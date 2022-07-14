4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

auto insurance
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated July 14, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance for Americans is $228 per month.
  • Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay 29% more than the national average for car insurance.
  • Drivers under 25 years old are quoted the highest rates for car insurance.

Auto Insurance Quotes: What to Know Before You Buy

A car insurance quote is the estimated amount an insurer will charge you based on your own self-reported information. Quotes can help drivers get an idea of the car insurance market, allowing them to compare quotes and prices before buying a policy.

One of the easiest ways you find and compare car insurance quotes for free is through a comparison shopping platform like Insurify. Insurify provides you with dozens of personalized quotes from the nation’s leading insurers in just minutes, allowing you to compare purchase policies with ease while saving up to $996 annually.

How to Get Free Car Insurance Quotes

There are a few different ways for drivers to get free car insurance quotes. You can visit an agent in person, call an agent over the phone, or use insurance company websites or comparison services like Insurify to find policies online.

  • Getting a quote online. Online comparison shopping offers lots of benefits that in-person or over-the-phone comparison lacks. With Insurify, you only need to put in your personal details once to view a list of car insurance quotes from top companies, and you can seal the deal on an insurance policy at any time of day or night in the comfort of your own home. Check out the best and worst sites to compare auto insurance.

  • Visiting an insurance agent in person. If you aren’t a big fan of technology, visiting an insurance agent in person is an easy way to purchase a policy. However, visiting agents in person takes more time than comparing quotes over the phone or online, and your nearest agent may be far away or not available before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Additionally, some agents may sway you into buying insurance from a particular company because they get the best commission from that company, not because it’s a good fit for you.

  • Getting a quote over the phone. Most major car insurance companies like GEICO or State Farm will have a phone number you can call to get a free quote. However, these phone lines aren’t always manned 24/7, and repeating details about your driving record or vehicle may get exhausting if you’re comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Ultimately, comparing car insurance quotes online beats out comparing quotes in person or over the phone, thanks to its convenience, easy access, and unparalleled breadth of choice. And the most-rated and best-rated comprehensive platform for comparing insurance can be found at Insurify. Remember: always compare quotes every six months to score the lowest premiums!

How much should car insurance cost?

The average cost of car insurance in America is $136 a month, according to Insurify’s proprietary database of millions of unique driver quotes. But the cost of car insurance coveragevaries widely from driver to driver. 

If you speak to neighbors or friends about their car insurance, you might learn that rates vary due to an excess of factors like age, location, gender, driving history, and the type of vehicle you drive, among others. 

Your chosen coverage level matters too: a bare-bones plan with a high deductible will almost always cost less than a robust full coverage policy with add-ons that reimburses you for almost any incident behind the wheel.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Factors That Affect Insurance Rates

Car Insurance Quotes by Location

The location where you park and drive your car has a large impact on your car insurance rates. This is, in part, due to certain states requiring more robust car insurance coverage with higher limits. According to Insurify’s data, drivers in Michigan pay the highest car insurance premiums in the country, with the average Michigan resident paying $431 a month for car insurance. 

Take a look below to see how much the average car insurance policy costs in each state.

Average Monthy car insurance by state

In addition to the state in which you live, car insurance companies also take into account the neighborhood and zip code in which you reside. Depending on the average number of car insurance claims filed in your area, car insurance companies may charge you a higher or lower premium. Here are the average monthly rates for the ten most populous states in the US.


Average monthly rates by state

North Carolina
$127
Ohio
$144
Illinois
$155
Pennsylvania
$177
California
$220
Texas
$239
Florida
$282
Georgia
$297
New York
$316
Michigan
$431

Who You Are

Car Insurance Quotes by Gender

On average, men pay 9 percent more for car insurance than women do. The difference in insurance premiums is higher for teen drivers and drivers in their early 20s but reduces as drivers get older. This disparity is due to historical data insurers rely on to evaluate risk, which shows that men are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior than women. 

Some states, such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, have barred insurers from using a driver’s gender while calculating their insurance rates.

Average monthly rates by gender

Female
$216
Male
$238

Car Insurance Quotes by Age

Your age has quite a substantial impact on how much you pay for car insurance, with drivers under 25 paying the most expensive premiums and drivers over 60 paying the least expensive. Insurers use your age to determine your car insurance premium as age is usually an indicator of driving experience and general driving behavior.

Average monthly rates by age

60 and above
$176
51-60
$191
31-40
$203
41-50
$210
25-30
$229
less than 25
$343
Car Insurance Quotes by Education

Based on historical data insurers use to assess risk, drivers with more educational qualifications are less likely to file a car insurance claim. As such, drivers with higher levels of educational attainment pay less for car insurance, with those who haven’t completed high school paying the most expensive premiums and those with doctorate degrees paying the least expensive premiums.

