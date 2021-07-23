AutoTempest.com Review: Consumer Reviews

Using AutoTempest: Does it live up to the hype?

To see what all the fuss was about, I decided to give AutoTempest a try myself.

The site was simple and pretty user-friendly.

I searched for any type of Honda Accord within 50 miles of my ZIP code (a pretty conservative radius).

The site listed a plethora of cars for sale. The listings spanned from dealerships to eBay posts to offers on Cars.com, and the price range among them was pretty expansive. To score a cheaper deal, I used the lefthand sidebar’s price filter to remove any offers over $10,000. I also filtered out any postings by dealerships to see listings only provided on private sellers’ external sites. What was left was a solid number of offers, all of which were lifted from Cars.com.

Additionally, I was able to save my search, filter across price ranges, body style, certified pre-owned status, and Kelley Blue Book value.

Pros of my experience: After I took the time to apply some relevant filters, I found some great deals. Sure, finding a used car for cheap isn’t totally inconceivable, but to be able to do so in a matter of minutes and restrict the listings to my immediate radius saved me a lot of guesswork. And as a member of the Insurify team, I may be biased, but the ease of the experience convinced me that comparison shopping truly is the way of the future for e-commerce.

Cons: Unfortunately, AutoTempest can’t filter out scams or fake postings. So, buyer beware. Make sure you’re one hundred percent certain that the car you end up purchasing is legit; AutoTempest is not legally liable if you’re swindled.