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Best Car Insurance Companies for Coverage Options (2026)

USAA, American Family, and Travelers offer the best car insurance coverage options based on thousands of real user reviews, with ratings up to 4.9 out of 5.

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Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

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MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

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MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

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Quick Facts

  • USAA is the top-rated insurer for best coverage options, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

  • The overall average coverage options rating is 3.6 out of 5.

  • American Family and Travelers both scored well for coverage options, earning top spots in Insurify’s ranking.

The best car insurance companies for coverage options

The top insurer for car insurance coverage options is USAA, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 3,494 customer reviews.

The table below shows the best car insurance companies for coverage options, according to Insurify data.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options Rating
sort ascsort desc
# of Reviews
sort ascsort desc
Best For
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.93,494Coverage options
American Family4.5619Service from local agents
Travelers4.61,433Overall satisfaction
AAA4.32,340Policy satisfaction
Amica4.2195Service quality

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Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 14,011 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

USAA: Top-rated overall for coverage options

USAA logoTop-rated overall for coverage options
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 3,510 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Showing recent national reviews - See all 1,551 USAA reviews
Gary
Verified Review
Look Elsewhere
Reviewed in Illinois on April 29, 2026
Way too expensive for someone of my age (71) who drives about 5 miles per week, if at all. No tickets or accidents in 5 years or more.
Pamela
Verified Review
USAA treats you in a professional manner
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 29, 2026
Good coverage, excellent customer service.
Gary
Verified Review
USAA - Not What It Is Made Out to Be
Reviewed in Georgia on April 28, 2026
I was a victim of a hit and run. Due to the location of the damage, it was not discovered at the time it happened. When I submitted a claim for the issue, I found myself being questioned multiple times, seemingly to try to find cause to refuse my claim and not pay out. Then, upon review of my auto and home coverage, I found several key items of coverage completely missing or with an outrageous deductible.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Customers gave USAA a 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer the top spot on our list for coverage options. But customers like more than just USAA’s coverage options. The insurer also ranks highest for experience, claims handling, discount availability, policy flexibility, and value for money. That said, rising rates have some longtime customers questioning USAA’s overall value.

Pros

  • High-quality insurance

  • Strong customer service

  • Transparent pricing

Cons

  • Few discounts available

  • Frequent rate increases

  • Customers report poor claims handling experiences

USAA coverage options reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

The table below shows reviews from customers who had positive, negative, and mediocre experiences with USAA’s coverage options. They include honest feedback from real customers about prices, customer service, and other factors.

