Compare AAA vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

According to Insurify’s proprietary data, average auto insurance rates for Nationwide are typically around $10 to $15 cheaper than AAA’s average premiums. However, keep in mind that since AAA coverage requires membership, roadside assistance is included in the cost. AAA premiums are also slightly less for people with excellent credit.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers pay the most for car insurance since teens are more likely to indulge in risky driving behaviors than any other age group. Driving habits generally get safer with experience, so drivers in their 50s and 60s usually pay the least for car insurance, but every company is different. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and Nationwide with each age group:

Age Nationwide AAA Teens $277.75 $289.68 20s $97.80 $108.06 30s $107.21 $98.84 40s $83.61 $86.85 50s $75.46 $79.81 60s $77.76 $86.03 70s $90.36 $109.78 80s $100 $140.09

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

While car insurance companies in most states consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy, women and men tend to pay similar rates, with women paying just slightly less. Sometimes, there’s a greater gap in premiums between genders among younger drivers. Here’s what you can expect from each provider based on your gender.

Insurance Company Women Men Nationwide $98 $105 AAA $108 $117

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender AAA Nationwide Industry Average Men $109 $59 $70

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender AAA Nationwide Industry Average Women $123 $98 $69

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Mileage

Most insurance companies consider your annual mileage when setting your rate. This is typically determined by the estimated mileage you provide, but you can sometimes get additional discounts with usage-based programs. We’ll compare AAA and Nationwide with regards to the premiums they offer low-mileage and high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Nationwide AAA Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $98 $108 $69

Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers, but both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Nationwide AAA Industry Average 5,000 $102 $107 $68 10,000 $98 $108 $69

Low-mileage drivers can get cheaper insurance premiums from Nationwide than they can from AAA. In addition, Nationwide’s SmartMiles program can save you up to 10 percent at your first renewal for low-mileage driving.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Credit Score

Auto insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your car insurance rates in most states. That’s because there’s a correlation between poor credit score and high claims-filing. Since insurance companies view people with bad credit as a higher risk to insure, they charge these drivers higher rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Nationwide AAA Industry Average Excellent $81 $80 $52 Good $92 $98 $62

AAA is slightly cheaper for drivers with excellent credit, while Nationwide is cheaper for drivers with good credit. However, the average monthly cost at both companies exceeds the industry average.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Nationwide AAA Industry Average Poor $125 $220 $102 Average $102 $114 $67

Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for people in both credit tiers, but the difference is especially significant for drivers with poor credit. Both companies charge more than the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have violations on your driving record, your car insurance provider will charge you higher rates. Infractions such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and failures to stop indicate that you’re more likely to get into an accident. A good way to offset the increase for violations is to ask about safe driver discounts.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver Type Nationwide AAA Industry Average Clean Record $98 $108 $69

Nationwide offers cheaper car insurance rates to drivers with a clean record than AAA, but both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver Type Nationwide AAA Industry Average Speeding Ticket $132 $145 $88

Nationwide offers cheaper premiums to drivers with speeding tickets on their records than AAA. However, both car insurance companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver Type Nationwide AAA Industry Average Drivers with a Car Accident $154 $158 $99

Nationwide offers slightly cheaper rates than AAA for drivers who were at fault in an accident. But both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver Type Nationwide AAA Industry Average Drivers with a DUI $182 $314 $113

Most insurance providers consider DUI’s to be a serious offense since it shows a tendency for reckless driving and often warrants companies to issue an SR-22 on your behalf. This raises the cost of car insurance significantly. While both Nationwide and AAA charge high rates to DUI drivers, car insurance from Nationwide is significantly cheaper than AAA. Both companies charge more than the industry average, however.