverage Car Insurance Quotes A full-coverage car insurance policy consists of collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to the required liability insurance. Collision coverage pays for property damage to your car in the event that it collides with another vehicle or object, while comprehensive coverage covers damage to your car in the event of theft, vandalism, Acts of God, and so on. A lot of drivers opt for a full coverage policy since liability insurance only pays for property damage and medical injuries you inflict on another party in the event of an accident. While the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy is $267, the cost can vary by state. Check out the cheapest full coverage car insurance rates by state below: State Insurance company Monthly rate Alabama Progressive $135 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $179 Arizona Mile Auto $128 Arkansas Progressive $168 California Travelers $155 Colorado Bristol West $198 Connecticut Progressive $191 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $236 Florida Assurance­America $203 Georgia Progressive $186 Hawaii Farmers $131 Idaho Travelers $88 Illinois Mile Auto $100 Indiana Clearcover $99 Iowa Travelers $108 Kansas Travelers $152 Kentucky Progressive $177 Louisiana Progressive $232 Maine Travelers $85 Maryland Travelers $196 Massachusetts Travelers $67 Michigan Safeco $234 Minnesota Progressive $149 Mississippi National General $132 Missouri Clearcover $131 Montana Travelers $133 Nebraska Travelers $119 Nevada Sun Coast $180 New Hampshire Travelers $106 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $203 New Mexico Travelers $150 New York TSC Direct $160 North Carolina Progressive $110 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $139 Ohio Progressive $100 Oklahoma Clearcover $153 Oregon Mile Auto $109 Pennsylvania Progressive $121 Rhode Island Safeco $207 South Carolina Kemper Preferred $163 South Dakota Nationwide $145 Tennessee National General $126 Texas Clearcover $154 Utah Sun Coast $116 Vermont Travelers $105 Virginia State Auto $121 Washington Progressive $160 Washington, D.C. Travelers $166 West Virginia Safeco $153 Wisconsin Travelers $108 Wyoming Safeco $133 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Home and Car Insurance Quotes Drivers can potentially score major savings by combining their home and car insurance quotes into a single insurance policy. Bundling two different types of insurance coverage doesn't just streamline the insurance process; it can also be the source of some serious discounts. Insurers like Allstate offer discounts of over 20 percent for bundling home and auto policies. However, bundling your home and car insurance doesn't guarantee the cheapest quote. Even after applying discounts, another insurer might offer a lower price for individual home or auto policies, and some low-cost insurers like Metromile and Clearcover offer car insurance exclusively. See More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

How to Find Cheap Car Insurance Quotes Other than shopping around every six months, the best and easiest way to get cheap car insurance quotes is by using a quote-comparison site like Insurify, which automatically compares quotes from dozens of different insurers to find the perfect policy for you. One of the other ways to save on car insurance quotes is to negotiate with your current insurer. Your insurer won’t want to lose a paying customer, so if you’ve found more affordable car insurance elsewhere and let them know, they may agree to match that price or offer a discount. A few other simple tips and tricks to get the cheapest car insurance quotes include: Installing an anti-theft or telematics device

Taking a defensive driving course

Raising your credit score or GPA

Driving a safe, low-risk vehicle like a minivan Many insurance companies also offer car insurance discounts for certain professional groups or categories of drivers. Popular discounts include the good driver discount for drivers with a clean driving record, the good student discount for young drivers who have a good GPA in high school and college, and the electric car discount for eco-friendly drivers.

Best Car Insurance Quotes by State For each state, different carriers will, on average, provide the best car insurance quotes. According to Insurify data, here are the best quotes you can expect in each of the 50 states. State Insurance company Monthly rate Alabama Travelers $128 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $164 Arizona Clearcover $118 Arkansas Safeco $152 California Travelers $143 Colorado Bristol West $164 Connecticut Safeco $196 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $220 Florida Bristol West $226 Georgia Travelers $182 Hawaii Farmers $109 Idaho Progressive $107 Illinois Metromile $83 Indiana Clearcover $87 Iowa Travelers $99 Kansas Midvale Home & Auto $142 Kentucky Travelers $173 Louisiana Clearcover $259 Maine Progressive $110 Maryland Travelers $186 Massachusetts Midvale Home & Auto $143 Michigan Safeco $211 Minnesota Midvale Home & Auto $136 Mississippi Bristol West $156 Missouri Clearcover $110 Montana Midvale Home & Auto $156 Nebraska Progressive $97 Nevada Safeco $230 New Hampshire Midvale Home & Auto $104 New Jersey Progressive $220 New Mexico Progressive $94 New York Safeco $303 North Carolina Midvale Home & Auto $107 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $123 Ohio Progressive $86 Oklahoma Progressive $116 Oregon Metromile $90 Pennsylvania Metromile $93 Rhode Island Safeco $173 South Carolina Progressive $145 South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $136 Tennessee Progressive $120 Texas Progressive $123 Utah Clearcover $106 Vermont Safeco $100 Virginia Metromile $69 Washington Metromile $101 Washington, D.C. Progressive $187 West Virginia Progressive $122 Wisconsin Progressive $98 Wyoming Safeco $117 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Quotes Online Instantly Compare car insurance quotes in minutes. Most importantly, comparison sites are always free to use.

Auto Insurance Trends Owning a car in the U.S. has never felt more expensive. Not only has the price of a new vehicle risen by over $6,000 since the start of 2021, but most other associated costs for motorists have increased this year as well. From gas prices surging by over 60% to inflation rising by more than 8% over the last year, vehicle ownership is putting a sizable dent in the wallets of many Americans. Projected annual car insurance rates in 2023 *Based on projections modeled from historical premium trends from Insurify's proprietary database. Insurance costs are on the rise, too. The average American is expected to spend $1,649 on car insurance in 2022. As coverage costs continue to climb with no signs of subsiding, American drivers are likely to pay an additional 12%* for insurance in 2023, spending $1,846 on their premiums. Various factors have contributed to the rise in car insurance costs over the past year, including nationwide inflation and trends in driving violations. Since the pandemic, heightened rates of accidents and dangerous driving across the country have resulted in higher payouts from insurance providers, in turn ratcheting up premium costs. If you have any questions or comments about this report, please contact insights@insurify.com.

Frequently Asked Questions on Getting Auto Insurance Quotes What is the best car insurance company? The best car insurance company for you depends on which company can provide you with the best coverage and customer service for an affordable price. To figure out which is the best car insurance company for you, you should compare car insurance quotes on a site like Insurify, which provides a tailored car insurance experience, complete with quotes from America’s top insurance companies and AI-powered recommendations.

Is Auto Insurance Cheaper for Female or Male Drivers? Each insurance company assesses risk differently, so there’s no guarantee that a single company will always return the cheapest quotes. To find the cheapest car insurance company for you, compare car insurance quotes from up to 20 different companies on Insurify and pick the one that offers the lowest price.

How do I get the best car insurance for cheap? Contrary to popular belief, finding a good car insurance policy at an affordable rate is not that difficult. Through Insurify, you can tailor your car insurance policy limits to what best suits you, and then view a list of car insurance quotes from America’s top companies. That way you can pick the company that offers you the policy you want at a price you can afford.

What type of car insurance should I buy? Every driver should consider buying a full coverage policy complete with comprehensive and collision coverage along with liability. Additionally, drivers who don’t own their car outright should consider gap coverage to cover their remaining payments in the event of their car getting totaled. If you live in a state like Florida, with a high number of uninsured drivers, you might also consider buying underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.

