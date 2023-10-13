USA Underwriters Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of USA Underwriters auto insurance

The average monthly cost of USA Underwriters insurance is $330 for full coverage and $239 for liability-only coverage. This is much higher than the national average monthly cost of $206 for full coverage and $103 for liability-only coverage.

However, considering the high cost of insurance in Michigan, it may be helpful to compare USA Underwriters’ premium costs to the state average rather than the national average. The average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $419 per month for full coverage and $189 for liability coverage.

This means that USA Underwriters auto insurance is significantly more than both the state average and the national average cost of auto insurance.

USA Underwriters car insurance coverage

USA Underwriters offers the standard state-minimum required liability insurance. However, it only offers two other add-ons:

Collision coverage Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event, such as vandalism, theft, falling objects, and severe weather.

Shop for Car Insurance Coverage Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

USA Underwriters auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving history is one of the major factors that insurers use to determine your premiums. A driver with a clean driving record will generally pay less for auto insurance than a driver with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUI citations.[2]

USA Underwriters welcomes drivers with less-than-perfect driving histories, but such drivers can still expect to pay more for their monthly auto insurance premiums than drivers with clean records. Here’s the monthly average cost for auto insurance with USA Underwriters for people with different driving histories.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $306 $222 With speeding ticket $411 $297 With at-fault accident $438 $317 With DUI $475 $344 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

USA Underwriters car insurance cost by age

Insurance companies have found that age is a factor in the likelihood of a driver making an auto insurance claim. Young drivers, especially teenagers, tend to engage in riskier behavior behind the wheel compared to their older counterparts.[3]

That’s why the average monthly cost of USA Underwriters car insurance will vary depending on the age of the insured driver. Here are the monthly average quotes for USA Underwriters full-coverage insurance by age group.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $554 20s $392 30s $310 40s $293 50s $257 60s $241 70s $244 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a USA Underwriters car insurance quote from Insurify

Though USA Underwriters requires drivers to contact an agent to get a car insurance quote, you can also submit a quote request through Insurify. Requesting quotes through Insurify allows you to compare USA Underwriters insurance with other companies.

Here’s how to submit your quote request:

Navigate to Insurify’s quote tool. Start the process by entering your ZIP code and clicking the “Get my quotes” button. Answer a few questions about yourself, including your age, driving history, and more. Provide vehicle information. Enter information for the vehicles you want to insure under your policy. Enter your contact information. Enter your address, email, and phone number. Compare quotes. Compare real-time quotes from multiple top insurance companies to find the best one for your needs.

USA Underwriters car insurance discounts

The USA Underwriters website doesn’t list the discounts available to customers, but it does encourage consumers to reach out to an authorized independent agent to find out which discounts are available.

USA Underwriters insurance bundling options

Generally, bundling discounts help consumers save money when they purchase both auto insurance and either home insurance or renters insurance from the same company. USA Underwriters only offers auto insurance and doesn’t appear to offer any bundling discounts or options.