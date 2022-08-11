4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare AAA vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Mercury
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Mercury

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Joe Dyton
Written by
Joe Dyton
Icon of a man
Written by
Joe Dyton
Insurance Writer
Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 11, 2022

AAA vs. Mercury: A Summary

Mercury and AAA both have plenty to offer drivers seeking car insurance coverage for their vehicles. Which insurer is better depends on an individual’s specific insurance needs. We’ve lined up the facts for both companies in this article to help you compare car insurance and decide which insurance provider is the best choice for you.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA$11385
Mercury$10281
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

AAA

While AAA is mainly known for its roadside assistance services, it also offers a full complement of insurance coverage, including auto. This coverage is only available for current members of the auto club, but the company often bundles its roadside assistance perks with insurance for maximum protection.

Pros

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Agents tailor policies to their customers’ needs

  • Efficient claims process

Cons

  • Coverage is based on location and could vary depending on where you live

  • You must be a AAA member to get coverage

Mercury

Founded in 1961 and based in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance similarly offers a variety of benefits to its customers, including 24/7 claims service, dedicated local agents, and guaranteed repairs when they’re done at an authorized shop. They utilize licensed agents in the 11 states they operate in to help with the claims process.

Pros

  • Mercury’s convenient customer portal lets you manage your car insurance policy from your smartphone

  • Easy claims process

  • Wide range of discounts and coverages to help you save money and protect your vehicle

Pros

  • Only available in 11 states

  • Limited car insurance policy customization options

Rating FactorAAAMercury
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking (Overall)862 (CSAA), 834 (Automobile Club Group)829
Fitch Rating Insurer Final StrengthN/AA
Fitch LTRN/AA
A.M. BestAA
Moody’sN/AA2
S&P Financial StrengthN/ANR

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Mercury and AAA were not among the top 10 car insurance companies in 2021, but they still offer a number of benefits to their policyholders. For example, Mercury penalizes drivers only slightly when it comes to those who’ve received a ticket versus those who haven’t (there’s about a $26 per month difference on average). Meanwhile, AAA policyholders with excellent credit pay less than $100 per month on average for their insurance.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Mercury is cheaper than AAA when it comes to average monthly rates, but the comparison varies from there depending on the demographic. For example, AAA is less expensive than Mercury for drivers ages 18–24 and drivers with excellent, good, and average credit scores. AAA drivers with clean records typically pay less per month on average for their insurance than Mercury policyholders.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Again, AAA and Mercury did not crack the top 10 in terms of the cheapest car insurance companies in 2021. Both companies can be inexpensive for various groups of people, however. Policyholders between the ages of 55 and 65 pay less than $100 a month on average for car insurance with both Mercury and AAA. Additionally, drivers without an accident can expect to pay $30 and $60 less per month on average with Mercury and AAA.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Age is a key factor insurance companies use when deciding whether to provide coverage for a driver. Insurers are taking on a risk when they sell a policy and try to minimize that risk as much as possible. Providing coverage for more experienced, older drivers is one way for insurance companies to do so. Older drivers tend to pay less for insurance with AAA and Mercury.

Age GroupAAAMercury
Teen$207$315
20s$108$104
30s$99$107
40s$87$93
50s$80$82
60s$86$86
70s$106$98
80s$116$105
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is another key factor in determining insurance rates. The difference between men’s and women’s car insurance rates is not too large, but that variance depends on the insurer. Women often pay less for car insurance than men do, but there are no guarantees, as car insurance companies have different pricing methods.

The difference in AAA’s average monthly car insurance quote for men and women is very small ($109 for men and $108 for women). There is a slightly larger difference between what women and men are quoted at Mercury, however; women are quoted almost $6 a month more on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Mercury car insurance is slightly less expensive for men than AAA, a difference of about $10 per month on average. Meanwhile, both Mercury and AAA’s average monthly cost for men exceeds the national average of $81 per month.

GenderAAAMercuryNational Average
Men$109$99$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Mercury car insurance is also cheaper for women compared to AAA, but the gap is a little smaller than it is for men; Mercury costs about $4 less per month than AAA. However, both insurers’ average monthly rates are well above the national average of $78 per month.

GenderAAAMercuryNational Average
Women$108$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

When car insurance companies gather information to price your quote, they’ll ask about your mileage. This is because they’re trying to assess risk. The more miles you drive, the longer you’re on the road, which increases your chances of getting into a car accident.

For example, an insurer might view someone who has a five-mile commute to work as less of a coverage risk than someone who has to drive 20 miles each way to get to their office. Mileage is just one factor in determining a policy rate, of course; the driver with the shorter commute could have a poorer driving record, leading to the long commuter paying less for their policy.

