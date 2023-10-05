HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad vs. other insurance companies

In the heavily saturated insurance industry, you have a variety of options to choose from when finding the right insurance company at the best price. Comparing your options can ensure you get the best deal for your needs.

As you compare your options, consider the type of coverage available from each company and whether you have any unique needs affecting the coverage you’ll want to purchase.

HiRoad vs. Root

Root is a direct competitor of HiRoad. The company allows drivers to manage their policies through an app and determines base rates based on each driver’s behavior. The primary advantage that Root has is that it provides coverage in 33 states.

The only drivers eligible for coverage from HiRoad live in Arizona and Rhode Island.

HiRoad vs. Mile Auto

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company. Drivers pay for coverage based on how many miles they drive each month. All drivers pay a low base rate plus an additional amount based on mileage. Drivers’ base rates depend on their driving history, age, and location. The company then charges a set per-mile fee.

The primary difference between HiRoad and Mile Auto is that Mile Auto focuses primarily on miles driven, while HiRoad also focuses on driving behaviors. Drivers who prefer a less invasive monitoring experience may prefer paying per mile instead of accounting for all their driving habits.

HiRoad vs. Metromile

Metromile offers a low-cost insurance alternative where drivers pay for the number of miles they drive. Metromile claims it can save customers an average of 47% by only paying a $29 base rate plus a per-mile rate. The actual rate per mile may vary depending on your driving history.

The primary difference between Metromile and HiRoad is that Metromile bases rates on the number of miles driven versus driving behavior. Additionally, Metromile is available in more states and offers other products, like pet insurance. Metromile works best for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year.

How to file an auto insurance claim with HiRoad

When a driver has a car accident, they may need to file a claim with their insurance company. A claim is a request by the policyholder for HiRoad to pay for damages or medical expenses following a covered incident. Drivers must file a claim whenever they want the insurance company to provide financial compensation for an incident, like theft, an accident, or damage.

When you file a claim with HiRoad, you can use the HiRoad app to provide details about the incident or call an insurance agent.

Collect all vital information. Ensure you have information from the other driver and law enforcement officers. You should also note any information about medical care, including what hospital (if any) you visited following your accident. Keep any paperwork you collect. Don’t forget to take your own photos if possible. Use the app or call an agent to file your claim. Provide as much information as possible. You’ll need the date and time of the incident, as well as the documentation mentioned above. Follow up as needed. Follow up with your insurer once you’ve filed your claim as needed. It can take a few days to process, and your insurer may have additional questions, so stay in contact.