Pamela
Verified Review
USAA treats you in a professional manner
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 29, 2026
Good coverage, excellent customer service.
Courtney
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in California on April 21, 2026
Rates are too high for Tesla vehicles, otherwise excellent.
Paul
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New York on April 20, 2026
USAA is the best overall insurance company!
Mark
Verified Review
Not as good as they were
Reviewed in Michigan on April 19, 2026
The insurance rates are getting too expensive.
Nancy
Verified Review
USAA has the best auto rates in Texas!
Reviewed in Texas on April 12, 2026
USAA was the perfect fit for me. They had lower rates than any other agency. I’m retired and like to have lower rates because I drive 1,000 miles per year. So, I’ll stay with USAA as long as they are the best for people who drive less than working people.
Lynne
Verified Review
USAA is A1
Reviewed in Michigan on April 12, 2026
I have had USAA Insurance for years and have never had a problem with it. When I have had to make a claim, it is handled expeditiously and the company has always worked with me. I love having them as my insurance company.
Chad
Verified Review
USAA Rocks!
Reviewed in Michigan on April 11, 2026
Awesome company to work with.
Jon
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Michigan on April 8, 2026
Excellent except for the rising cost.
Laura
Verified Review
Great company, seems like premiums are a bit high in NJ
Reviewed in Florida on April 6, 2026
Very good, however, the premiums are high. I haven’t looked at premiums for quite some time though.
Clifford
Verified Review
USAA - Our Insurance Agent for 55 Years
Reviewed in Texas on April 4, 2026
Service is adequate.
George
Verified Review
My take on USAA
Reviewed in Oregon on March 30, 2026
My wife and I are in our mid-70s. Having said that, we give USAA a 5-star rating. Zero run-arounds when reporting an accident at all. And their agents that do the investigations are extremely good at their jobs. From top to bottom, they are very professional and it shows. We've been with USAA now for some 13 years. We are not going anywhere.
Richard
Verified Review
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Reviewed in Idaho on March 29, 2026
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Denise
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New Jersey on March 29, 2026
USAA is the best insurance company in America in my opinion.
Edward
Verified Review
USAA Experience
Reviewed in Georgia on March 24, 2026
Outstanding customer service, but the price got too high.
Richard
Verified Review
USAA Outstanding!
Reviewed in California on March 23, 2026
Outstanding. I have only had to use it once for an accident, but USAA was so helpful. I have been with them for 30+ years and lived in Rhode Island, England, as well as California.
Lee
Verified Review
Highly Recommended
Reviewed in Alabama on March 20, 2026
Great! And the rate is better than any other has offered.
Bernard
Verified Review
Simply The Best
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026
If you qualify, get USAA.
Jack
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026
I have had no coverage issues.
Alene
Verified Review
Great company
Reviewed in Florida on March 17, 2026
They're a great company - I've been with them for almost 60 years, but the price has become prohibitive compared to other companies.
Lance
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026
USAA isn't a low-cost insurance, but they have always offered me excellent customer service over the past 35 years.
Scott
Verified Review
USAA Customer
Reviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026
Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them.
Frank
Verified Review
Knowledgeable people
Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026
I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question.
Bernadette
Verified Review
Priced out of the Insurance Company I Love
Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
USAA is top-notch; just getting too pricey for me.
Virginia
Verified Review
USAA is awesome
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026
Great company to work with. Competitive rates.
Steve
Verified Review
USAA - Good Plans and Coverage
Reviewed in Georgia on March 8, 2026
Overall, I’m happy with USAA's plans and coverage, but I'm just looking for some cheaper options.
Charles
Verified Review
Sparks's Review
Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026
They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!
Betsy
Verified Review
Positive!
Reviewed in Oregon on March 4, 2026
I sent a friend to them who had trouble with other companies. She was very grateful when they insured her right away! They've been awesome in the past with claims, responding immediately and without a lot of questions.
Renae
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arkansas on March 3, 2026
Astronomical rates that keep rising on my 2016 car. Monthly premium rates are too high.
Gunther
Verified Review
Very Happy with USAA!
Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
I have been with USAA for many years. I am very happy with them and recommend them highly.
Napoleon
Verified Review
USAA Praise Review
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 28, 2026
I've been with USAA for many years. I have no complaints. They handle claims quickly and are very easy to work with. I highly recommend them to my friends and family. Thank you, USAA.
Michael
Verified Review
It was quick, fast, and easy
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 28, 2026
Great since I never switched companies.
James
Verified Review
I'm happy with it.
Reviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026
It's very good, I'm just looking for cheaper insurance with the same coverage.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
USAA Savings
Reviewed in Utah on February 27, 2026
Excellent, you need someone in the family to be military or a veteran. I just got a check from the subscriber account USAA uses as a safety valve. This check basically paid for 6 months of coverage.
William
Verified Review
USAA: The Best Company for Car, Home, and Life Insurance
Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
Looking for a car insurance company that gives you top-of-the-line support and coverage? Try USAA. They have done wonders for me over the last 61 years.
Vincent
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 23, 2026
Excellent, has been for 60 years.
Paul
Verified Review
Paul G
Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
Response to incidents is great. Prices continue to rise, making people look for alternatives.
Paul
Verified Review
Discount Restrictions
Reviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026
I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.
David
Verified Review
USAA=1 star
Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026
Don't use USAA! They charge three times what others do! I'll be switching to another insurance company within the next week. And you can never get anyone on the phone!
Robert
Verified Review
Good driving, no rewards!
Reviewed in Washington on April 23, 2026
I expected to have fair treatment. All they do is raise prices. I strip down coverage, but it isn't too long before it is right back up. I have a spotless record that gives me nothing!
Ahlyia
Verified Review
They are way too expensive. They say bundle and get a discount but there’s no discount
