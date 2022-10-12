4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Esurance Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Ratings

A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated October 12, 2022

Reading time: 6 minutes

Esurance homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company.

Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.

Backed by parent company Allstate, Esurance is working to change customer perceptions of home insurance.

It offers a range of coverage options, allows for easy online access to obtain quotes and manage one’s policy, and rates tend to be fairly affordable. Policyholders looking for a huge array of discounts may not necessarily find them here, and Esurance doesn’t serve all 50 states just yet. For the most part, the company has received positive praise when it comes to customer satisfaction and has received high marks from J.D. Power and Associates.

While Esurance hopes to take the stress out of shopping for coverage, many people still find that researching policy options takes far too much out of their day. Instead, visit Insurify and save yourself time and money by comparing multiple quotes at once!

Esurance Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction

Most people are familiar with Esurance auto insurance, but the company is committed to providing complete insurance options to its customers. Many appreciate how easy it is to navigate the Esurance website to obtain quotes and others find themselves able to solely utilize the mobile app for all policy management tasks. One glance at the Esurance website shows that the company is certainly positioning itself as a modern insurance provider.

Most are satisfied with the level of customer service provided by Esurance and certain facets including multi-policy discounts and new home savings are attractive, yet not all are pleased. While there isn’t much feedback online surrounding Esurance’s home coverage specifically, some customers do express frustration relating to claims procedures and rate increases.

Esurance Homeowners Insurance Quotes

Obtaining a quote for an insurance policy from Esurance is very straightforward as customers can visit esurance.com or call customer service at 1 (800) 378-7262. After answering a few basic questions you’ll be able to review a wide range of coverage options that address personal property needs, living expenses, and more. New Esurance customers will be pleased to find that customer service agents are helpful in determining which policy features will best meet their needs and it’s very easy to get a quote.

Given that Esurance has such a wide range of home insurance options to choose from, pricing can vary quite a bit. In general, its insurance products are often competitive and, in some states, may be one of the more affordable insurance company options.

What’s covered by Esurance home insurance?

Most home insurance policies include standard features, but even the most basic option from Esurance is rich with add-ons that many other companies don’t offer. When you enroll, you can expect your coverage to include the following:

  • Dwelling coverage

  • Protection for other structures like sheds or fences

  • Additional living expenses

  • Water backup coverage

  • Personal property protection

  • Family liability and guest medical coverage

  • Payment toward fire department charges

A baseline policy from Esurance offers customers a wealth of protection, but if you’re looking for more peace of mind, consider adding one or more of these features:

  • Building codes coverage

  • Increased building structure payments

  • Payments toward identity theft expenses

  • Fair rental income protection

  • Home daycare coverage

  • Extended premises options for multi-unit buildings

How does Esurance’s claims process work?

When you experience property damage, things get very stressful very fast. But with Esurance, you get options. If you’ve experienced a covered event, you can file a claim in one of several ways. First, if you already use the Esurance mobile app, simply navigate to the appropriate section and include as much information about the incident as possible. You can also visit www.esurance.com/insurance/homeowners/claims to begin the claims process or call customer service at 1 (800) 378-7262.

In general, the more information you can provide at the start of your claim the faster the process will go. For smaller claims issues, customers can expect to receive payment in just a few weeks, but keep in mind that each situation will be different. Your claims adjuster will work with you every step of the way to ensure your claim is handled as efficiently as possible.

Available Discounts and Payment Methods

Most people know that you can save a lot of money on home insurance by bundling your policy with car insurance, but Esurance gives policyholders other ways to save too. You may be able to save money on your rate through these discounts:

  • Savings for using the DIY home inspection app, having specific home safety features like smoke detectors and burglar alarms, or utilizing storm shutters or a hail resistant roof

  • Claim-free policies and smoke-free homes can also receive lower rates

  • Loyal customers can save on rates and brand new policyholders are also eligible for instant savings

  • If your home is new you can enjoy a lower rate

  • Additional items including becoming a preferred buyer or setting a future effective date may also impact your rates

Paying for your Esurance policy is easy and can be done online using your bank account, debit, or credit card. Make sure you know who is underwriting your policy, as Esurance does partner with other companies and your payments might need to go directly to another company.

