Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Bountiful, UT
Drivers in Bountiful and other Utah cities should not go uninsured, as Utah law requires drivers to have car insurance. The average cost of Utah car insurance is $198 per month, and while that’s a bit lower than national average rates, Utah drivers can get cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Compare quotes with Insurify and find the right coverage for you today!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bountiful is $160 per month, or $1920 annually.
Car insurance in Bountiful is $13 less than the average cost of car insurance in Utah.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bountiful on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bountiful, UT
Auto insurance prices will vary between insurance companies. That’s because each insurance company weighs information like your driving record, your age, and your credit score differently. The following are the cheapest carriers in Bountiful on average, but it’s always important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes so you can find the absolute best rate for you.
|Insurance Provider in Bountiful
|Insurance Provider in Bountiful
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|$108 /mo
|Novo
|$119 /mo
|Freedom National
|$137 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$139 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$141 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bountiful, UT
You can get quality car insurance coverage options at a cheap rate in Bountiful, Utah, but you have to know where to look for them. Insurify analyzes multiple factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and ranks different car insurance providers. You can find some of the best auto insurance providers in Bountiful in the table below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$108 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$148 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$139 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Utah Cities
|Salt Lake City
|$132/mo
|Provo
|$119/mo
|West Jordan
|$125/mo
|Orem
|$130/mo
|Bountiful
|$142/mo
|Utah
|$130/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Bountiful Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is yet another determining factor used by auto insurance providers. Young drivers, who are inexperienced drivers and historically more likely to get into accidents, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while mature drivers in their 50s and 60s see the lowest monthly costs. The table below shows what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Utah based on your age.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$343
|20s
|$177
|30s
|$132
|40s
|$124
|50s
|$114
|60s
|$110
|70s
|$125
|80+
|$130
Bountiful Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Did you know that your driving record is one of the most important factors that insurance companies consider when determining your rates? Drivers with infractions like DUIs and speeding tickets will pay higher premiums, while drivers with clean records will see lower costs. Below is what you can expect to pay in Utah based on your driving record.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$147
|Speeding Ticket
|$204
|At-Fault Accident
|$210
|DUI
|$291
Bountiful Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is an important factor in determining your car insurance premiums. That’s because historical research shows that credit score can predict driver safety. People with good credit tend to file fewer claims while drivers with bad credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Below is what you can expect to pay in Utah based on your credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$188
|Bad
|$233
Bountiful DMV Information
Nearly 44,000 people call Bountiful, Utah home, and all of them must make the short commute to Farmington to visit the DMV office. The DMV in Farmington is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, and visitors are highly encouraged to make an appointment to avoid long wait times. The Farmington DMV is located at:
969 W Clark Ln
Farmington, UT 84025
Public Transportation in Bountiful
Utah Transit Authority (UTA) route F605 runs through Bountiful, Utah allowing residents to get around the city by bus. A single ride fare costs $2.50, a day pass costs $5.00, and a monthly pass costs $85. Seniors and students can get discounts for their transportation. Uber and Lyft are also available in the area for people who prefer a more private ride.
Still, most residents of Bountiful, Utah use their personal vehicles to get from point A to point B, and all drivers should make sure they’re properly insured before getting on the road.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bountiful
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Bountiful, Utah is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes. While you may think of comparing quotes as a painstaking process that involves calling multiple insurance agencies and spending hours on the phone with insurance agents, Insurify is here to change that.
At Insurify , we’ll take care of all your insurance needs no matter what kind of coverage you’re looking for. We’ll show you multiple quotes side-by-side so you can find the best auto insurance policy for you. You can also use Insurify to shop for other insurance products like homeowners insurance and life insurance. It’s completely free to use and takes less than five minutes!
FAQs - Bountiful, UT Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Bountiful, Utah is to compare quotes with Insurify . We’ll provide you with quotes from national providers like Allstate and State Farm as well as quotes from local agencies so you can have peace of mind knowing you’ve found the cheapest car insurance policy available.
The average cost of Bountiful auto insurance is $121 per month, but no two drivers are the same. Your rates will differ depending on your driving record, your gender, your credit score, and more. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, shop around and compare quotes. The best and cheapest insurance company might be one you’ve never even heard of!
Factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums further. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, comprehensive coverage will be more expensive to policyholders than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Bountiful Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bountiful, Utah below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bountiful drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Utah in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Bountiful
#30
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Utah
#28
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Utah
#37
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Utah
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Utah
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bountiful drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bountiful drivers rank 37 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Utah, Bountiful drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Utah, Bountiful drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Utah, Bountiful drivers rank 30 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with a speeding ticket: 10.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bountiful drivers rank 3 in clean driving records across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with clean record: 79.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bountiful drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Bountiful with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.68%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
