Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit in Ohio (2026)

Although no-deposit insurance doesn’t exist, Ohio drivers can find the cheapest insurance from Mile Auto.

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
If you’re looking for affordable car insurance, it can be tempting to see if you can skip the initial deposit — but truly “zero-down” coverage doesn’t exist. Reputable insurers require some payment before your policy can begin.

But you can get a lower initial deposit in several ways, and many insurers require only the first month’s premium to start coverage, rather than charging a separate fee. Some even offer flexible payment plans, like monthly or bi-weekly payments, rather than requiring you to pay in full.

While you can’t start coverage without paying something, you can still find cheap car insurance in Ohio. Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest companies and how to qualify for low-deposit coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Although monthly payment plans may be more affordable in the short term, you lose out on discounts available for paying in full.

  • Coverage lapses or a poor driving history may increase required up-front payments.

  • On average, liability coverage in Ohio costs $69 per month.

Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Ohio

You won’t find true no-deposit insurance in Ohio, but some insurers offer low down payment options. In many cases, you can start a policy by paying only the first month’s premium.

The exact amount due up front depends on the insurer and your driving history. Below, you’ll find the cheapest rates for liability-only coverage from top auto insurance companies in Ohio.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, February 1 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto$40
Progressive$45
State Farm$45
Auto-Owners$53
Erie$53
GEICO$57
Commonwealth Casualty$57
USAA$58
Safeco$58
Hugo$59
The General$60
American Family$65
Nationwide$67
CSAA$72
Elephant$76
Direct Auto$81
Bristol West$83
Root$86
GAINSCO$88
Dairyland$89
Clearcover$92
National General$94
Allstate$99
Travelers$108
Farmers$111
Liberty Mutual$114
State Auto$153
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

What no-deposit car insurance means in Ohio

Unfortunately, no-deposit car insurance doesn’t really exist. Reputable insurance companies will always require an initial payment.

Insurers generally require at least the first month’s premium to activate coverage. This up-front payment allows the car insurance policy to take effect while reducing the insurer’s risk if a claim happens shortly after coverage begins.

If you don’t have much in savings, low-deposit insurance lets you spread your costs over time instead of requiring a large up-front payment. You might also save with pay-per-mile insurance if you don’t drive often. With this type of coverage, insurers base premiums on mileage, plus a low monthly fee.

Good to Know

In general, insurers will see you as less risky if you keep a clean driving record, continuous coverage, and maintain a good credit history.[1] That may make it easier to qualify for lower up-front payments or more flexible billing options.

Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true

When shopping for cheap no-deposit car insurance in Ohio, watch out for how companies word their offers. Legitimate insurers require some payment before coverage begins, so claims that sound like you can get coverage with no money at all should raise red flags.

In many cases, these offers could involve delayed payments, hidden fees, or financing arrangements that end up costing more over time. Some phrases to watch out for include:

  • Buy now, pay later: You may be able to finance your premium, but you’ll usually have to pay interest or fees.

  • No payment today: Coverage may start quickly, but you’ll still have to pay the premium for the first month according to your policy’s billing schedule.

  • Instant coverage with zero deposit: While you may not have to pay a separate fee, you usually still have to make a premium payment after enrollment.

Before signing up, always confirm how much is due up front, when future payments are due, and whether the insurer is licensed in Ohio. Taking a few extra minutes to verify these details could help you avoid surprise costs or gaps in coverage.

How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Ohio

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Ohio, these tips may help you qualify for a lower deposit:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    Improve your credit history

    Insurers use many factors when determining your rate, including your credit-based insurance score. Generally, drivers with poor credit are more likely to file claims, so a lower score could mean higher car insurance premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Maintain continuous coverage

    If you’ve kept auto insurance without lapses, it shows you pay your bills on time and are less likely to drive without coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/834da573df/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_023-driving-test.svg

    Keep a clean driving record

    Auto insurers review your driving history when deciding how much risk you pose. If you have few or no accidents or violations, insurers are less likely to consider you a high-risk driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f9e1d7766e/saving-bundle.svg

    Look for insurance discounts

    When comparing insurance costs, consider available insurance discounts as well as premiums. Insurers offer discounts for things like safe driving, bundling policies, or signing up for telematics.

Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Ohio

While true zero-down coverage doesn’t exist, you can still find flexible options if you’re in the market for very cheap car insurance. Below are a few ways to help you get the lowest rates if you’re on a tight budget:[3] [4]

  • Pay-per-mile insurance: This type of coverage typically charges a low base rate plus a per-mile fee. It could be a good fit if you don’t drive often or mainly use your car for short trips.

  • Low-down-payment plans: Many insurers let you start coverage by paying only the first month’s premium instead of several months up front.

  • Higher deductible: Generally, when you have a higher deductible (the amount you pay out of pocket after a claim), insurers charge a lower premium.

  • Bundled policies: You might get discounts by purchasing multiple policies from the same insurer. For example, you can bundle auto with renters or homeowners insurance.

  • State minimum coverage: Although it provides less financial protection, carrying only the minimum required liability coverage in Ohio can keep your car insurance costs low, especially for older vehicles.

Ohio car insurance requirements

Ohio state laws require you to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to cover medical bills and property damage if you cause an accident. You must have coverage limits of at least $25,000 for property damage, $25,000 for bodily injury per person, and $50,000 per accident.[5]

While the minimum required insurance keeps your coverage affordable, it may not fully protect you. Medical bills, vehicle repairs, and lawsuits can easily exceed these limits. That’s why many drivers choose higher liability limits or opt for full-coverage insurance, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage for better protection.

Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Ohio FAQs

If you’re searching for cheap no-deposit car insurance in Ohio, the information below could help you find coverage with the lowest up-front costs.

  • Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Ohio?

    No. Reputable car insurance companies will always require payment before coverage begins. Without an initial payment, an insurer would take on significant financial risk if you got into an accident immediately after they issued an insurance policy.

  • Which companies offer low-deposit car insurance in Ohio?

    Many auto insurance companies require only the first month’s premium up front. But some insurers may need more depending on your driving and coverage history.

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability coverage in Ohio, with rates averaging $40 per month, according to Insurify data.

  • Does Ohio law allow no-deposit insurance?

    Ohio law doesn’t stop companies from advertising zero-deposit insurance, but reputable insurers require some payment before your policy starts.

  • Can you get car insurance without a deposit?

    You’ll have to make an initial payment to activate your policy. But some car insurance companies let you start coverage by paying just the first month’s premium and don’t require any separate fees. You can then make monthly payments to keep your coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Ohio right now?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability coverage in Ohio, with rates averaging $40 per month.

    But car insurance rates vary based on factors like your location, driving record, vehicle, and coverage needs. The best way to find cheap car insurance in Ohio is to request quotes from multiple companies.

Sources

  1. III. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
  2. III. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. III. "What is auto insurance?."
  4. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  5. Ohio.gov. "Ohio BMV."