Reviewed in Florida on April 18, 2026
Way too expensive. They say bundle to get a discount but there’s really no discount.
Lawrence
Verified Review
USAA Review
Reviewed in Nevada on April 11, 2026
My premium keeps increasing by $40 to $50 every six months. I feel like I am being taken advantage of due to my age.
Jason
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in New York on April 1, 2026
Too expensive for being a customer for over 5 years.
Blake
Verified Review
Meh
Reviewed in Washington on March 29, 2026
For all the hype, I found their rates inflated and service mediocre. I spent the better part of an afternoon chatting with an agent who was pushing coverage we didn’t need or want, to finally land on a reasonable policy.
Marah
Verified Review
USAA doesn't actually serve veterans or their families
Reviewed in Minnesota on March 27, 2026
It used to be a really good company, but they changed a lot of their policies, didn't put them in writing, and it wasn't until later that we found out changes were made. They say that they apply monthly discounts to my rate, but no discounts have actually been applied.
Esther
Verified Review
USAA Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026
The car insurance is very expensive. It is good insurance if you can afford it, but I am getting to where I can no longer afford it. I am looking around now for good insurance that I can afford and not break the bank. USAA is very good, but it's just too expensive for me.
Kevin
Verified Review
Pricey
Reviewed in Louisiana on March 23, 2026
USAA is a wonderful company. The only thing is that they are expensive. I'm going to have to find something cheaper. Insurance keeps going up.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Insurance Online Direct
Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
Cheap enough to try, given Florida's outrageous premiums.
Michael
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 2, 2026
Good coverage at a great price.
Vlademir
Verified Review
Right price and fair.
Reviewed in Colorado on February 26, 2026
I have not had any issues, and the price was always far below other insurers.
Alex
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Texas on February 19, 2026
Be careful because they were raising rates on us.
Olivia
Verified Review
Unhappy with your rates
Reviewed in New Jersey on February 17, 2026
Very unhappy. I've been with the company for years. I get no discount, and I don't think they help veterans with their high rates. I am getting lower quotes from everybody else.
Russell
Verified Review
Good insurance - Super expensive premiums
Reviewed in Florida on February 14, 2026
The product is good. The price is not. Very expensive. The service is excellent, but the insurance is expensive. Customer service is very good, but the price is expensive.
Ken
Verified Review
USAA rate increase without explanation
Reviewed in Georgia on February 10, 2026
With no accidents or tickets in the last decade, our car insurance rates doubled with USAA after 5 years. Why? Couldn't tell you and couldn't get an explanation as to why either when I called them to inquire about the rate hike!
Larry
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Nebraska on February 10, 2026
USAA has good prices on policies. When filing a claim a few years back, the only thing that stood out to me after the process was what the claim representative said: "We don’t legally have to do any more than that." It was a grey area that they would not even discuss.
William
Verified Review
USAA was OK
Reviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026
USAA had the lowest quote 6 months ago.
Laura
Verified Review
25+ Years, Only 1 Small Claim
Reviewed in Texas on February 8, 2026
I have been with them for over 50 years and have only made one claim, so my experience has been good. However, I feel that the price is getting high, especially since I haven't had a claim in 40 years.
Jesse
Verified Review
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Reviewed in Washington D.C. on February 3, 2026
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Mark
Verified Review
USAA Review
Reviewed in Florida on February 2, 2026
Too expensive, but they are very good at processing claims. Very dependable.
Richard
Verified Review
One claim, handled fairly reasonably, but sharp increases each year.
Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
Pricey increases annually, especially in home coverage.
Roger
Verified Review
Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on January 23, 2026
Premiums are a bit too high.
Marcia
Verified Review
Good customer service and roadside assistance.
Reviewed in Michigan on January 22, 2026
I have not had to make any claims except for roadside assistance, and it went well. Their prices are rather high, though. I like the company and what they stand for, but I'm not sure if I can afford to keep them.
William
Verified Review
Unhappy Vet
Reviewed in Colorado on January 16, 2026
The insurance premium price keeps going up, and I have had no accidents and no speeding tickets. I would like to know why that has happened.
Kenyetta
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Georgia on January 10, 2026
My insurance premium increased during renewal without any changes to my policy or circumstances.
Jimmie
Verified Review
Not a bargain
Reviewed in Colorado on January 9, 2026
USAA is very high in cost and slow to pay out.
Ida
Verified Review
Rate Increases
Reviewed in Arkansas on January 9, 2026
I have never filed a claim, but the rates just keep going up.
Lavonne
Verified Review
Lower Rate
Reviewed in Michigan on January 7, 2026
It's okay. Just way too expensive monthly and they never offered any discounts.
Josie
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in California on January 6, 2026
Price increases over the last few years have been terrible.
James
Verified Review
USAA - Keep Shopping!
Reviewed in Vermont on January 4, 2026
Keep looking - they will not issue an annual policy. The rates go up a lot every 6 months, and there's no discount if you pay in full.
Sarah
Verified Review
Good in theory
Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 3, 2026
The home insurance section is excellent, but the car insurance costs way too much.
James
Verified Review
Could be cheaper for service people and their families. More live agents helping service persons and their families would be beneficial.
Reviewed in New Jersey on January 1, 2026
Could be cheaper for service people and their families. More live agents helping service persons and their families would be beneficial.
Enrique
Verified Review
Dissatisfied with the amount charged for having an excellent driving record.
Reviewed in Texas on December 28, 2025
Too expensive. Get insurance elsewhere. Not enough discounts for an excellent driving record.
Janice
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in California on December 27, 2025
I really don't use it except for the need to be insured to get renewal of registration.
Wesley
Verified Review
Good Luck
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 23, 2025
Keep good car insurance. Your credit score matters. Finding the most reasonable car insurance company, Good Luck.
Gary
Verified Review
Rate Increases a Concern
Reviewed in Washington on December 21, 2025
No complaints about coverage, but they tend to raise rates frequently. It's challenging for those of us on a fixed income. Many of my friends have also decided not to keep their insurance due to these increases.