States such as California, Massachusetts, Georgia, Hawaii, and Montana have barred insurers from using a driver’s education level to determine their car insurance rates.

Average monthly rates by education

Doctorate
$196
Associate’s Degree
$203
Bachelors Degree
$213
Masters Degree
$214
Some College but No Degree
$235
High School
$239
Less Than a High School Diploma
$241

Car Insurance Quotes by Credit Score

Drivers with poor credit scores are considered high-risk drivers and pay up to 15 percent more for car insurance than counterparts with excellent credit scores. Similar to statistics about age, gender, and education level, statistics about credit scores show that drivers with lower credit are more likely to file for expensive claims than those with better credit.

California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Michigan, and Washington have barred insurers from using a driver’s credit score as a determining factor in their car insurance rate.

Credit ScoreAverage Monthly Premium
Excellent$216
Good$238
Average$233
Poor$224
Car Insurance Quotes by Marital Status

Single people pay slightly higher rates for their auto insurance policy than those who are married. This difference is likely due to the plethora of auto insurance discounts married couples are usually eligible for, like insuring multiple vehicles on one policy and a discount just for being married. On average, married couples pay 7 percent less for coverage than singles.

Marital StatusAverage Monthly Premium
Married$216
Not Married$232
Car Insurance Quotes by Homeownership

Generally, drivers who own homes have cheaper car insurance premiums than renters. This is because most insurers consider homeowners to be more financially stable and at a lower risk of filing a claim. Additionally, many insurers offer homeowners a discount if they bundle their car and home insurance policies.

Homeowner StatusAverage Monthly Premium
Homeowner$209
Not a Homeowner$234
Your Driving Habits

Car Insurance Quotes Based on How Much You Drive Your Car

On average, Americans who drive less than five thousand miles a year pay nearly 40 percent less than those who drive more than 30 thousand miles a year. Insurers use your annual mileage to calculate your level of risk for one simple reason: the more you drive, the higher your chance of filing a claim due to a car accident or wear and tear. The impact of mileage on your car insurance rate depends on the area in which you live.

Mileage per DayAverage Monthly Premium
0-5 miles$177
6-10 miles$211
11-15 miles$168
16-20 miles$229
21-25 miles$193
26-30 miles$240
more than 30 miles$246
Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Driving Record

Your driving record is perhaps the most important factor insurers consider while setting your car insurance rates. Drivers with driving violations like an at-fault accident, a suspended driver’s license, or failure to stop for a school bus on their record often have to pay a hefty car insurance premium. Indeed, drivers with a driving violation on record pay up to 30 percent more for car insurance than those with a clean driving record.

Have a look below to see just how much of an impact certain driving violations have on your car insurance premium:

Driving Violation TypeAverage Monthly PremiumImpact of Violation
No Prior Violation$206N/A
Not-at-fault accident$26026.21%
Failure to stop at a red light$26629.13%
Negligent driving$27633.98%
At-fault accident$27935.44%
Careless Driving$29744.17%
Failure to stop for a school bus$30548.06%
Your Car

Car Insurance Quotes Based on The Age of Your Car

The age of your car is an important factor insurers consider when setting your car insurance rates because newer cars have more expensive parts that are costly to replace in the event of a claim. However, if your car is older than 30 years, your premium will also be on the more expensive side since parts for those cars can be difficult to replace. Take a look below to see how the age of your car impacts your car insurance rate.

How much does vehicle's age impact insurance costs?

25 years
$138
30 years
$141
20 years
$154
15 years
$181
10 years
$215
5 years
$270
Less than a year
$300

Car Insurance Quotes Based on The Type and Make of Your Car

The make, model, and type of car you drive has a major impact on your car insurance rate. Usually cars with a high retail value, cars made by foreign manufacturers, and cars built for faster driving are more expensive to insure because their parts are harder and costlier to replace.

Have a look at the average cost of car insurance for various car types:

Car TypeAverage Monthly Premium
Coupe (2-door)$272
Sedan (4-door)$262
Convertible$237
Hatchback$229
Sport Utility Vehicle$228
Sport Utility Truck$189
Pickup$187
Truck (Both Sport Utility and Pickup)$187
Passenger Van$156
Cargo Van$149
Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Insurance History

Drivers who have been continuously insured for the last seven years tend to have cheaper car insurance premiums than those who have had lapses in their car insurance history. According to Insurify’s data, those with no prior insurance coverage pay 6.5 percent more for car insurance than those who have been continuously insured.

