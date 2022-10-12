Esurance Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Ratings

Available Discounts and Payment Methods

Most people know that you can save a lot of money on home insurance by bundling your policy with car insurance, but Esurance gives policyholders other ways to save too. You may be able to save money on your rate through these discounts:

Savings for using the DIY home inspection app, having specific home safety features like smoke detectors and burglar alarms, or utilizing storm shutters or a hail resistant roof

Claim-free policies and smoke-free homes can also receive lower rates

Loyal customers can save on rates and brand new policyholders are also eligible for instant savings

If your home is new you can enjoy a lower rate

Additional items including becoming a preferred buyer or setting a future effective date may also impact your rates

Paying for your Esurance policy is easy and can be done online using your bank account, debit, or credit card. Make sure you know who is underwriting your policy, as Esurance does partner with other companies and your payments might need to go directly to another company.

You can also lower your rate by lowering your insurance deductible. That’s the amount of money you pay out-of-pocket in the event of a claim before your insurance kicks in. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly insurance premium. Just be sure to set it at a level you can reasonably afford. And be sure to set aside money to cover the claim in your emergency fund.

Bundling Your Home and Auto Insurance Policies

As stated above, bundling your home and auto policy is a great way to fast insurance discounts with Esurance. Esurance offers competitive car insurance rates for coverage in all 50 states. You can also add additional coverage like roadside assistance for a nominal fee and extra peace of mind. Plus you can qualify for additional discounts for things such as having anti-theft devices and airbags.

Be sure to check out the DriveSense program. Simply sign up and install the DriveSense app. Once installed the app will track you when you drive (just be sure to have your smartphone in the car with you). You’ll receive personalized discounts based on your driving habits. Plus you’ll get tips for improving your driving. The better you drive, the cheaper your policy becomes. How’s that for a Good Driver discount?

You can check to see how Esurance car insurance rates stack up to competitors in your area. Insurify offers a range of car insurance quotes (for free) so you can see if Esurance makes sense for you.