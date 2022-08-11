Compare AAA vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
AAA vs. National General: A Summary
AAA and National General are two prominent midsize companies in the auto insurance industry. AAA is likely most known for its roadside assistance, and National General has a unique history that goes back to the 1920s. Both companies offer benefits and trade-offs, so this article will help you compare car insurance providers and pick the one that gives you peace of mind.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|National General
|$87
|58
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
It may surprise some consumers that the American Automobile Association (AAA) also sells insurance. The company famous for its roadside assistance plan also offers its members robust auto coverage and an easy-to-use mobile app to round out its full selection of services.
Pros
Premier roadside assistance service
Discounts with restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that recognize AAA
Cons
Insurance premiums are higher than the national average
National General
National General Insurance is less well-known than it’s parent company, Allstate. But you can still find good coverage with National General’s range of insurance products. The company’s perks include car rental reimbursement, roadside assistance from the National General Motor Club, and discounts for bundling with home insurance.
Pros
Cheaper rates than AAA across the board for auto insurance policies
National General Motor Club with roadside assistance service similar to AAA’s
Cons
Prices are higher than the national average except for drivers with poor credit or DUIs
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|National General
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A-
|Moody’s
|NR
|NR
|S&P
|NR
|NR
|J.D. Power
|834
|812
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
National General found its way on the top 10 list for its rates. On the other hand, AAA misses the list but gives its lowest rates to drivers with excellent credit. And those in their 50s get a reasonable price at AAA. AAA also scores higher for overall customer satisfaction and claims service at J.D. Power.
Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Age
Why does age factor into car insurance quotes? It matters for a few reasons. Typically, older drivers may own homes, and they’re more experienced and creditworthy. Primarily, the lack of experience causes those under 25 to pay the most for car insurance, but those other factors also have an effect.
AAA’s and National General’s prices follow a similar path. They start with teenagers paying the most for insurance premiums, and then the prices slide down until drivers retire. In particular, motorists in their 50s catch the best rates from both insurers. AAA’s lowest price is $80 per month, and National General’s is $68.
|Age Group
|AAA
|National General
|Teen
|$290
|$227
|20s
|$108
|$86
|30s
|$99
|$91
|40s
|$87
|$72
|50s
|$80
|$68
|60s
|$86
|$70
|70s
|$110
|$76
|80s
|$140
|$86
Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender affects the cost of your auto insurance. The difference is often relatively minuscule, but the gap may be more substantial at some insurers. Young males are statistically riskier behind the wheel than their female counterparts. As a result, higher rates correspond to the increased risk.
Women who choose AAA pay $9 per month less than men, reflecting an 8 percent disparity. By contrast, there’s only a 2 percent difference at National General, with men paying just $2 more. Comparatively, the national average is a 1 percent difference, meaning men pay $1 more. But both companies surpassed the national average for men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
Given a choice between the two, men should get a quote from National General. At $88 per month, National General is $29 cheaper than AAA, amounting to $348 per year. However, because both companies are above the national average, men may want to try to see if they can find a rate closer to the national average.
|Gender
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Men
|$117
|$88
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Budget-conscious women may want to give National General a shot because, at $86 per month, its rates are $22 cheaper than AAA. The yearly savings amount to $264 back in your bank account. Both companies fall above the national average, so shopping around can still yield a competitive price.
|Gender
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Women
|$108
|$86
|$78
Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage
Usually, your auto insurance prices will rise relative to the number of yearly miles you drive. It’s largely because insurers understand that extra time on the road increases the likelihood of a collision. Furthermore, the cost range between various mileages is considerable at some car insurance providers but not at others.
