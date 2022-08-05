Compare AAA vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
AAA vs. Nationwide: A Summary
If you’re looking to purchase a car insurance policy, AAA and Nationwide are both solid options. To figure out which one is a better fit for you, you should compare car insurance options with Insurify’s comparison tool. To see a general overview of how the companies stack up against each other, check out our review of each.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$112
|85
|Nationwide
|$101
|89
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
AAA is known for its roadside assistance offerings, but AAA Auto Clubs also offer car insurance in many states. In some areas, AAA acts as a broker and connects you with other auto insurance providers, such as State Farm and Progressive, when you request a quote.
The coverage offerings, pricing, and discounts vary from one location to the next, so the best way to compare AAA to Nationwide in your area is to get a customized quote from Insurify. Note that you must have a AAA membership to get AAA insurance, but that membership includes perks like flat tire replacement, towing, a jump start, and lock-out services.
Good for
Discounts for AAA members
A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Rideshare insurance coverage available
Roadside service included
Offers a multi-policy discount
Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study for Southern California
Not the best option for
Must be a AAA member (but discounts can offset the cost of membership)
Not a direct insurer in some states
Mixed customer service reviews
Ranked below average overall in recent J.D. Power studies
Nationwide
Nationwide offers a variety of insurance products that can be bundled for additional savings. Its auto insurance rates are relatively affordable, and it offers discounts to safe drivers and low-mileage drivers.
You can find a variety of coverages from Nationwide, including gap coverage for a new car and rental car expense coverage, along with optional features like vanishing deductible. The company has great financial strength ratings and excellent digital tools, including a top-rated mobile app.
Good for
SmartRide discount program for safe drivers
SmartMiles program for low-mileage drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Roadside assistance available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Offers homeowners insurance and life insurance, along with insurance discounts for bundles
Well-rated mobile app
Not the best option for
Below-average customer satisfaction rankings by J.D. Power in 2021
Does not offer rideshare coverage
Slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC in 2020
Nationwide vs. AAA External Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Fitch
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A
|Moody’s
|A1
|Not Rated
|S&P
|A+
|Not Rated
|J.D. Power
|Below Average
|Below Average
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2021
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
See More: The Best Car Insurance Companies
Nationwide is one of the premier insurance companies on our list because of its excellent ratings for financial strength and customer satisfaction. AAA, on the other hand, did not make the list, but it might still be a good option for some drivers.
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?
According to Insurify’s proprietary data, average auto insurance rates for Nationwide are typically around $10 to $15 cheaper than AAA’s average premiums. However, keep in mind that since AAA coverage requires membership, roadside assistance is included in the cost. AAA premiums are also slightly less for people with excellent credit.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Neither AAA nor Nationwide made the list of the cheapest car insurance companies. For every type of driver, there’s a company offering cheaper rates than either of these two insurance providers. To find out the cheapest company for you, use Insurify to get a customized quote.
See More: The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age
Young drivers pay the most for car insurance since teens are more likely to indulge in risky driving behaviors than any other age group. Driving habits generally get safer with experience, so drivers in their 50s and 60s usually pay the least for car insurance, but every company is different. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and Nationwide with each age group:
|Age
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Teens
|$277.75
|$289.68
|20s
|$97.80
|$108.06
|30s
|$107.21
|$98.84
|40s
|$83.61
|$86.85
|50s
|$75.46
|$79.81
|60s
|$77.76
|$86.03
|70s
|$90.36
|$109.78
|80s
|$100
|$140.09
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender
While car insurance companies in most states consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy, women and men tend to pay similar rates, with women paying just slightly less. Sometimes, there’s a greater gap in premiums between genders among younger drivers. Here’s what you can expect from each provider based on your gender.
|Insurance Company
|Women
|Men
|Nationwide
|$98
|$105
|AAA
|$108
|$117
Which is cheapest for men?
|Gender
|AAA
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Men
|$109
|$59
|$70
Allstate is cheaper than Safeco and the industry average quote for men. The average monthly cost for male policyholders at Allstate is just $59.
Which is cheapest for women?
|Gender
|AAA
|Nationwide
|Industry Average
|Women
|$123
|$98
|$69
The monthly average premium for women is significantly cheaper at Allstate than it is at Safeco. Allstate also beats the industry average by more than $12 per month, or $144 a year.
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Mileage
Most insurance companies consider your annual mileage when setting your rate. This is typically determined by the estimated mileage you provide, but you can sometimes get additional discounts with usage-based programs. We’ll compare AAA and Nationwide with regards to the premiums they offer low-mileage and high-mileage drivers.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$98
|$108
|$69
Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers, but both companies charge more than the industry average.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
|Annual Mileage
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$102
|$107
|$68
|10,000
|$98
|$108
|$69
Low-mileage drivers can get cheaper insurance premiums from Nationwide than they can from AAA. In addition, Nationwide’s SmartMiles program can save you up to 10 percent at your first renewal for low-mileage driving.
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Insurance by Credit Score
Auto insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when setting your car insurance rates in most states. That’s because there’s a correlation between poor credit score and high claims-filing. Since insurance companies view people with bad credit as a higher risk to insure, they charge these drivers higher rates.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
|Credit Tier
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$81
|$80
|$52
|Good
|$92
|$98
|$62
AAA is slightly cheaper for drivers with excellent credit, while Nationwide is cheaper for drivers with good credit. However, the average monthly cost at both companies exceeds the industry average.
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
|Credit Tier
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$125
|$220
|$102
|Average
|$102
|$114
|$67
Nationwide is cheaper than AAA for people in both credit tiers, but the difference is especially significant for drivers with poor credit. Both companies charge more than the industry average.
Compare AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record
If you have violations on your driving record, your car insurance provider will charge you higher rates. Infractions such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and failures to stop indicate that you’re more likely to get into an accident. A good way to offset the increase for violations is to ask about safe driver discounts.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$98
|$108
|$69
Nationwide offers cheaper car insurance rates to drivers with a clean record than AAA, but both companies charge more than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$132
|$145
|$88
Nationwide offers cheaper premiums to drivers with speeding tickets on their records than AAA. However, both car insurance companies charge more than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after an accident?
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a Car Accident
|$154
|$158
|$99
Nationwide offers slightly cheaper rates than AAA for drivers who were at fault in an accident. But both companies charge more than the industry average.
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
|Driver Type
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a DUI
|$182
|$314
|$113
Most insurance providers consider DUI’s to be a serious offense since it shows a tendency for reckless driving and often warrants companies to issue an SR-22 on your behalf. This raises the cost of car insurance significantly. While both Nationwide and AAA charge high rates to DUI drivers, car insurance from Nationwide is significantly cheaper than AAA. Both companies charge more than the industry average, however.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
AAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Nationwide
|AAA
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Professional
|Loyalty
|Safe driver
|Accident-free
|Usage-based
|Low mileage
|Good student
|Student away
|Anti-theft
|Driver training
|Defensive driving
|Autopay
|Paperless
|Car club
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Nationwide
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, Nationwide is cheaper than AAA. According to Insurify’s data, Nationwide generally offers average monthly premiums that are about $10 to $15 less than AAA monthly premiums. However, AAA is slightly cheaper for drivers with excellent credit, according to Insurify’s proprietary data.
After reviewing a variety of data on financial strength and customer satisfaction, we found that Nationwide is a better insurance company than AAA, even though both companies are reputable. However, you should make sure to compare both car insurance companies before buying a policy.
While this guide can tell you the similarities and differences between Nationwide and AAA, the best way to find out which company is better for you is to get a customized quote with Insurify. You’ll be able to identify which insurer can provide the cheapest premiums based on your individual information.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.