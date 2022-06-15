4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Staying safe on the road and complying with insurance laws doesn’t have to break the bank.
To drive legally in Iowa, you are required to carry the minimum auto insurance coverage by state law. But staying safe on the road doesn’t have to come with a big monthly check.
Use a comparison tool like Insurify to compare real car insurance quotes from insurers in Iowa and find the best car insurance rates for you. It’s easy to use, and you can secure your cheap car insurance in under five minutes!
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Iowa is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Iowa, with average rates of $91 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should get at least three quotes from different insurance companies to find the best deal. As a driver in Iowa, you have plenty of auto insurance companies to shop with to find the best Iowa car insurance for you.
You can expect to pay average rates of $121 monthly - or $1,452 annually - for an auto insurance policy in Iowa. However, you can save up to $489 annually if you compare quotes and find the best deal.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Iowa
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$119
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$121
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$158
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$91
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$141
|76
|6
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$117
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Iowa?
In Iowa, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry the state minimum required coverage. As an Iowa driver, you need at least $20,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $15,000 in property damage liability. If you do not have this coverage, you will be driving uninsured.
Keep in mind that liability insurance does not cover bodily injury you may sustain or damage to your vehicle from a driving accident. It only covers the damages the other driver suffers when you’re at fault. So, if you want to be better protected, consider a full-coverage policy, with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.
Whether you want to shop for minimum coverage or full-coverage options, below you can find overviews of the seven top insurers in Iowa and their average car insurance premiums.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
According to the U.S. News survey, 76 percent of the respondents were completely satisfied with the ease of filing a claim with Nationwide. Nationwide’s estimation process, First Notice of Loss (FNOL), and repair process are also reported above the national average among top insurance providers.
One of Nationwide’s notable features is the SmartRide program, which allows the insurer to monitor your safe driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to keep their insurance premiums down. It also offers a family plan, which entitles each member of your family to every policy feature and discount you qualify for.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (for example, if you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance), a discount for insuring your whole family, and a discount for insuring multiple vehicles.
In the table below, you can find Nationwide’s average monthly quotes for different types of drivers in Iowa.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$178
|Drivers Over 60
|$85
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$111
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$173
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$170
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$133
Safeco
Safeco offers 24/7 customer support to its policyholders and a number of additional coverages, such as pet coverage or $10,000 for reimbursement of first aid at the scene of an accident. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without an auto insurance claim. Safeco offers the minimum liability coverage as well as more comprehensive insurance options.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
Below are the average auto insurance rates in Iowa for various driver categories can expect at Safeco.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$201
|Drivers Over 60
|$76
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$106
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$163
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$153
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$124
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual has the highest average rates on this list. Its insurance agents are available for claim support and roadside assistance 24/7. Liberty Mutual policyholders enjoy various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record free of DUIs for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and a discount for enrolling in its telematics program RightTrack.
Here are the average monthly costs of Liberty Mutual car insurance for different groups of Iowans.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$269
|Drivers Over 60
|$85
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$198
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$182
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$158
Travelers
Travelers offers the cheapest auto insurance in Iowa on this list and a variety of different policies, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to comprehensive and collision coverage policies. It also offers access to more than 6,500 auto repair and glass shops nationwide, with guaranteed repairs and automatic payment options.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
Find the average monthly costs for different categories of auto owners below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$126
|Drivers Over 60
|$71
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$84
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$113
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$122
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$93
State Auto
State Auto offers a unique prime of life program, which offers qualifying customers over the age of 45 premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost. It also provides a gap insurance policy called auto replacement cost coverage, which will cover the replacement costs of a totaled vehicle, even if that cost exceeds the vehicle’s actual cash value.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.
Compare the average monthly rates for different driver categories from State Auto.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$175
|Drivers Over 60
|$111
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$124
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$227
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$215
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$161
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto offers simple, easy, and straightforward auto coverage with 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. Enroll in liability coverage or combine different policies for more comprehensive protection.
Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.
Compare Midvale Home & Auto average monthly rates for different driver categories below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$171
|Drivers Over 60
|$75
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$97
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$167
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$155
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$127
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Iowa
Your car insurance premiums also depend on where you live in Iowa. According to Insurify data, residents of Council Bluffs pay approximately $69 more on car insurance than the average, which adds up to $828 a year. Overall, residents of bigger cities in Iowa can expect to pay more in car insurance premiums than Iowans in more rural areas.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Cedar Rapids
|$143
|Council Bluffs
|$190
|Davenport
|$162
|Des Moines
|$152
|Sioux City
|$151
|Waterloo
|$156
|West Des Moines
|$160
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping around before purchasing car insurance can help you save an average of $489 a year. And if you don’t want to spend hours answering the same questions about your credit score and driving history for each insurance company and then comparing your quotes on your own, there’s a much easier way to find cheap auto insurance!
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Think of Insurify as your personalized online insurance agent. It uses the latest AI technologies to give you real car insurance quotes side by side in one place in under five minutes. Simply spend a few moments on our trusted platform telling us about you, your vehicle, and coverage preferences. Then, you’ll get 10+ personalized quotes to pick the best auto insurance policy and save money.
Unlike comparison sites that take your information and sell it to the highest bidder, Insurify is built on trust. We are committed to securing the best deals for you at the lowest rate possible, whether you’re a young driver or have been on the road for many years.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which car insurance company in Iowa is best for you depends on the type of coverage you’re looking for, where you live, your driving record, your vehicle, what discounts you want to be eligible for, and other factors. To find an insurer with the best quotes and coverage for your particular situation, use Insurify.
On our list, Travelers offers the lowest average cost of $91 per month. However, this is just an average, and the best way to find the cheapest car insurance company in Iowa is to use our AI-powered comparison tool Insurify to compare personalized quotes from over a dozen of companies.
To drive legally in Iowa, you need to carry the minimum required liability insurance. However, liability insurance doesn’t cover your bodily injury or property damage to your vehicle, only that of the other driver. You can supplement your required liability insurance with collision and comprehensive coverage. Use Insurify to find the cheapest policy with the most coverage.
Use Insurify to compare accurate car insurance quotes and discounts from top insurers in Iowa in a matter of minutes. Choose between coverage levels, adjust deductibles, and find the cheapest policy without compromising the quality of your coverage.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.