Compare AAA vs. Foremost: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Foremost: Which Is Cheaper?

AAA prevails in almost every category the data measured. Specifically, the average monthly auto insurance rate for AAA is $113, beating the monthly cost of Foremost by $15. Both companies are rather expensive compared to the $78 national average, but they can still be the right choice for drivers in certain situations.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA and Foremost miss the list for cheapest companies, but both insurers would argue that they target a distinct subset of the larger market. AAA would say that its prices are competitive for those who value its roadside assistance, discount program, and other add-ons. Conversely, Foremost focuses on high-risk drivers who value flexible insurance options.

Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Age

Your age influences the price of your car insurance quote. Generally, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and own homes. For these reasons, experienced drivers pay less than younger motorists, especially those under 25. Consequently, young drivers may pay more for liability coverage only than older drivers pay for full coverage.

The rates for AAA and Foremost follow a similar track. Teens pay the highest insurance rates, and then the prices drop as drivers spend more decades behind the wheel. At retirement, the rates go back up and continue to rise. At both companies, people in their 50s lock in the best price. AAA’s most affordable premium is $80 per month, and Foremost’s is $109.

Age Group AAA Foremost Teen $290 $345 20s $108 $127 30s $99 $116 40s $87 $122 50s $80 $109 60s $86 $124 70s $110 $143 80s $140 $156

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is another variable that goes into the insurance equation. Usually, the cost difference between genders is pretty small, but it can be substantial at some insurance providers. Statistically, young men drive more recklessly than young women, so the prices attempt to offset that risk factor.

At AAA, women pay $9 per month less than men, translating to an 8 percent price break. And at Foremost, women pay $2 less than men, representing a 2 percent difference. Both insurance companies are quite a bit above the national average for men and women. But AAA gives the cheaper rate even though it has a much higher relative price jump between the genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men with a firm grip on their wallets may want to try AAA. At $117, they would save $12 per month, or $144 per year, versus Foremost. That said, both companies are drastically above the national average.

Gender AAA Foremost National Average Men $117 $129 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

AAA is the cost-effective choice. Picking AAA grants women $19 per month, or $228 per year, in savings. However, both companies are far above the $78 national average. Although those numbers may seem high, these insurers may present the best quotes for some women.

Gender AAA Foremost National Average Women $108 $127 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Mileage

If you ask insurance agents, they’ll say the more you drive, the more you can expect to pay for car insurance. And that’s because more time in the car equals a greater probability of being in an accident. Typically, the conventional wisdom is correct, but the cost difference may be fairly trivial at some companies.

AAA and Foremost are two auto insurance companies where annual mileage doesn’t matter all that much. The price gap for the highest and lowest average yearly miles amounts to $1 at AAA and $2 at Foremost. Perhaps the underwriting teams or quoting algorithms have a set base mileage despite what consumers estimate.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

People with long commutes or who love nothing more than a road trip might want to cruise over to AAA and its $108 per month price tag. AAA saves you $19 per month, or $228 per year, versus Foremost. But both companies came in meaningfully above the $78 national average.

Annual Mileage AAA Foremost National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $127 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

If you’re one of the many Americans who now telecommute to work or have reduced office hours, you should probably pick AAA over Foremost. AAA’s prices denote a minimum savings of $18 per month, or $216 per year, versus Foremost. Both companies finish far above the national average regardless of your annual mileage.

Annual Mileage AAA Foremost National Average 5,000 $107 $125 $78 10,000 $108 $127 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Credit Score

Auto insurance companies roll out the red carpet for those with stellar credit, which is just one more reason to pay bills on time and reduce credit card debt. But what does credit have to do with driving ability? Industry studies have shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. Nevertheless, even with less-than-ideal credit, you can find a reasonable rate at Insurify.

As you might expect, those with the best credit pay the least, and the rates go up as credit scores decrease. AAA, Foremost, and the national average all reflect this trend. But the national average is cheaper than AAA. And AAA’s prices slide below Foremost at every tier except for those with the worst credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have stellar credit, AAA is a wiser choice than Foremost. AAA’s $80 per month price tag saves policyholders $23, amounting to $276 per year. However, when comparing both companies to the $60 and $71 respective national averages, you may want to get quotes from the rest of their competition before settling on either one.

Credit Tier AAA Foremost National Average Excellent $80 $103 $60 Good $98 $121 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you have average credit, go with AAA, but choose Foremost if you have poor credit. AAA and Foremost are closest for those with average credit, with only a 10 percent difference between them. Notably, the difference becomes a lot more drastic at the poor credit level, where AAA is 36 percent higher than Foremost, amounting to an added cost of $696 per year.

Credit Tier AAA Foremost National Average Average $114 $125 $78 Poor $220 $162 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Foremost Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. Although it may seem obvious, maintaining a clean driving record is a smart way to snag an insurer’s best discounts. In contrast, if your driving history is full of incidents, you could compromise your chance at locking down a budget-friendly insurance policy.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The safest drivers on the road save $11 per month, or $132 per year, when they choose AAA over Foremost. Foremost is higher than the national average at $125 per month. Nonetheless, AAA costs $47 per month more than the national average. So, good drivers may want to shop around before opting for either company.

Driver Type AAA Foremost National Average Clean Record $114 $125 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

It’s usually a late night, a missed alarm, and a frantic morning that result in a speeding ticket on the way to work. With a speeding violation on your record, AAA is the better choice by $12 per month, demonstrating an 8 percent price break compared to Foremost. But both companies top the $88 national average by a wide margin.

Driver Type AAA Foremost National Average Speeding Ticket $145 $157 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

At-fault accidents can easily cause your car insurance premiums to skyrocket, so the wise move may be in AAA’s direction. At $158 per month, you save $72 per year, or a breathtaking $864 per year, versus Foremost. Surprisingly, even with Foremost chasing after the high-risk side of the market, AAA is the better company after a wreck.

Driver Type AAA Foremost National Average At-Fault Accident $158 $230 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Foremost has a far cheaper rate for drivers with a DUI. Notably, Foremost is less than half the price of AAA, and this is one of two categories where Foremost bested AAA. At $143 per month, Foremost is $171 per month cheaper than AAA, adding up to a monumental $2,052 per year. For most people comparing both companies, that savings makes Foremost a no-brainer.

Driver Type AAA Foremost National Average DUI $314 $143 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.