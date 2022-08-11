Compare AAA vs. Foremost: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
AAA vs. Foremost: A Summary
AAA and Foremost are popular companies for specific segments in the insurance marketplace. AAA is probably most known for its roadside assistance, and Foremost is a go-to insurer for drivers with less-than-perfect driving histories. Both companies have their relative strengths, so we’ve analyzed all the data to help you compare car insurance and decide which is best.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|Foremost
|$128
|82
AAA
American Automobile Association (AAA) has been around since 1902 and has grown its program to over 100,000 individual business locations. But many people may not realize AAA also provides car insurance products. Additionally, AAA members appreciate perks such as a mobile app, disappearing deductibles, and premier roadside assistance with towing.
Pros
Cheaper auto insurance policies than Foremost for most drivers
Discounts with restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that recognize AAA
Cons
Insurance premiums are higher than the national average
Foremost
Foremost Insurance Group is a subsidiary of its more recognized parent company, Farmers Insurance. The Foremost brand focuses on high-risk drivers and those with imperfect driving records, and the insurer offers potential policyholders various coverage options. Moreover, customers can find additional savings when they bundle with their homeowners insurance.
Pros
Ranked highly for its hassle-free claims process
Cheaper rates for those with poor credit or DUIs
Cons
Larger price gap between the youngest and most experienced drivers
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|Foremost
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|NR
|NR
|S&P
|NR
|NR
|J.D. Power
|834
|868 (Farmers)
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Foremost takes the number six spot and is the best company for hassle-free claims. Although AAA is not a top 10 candidate, the insurer offers inexpensive car insurance rates to young drivers and those who lock in every single discount they can. In addition, both insurance providers have various coverage options so that consumers can customize their policies.
Compare AAA vs. Foremost: Which Is Cheaper?
AAA prevails in almost every category the data measured. Specifically, the average monthly auto insurance rate for AAA is $113, beating the monthly cost of Foremost by $15. Both companies are rather expensive compared to the $78 national average, but they can still be the right choice for drivers in certain situations.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
AAA and Foremost miss the list for cheapest companies, but both insurers would argue that they target a distinct subset of the larger market. AAA would say that its prices are competitive for those who value its roadside assistance, discount program, and other add-ons. Conversely, Foremost focuses on high-risk drivers who value flexible insurance options.
Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Age
Your age influences the price of your car insurance quote. Generally, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and own homes. For these reasons, experienced drivers pay less than younger motorists, especially those under 25. Consequently, young drivers may pay more for liability coverage only than older drivers pay for full coverage.
The rates for AAA and Foremost follow a similar track. Teens pay the highest insurance rates, and then the prices drop as drivers spend more decades behind the wheel. At retirement, the rates go back up and continue to rise. At both companies, people in their 50s lock in the best price. AAA’s most affordable premium is $80 per month, and Foremost’s is $109.
|Age Group
|AAA
|Foremost
|Teen
|$290
|$345
|20s
|$108
|$127
|30s
|$99
|$116
|40s
|$87
|$122
|50s
|$80
|$109
|60s
|$86
|$124
|70s
|$110
|$143
|80s
|$140
|$156
Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Gender
Gender is another variable that goes into the insurance equation. Usually, the cost difference between genders is pretty small, but it can be substantial at some insurance providers. Statistically, young men drive more recklessly than young women, so the prices attempt to offset that risk factor.
At AAA, women pay $9 per month less than men, translating to an 8 percent price break. And at Foremost, women pay $2 less than men, representing a 2 percent difference. Both insurance companies are quite a bit above the national average for men and women. But AAA gives the cheaper rate even though it has a much higher relative price jump between the genders.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men with a firm grip on their wallets may want to try AAA. At $117, they would save $12 per month, or $144 per year, versus Foremost. That said, both companies are drastically above the national average.
|Gender
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Men
|$117
|$129
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
AAA is the cost-effective choice. Picking AAA grants women $19 per month, or $228 per year, in savings. However, both companies are far above the $78 national average. Although those numbers may seem high, these insurers may present the best quotes for some women.
|Gender
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Women
|$108
|$127
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Mileage
If you ask insurance agents, they’ll say the more you drive, the more you can expect to pay for car insurance. And that’s because more time in the car equals a greater probability of being in an accident. Typically, the conventional wisdom is correct, but the cost difference may be fairly trivial at some companies.
