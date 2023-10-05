HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
HiRoad uses driver-based data to set monthly rates and reward customers for good driving behavior. The company offers savings opportunities that consider factors people can control, like driving behavior, and ignore what they can’t, like a driver’s age and ZIP code.[1]
HiRoad has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. Unfortunately, HiRoad currently only sells coverage in Arizona and Rhode Island.
If you live in one of the two states where HiRoad offers coverage and are shopping for car insurance, here’s what you need to know about the company’s insurance offerings.
Quick Facts
The HiRoad mobile app uses your smartphone’s sensors to track mileage and driving habits.
Your HiRoad premium can fluctuate on a monthly basis based on the discounts you earn, but it won’t exceed your maximum base rate.
State Farm owns HiRoad Assurance Company.
What is HiRoad auto insurance?
HiRoad is a fairly new insurance company owned by State Farm. It opened its doors in 2017 in Providence, Rhode Island, and has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. HiRoad currently only offers usage-based car insurance in two states: Arizona and Rhode Island.[2] HiRoad primarily sells auto coverage, but it also offers renters insurance.
Though HiRoad is a new company, it operates within the framework of State Farm, which has a well-established position in the auto insurance industry. State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years.
How does HiRoad auto insurance work?
HiRoad offers a unique auto insurance product. The company uses a more flexible model to determine monthly premiums through the HiRoad mobile app. The HiRoad telematics app monitors driving behavior in real time, and this data influences the price of your premium each month.
Drivers receive a first-month rate, which is the cost for their first month of coverage. Each policy has a maximum base rate. Many drivers will qualify for a first-month discount, which reduces the cost of their policy from the maximum base rate, depending on which discounts apply.
The max base rate acts as a cost cap each month. Drivers will never pay more than their max base rate (unless they make changes to their policy), but they can pay less based on their driving habits.
HiRoad says that the average customer qualifies for a 30% discount.[3] The company rewards mindful drivers with discounts at the end of each month. The discounts then affect the cost of the next month’s premiums.
HiRoad pros and cons
Pros
Each policy has a maximum payment cap so you can plan your monthly budget. You can pay less if you practice safe driving habits and drive less.
HiRoad says the average customer saves 30% each month. You could earn more discounts based on your mileage and driving habits.
The company requires customers to install an app on their phones. The app tracks driving behavior and allows customers to manage discounts and payments.
Cons
HiRoad currently offers coverage only in Rhode Island and Arizona. If you move out of these two states, you’ll need to change companies.
HiRoad doesn’t offer coverage for rideshare drivers.
You can only pay through the HiRoad app, using major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. You can’t pay in cash or by check.
Average cost of HiRoad auto insurance
Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. HiRoad average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether HiRoad is the right insurer for you.
HiRoad car insurance coverage
HiRoad provides liability-only and full-coverage policies for passenger vehicles made in 1992 or later. Customers can either choose to buy the minimum amount of coverage in their state or combine the required liability insurance with medical payments, uninsured motorist, and other additional coverages.
The company sells the following optional coverages:
Medical payments coverage
Also called MedPay, this can cover your medical expenses up to a certain limit following an accident.
Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
With uninsured bodily injury coverage, you can expect the insurance company to cover your medical costs after a car accident when the other driver doesn’t have insurance coverage.
Uninsured motorist property damage coverage
This coverage can pay for damage to your vehicle if someone without liability coverage damages it.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage provides protection against theft and damage from non-collision events, including vandalism and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for repair or replacement costs if a collision with another vehicle or object damages or totals your car.
This covers transportation and rental car fees when your car is in the shop for repairs.[4]
How to get a HiRoad car insurance quote from Insurify
When you’re shopping around for auto insurance quotes, Insurify can help you compare quotes from multiple companies in one place. You can get a quote from HiRoad through Insurify in just a few minutes.
Click on compare quotes at the top of any page. Look for an orange “Compare quotes” button at the top right of the page. This button will take you to a short form.
Complete the form accurately. The easy-to-complete form will ask questions about your vehicles, the number of drivers you plan to cover, where you live, and your current insurance policy. You’ll also fill out info about your education level and driving history.
Choose coverage options. Once you complete the questions, the website will redirect you to a list of quotes. On the left-hand side of the page, you can adjust your coverage options to fit your needs. If you want a quote from HiRoad, you need to have a ZIP code in Arizona or Rhode Island.
Compare rates from the list. You can now look at the list of insurers to compare rates based on your coverage choices.
HiRoad car insurance discounts
HiRoad operates differently from a traditional auto insurance company. The company focuses on providing discounted rates based on current driving habits. Your behaviors will directly affect the cost of your policy each month.
Drivers can save up to 50% off their maximum base rate every billing cycle for good driving behaviors. Failure to use the app while driving could result in max premium payments each month. Some of the factors that HiRoad offers discounts for include:
Distraction-free driving
Proper use of brakes and smooth turns
How often you drive
Where you drive
How fast you drive
HiRoad insurance bundling options
HiRoad’s specialty is auto insurance for passenger vehicles, but the company also sells renters insurance policies. Drivers can earn a discount for covering multiple vehicles on their policy. In addition, if customers purchase auto and renters insurance, they can bundle both policies and receive a discount.
