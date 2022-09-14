Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Rochester drivers pay an average of $164 per month for car insurance, which is significantly lower than the New York state average of $258 per month. On the southern shore of Lake Ontario, Rochester has an extensive network of highways that reduces traffic in the city. This lack of gridlock may contribute to the city’s reasonable auto insurance rates.
Travelers, Safeco, and Erie offer some of the lowest average rates to drivers in Rochester. Learn more about the cheapest car insurance options in Rochester and how to find the best rate for your unique driving profile.
Datos Breves
On average, Rochester drivers pay $140 per month for liability coverage and $188 for full-coverage insurance.
New York allows insurers to factor in your credit score when determining rates.[1]
Because New York is a no-fault state, each driver involved in an auto accident needs to file a claim with their insurer.[2]
Find Car Insurance in Rochester, New York
Best car insurance companies in Rochester
Before choosing a car insurance company, you should consider your budget and specific coverage needs. The right insurer for you might look different than the best insurer for another driver.
The three car insurance companies below offer Rochester drivers a unique combination of low prices and high customer satisfaction ratings.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$278/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$408/mo
In business for more than 165 years, Travelers offers the cheapest auto rates in Rochester. Policyholders can save even more through a number of discounts for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, earning good grades, and more.
Travelers earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). The company also has a below-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.

3.8
JD Power

825
Liability Only

$108/mo
Full Coverage

$149/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers several insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and pet insurance. Safeco’s classic car insurance offers plenty of key coverages, including agreed-value coverage, limited-use coverage, and roadside assistance. You can even earn a multi-car discount if you insure your everyday car and a classic car with the company.
The Liberty Mutual brand ranked 13th in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, falling just below the industry average, and earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent).
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service

4.4
JD Power

870
Liability Only

$229/mo
Full Coverage

$336/mo
Even though Rochester has fairly reasonable car insurance rates, teens typically pay more. Luckily, Erie offers a number of discounts for young drivers. The youthful driver discount offers savings to unmarried drivers younger than 21 who live with their parents. Plus, the youthful driver longevity discount rewards drivers who stay on their parent or guardian’s policy for multiple years.
The company ranked third in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Ventajas
Excellent BBB, J.D. Power, and AM Best ratings
Competitive rates for teenagers and drivers with speeding tickets
Contras
Fewer additional coverage options than some other insurers
Policy purchasing and claim filing not available online
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rochester
Liability insurance covers the other driver’s repair costs and medical bills if you have an accident. However, a liability-only policy won’t cover your medical expenses or vehicle damage.[3] This coverage can work well for drivers of inexpensive or older vehicles with lots of mileage. Otherwise, you may want to purchase additional coverage for more protection.
Here are the cheapest companies in Rochester for liability-only car insurance.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rochester
Full-coverage insurance policies provide more protection than liability-only policies by including collision coverage, which covers your vehicle repairs after an accident regardless of fault, and comprehensive coverage, which covers damage from non-collision events like fire, vandalism, or severe weather.
Because full-coverage insurance offers more robust vehicle and financial protection, it’s more expensive than a liability-only policy. Drivers of new or high-value cars should consider purchasing this coverage. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your auto lender may require you to have this coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for full-coverage policies in Rochester.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in New York
New York drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to drive legally in the state. Because New York is a no-fault state, both drivers must file claims with their auto insurer after an accident, regardless of fault.[4] Drivers also need to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which kicks in to pay for medical expenses, lost wages, and more.
You could face license and registration suspension if you fail to maintain the required car insurance in New York.[5] Find the specific requirements for liability and no-fault coverage in New York below.
Beyond liability and PIP coverage, drivers in New York can also purchase the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers damage to your car after an auto accident or a collision with an object, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If you face damage to your car from a non-collision event, such as theft, vandalism, or severe weather, comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your repairs and medical bills if you have an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough or any insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for Rochester drivers with an incident
Drivers with incidents on their driving record — such as a speeding ticket, driving under the influence charge, or at-fault accident — pay higher average rates for car insurance. Auto insurers see you as riskier to insure after an incident, so they charge higher premiums to offset that risk. How much a Rochester driver’s rate increases varies by the severity of the incident.[6]
Find Car Insurance in Rochester After an Accident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Receiving a speeding ticket will typically increase your car insurance rates. Drivers in Rochester with one or more tickets may have to search a bit harder to find affordable rates. However, a single speeding ticket shouldn’t increase your premium by a significant amount.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Rochester with a speeding ticket on their driving record.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Filing a claim after an at-fault accident will typically result in an increase in your insurance rates. The severity of the rate increase will vary by company, but you can expect to deal with higher premiums after an accident for about three years.[7]
Here are the Rochester auto insurers offering the cheapest rates to drivers with an at-fault accident.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI is the most serious violation a driver can receive and will often result in the steepest increase in car insurance rates. A car insurance company may even choose not to renew your policy if you receive a DUI.
The following insurance companies offer the lowest average rates for Rochester drivers with a DUI on their record.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Rochester seniors
Though young people tend to deal with high insurance costs, rates typically decrease steadily between your 30s and early 70s. But senior drivers may see their rates increase again after age 75 because insurers see drivers in that age group as higher risk. Senior drivers typically pay more than middle-aged drivers but much less than drivers younger than 30.
Here are the cheapest insurance companies for older drivers in Rochester.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Rochester teens
Teen drivers have a much higher accident rate than drivers 20 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[8] Insurance companies typically view teenagers as high-risk drivers and charge them higher rates to offset this risk. Teens can lower their rates by joining their parents’ insurance policy, driving a safe car, and earning a good student discount.
Certain car insurance companies also offer more affordable rates to teen drivers. Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Rochester for teens.

Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rochester
Rochester drivers pay 18% more than the national average for car insurance. You can find the best deal in the area for you by using these strategies:
Raise your deductible. Your deductible describes the amount you need to pay out of pocket on a claim before your insurance kicks in. Higher deductibles generally lead to lower monthly premiums.
Choose the right car. Choosing a car with a strong safety record and advanced safety features is a good idea if you’re looking for cheap auto insurance.
Bundle home and auto. Purchasing car insurance and home insurance from the same company may qualify you for a bundling discount. The same applies to other insurance products, like renters and life insurance.
Shop around and compare quotes. Companies offer different rates on auto insurance coverage. Receiving quotes from at least three companies and comparing them side by side is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance rates.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Rochester, NY
Rochester car insurance quotes by credit tier
Consumer advocates in New York have recently pushed lawmakers to stop using credit scores to determine car insurance rates. But credit is still a factor when it comes to insurance coverage in the Empire State. As the chart below shows, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less than drivers with poor credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Rochester?
Rochester drivers pay $164 per month for car insurance, which is $25 more than the national average rate of $139 per month. Car insurance rates vary by city due to a variety of factors. Local property values, repair costs, weather patterns, and crime rates all influence a given ZIP code’s average rates. More expensive cities usually have higher car insurance rates.
Drivers in Rochester pay around 57% less, on average, for car insurance than the overall average in the state of New York. Drivers in more populated, urban environments in the state — like New York City, the Bronx, and Brooklyn — face much higher rates than Rochester drivers.
More cities in New York
Car insurance rates in Rochester are lower than average premiums in New York City, Buffalo, Staten Island, and more. Drivers in Albany or Schenectady pay even lower rates.
The table below shows how the average full-coverage car insurance rate of $188 per month in Rochester compares to other cities in New York.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rochester car insurance FAQs
Before you begin comparing quotes from various insurers, you should consider how much coverage you need. The following process should help you navigate the insurance-buying process in Rochester, New York.
How much is car insurance in Rochester, NY?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Rochester is $164. On average, drivers in the city pay $140 per month for liability-only coverage and $188 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium depends on your driver profile, vehicle type, insurer, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rochester?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), Erie is the best car insurance company in Rochester. Other top insurers include Travelers, which offers the cheapest rates in the city, and Safeco, which offers quality classic car coverage.
Is car insurance cheaper in New Jersey or New York?
Car insurance is generally more expensive in New York than in New Jersey. On average, New York drivers pay $258 per month for car insurance, while New Jersey drivers pay $153 per month.
Is New York a no-fault state?
Yes. New York is a no-fault state. This means, in the event of an accident, both drivers must file claims with their auto insurers. In addition to liability coverage, drivers in New York must purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP coverage can pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, and more following an accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