You can also lower your rate by lowering your insurance deductible. That’s the amount of money you pay out-of-pocket in the event of a claim before your insurance kicks in. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly insurance premium. Just be sure to set it at a level you can reasonably afford. And be sure to set aside money to cover the claim in your emergency fund.

Bundling Your Home and Auto Insurance Policies

As stated above, bundling your home and auto policy is a great way to fast insurance discounts with Esurance. Esurance offers competitive car insurance rates for coverage in all 50 states. You can also add additional coverage like roadside assistance for a nominal fee and extra peace of mind. Plus you can qualify for additional discounts for things such as having anti-theft devices and airbags.

Be sure to check out the DriveSense program. Simply sign up and install the DriveSense app. Once installed the app will track you when you drive (just be sure to have your smartphone in the car with you). You’ll receive personalized discounts based on your driving habits. Plus you’ll get tips for improving your driving. The better you drive, the cheaper your policy becomes. How’s that for a Good Driver discount?

You can check to see how Esurance car insurance rates stack up to competitors in your area. Insurify offers a range of car insurance quotes (for free) so you can see if Esurance makes sense for you.

Esurance Home Insurance FAQ

  • Simply visit esurance.com and answer a few questions or contact customer service at 1 (800) 378-7262.

  • Each state offers a unique mixture of coverage options, so it’s best to contact Esurance to find out if mobile home policies are available.

  • Policies from Esurance are tailored to your individual needs, so pricing options will vary. To discover the best rates in your area, visit Insurify instead, where you can compare multiple quotes at once.

Other Types of Home Insurance Coverage Offered by Esurance

If you’re not in need of traditional home insurance, you can still purchase coverage from Esurance. Products for renters, those who live in a condo, flood coverage, and more are available. You can even purchase a policy for your segway if you have one!

Other Types of Insurance Offered by Esurance

You likely know Esurance as a car insurance company offering online insurance buying options. The first of its kind. But you can get policies for a range of insurance needs, including:

  • Term life insurance

  • Motorcycle insurance

  • Renters insurance

The Best Way to Save on Home Insurance

Whether you’re looking for standard coverage or you’re in need of customized policy options, Esurance likely has a policy for you. However, if you want to save the most amount of money possible, head over to Insurify before you make a purchase. You can explore pricing options and see how Esurance compares to its competitors with ease.

Esurance Insurance Overview

Many insurers have histories that include over 100 years of business. But Esurance is different as it was founded in 1999. Allstate purchased it in 2011 and it now offers insurance products for auto, home, life, and more. Esurance is still headquartered in San Francisco, California, where it was founded. Geared toward individuals who love to manage their accounts online, Esurance has developed a very user-friendly system.

Most are happy with the customer service, pricing, and claims response that Esurance provides. Some note that rates are increased at sporadic times and others have had difficulty in completing claims, but for the most part, Esurance is considered to be one of the best home insurance companies to work with.

Esurance Insurance Ratings

We’ve seen what customers are saying about Esurance policies, but let’s look at what industry watchdogs are saying too:

  • J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 823/1,000

  • A.M. Best Financial Rating: A+

  • Moody’s Financial Strength Rating: A1

  • Better Business Bureau Rating: A-

  • NAIC Complaint Index: 6.72

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) methodology for calculating the complaint index is to divide the market share of complaints by the market share of premiums written. The lower the number, the better.

Esurance Home Insurance Contact Information

DepartmentContact
Customer Service and Claims
1 (800) 378-7262
Customer ServiceEsurance Customer Service
P.O. Box 5250
Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5258
Corporate HeadquartersEsurance
650 Davis Street
San Francisco, CA 94111