HiRoad insurance reviews and ratings
It’s important to consider company reviews and ratings when shopping for the best insurance coverage. Considering both positive and negative customer reviews is an excellent way to get an overall picture of how a company might work for you.
Currently, the company has a low online rating. The company is still relatively new, so not many customers have left reviews on its Better Business Bureau page. HiRoad doesn’t have a profile on Trustpilot.
HiRoad customer reviews
One of the biggest complaints from customers is that they faced substantial rate increases after their first coverage renewal. The company responded to the complaints, saying the rate increases were partially due to increasing economic costs.
Drivers who left positive reviews enjoyed that the insurance company helped make them more aware of their driving habits and provided friendly customer service.
HiRoad ratings
Several companies provide reliable, unbiased information and ratings about insurance companies. When rating a company, these companies consider financial stability, complaints, customer service, and other factors.
Because HiRoad is a small, new company, it hasn’t received ratings from J.D. Power, Standard & Poor’s, or Moody’s. Find ratings from AM Best and the Better Business Bureau below:
AM Best: A (Excellent)
Better Business Bureau: 1.57 out of 5 stars
HiRoad vs. other insurance companies
In the heavily saturated insurance industry, you have a variety of options to choose from when finding the right insurance company at the best price. Comparing your options can ensure you get the best deal for your needs.
As you compare your options, consider the type of coverage available from each company and whether you have any unique needs affecting the coverage you’ll want to purchase.
HiRoad vs. Root
Root is a direct competitor of HiRoad. The company allows drivers to manage their policies through an app and determines base rates based on each driver’s behavior. The primary advantage that Root has is that it provides coverage in 33 states.
The only drivers eligible for coverage from HiRoad live in Arizona and Rhode Island.
HiRoad vs. Mile Auto
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company. Drivers pay for coverage based on how many miles they drive each month. All drivers pay a low base rate plus an additional amount based on mileage. Drivers’ base rates depend on their driving history, age, and location. The company then charges a set per-mile fee.
The primary difference between HiRoad and Mile Auto is that Mile Auto focuses primarily on miles driven, while HiRoad also focuses on driving behaviors. Drivers who prefer a less invasive monitoring experience may prefer paying per mile instead of accounting for all their driving habits.
HiRoad vs. Metromile
Metromile offers a low-cost insurance alternative where drivers pay for the number of miles they drive. Metromile claims it can save customers an average of 47% by only paying a $29 base rate plus a per-mile rate. The actual rate per mile may vary depending on your driving history.
The primary difference between Metromile and HiRoad is that Metromile bases rates on the number of miles driven versus driving behavior. Additionally, Metromile is available in more states and offers other products, like pet insurance. Metromile works best for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year.
How to file an auto insurance claim with HiRoad
When a driver has a car accident, they may need to file a claim with their insurance company. A claim is a request by the policyholder for HiRoad to pay for damages or medical expenses following a covered incident. Drivers must file a claim whenever they want the insurance company to provide financial compensation for an incident, like theft, an accident, or damage.
When you file a claim with HiRoad, you can use the HiRoad app to provide details about the incident or call an insurance agent.
Collect all vital information. Ensure you have information from the other driver and law enforcement officers. You should also note any information about medical care, including what hospital (if any) you visited following your accident. Keep any paperwork you collect. Don’t forget to take your own photos if possible.
Use the app or call an agent to file your claim. Provide as much information as possible. You’ll need the date and time of the incident, as well as the documentation mentioned above.
Follow up as needed. Follow up with your insurer once you’ve filed your claim as needed. It can take a few days to process, and your insurer may have additional questions, so stay in contact.
HiRoad insurance FAQs
Since HiRoad is a newer auto insurance company, many customers still have questions. The information below should help you determine if the company can work well for your insurance needs.
Is HiRoad legitimate?
Yes. HiRoad is a newer company owned by State Farm. HiRoad has an A rating from AM Best, which indicates the company’s good financial strength. AM Best is an industry-recognized rating company that considers financial strength, operating performance, and a company’s overall profile.
Is HiRoad car insurance worth it?
It depends on your needs. Drivers who regularly practice safe driving habits and have shorter, safer commutes will benefit most from discounts. If you like the convenience of managing your policy through an app, it could be a good fit for you.
Who owns HiRoad insurance?
HiRoad is an individually operated subsidiary owned by State Farm.
Who should get HiRoad insurance?
HiRoad could work well for drivers who live in Arizona or Rhode Island, have safe driving habits, and enjoy the convenience of managing their policy through an app.
Is HiRoad good at paying claims?
Yes. HiRoad has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that the company is financially sound and has good credit. The ratings from AM Best factor in the company’s ability and reliability in paying out claims.
Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience. She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.