AAA and Foremost are two auto insurance companies where annual mileage doesn’t matter all that much. The price gap for the highest and lowest average yearly miles amounts to $1 at AAA and $2 at Foremost. Perhaps the underwriting teams or quoting algorithms have a set base mileage despite what consumers estimate.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
People with long commutes or who love nothing more than a road trip might want to cruise over to AAA and its $108 per month price tag. AAA saves you $19 per month, or $228 per year, versus Foremost. But both companies came in meaningfully above the $78 national average.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$127
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
If you’re one of the many Americans who now telecommute to work or have reduced office hours, you should probably pick AAA over Foremost. AAA’s prices denote a minimum savings of $18 per month, or $216 per year, versus Foremost. Both companies finish far above the national average regardless of your annual mileage.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|5,000
|$107
|$125
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$127
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Credit Score
Auto insurance companies roll out the red carpet for those with stellar credit, which is just one more reason to pay bills on time and reduce credit card debt. But what does credit have to do with driving ability? Industry studies have shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. Nevertheless, even with less-than-ideal credit, you can find a reasonable rate at Insurify.
As you might expect, those with the best credit pay the least, and the rates go up as credit scores decrease. AAA, Foremost, and the national average all reflect this trend. But the national average is cheaper than AAA. And AAA’s prices slide below Foremost at every tier except for those with the worst credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
If you have stellar credit, AAA is a wiser choice than Foremost. AAA’s $80 per month price tag saves policyholders $23, amounting to $276 per year. However, when comparing both companies to the $60 and $71 respective national averages, you may want to get quotes from the rest of their competition before settling on either one.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$103
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$121
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
If you have average credit, go with AAA, but choose Foremost if you have poor credit. AAA and Foremost are closest for those with average credit, with only a 10 percent difference between them. Notably, the difference becomes a lot more drastic at the poor credit level, where AAA is 36 percent higher than Foremost, amounting to an added cost of $696 per year.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Average
|$114
|$125
|$78
|Poor
|$220
|$162
|$120
Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. Although it may seem obvious, maintaining a clean driving record is a smart way to snag an insurer’s best discounts. In contrast, if your driving history is full of incidents, you could compromise your chance at locking down a budget-friendly insurance policy.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
The safest drivers on the road save $11 per month, or $132 per year, when they choose AAA over Foremost. Foremost is higher than the national average at $125 per month. Nonetheless, AAA costs $47 per month more than the national average. So, good drivers may want to shop around before opting for either company.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$125
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
It’s usually a late night, a missed alarm, and a frantic morning that result in a speeding ticket on the way to work. With a speeding violation on your record, AAA is the better choice by $12 per month, demonstrating an 8 percent price break compared to Foremost. But both companies top the $88 national average by a wide margin.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$157
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
At-fault accidents can easily cause your car insurance premiums to skyrocket, so the wise move may be in AAA’s direction. At $158 per month, you save $72 per year, or a breathtaking $864 per year, versus Foremost. Surprisingly, even with Foremost chasing after the high-risk side of the market, AAA is the better company after a wreck.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$230
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Foremost has a far cheaper rate for drivers with a DUI. Notably, Foremost is less than half the price of AAA, and this is one of two categories where Foremost bested AAA. At $143 per month, Foremost is $171 per month cheaper than AAA, adding up to a monumental $2,052 per year. For most people comparing both companies, that savings makes Foremost a no-brainer.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Foremost
|National Average
|DUI
|$314
|$143
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
AAA Discounts
AAA membership
AAA membership loyalty
Advanced shopping
Auto insurance loyalty
Companion home (bundling home and auto)
Distant student
Good student
Multi-car discount
Payment plan
teenSMART
Foremost Discounts
Electronic payment
Go paperless
Homeowner
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance coverage with home insurance or renters insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Pay in full
Preferred driver
Safe driver
|Discount
|AAA
|Foremost
|AAA membership
|AAA membership loyalty
|Advanced shopping
|Auto insurance loyalty
|Companion home/Homeowner
|Distant student/zstudent away at school
|Electronic payment
|Go paperless
|Good student
|Multi-car/Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy
|Pay in full
|Preferred driver
|Safe driver
|teenSMART
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Foremost
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
AAA’s insurance services were cheaper in every area the data measured, except for drivers with poor credit or a DUI. AAA’s average monthly rate is $113, and Foremost’s is $128. But your price will be based on your age, driving profile, and location. For example, people in rural Maine, Idaho, and Iowa pay less than those in metro-heavy Florida, Michigan, and New York.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors in customer satisfaction, reviews, and financial strength, AAA may be the better company. However, Foremost also has a best-in-class claims process. Furthermore, AAA is cheaper, but Foremost has its relative strengths. So it may be wise to get quotes from both insurers.
The quickest way to pick the right coverage options is to use an online car insurance comparison tool. In minutes, you can get customized quotes from a wide range of insurers to compare and find a deal that works for your needs and specifications.