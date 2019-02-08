Give it a Brake: The 10 Speediest States in America

Methodology

The data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison website, collected data from their database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications, which ask questions about users’ past seven years of driving history, vehicle type, and other relevant information. They ranked each state in the U.S. by reported speeding citations per capita and thereby determined the top 10 states with the highest percentage of speedy drivers. Additional data on statewide speed limits (in miles per hour) and full-time law enforcement employment numbers come from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) 2017 data, respectively.

The following states have the highest percentage of speeding violations in America:

10. Nebraska

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 15.0%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 75

Urban interstates: 70

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 65

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 3,345 (1.96 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Nebraska’s sprawling roads traverse the Plains, but hitting the pedal to the metal on these thoroughfares is practically begging for a citation. Nebraska’s speeding fines can range anywhere from $10 (for going less than 5 mph over the mandated speed limit) to $600 (for going 35 or more mph over the limit in a construction or a school crossing zone).

9. Idaho

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 15.0%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 75; 80 on specified segments of road; 70 for trucks

Urban interstates: 75; 80 on specified segments of road; 65 for trucks

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 70

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 3,345 (1.96 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Idaho possesses the lowest number of officers per 1,000 people on this list. Of course, it’s not a state that’s known for its population density. But the state nevertheless takes speeding offenses seriously: Idaho employs an “absolute” speed limit law, meaning that one (!) mile per hour over the limit is not a minor overestimation—it’s a law violation.

8. Hawaii

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 15.0%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 60

Urban interstates: 60

Other limited access roads: 55

Other roads: 45

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 2,951 (2.07 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Hawaii has had its share of infrastructure trouble, including the fourth-highest percentage of rural roads in poor condition among all U.S. states. Add to its roadway woes a major issue with speeding. The Aloha State is noted for its bucolic countryside speedways, but with scenic views come stricter speed limit rules. Rural and urban interstate speed limits cap at only 60 miles per hour; these speeds can be set by county ordinance or the state’s director of transportation rather than state law.

7. Wisconsin

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 15.7%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 70

Urban interstates: 70

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 55

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 12,870 (2.23 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Wisconsin drivers, be warned: your state knows you have an issue with violating speed limits. The state’s Department of Transportation website admits that speeding is a statewide issue, and provides some sobering stats to boot. The state handed down around 142,000 speeding convictions in 2014. Ticket fines range anywhere from $200 to $800 in this state—a steep price to pay if you’re just trying to buy a wheel of cheese.

6. Wyoming

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 15.9%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 75; 80 on specified segments of road

Urban interstates: 75; 80 on specified segments of road

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 70

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 1,243 (2.25 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Although it’s the least populous state in the Union, Wyoming ranks high for speeding offenses. Perhaps there’s not much endemic to the Cowboy State that contributes to this trend, however. Tourists and visitors make up a large swath of speeding offenders. Wyoming Highway Patrol is notorious for slapping fines on out-of-state speeders, and major traffic from migrating drivers hoping to catch a Wyoming-sky glimpse of the solar eclipse in August 2017 was the latest major traffic event in the state’s history.

5. North Dakota

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 16.4%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 75

Urban interstates: 75

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 65

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 1,749 (2.32 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Along with Idaho and Wyoming, North Dakota’s rural and urban interstate speed limits are the highest on this list. Its relatively high number of full-time officers per capita also proves interesting, given the state’s low population.

4. Ohio

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 16.5%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 70

Urban interstates: 65

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 55

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 13,460 (2.00 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Ohio’s recent license reinstatement amnesty initiative might prove to help those who have undergone driver’s license suspension for any number of driving or non-driving offenses. However, speeding remains a minor enough offense that even repeat instances usually don’t warrant a suspension. Fines and fees will vary by county, so the price tag for getting caught speeding could range across hundreds of dollars.

3. Virginia

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 16.6%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 70

Urban interstates: 70

Other limited access roads: 65

Other roads: 55

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 19,036 (2.25 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Any driving in Virginia that exceeds 80 miles per hour, or 20 miles per hour over the limit, is classified as reckless driving: a charge that can lead to a hefty fine (up to $2,500), license suspension, or even jail time. And don’t expect to pay a speeding fine easily if you’re an out-of-state driver: you’ll be charged with a crime and have to appear in Virginia court. Since the rural interstate speed limit in Virginia is 70 miles per hour, going just 11 over that speed limit could spell disaster—especially if you’re just passing through. As for native Virginians, their own recklessness has led to this state’s placement at #3 nationally.

2. Iowa

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 16.9%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 70

Urban interstates: 55

Other limited access roads: 70

Other roads: 65

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 5,252 (1.70 officers per 1,000 pop.)

The highest-ranking Midwestern state on this list, Iowa sees over 1 in 6 drivers get faced with a speeding ticket. Iowa somewhat notoriously also adds a 35 percent surcharge to almost all enforcement-related fines, including speeding violations. Together with court costs and insurance premium hikes, there’s a good chance that those 16.9 percent of Iowa drivers have experienced some serious financial misfortune.

1. South Carolina

Percentage of drivers reporting speeding violations: 17.0%

State speed limits

Rural interstates: 70

Urban interstates: 70

Other limited access roads: 60

Other roads: 55

Number of full-time law enforcement officers: 8,380 (2.33 officers per 1,000 pop.)

Coming in at #1 is the Palmetto State. While South Carolina has typical state speed limits, its drivers seem all too eager to exceed them. S.C. also boasts the highest number of law enforcement officers per 1,000 people on this list. At a 17 percent (nearly 1 in 5) rate of speeding violations among drivers, South Carolinians have much to answer for—and pay for in fees.