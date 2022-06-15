Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Iowa? In Iowa, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

To comply with insurance requirements, you need to carry the state minimum required coverage. As an Iowa driver, you need at least $20,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $15,000 in property damage liability. If you do not have this coverage, you will be driving uninsured.

Keep in mind that liability insurance does not cover bodily injury you may sustain or damage to your vehicle from a driving accident. It only covers the damages the other driver suffers when you’re at fault. So, if you want to be better protected, consider a full-coverage policy, with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.

Whether you want to shop for minimum coverage or full-coverage options, below you can find overviews of the seven top insurers in Iowa and their average car insurance premiums.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $119 Insurify Composite Score: 89

According to the U.S. News survey, 76 percent of the respondents were completely satisfied with the ease of filing a claim with Nationwide. Nationwide’s estimation process, First Notice of Loss (FNOL), and repair process are also reported above the national average among top insurance providers.

One of Nationwide’s notable features is the SmartRide program, which allows the insurer to monitor your safe driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to keep their insurance premiums down. It also offers a family plan, which entitles each member of your family to every policy feature and discount you qualify for.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (for example, if you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance), a discount for insuring your whole family, and a discount for insuring multiple vehicles.

In the table below, you can find Nationwide’s average monthly quotes for different types of drivers in Iowa.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $178 Drivers Over 60 $85 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $111 Drivers With a Prior Accident $173 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $170 Drivers With Average Credit $133

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $121 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco offers 24/7 customer support to its policyholders and a number of additional coverages, such as pet coverage or $10,000 for reimbursement of first aid at the scene of an accident. It also has a diminishing deductible for every year you go without an auto insurance claim. Safeco offers the minimum liability coverage as well as more comprehensive insurance options.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Below are the average auto insurance rates in Iowa for various driver categories can expect at Safeco.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $201 Drivers Over 60 $76 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $106 Drivers With a Prior Accident $163 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $153 Drivers With Average Credit $124

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $158 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual has the highest average rates on this list. Its insurance agents are available for claim support and roadside assistance 24/7. Liberty Mutual policyholders enjoy various benefits, such as accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record free of DUIs for five or more years and a lifetime repair guarantee for vehicle repairs at one of Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and a discount for enrolling in its telematics program RightTrack.

Here are the average monthly costs of Liberty Mutual car insurance for different groups of Iowans.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $269 Drivers Over 60 $85 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $147 Drivers With a Prior Accident $198 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $182 Drivers With Average Credit $158

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $91 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers the cheapest auto insurance in Iowa on this list and a variety of different policies, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to comprehensive and collision coverage policies. It also offers access to more than 6,500 auto repair and glass shops nationwide, with guaranteed repairs and automatic payment options.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Find the average monthly costs for different categories of auto owners below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $126 Drivers Over 60 $71 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $84 Drivers With a Prior Accident $113 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $122 Drivers With Average Credit $93

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $141 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers a unique prime of life program, which offers qualifying customers over the age of 45 premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost. It also provides a gap insurance policy called auto replacement cost coverage, which will cover the replacement costs of a totaled vehicle, even if that cost exceeds the vehicle’s actual cash value.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

Compare the average monthly rates for different driver categories from State Auto.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $175 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $124 Drivers With a Prior Accident $227 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $215 Drivers With Average Credit $161

6 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $117 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto offers simple, easy, and straightforward auto coverage with 24/7 claims assistance, online and mobile access to your policy, and flexible billing options. Enroll in liability coverage or combine different policies for more comprehensive protection.

Top discounts that the company offers include passive restraint, anti-theft device, and good student.

Compare Midvale Home & Auto average monthly rates for different driver categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $171 Drivers Over 60 $75 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $97 Drivers With a Prior Accident $167 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $155 Drivers With Average Credit $127

