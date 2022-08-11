Compare AAA vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for all types of drivers. Regardless of age, credit score, and driving history, drivers pay cheaper premiums at The Hartford on average. However, neither company’s rates beat the industry average.

The Hartford and AAA are not the cheapest insurance providers. Most drivers will find cheaper rates at USAA, State Farm, or GEICO. However, The Hartford offers more coverage in its basic policy than most companies. It’s worth comparing your coverage options apples-to-apples to see which provider can offer you the best rate.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies charge young drivers the highest rates due to their inexperience behind the wheel. In fact, research shows that teens are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group. Insurance rates tend to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s typically paying the lowest premiums.

Keep in mind that while the main policyholder for The Hartford must be an AARP member age 50 or older, there’s no minimum age for family members on the policy. Here’s what drivers pay on average at each company based on their age.

Age AAA The Hartford Teen $290 N/A 20s $108 N/A 30s $99 N/A 40s $87 N/A 50s $80 $52 60s $86 $64 70s5 $110 $93 80s $140 $122

The Hartford’s premiums are cheaper than AAA’s insurance rates for drivers of all ages. The Hartford offers particularly generous rates to drivers in their 50s and beyond that beat the industry average. AAA’s rates are higher than the industry average for all age groups.

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, gender can have an impact on your car insurance rates. The difference is more noticeable in the teen years since teen males have more than double the risk of dying in a crash as teen females. But women tend to pay slightly less than men over the course of their lives as well. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your gender.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women AAA $117 $108 The Hartford $97 $87

Which is cheapest for men?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for male drivers. However, the industry average rate for men is even less.

Gender AAA The Hartford Industry Average Men $117 $97 $78

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford offers cheaper rates to women than AAA. However, the low industry average rate means women may want to find multiple quotes before choosing.

Gender AAA The Hartford Industry Average Women $108 $87 $78

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

You’ll provide your estimated mileage when signing up for a car insurance policy, which can have a minimal impact on your rates. You can typically realize greater savings if you enroll in a usage-based program. Both AAA and The Hartford offer telematics programs in some states to help you save if you don’t drive frequently.

To help you compare the effects of mileage at each company, here’s what drivers pay on average with each insurer based on their estimated annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers, but neither company’s rates beat the industry average premium.

Annual Mileage AAA The Hartford Industry Average 20,000 $108 $87 $78 15,000 $108 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for low-mileage drivers, but the industry average rate is even less.

Annual Mileage AAA The Hartford Industry Average 5,000 $107 $87 $78 10,000 $108 $87 $78

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

While some states restrict the use of credit information in underwriting, auto insurers in most states set your rates in part based on your credit-based insurance score. People with poor credit pay higher premiums because several studies have revealed a correlation between bad credit and more claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll qualify for the lowest rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with good credit pay cheaper rates at The Hartford on average than at AAA. However, neither company beats the industry average.

Credit Tier AAA The Hartford Industry Average Excellent $80 $71 $60 Good $98 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

The Hartford is cheaper than AAA for drivers with bad credit, but industry average rates are still less.

Credit Tier AAA The Hartford Industry Average Poor $220 $142 $120 Average $114 $87 $78

Compare AAA vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies look at your driving history when assessing the risk to insure you. If you have violations such as speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, that can indicate a disregard for safety on the road. Accidents can happen to anyone and result in an increased rate, which can sometimes be offset if you take a defensive driving course.

Drivers with a clean record pay the least for car insurance, while drivers with DUIs on their records pay the most. Here’s what policyholders at each company pay on average depending on their driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The Hartford offers cheaper rates to good drivers than AAA, but neither company’s rates beat the industry average for drivers with a spotless driving record.

Driver Type AAA The Hartford Industry Average Clean Record $114 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

The Hartford offers cheaper premiums to drivers who have received speeding tickets than AAA. However, industry average rates are still lower.

Driver Type AAA The Hartford Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

The Hartford offers cheaper auto insurance rates for drivers who have caused crashes than AAA. But neither company beats the industry average rate.

Driver Type AAA The Hartford Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $145 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that indicates to insurers that you are a high-risk driver. However, some companies are more lenient with DUI drivers than others. AAA charges steep rates to DUI drivers, while The Hartford charges rates closer to the industry average. Still, most DUI drivers can find cheaper car insurance elsewhere. USAA and Erie offer the cheapest rates.

Driver Type AAA The Hartford Industry Average DUI $314 $135 $155

