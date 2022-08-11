Compare AAA vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Company Name Average Monthly Quote Insurify Composite Score The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 Clearcover

Best Overall $135 97 2 Nationwide

Best for Safe Drivers $199 89 3 American Family

Best for Families with Teen Drivers $234 89 4 Safeco

Best for Drivers with Poor Credit $186 86 5 Farmers

Best for Rideshare Coverage $239 85 6 Foremost

Best for Hassle-Free Claims $159 82 7 Liberty Mutual

Best for Accident Forgiveness $241 82 8 Mercury

Best for Face-to-Face Service $232 81 9 Progressive

Best for Senior Drivers $147 80 10 Travelers

Best for Young Drivers $163 80

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although AAA and National General don’t appear on the top 10 list, they both feature top-of-the-line benefits in some areas. AAA rewards young drivers and customers who know how to take advantage of discounts. Similarly, people who search for all the discounts and low-mileage drivers snag a good deal at National General.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

National General found its way on the top 10 list for its rates. On the other hand, AAA misses the list but gives its lowest rates to drivers with excellent credit. And those in their 50s get a reasonable price at AAA. AAA also scores higher for overall customer satisfaction and claims service at J.D. Power.

Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Why does age factor into car insurance quotes? It matters for a few reasons. Typically, older drivers may own homes, and they’re more experienced and creditworthy. Primarily, the lack of experience causes those under 25 to pay the most for car insurance, but those other factors also have an effect.

AAA’s and National General’s prices follow a similar path. They start with teenagers paying the most for insurance premiums, and then the prices slide down until drivers retire. In particular, motorists in their 50s catch the best rates from both insurers. AAA’s lowest price is $80 per month, and National General’s is $68.

Age Group AAA National General Teen $290 $227 20s $108 $86 30s $99 $91 40s $87 $72 50s $80 $68 60s $86 $70 70s $110 $76 80s $140 $86

Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects the cost of your auto insurance. The difference is often relatively minuscule, but the gap may be more substantial at some insurers. Young males are statistically riskier behind the wheel than their female counterparts. As a result, higher rates correspond to the increased risk.

Women who choose AAA pay $9 per month less than men, reflecting an 8 percent disparity. By contrast, there’s only a 2 percent difference at National General, with men paying just $2 more. Comparatively, the national average is a 1 percent difference, meaning men pay $1 more. But both companies surpassed the national average for men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Given a choice between the two, men should get a quote from National General. At $88 per month, National General is $29 cheaper than AAA, amounting to $348 per year. However, because both companies are above the national average, men may want to try to see if they can find a rate closer to the national average.

Gender AAA National General National Average Men $117 $88 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Budget-conscious women may want to give National General a shot because, at $86 per month, its rates are $22 cheaper than AAA. The yearly savings amount to $264 back in your bank account. Both companies fall above the national average, so shopping around can still yield a competitive price.

Gender AAA National General National Average Women $108 $86 $78

Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Usually, your auto insurance prices will rise relative to the number of yearly miles you drive. It’s largely because insurers understand that extra time on the road increases the likelihood of a collision. Furthermore, the cost range between various mileages is considerable at some car insurance providers but not at others.

At AAA, the cost difference separating drivers with the highest and least miles is just $1 per month. The pricing at National General is identical regardless of miles. So perhaps the insurers have a predicted mileage that they adopt despite what prospective policyholders think they’ll drive. Moreover, both companies are significantly above the national average at all levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you like nothing better than an open road or your job requires a long commute, you may want to navigate to National General. At $86 per month, National General saves you $22 per month and a sizable $264 per year compared to AAA. Although both companies exceed the national average, National General is the more cost-effective choice.

Annual Mileage AAA National General National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $86 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Pricing for infrequent drivers and telecommuters is pretty close to the pricing for high-mileage drivers. AAA dips down $1 per month for those at the 5,000-mile level, but its price at both levels is still far above National General. In particular, National General’s $86 per month pricing represents at least a yearly savings of $252 over AAA.

Annual Mileage AAA National General National Average 5,000 $107 $86 $78 10,000 $108 $86 $78

Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

Consumers with stellar credit are qualified for some of the lowest premiums because insurance companies have shown a connection between good credit and safe driving. However, you can still lock in a fair price with less-than-ideal credit.

The general patterns for AAA, National General, and the national average are the same. As the credit tier improves, so does the pricing. National General has the lowest percentage of change between the lowest and highest rates, at just 39 percent, compared to 96 percent for the national average and 175 percent at AAA.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

National General delivers the best savings to those with exceptional credit. The insurer is $9 per month cheaper than AAA for those with excellent credit and $17 per month cheaper for those with good credit. Because both companies surpass the national average, drivers may want to consider getting quotes from both insurers alongside some competitors.

Credit Tier AAA National General National Average Excellent $80 $71 $60 Good $98 $81 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re still building your credit, National General is a safer choice than AAA. Notably, National General beats the national average by $21 per month for those with poor credit. For both credit levels, AAA is significantly above the national average.

Credit Tier AAA National General National Average Average $114 $86 $78 Poor $220 $99 $120

Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers assess your risk based on your driving record during the last three or five years. So perhaps the most uncomplicated way to get a deal is to maintain a clean driving history. But, if your driving record has its share of mishaps, you may lose out on discounts that can significantly affect your final rate.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers should check out National General. The company’s $86 per month price tag saves customers $28 per month, or an astounding $336 per year, versus AAA. That said, both companies go far above the national average, so getting quotes from more than these two companies may be wise.

Driver Type AAA National General National Average Clean Record $114 $86 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With law enforcement quotas, speed traps, and the occasional late morning, it’s no wonder some drivers end up with a ticket. If you have one on your record, you may want to choose National General. The insurer’s rate is only $12 per month below the national average, and it’s $53 per month cheaper than AAA, amounting to a whopping $636 per year.

Driver Type AAA National General National Average Speeding Ticket $145 $92 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

When accidents happen, car insurance rates are one of the first things damaged. But that’s not the case at every company. For example, National General’s $128 per month is lower than AAA by $30, putting $360 back into consumers’ pocketsyearly. Both companies are significantly above the national average, but National General presents the best deal.

Driver Type AAA National General National Average At-Fault Accident $158 $128 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI car insurance rates can be cost-prohibitive without shopping around for coverage. But National General saves the day with a $94 per month rate that beats the national average by $61 per month, or $732 per year. Furthermore, National General grants customers a phenomenal $2,640 per year savings over AAA.

Driver Type AAA National General National Average DUI $314 $94 $155

