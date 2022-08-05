4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

auto insurance

Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated August 5, 2022

AAA vs. Nationwide: A Summary

If you’re looking to purchase a car insurance policy, AAA and Nationwide are both solid options. To figure out which one is a better fit for you, you should compare car insurance options with Insurify’s comparison tool. To see a general overview of how the companies stack up against each other, check out our review of each.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA$11285
Nationwide$10189
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

AAA

AAA is known for its roadside assistance offerings, but AAA Auto Clubs also offer car insurance in many states. In some areas, AAA acts as a broker and connects you with other auto insurance providers, such as State Farm and Progressive, when you request a quote.

The coverage offerings, pricing, and discounts vary from one location to the next, so the best way to compare AAA to Nationwide in your area is to get a customized quote from Insurify. Note that you must have a AAA membership to get AAA insurance, but that membership includes perks like flat tire replacement, towing, a jump start, and lock-out services.

Good for

  • Discounts for AAA members

  • A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best

  • Rideshare insurance coverage available

  • Roadside service included

  • Offers a multi-policy discount

  • Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study for Southern California

Not the best option for

  • Must be a AAA member (but discounts can offset the cost of membership)

  • Not a direct insurer in some states

  • Mixed customer service reviews

  • Ranked below average overall in recent J.D. Power studies

Nationwide

Nationwide offers a variety of insurance products that can be bundled for additional savings. Its auto insurance rates are relatively affordable, and it offers discounts to safe drivers and low-mileage drivers.

You can find a variety of coverages from Nationwide, including gap coverage for a new car and rental car expense coverage, along with optional features like vanishing deductible. The company has great financial strength ratings and excellent digital tools, including a top-rated mobile app.

Good for

  • SmartRide discount program for safe drivers

  • SmartMiles program for low-mileage drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Roadside assistance available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best

  • Offers homeowners insurance and life insurance, along with insurance discounts for bundles

  • Well-rated mobile app

Not the best option for

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rankings by J.D. Power in 2021

  • Does not offer rideshare coverage

  • Slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC in 2020

Nationwide vs. AAA External Ratings

Rating AgencyNationwideAAA
FitchNot RatedNot Rated
A.M. BestA+A
Moody’sA1Not Rated
S&PA+Not Rated
J.D. PowerBelow AverageBelow Average

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2021

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide is one of the premier insurance companies on our list because of its excellent ratings for financial strength and customer satisfaction. AAA, on the other hand, did not make the list, but it might still be a good option for some drivers.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

According to Insurify’s proprietary data, average auto insurance rates for Nationwide are typically around $10 to $15 cheaper than AAA’s average premiums. However, keep in mind that since AAA coverage requires membership, roadside assistance is included in the cost. AAA premiums are also slightly less for people with excellent credit.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither AAA nor Nationwide made the list of the cheapest car insurance companies. For every type of driver, there’s a company offering cheaper rates than either of these two insurance providers. To find out the cheapest company for you, use Insurify to get a customized quote.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers pay the most for car insurance since teens are more likely to indulge in risky driving behaviors than any other age group. Driving habits generally get safer with experience, so drivers in their 50s and 60s usually pay the least for car insurance, but every company is different. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and Nationwide with each age group:

AgeNationwideAAA
Teens$277.75$289.68
20s$97.80$108.06
30s$107.21$98.84
40s$83.61$86.85
50s$75.46$79.81
60s$77.76$86.03
70s$90.36$109.78
80s$100$140.09
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

While car insurance companies in most states consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy, women and men tend to pay similar rates, with women paying just slightly less. Sometimes, there’s a greater gap in premiums between genders among younger drivers. Here’s what you can expect from each provider based on your gender.

Insurance CompanyWomenMen
Nationwide$98$105
AAA$108$117
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for men?

GenderAAANationwideIndustry Average
Men$109$59$70
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate is cheaper than Safeco and the industry average quote for men. The average monthly cost for male policyholders at Allstate is just $59.

Which is cheapest for women?

GenderAAANationwideIndustry Average
Women$123$98$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The monthly average premium for women is significantly cheaper at Allstate than it is at Safeco. Allstate also beats the industry average by more than $12 per month, or $144 a year.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Mileage

Most insurance companies consider your annual mileage when setting your rate. This is typically determined by the estimated mileage you provide, but you can sometimes get additional discounts with usage-based programs. We’ll compare AAA and Nationwide with regards to the premiums they offer low-mileage and high-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual MileageNationwideAAAIndustry Average
15,000-20,000$98$108$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers, but both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual MileageNationwideAAAIndustry Average
5,000$102$107$68
10,000$98$108$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Low-mileage drivers can get cheaper insurance premiums from Nationwide than they can from AAA. In addition, Nationwide’s SmartMiles program can save you up to 10 percent at your first renewal for low-mileage driving.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Credit Score

Auto insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your car insurance rates in most states. That’s because there’s a correlation between poor credit score and high claims-filing. Since insurance companies view people with bad credit as a higher risk to insure, they charge these drivers higher rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit TierNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Excellent$81$80$52
Good$92$98$62
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA is slightly cheaper for drivers with excellent credit, while Nationwide is cheaper for drivers with good credit. However, the average monthly cost at both companies exceeds the industry average.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit TierNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Poor$125$220$102
Average$102$114$67
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for people in both credit tiers, but the difference is especially significant for drivers with poor credit. Both companies charge more than the industry average.

Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you have violations on your driving record, your car insurance provider will charge you higher rates. Infractions such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and failures to stop indicate that you’re more likely to get into an accident. A good way to offset the increase for violations is to ask about safe driver discounts.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver TypeNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Clean Record$98$108$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide offers cheaper car insurance rates to drivers with a clean record than AAA, but both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver TypeNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Speeding Ticket$132$145$88
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide offers cheaper premiums to drivers with speeding tickets on their records than AAA. However, both car insurance companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver TypeNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Drivers with a Car Accident$154$158$99
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide offers slightly cheaper rates than AAA for drivers who were at fault in an accident. But both companies charge more than the industry average.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver TypeNationwideAAAIndustry Average
Drivers with a DUI$182$314$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Most insurance providers consider DUI’s to be a serious offense since it shows a tendency for reckless driving and often warrants companies to issue an SR-22 on your behalf. This raises the cost of car insurance significantly. While both Nationwide and AAA charge high rates to DUI drivers, car insurance from Nationwide is significantly cheaper than AAA. Both companies charge more than the industry average, however.

AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

DiscountNationwideAAA
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Professional
Loyalty
Safe driver
Accident-free
Usage-based
Low mileage
Good student
Student away
Anti-theft
Driver training
Defensive driving
Autopay
Paperless
Car club

Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Nationwide

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • On average, Nationwide is cheaper than AAA. According to Insurify’s data, Nationwide generally offers average monthly premiums that are about $10 to $15 less than AAA monthly premiums. However, AAA is slightly cheaper for drivers with excellent credit, according to Insurify’s proprietary data.

  • After reviewing a variety of data on financial strength and customer satisfaction, we found that Nationwide is a better insurance company than AAA, even though both companies are reputable. However, you should make sure to compare both car insurance companies before buying a policy.

  • While this guide can tell you the similarities and differences between Nationwide and AAA, the best way to find out which company is better for you is to get a customized quote with Insurify. You’ll be able to identify which insurer can provide the cheapest premiums based on your individual information.

Learn More