American Family: Best for service from local agents

American Family logoservice from local agents
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$160/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 619 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Showing recent national reviews - See all 267 American Family reviews
April
Verified Review
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
Reviewed in Ohio on April 4, 2026
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
David
Verified Review
Feeling Betrayed
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 4, 2026
They started out affordable, but the rates jumped up with hardly any warning. After being with them for years, my policy kept increasing. I would advise others to keep looking.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Good company.
Reviewed in Washington on March 31, 2026
Everything was good, I just found better coverage at a cheaper price.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family has a score of 4.5 out of 5 for coverage options. The company’s customer service is a top strength thanks to its local agents. Reviewers felt well-informed when agents walked them through coverage options, and many described American Family as friendly and easy to work with.

That said, the company’s claims response can be slow. American Family’s high costs and lack of discounts also leave some customers questioning its overall value.

Pros

  • Helpful local agents

  • Transparent pricing

  • Good value for the price

Cons

  • Limited discounts available

  • Surprise rate increases

  • Claims handling can be slow

Travelers: Best for overall satisfaction with coverage

Travelers logooverall satisfaction with coverage
User Reviews
4.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$194/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 1,439 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Showing recent national reviews - See all 595 Travelers reviews
John
Verified Review
Not happy with Travelers.
Reviewed in Florida on April 29, 2026
They do not respond to email. The good thing is they offer a one-year policy, which is much better than a six-month policy.
Jerry
Verified Review
Good customer service - Agent
Reviewed in Texas on April 27, 2026
The agent is very professional and prompt in returning calls.
Richard
Verified Review
Travelers Insurance Rated Without Claim
Reviewed in Georgia on April 25, 2026
The price is high for the age of the cars and the coverage. Plus, they required my granddaughter to be added to the policy since she was staying with us while recovering from surgery and did not drive.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
616
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Reviewers rate Travelers 4.6 out of 5 for coverage options. Customers say they’re satisfied with their coverage and don’t mind Travelers’ claims process. Reviewers also note the company’s good customer service and policy transparency.