Average monthly rates by insurance state

Previously Insured
$222
Not Previously Insured
$237

Car Insurance Quotes Based on Your Coverage Level

State Minimum Car Insurance

Most states require drivers to purchase a car insurance policy that includes some form of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. However, some states require additional auto insurance coverages, such as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection. 

Some drivers may choose to supplement their state minimum car insurance coverage with helpful add-ons like roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, or medical payments coverage. The more coverage options you choose and the higher the limits you pick for those options, the more expensive your car insurance policy is.

Liability Car Insurance Quotes

Since bodily injury and property damage liability insurance is required in most states, some drivers may purchase state minimum liability insurance to save money, though that’s not always advisable. The average cost of a liability-only car insurance policy is $160, but based on the laws in your state, prices vary. Check out the cheapest liability-only policies in your state.

Which type of car insurance has the lowest rates?

Drivers who opt for liability-only car insurance see the lower rates than drivers who choose full-coverage car insurance. Drivers can find liability-only coverage with premiums as low as $47 per month.
StateInsurance companyMonthly rate
AlabamaProgressive$67
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$110
ArizonaForemost Signature$86
ArkansasProgressive$68
CaliforniaFreedom National$76
ColoradoSun Coast$79
ConnecticutProgressive$130
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$176
FloridaAssurance­America$144
GeorgiaProgressive$108
HawaiiFarmers$66
IdahoTravelers$57
IllinoisKemper Specialty$63
IndianaProgressive$64
IowaTravelers$64
KansasState Auto$72
KentuckyProgressive$129
LouisianaNational General$145
MaineTravelers$54
MarylandProgressive$135
MassachusettsTravelers$47
MichiganSafeco$162
MinnesotaSafeco$94
MississippiNational General$67
MissouriState Auto$83
MontanaTravelers$61
NebraskaTravelers$63
NevadaSun Coast$103
New HampshireMidvale Home & Auto$67
New JerseyPlymouth Rock$149
New MexicoKemper Specialty$73
New YorkKemper Preferred$89
North CarolinaMidvale Home & Auto$53
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$68
OhioProgressive$59
OklahomaProgressive$72
OregonNational General$81
PennsylvaniaTravelers$63
Rhode IslandSafeco$131
South CarolinaKemper Preferred$83
South DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$73
TennesseeNational General$65
TexasProgressive$86
UtahSun Coast$70
VermontSafeco$57
VirginiaState Auto$59
WashingtonProgressive$103
Washington, D.C.Travelers$109
West VirginiaSafeco$87
WisconsinProgressive$66
WyomingSafeco$54
Full Coverage Car Insurance Quotes

A full-coverage car insurance policy consists of collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to the required liability insurance. Collision coverage pays for property damage to your car in the event that it collides with another vehicle or object, while comprehensive coverage covers damage to your car in the event of theft, vandalism, Acts of God, and so on.

A lot of drivers opt for a full coverage policy since liability insurance only pays for property damage and medical injuries you inflict on another party in the event of an accident. While the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy is $267, the cost can vary by state. Check out the cheapest full coverage car insurance rates by state below:

StateInsurance companyMonthly rate
AlabamaProgressive$135
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$179
ArizonaMile Auto$128
ArkansasProgressive$168
CaliforniaTravelers$155
ColoradoBristol West$198
ConnecticutProgressive$191
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$236
FloridaAssurance­America$203
GeorgiaProgressive$186
HawaiiFarmers$131
IdahoTravelers$88
IllinoisMile Auto$100
IndianaClearcover$99
IowaTravelers$108
KansasTravelers$152
KentuckyProgressive$177
LouisianaProgressive$232
MaineTravelers$85
MarylandTravelers$196
MassachusettsTravelers$67
MichiganSafeco$234
MinnesotaProgressive$149
MississippiNational General$132
MissouriClearcover$131
MontanaTravelers$133
NebraskaTravelers$119
NevadaSun Coast$180
New HampshireTravelers$106
New JerseyPlymouth Rock$203
New MexicoTravelers$150
New YorkTSC Direct$160
North CarolinaProgressive$110
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$139
OhioProgressive$100
OklahomaClearcover$153
OregonMile Auto$109
PennsylvaniaProgressive$121
Rhode IslandSafeco$207
South CarolinaKemper Preferred$163
South DakotaNationwide$145
TennesseeNational General$126
TexasClearcover$154
UtahSun Coast$116
VermontTravelers$105
VirginiaState Auto$121
WashingtonProgressive$160
Washington, D.C.Travelers$166
West VirginiaSafeco$153
WisconsinTravelers$108
WyomingSafeco$133
Home and Car Insurance Quotes

Drivers can potentially score major savings by combining their home and car insurance quotes into a single insurance policy. Bundling two different types of insurance coverage doesn’t just streamline the insurance process; it can also be the source of some serious discounts. Insurers like Allstate offer discounts of over 20 percent for bundling home and auto policies.

