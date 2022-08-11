Compare AAA vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Mercury is cheaper than AAA when it comes to average monthly rates, but the comparison varies from there depending on the demographic. For example, AAA is less expensive than Mercury for drivers ages 18–24 and drivers with excellent, good, and average credit scores. AAA drivers with clean records typically pay less per month on average for their insurance than Mercury policyholders.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Again, AAA and Mercury did not crack the top 10 in terms of the cheapest car insurance companies in 2021. Both companies can be inexpensive for various groups of people, however. Policyholders between the ages of 55 and 65 pay less than $100 a month on average for car insurance with both Mercury and AAA. Additionally, drivers without an accident can expect to pay $30 and $60 less per month on average with Mercury and AAA.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Age is a key factor insurance companies use when deciding whether to provide coverage for a driver. Insurers are taking on a risk when they sell a policy and try to minimize that risk as much as possible. Providing coverage for more experienced, older drivers is one way for insurance companies to do so. Older drivers tend to pay less for insurance with AAA and Mercury.

Age Group AAA Mercury Teen $207 $315 20s $108 $104 30s $99 $107 40s $87 $93 50s $80 $82 60s $86 $86 70s $106 $98 80s $116 $105

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is another key factor in determining insurance rates. The difference between men’s and women’s car insurance rates is not too large, but that variance depends on the insurer. Women often pay less for car insurance than men do, but there are no guarantees, as car insurance companies have different pricing methods.

The difference in AAA’s average monthly car insurance quote for men and women is very small ($109 for men and $108 for women). There is a slightly larger difference between what women and men are quoted at Mercury, however; women are quoted almost $6 a month more on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Mercury car insurance is slightly less expensive for men than AAA, a difference of about $10 per month on average. Meanwhile, both Mercury and AAA’s average monthly cost for men exceeds the national average of $81 per month.

Gender AAA Mercury National Average Men $109 $99 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Mercury car insurance is also cheaper for women compared to AAA, but the gap is a little smaller than it is for men; Mercury costs about $4 less per month than AAA. However, both insurers’ average monthly rates are well above the national average of $78 per month.

Gender AAA Mercury National Average Women $108 $104 $78

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

When car insurance companies gather information to price your quote, they’ll ask about your mileage. This is because they’re trying to assess risk. The more miles you drive, the longer you’re on the road, which increases your chances of getting into a car accident.

For example, an insurer might view someone who has a five-mile commute to work as less of a coverage risk than someone who has to drive 20 miles each way to get to their office. Mileage is just one factor in determining a policy rate, of course; the driver with the shorter commute could have a poorer driving record, leading to the long commuter paying less for their policy.

Mercury and AAA policyholders can expect to pay similar monthly rates whether they drive 5,000 miles a year on average or 20,000 miles.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Both Mercury and AAA policyholders pay the same on average each month whether they drive 15,000 miles per year or 20,000. Meanwhile, Mercury drivers pay only a few dollars less per month than AAA policyholders who tally between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year.

Annual Mileage AAA Mercury National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $104 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Surprisingly, driving half as much as the chart above does not result in a lower monthly payment for AAA or Mercury policyholders. In fact, AAA drivers who drive 5,000 miles annually save only a little more than a dollar a month compared to those in the other categories.

Annual Mileage AAA Mercury National Average 5,000 $107 $104 $78 10,000 $108 $104 $78

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Much like with getting a car or home loan, the better your credit score is, the more favorable your car insurance terms are going to be. Insurers view good credit as a sign of responsibility, which is what they’re looking for when providing coverage for drivers.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with excellent or good credit will pay about $10 less per month on average with AAA versus Mercury. Both insurers’ average monthly rates for drivers with good credit exceed the national average, but Mercury’s do so by a more significant margin in both categories.

Credit tier AAA Mercury National Average Excellent $69 $79 $60 Good $86 $96 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

AAA is slightly less expensive for drivers with average credit versus Mercury (a little less than $4 per month on average), while both insurers are more expensive than the national average. Meanwhile, Mercury drivers with poor credit can expect to pay much less per month than AAA policyholders— $125 less per month on average.

Credit Tier AAA Mercury National Average Average $100 $104 $78 Poor $266 $140 $120

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record will be a key factor in how much you pay for car insurance. The cleaner your record, the lower your car insurance premium will likely be. Car insurance companies will look to see how many driving tickets you’ve had, if you’ve ever been in a car accident (and if so, how many), and if you’ve had a DUI. Any of these violations will make you a risk in insurers’ eyes, and you’ll likely have to pay more for coverage.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers can expect to pay just about $4 less per month with AAA than with Mercury. Meanwhile, both insurers exceed the national average by a decent margin. AAA policyholders with good driving records pay approximately $22 more per month than the national average ($78), while Mercury drivers pay about $26 more.

Driver Type AAA Mercury National Average Clean Record $100 $104 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Mercury drivers with a speeding ticket pay about $16 less on average per month than AAA policyholders who’ve suffered the same infraction. Again, both insurers’ monthly average rate for drivers with speeding tickets exceed the national average—AAA by over $40 per month.

Driver Type AAA Mercury National Average Speeding Ticket $145 $129 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

According to Insurify data, AAA has a lower monthly average rate for drivers who’ve been in a car accident than Mercury, but higher than the national average. Both insurers’ monthly average quote for drivers who have had a car accident exceeds the national average by more than $40 per month.

Driver Type AAA Mercury National Average At-Fault Accident $158 $164 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Mercury’s average monthly insurance quote for drivers with a DUI is significantly lower than AAA’s, according to Insurify data. Additionally, Mercury’s average monthly rate is $13 less per month than the national average in this category.

Driver Type AAA Mercury National Average DUI $223 $142 $155

