How road trip insurance works

How to buy insurance for a road trip

Here’s what you need to know about buying various types of insurance coverage for your next road trip.

Roadside assistance

You can purchase roadside assistance coverage as add-on coverage from your insurer or separately from a third party, like a motor club or roadside assistance company. When choosing a roadside assistance plan, make sure coverage is available where you plan to travel and look for plans that fit your budget.

GEICO, Nationwide, and State Farm all offer roadside assistance, including jump-starts, towing, gas delivery, and lockout services.

AAA, AARP, Good Sam, and Better World Club are popular motor-club choices. Your annual membership fee often includes towing, battery replacement, changing flat tires, and unlocking your vehicle. Motor clubs may also include travel and car-care discounts and other perks.

Roadside assistance companies, like OnStar and CARCHEX, include similar services but don’t usually have the same perks as motor clubs.

Rental car insurance

Rental car insurance is available from rental companies, third parties, and some credit card companies. Standard rental coverage options include:

A collision damage waiver (CDW) or loss damage waiver (LDW) helps you avoid paying out-of-pocket costs if the rental car is damaged or stolen.

Supplemental liability protection (SLP) provides additional liability protection if you or another authorized driver causes an accident.

Personal accident insurance (PAI) provides coverage for you and your passengers for accidental injury, death and dismemberment, and hospital expenses.

Personal effects coverage (PEC) protects your personal belongings if they’re damaged or stolen.

Before buying extra coverage, it’s wise to verify that you don’t already have coverage from your personal auto insurance or through your credit card company. Check with your insurer and credit card company before your trip to see if you have rental car coverage.

Travel insurance

Many types of travel insurance plans are available, and you may also find travel protection benefits through your credit card company. Common options include:

Trip cancellation, interruption, or delay insurance: Reimburses you for eligible expenses if your trip is delayed or interrupted or you have to cancel your trip for a covered reason

Baggage and personal effects loss or delay: Reimburses you for lost or delayed baggage

Travel medical insurance: Helps pay for healthcare costs if you’re sick or injured and your medical insurance doesn’t apply

Emergency medical evacuation: Covers the cost of getting to a safe place or home if you’re sick or injured while traveling, or the cost of repatriation after an accidental death

Cancel for any reason (CFAR) endorsements: Helps you recover 50% to 75% of your prepaid, nonrefundable trip costs

Comprehensive coverage: Provides extensive coverage for delayed, interrupted, and canceled trips, plus protection for lost or stolen baggage, evacuations, 24-hour traveler assistance, and more

Before buying travel insurance, carefully consider your budget, the type of coverage you may need, and any exclusions. Reviewing your credit card benefits is also a good idea, as you may already have some coverage.