However, bundling your home and car insurance doesn’t guarantee the cheapest quote. Even after applying discounts, another insurer might offer a lower price for individual home or auto policies, and some low-cost insurers like Metromile and Clearcover offer car insurance exclusively. That’s why it’s smart to use a comparison site like Insurify before bundling.

See More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

How to Find Cheap Car Insurance Quotes

Other than shopping around every six months, the best and easiest way to get cheap car insurance quotes is by using a quote-comparison site like Insurify, which automatically compares quotes from dozens of different insurers to find the perfect policy for you. 

One of the other ways to save on car insurance quotes is to negotiate with your current insurer.  Your insurer won’t want to lose a paying customer, so if you’ve found more affordable car insurance elsewhere and let them know, they may agree to match that price or offer a discount. A few other simple tips and tricks to get the cheapest car insurance quotes include:

  • Installing an anti-theft or telematics device
  • Taking a defensive driving course
  • Raising your credit score or GPA
  • Driving a safe, low-risk vehicle like a minivan

Many insurance companies also offer car insurance discounts for certain professional groups or categories of drivers. Popular discounts include the good driver discount for drivers with a clean driving record, the good student discount for young drivers who have a good GPA in high school and college, and the electric car discount for eco-friendly drivers.

Best Car Insurance Quotes by State

For each state, different carriers will, on average, provide the best car insurance quotes. According to Insurify data, here are the best quotes you can expect in each of the 50 states.

StateInsurance companyMonthly rate
AlabamaTravelers$128
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$164
ArizonaClearcover$118
ArkansasSafeco$152
CaliforniaTravelers$143
ColoradoBristol West$164
ConnecticutSafeco$196
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$220
FloridaBristol West$226
GeorgiaTravelers$182
HawaiiFarmers$109
IdahoProgressive$107
IllinoisMetromile$83
IndianaClearcover$87
IowaTravelers$99
KansasMidvale Home & Auto$142
KentuckyTravelers$173
LouisianaClearcover$259
MaineProgressive$110
MarylandTravelers$186
MassachusettsMidvale Home & Auto$143
MichiganSafeco$211
MinnesotaMidvale Home & Auto$136
MississippiBristol West$156
MissouriClearcover$110
MontanaMidvale Home & Auto$156
NebraskaProgressive$97
NevadaSafeco$230
New HampshireMidvale Home & Auto$104
New JerseyProgressive$220
New MexicoProgressive$94
New YorkSafeco$303
North CarolinaMidvale Home & Auto$107
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$123
OhioProgressive$86
OklahomaProgressive$116
OregonMetromile$90
PennsylvaniaMetromile$93
Rhode IslandSafeco$173
South CarolinaProgressive$145
South DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$136
TennesseeProgressive$120
TexasProgressive$123
UtahClearcover$106
VermontSafeco$100
VirginiaMetromile$69
WashingtonMetromile$101
Washington, D.C.Progressive$187
West VirginiaProgressive$122
WisconsinProgressive$98
WyomingSafeco$117
Frequently Asked Questions on Getting Auto Insurance Quotes

  • The best car insurance company for you depends on which company can provide you with the best coverage and customer service for an affordable price. To figure out which is the best car insurance company for you, you should compare car insurance quotes on a site like Insurify, which provides a tailored car insurance experience, complete with quotes from America’s top insurance companies and AI-powered recommendations.

  • Each insurance company assesses risk differently, so there’s no guarantee that a single company will always return the cheapest quotes. To find the cheapest car insurance company for you, compare car insurance quotes from up to 20 different companies on Insurify and pick the one that offers the lowest price.

  • Contrary to popular belief, finding a good car insurance policy at an affordable rate is not that difficult. Through Insurify, you can tailor your car insurance policy limits to what best suits you, and then view a list of car insurance quotes from America’s top companies. That way you can pick the company that offers you the policy you want at a price you can afford.

  • Every driver should consider buying a full coverage policy complete with comprehensive and collision coverage along with liability. Additionally, drivers who don’t own their car outright should consider gap coverage to cover their remaining payments in the event of their car getting totaled. If you live in a state like Florida, with a high number of uninsured drivers, you might also consider buying underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