Mercury and AAA policyholders can expect to pay similar monthly rates whether they drive 5,000 miles a year on average or 20,000 miles.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Both Mercury and AAA policyholders pay the same on average each month whether they drive 15,000 miles per year or 20,000. Meanwhile, Mercury drivers pay only a few dollars less per month than AAA policyholders who tally between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year.

Annual MileageAAAMercuryNational Average
15,000-20,000$108$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Surprisingly, driving half as much as the chart above does not result in a lower monthly payment for AAA or Mercury policyholders. In fact, AAA drivers who drive 5,000 miles annually save only a little more than a dollar a month compared to those in the other categories.

Annual MileageAAAMercuryNational Average
5,000$107$104$78
10,000$108$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Much like with getting a car or home loan, the better your credit score is, the more favorable your car insurance terms are going to be. Insurers view good credit as a sign of responsibility, which is what they’re looking for when providing coverage for drivers.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with excellent or good credit will pay about $10 less per month on average with AAA versus Mercury. Both insurers’ average monthly rates for drivers with good credit exceed the national average, but Mercury’s do so by a more significant margin in both categories.

Credit tierAAAMercuryNational Average
Excellent$69$79$60
Good$86$96$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

AAA is slightly less expensive for drivers with average credit versus Mercury (a little less than $4 per month on average), while both insurers are more expensive than the national average. Meanwhile, Mercury drivers with poor credit can expect to pay much less per month than AAA policyholders— $125 less per month on average.

Credit TierAAAMercuryNational Average
Average$100$104$78
Poor$266$140$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record will be a key factor in how much you pay for car insurance. The cleaner your record, the lower your car insurance premium will likely be. Car insurance companies will look to see how many driving tickets you’ve had, if you’ve ever been in a car accident (and if so, how many), and if you’ve had a DUI. Any of these violations will make you a risk in insurers’ eyes, and you’ll likely have to pay more for coverage.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers can expect to pay just about $4 less per month with AAA than with Mercury. Meanwhile, both insurers exceed the national average by a decent margin. AAA policyholders with good driving records pay approximately $22 more per month than the national average ($78), while Mercury drivers pay about $26 more.

Driver TypeAAAMercuryNational Average
Clean Record$100$104$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Mercury drivers with a speeding ticket pay about $16 less on average per month than AAA policyholders who’ve suffered the same infraction. Again, both insurers’ monthly average rate for drivers with speeding tickets exceed the national average—AAA by over $40 per month.

Driver TypeAAAMercuryNational Average
Speeding Ticket$145$129$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

According to Insurify data, AAA has a lower monthly average rate for drivers who’ve been in a car accident than Mercury, but higher than the national average. Both insurers’ monthly average quote for drivers who have had a car accident exceeds the national average by more than $40 per month.

Driver TypeAAAMercuryNational Average
At-Fault Accident$158$164$114
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Mercury’s average monthly insurance quote for drivers with a DUI is significantly lower than AAA’s, according to Insurify data. Additionally, Mercury’s average monthly rate is $13 less per month than the national average in this category.

Driver TypeAAAMercuryNational Average
DUI$223$142$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

AAA vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

AAA Discounts

  • AAA member

  • Multi-policy

  • Loyalty

  • Good student

  • Theft recovery device

  • Multi-car

  • Low-mileage

  • New car

  • Paperless

  • Paid in full

  • Safe driver

  • Safety feature

  • Safety inspection

  • Student away

  • Teen driver training

Mercury Discounts

  • Anti-theft

  • Autopay

  • Good student

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • E-signature

  • Good driver

  • Paid in full

DiscountAAAMercury
Safe driver
Multiple policy
Multi-vehicle
Paid in full
Good student
Student away at school
New car/Anti-theft
Automatic payments

Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Mercury

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Looking solely at the insurers’ average monthly rates, Mercury car insurance is cheaper than AAA ($102 to $113, respectively). However, depending on your demographics and driving history, you may find AAA car insurance products to be cheaper than Mercury.

  • Which car insurance company between AAA and Mercury is “better” will depend on your individual insurance needs. Be sure to review customer satisfaction ratings and online customer complaints along with the company’s insurance rates. And keep in mind that you have to be a AAA member to be eligible for their car insurance, and Mercury only offers its product in a select number of states.

  • The best way to get cheap car insurance quotes from multiple insurance providers in one place is to use a car insurance comparison site. This will allow you to compare personalized quotes side by side, find discounts you can qualify for, and clearly see the differences between your coverage options.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Joe Dyton
Written by
Joe Dyton

Insurance Writer

Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.

Learn More
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAaa Vs Mercury