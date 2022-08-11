4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago.

Updated August 11, 2022

AAA vs. The Hartford: A Summary

If you’re looking for a car insurance policy and you’re 50 years of age or older, two reputable auto insurance companies you might consider are AAA, a group of auto clubs known for its roadside assistance memberships, and The Hartford, an insurer known for its AARP program. Here’s how those two companies compare in terms of cost and Insurify Composite Score.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
AAA$11385
The Hartford$9293
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA

AAA was formed in 1902 with the joining of several smaller motor clubs. The group of auto clubs is known for providing roadside assistance memberships, which include services like towing and flat tire replacement. But many of AAA’s regional clubs act as car insurance providers as well. In some states, AAA acts as a broker, connecting you with other insurance companies.

In addition to auto insurance, AAA offers options like homeowners insurance and life insurance. You can get a discount for bundling multiple insurance products. You do not need to be a AAA member to get help from a AAA insurance agent, but membership offers perks and a discount on your auto insurance policy.

In addition to the standard coverage options, AAA offers gap insurance, new car replacement coverage, rideshare insurance, new car protection, and more. The insurer has excellent financial strength ratings and a well-reviewed mobile app, but customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power vary by region.

Pros

  • Excellent financial strength ratings

  • Offers rideshare coverage

  • Usage-based telematics program available in some states

Cons

  • Not available in some states

  • J.D. Power rankings vary by region

  • Insurance premiums are higher than the industry average

The Hartford

The AARP auto insurance program from The Hartford is only available to drivers ages 50 and older who have an AARP membership. It’s a unique program that includes, by default, several coverages that are typically paid add-ons at other companies. For example, you’ll get free 24/7 roadside service, new car replacement coverage, and no-deductible windshield repair service.

Though insurance rates from The Hartford are higher than the industry average, the company’s insurance coverages exceed what most companies offer. The Hartford also offers home insurance, and you can get a discount by bundling multiple policies. AARP members are also eligible for several discounts on their policy.

The Hartford has superior financial strength ratings and is highly ranked in several J.D. Power studies. For example, it’s top-rated for claims satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study[1]. The insurer also has fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC.

Pros

  • Roadside assistance included

  • Superior financial stability ratings

  • Highly ranked for customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Only available to AARP members

  • Higher auto insurance rates than the industry average

  • Poor customer reviews with the BBB

Rating FactorAAAThe Hartford
FitchNRNR
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sNRA1
S&PNRA+
J.D. Power

CSAA: 862

Automobile Club Group: 834

868

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Hartford is one of the best insurance companies we reviewed based on a variety of data. While AAA does not rank as highly, both are reputable companies that offer great coverage options. However, The Hartford stands out due to its superior financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers. Regardless of age, credit score, and driving history, drivers pay cheaper premiums at The Hartford on average. However, neither company’s rates beat the industry average.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
The Hartford and AAA are not the cheapest insurance providers. Most drivers will find cheaper rates at USAA, State Farm, or GEICO. However, The Hartford offers more coverage in its basic policy than most companies. It’s worth comparing your coverage options apples-to-apples to see which provider can offer you the best rate.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies charge young drivers the highest rates due to their inexperience behind the wheel. In fact, research shows that teens are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group. Insurance rates tend to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s typically paying the lowest premiums.

Keep in mind that while the main policyholder for The Hartford must be an AARP member age 50 or older, there’s no minimum age for family members on the policy. Here’s what drivers pay on average at each company based on their age.

AgeAAAThe Hartford
Teen$290N/A
20s$108N/A
30s$99N/A
40s$87N/A
50s$80$52
60s$86$64
70s5$110$93
80s$140$122
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Hartford’s premiums are cheaper than AAA’s insurance rates for drivers of all ages. The Hartford offers particularly generous rates to drivers in their 50s and beyond that beat the industry average. AAA’s rates are higher than the industry average for all age groups.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, gender can have an impact on your car insurance rates. The difference is more noticeable in the teen years since teen males have more than double the risk of dying in a crash as teen females. But women tend to pay slightly less than men over the course of their lives as well. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your gender.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for MenAvg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
AAA$117$108
The Hartford$97$87
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for men?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for male drivers. However, the industry average rate for men is even less.

GenderAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Men$117$97$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford offers cheaper rates to women than AAA. However, the low industry average rate means women may want to find multiple quotes before choosing.

GenderAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Women$108$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

You’ll provide your estimated mileage when signing up for a car insurance policy, which can have a minimal impact on your rates. You can typically realize greater savings if you enroll in a usage-based program. Both AAA and The Hartford offer telematics programs in some states to help you save if you don’t drive frequently.

To help you compare the effects of mileage at each company, here’s what drivers pay on average with each insurer based on their estimated annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers, but neither company’s rates beat the industry average premium.

Annual MileageAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
20,000$108$87$78
15,000$108$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for low-mileage drivers, but the industry average rate is even less.

Annual MileageAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
5,000$107$87$78
10,000$108$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

While some states restrict the use of credit information in underwriting, auto insurers in most states set your rates in part based on your credit-based insurance score. People with poor credit pay higher premiums because several studies have revealed a correlation between bad credit and more claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll qualify for the lowest rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with good credit pay cheaper rates at The Hartford on average than at AAA. However, neither company beats the industry average.

Credit TierAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Excellent$80$71$60
Good$98$80$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for drivers with bad credit, but industry average rates are still less.

Credit TierAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Poor$220$142$120
Average$114$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies look at your driving history when assessing the risk to insure you. If you have violations such as speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, that can indicate a disregard for safety on the road. Accidents can happen to anyone and result in an increased rate, which can sometimes be offset if you take a defensive driving course.

Drivers with a clean record pay the least for car insurance, while drivers with DUIs on their records pay the most. Here’s what policyholders at each company pay on average depending on their driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The Hartford offers cheaper rates to good drivers than AAA, but neither company’s rates beat the industry average for drivers with a spotless driving record.

Driver TypeAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Clean Record$114$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

The Hartford offers cheaper premiums to drivers who have received speeding tickets than AAA. However, industry average rates are still lower.

Driver TypeAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
Speeding Ticket$145$119$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

The Hartford offers cheaper auto insurance rates for drivers who have caused crashes than AAA. But neither company beats the industry average rate.

Driver TypeAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
At-Fault Accident$158$145$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that indicates to insurers that you are a high-risk driver. However, some companies are more lenient with DUI drivers than others. AAA charges steep rates to DUI drivers, while The Hartford charges rates closer to the industry average. Still, most DUI drivers can find cheaper car insurance elsewhere. USAA and Erie offer the cheapest rates.

Driver TypeAAAThe HartfordIndustry Average
DUI$314$135$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

AAA Discounts

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Paperless

  • Full pay

  • Autopay

  • Telematics program

  • Defensive driver

  • Young driver

  • Good student

  • Student away

  • Safety equipment

  • Anti-theft device

  • New car

The Hartford Discounts

  • Safety equipment

  • Hybrid/electric vehicle

  • Driver training

  • Defensive driver

  • Full pay

  • Autopay

  • Multi-policy

  • New car

  • Student away

  • Homeowner

  • Telematics program

DiscountAAAThe Hartford
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Paperless
Full pay
Autopay
Telematics
Driver training
Defensive driver
Young driver
Good student
Student away
Homeowner
New car
Hybrid/Electric vehicle
Safety equipment
Anti-theft device

Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and The Hartford

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The AARP auto insurance program from The Hartford is cheaper than AAA car insurance. However, neither company’s rates beat the industry average. To find the lowest possible rate on a car insurance policy that meets your needs, it’s wise to get a range of quotes.

  • The Hartford takes the cake for the better insurance company, based on our analysis of a variety of data. The Hartford has superior financial strength ratings and outstanding customer satisfaction ratings. The Hartford also offers a unique coverage package that goes above and beyond a typical policy. However, there are eligibility restrictions when applying for The Hartford.

  • Our insurance review covers the similarities and differences between rates, coverages, and discounts offered by each company. But to get your individual rate with AAA and The Hartford, your best bet is to get a quote from an online car insurance comparison site. It only takes a few minutes, and it’s the easiest way to identify the cheapest deal in car insurance.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study." Accessed August 6, 2022