At AAA, the cost difference separating drivers with the highest and least miles is just $1 per month. The pricing at National General is identical regardless of miles. So perhaps the insurers have a predicted mileage that they adopt despite what prospective policyholders think they’ll drive. Moreover, both companies are significantly above the national average at all levels.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you like nothing better than an open road or your job requires a long commute, you may want to navigate to National General. At $86 per month, National General saves you $22 per month and a sizable $264 per year compared to AAA. Although both companies exceed the national average, National General is the more cost-effective choice.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Pricing for infrequent drivers and telecommuters is pretty close to the pricing for high-mileage drivers. AAA dips down $1 per month for those at the 5,000-mile level, but its price at both levels is still far above National General. In particular, National General’s $86 per month pricing represents at least a yearly savings of $252 over AAA.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|5,000
|$107
|$86
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$86
|$78
Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score
Consumers with stellar credit are qualified for some of the lowest premiums because insurance companies have shown a connection between good credit and safe driving. However, you can still lock in a fair price with less-than-ideal credit.
The general patterns for AAA, National General, and the national average are the same. As the credit tier improves, so does the pricing. National General has the lowest percentage of change between the lowest and highest rates, at just 39 percent, compared to 96 percent for the national average and 175 percent at AAA.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
National General delivers the best savings to those with exceptional credit. The insurer is $9 per month cheaper than AAA for those with excellent credit and $17 per month cheaper for those with good credit. Because both companies surpass the national average, drivers may want to consider getting quotes from both insurers alongside some competitors.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$81
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
If you’re still building your credit, National General is a safer choice than AAA. Notably, National General beats the national average by $21 per month for those with poor credit. For both credit levels, AAA is significantly above the national average.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Average
|$114
|$86
|$78
|Poor
|$220
|$99
|$120
Compare AAA vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers assess your risk based on your driving record during the last three or five years. So perhaps the most uncomplicated way to get a deal is to maintain a clean driving history. But, if your driving record has its share of mishaps, you may lose out on discounts that can significantly affect your final rate.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers should check out National General. The company’s $86 per month price tag saves customers $28 per month, or an astounding $336 per year, versus AAA. That said, both companies go far above the national average, so getting quotes from more than these two companies may be wise.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
With law enforcement quotas, speed traps, and the occasional late morning, it’s no wonder some drivers end up with a ticket. If you have one on your record, you may want to choose National General. The insurer’s rate is only $12 per month below the national average, and it’s $53 per month cheaper than AAA, amounting to a whopping $636 per year.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$92
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
When accidents happen, car insurance rates are one of the first things damaged. But that’s not the case at every company. For example, National General’s $128 per month is lower than AAA by $30, putting $360 back into consumers’ pocketsyearly. Both companies are significantly above the national average, but National General presents the best deal.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$128
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUI car insurance rates can be cost-prohibitive without shopping around for coverage. But National General saves the day with a $94 per month rate that beats the national average by $61 per month, or $732 per year. Furthermore, National General grants customers a phenomenal $2,640 per year savings over AAA.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|National General
|National Average
|DUI
|$314
|$94
|$155
AAA vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
AAA Discounts
AAA membership
AAA membership loyalty
Advanced shopping
Auto insurance loyalty
Companion home
Distant student
Good student
Multi-car discount
Payment plan
teenSMART
National General Discounts
Affinity
Anti-theft
Autopay
Low mileage
Motorcycle
Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or RV insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Paid in full
Paperless
RVs and autos
Safe driver
|Discount
|AAA
|National General
|AAA membership
|AAA membership loyalty
|Advanced shopping
|Affinity
|Anti-theft
|Auto insurance loyalty
|Autopay
|Companion home
|Distant student
|Low mileage
|Payment plan
|Good student
|Motorcycle
|Multi-car/Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy
|Paid in full
|Paperless
|RVs and Autos
|Safe driver
|teenSMART
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and National General
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a thorough insurance review, National General is the cheaper insurance service across the board. Specifically, the average monthly rate at National General is $87, and at AAA it’s $113. But those prices are based on averages, and your rate will differ by your age, driver profile, and location. For example, drivers pay less in rural North Dakota than in New York.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer experience, insurance claims satisfaction, BBB reviews, and financial strength, AAA is the better company. However, National General has lower prices, so consumers will have to choose if customer service or cost is most important. Or you could get quotes from both.
The smartest strategy to gauge the best coverage options is to use a car insurance quote-comparison tool. In minutes, you can get customized car insurance quotes from top insurers like these two alongside others such as Farm Bureau, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, State Farm, and USAA.