But some customers feel Travelers falls short on savings and value. The company doesn’t offer many discounts and has higher rates than some competitors.

Pros

  • Good coverage satisfaction

  • Helpful agents

  • Straightforward communication

Cons

  • Limited discounts available

  • Surprise rate increases

  • Higher rates than some companies

AAA: Best for policy satisfaction

CSAA logopolicy satisfaction
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$141/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$208/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 2,342 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Showing recent national reviews - See all 488 CSAA reviews
Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
Gary
Verified Review
All car insurance companies suck!
Reviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026
They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
664
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

AAA earned a score of 4.3 out of 5, ranking third for coverage options. Customers feel satisfied with their policies and report that agents explain coverage well.

Reviewers note that AAA agents are usually easy to work with, but it leaves a strong negative impression when service doesn’t meet expectations. And some customers find AAA’s high rates hard to justify, especially when loyalty doesn’t translate into better costs.

Pros

  • Good policy satisfaction

  • Personal and responsive support

  • Straightforward policy language

Cons

  • Value for money

  • Loyal and low-risk customer rewards not available

  • Mixed claims experiences

Amica: Best for service quality

Amica logoservice quality
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.6 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$245/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$449/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 195 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Showing recent national reviews - See all 104 Amica reviews
Sarah
Verified Review
You get great service with car insurance, but you get what you pay for: High price, great service.
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 23, 2026
Amica is great. Customer service and claims both have great communication. It's just too pricey for my budget right now.
Therese
Verified Review
Fast Work Taking Care of Claims
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026
Easy to work with.
Matt
Verified Review
Getting Expensive
Reviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026
Customer service is pretty good, but rates have gone up enough to make me look around.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
709
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.57
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Amica scored 4.2 out of 5 for coverage options with Insurify shoppers. The company stands out for its service quality, according to customer reviews. Overall, reviewers say they trust the brand and like the support they receive. But sometimes rising prices and limited discounts undermine that trust.

Pros

  • Trusted brand

  • High-quality customer service

  • Straightforward claims process

Cons

  • Price change confusion

  • Limited discounts

  • Rising premiums

How top insurance companies stack up on coverage options

The chart below shows how some of the top insurance companies’ coverage options stack up, according to thousands of real Insurify customer reviews.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
American Family4.5
Travelers4.6
AAA4.3
Amica4.2

How we ranked the best car insurance companies for coverage options

Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for coverage options using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.

For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s coverage options rating as the primary ranking factor, based on thousands of verified user reviews. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.

Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.

What coverage options make a car insurance company a good choice?

Coverage options beyond traditional liability-only and full-coverage insurance vary from insurer to insurer. The type of coverage you may need likely differs from the needs of other drivers. For example, you might want roadside assistance but have no need for rideshare coverage.

Here are a few examples of coverage options that make some insurers stand out from the rest:

  • Gap insurance: If you total your car, guaranteed asset protection (gap) insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the amount your insurance pays for your car.

  • Rental reimbursement: This coverage helps pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for covered damage.[1]

  • Rideshare coverage: Rideshare insurance provides coverage for rideshare drivers while waiting to accept a ride.[2]

  • Accident forgiveness: Accident forgiveness prevents your premium from going up after an accident.

  • Classic car coverage: Classic car insurance protects classic or antique cars that you drive only occasionally.[3]

How the top car insurance companies for coverage options compare across categories

The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for coverage options compare across other categories, according to Insurify customer ratings.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Overall Rating
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options
sort ascsort desc
Customer service
sort ascsort desc
Value for Money
sort ascsort desc
Discounts
sort ascsort desc
Policy Flexibility
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.94.94.94.94.94.94.9
American Family4.54.54.94.24.64.44.5
Travelers4.64.64.74.34.34.64.6
AAA4.54.34.44.34.44.34.2
Amica4.54.23.93.53.74.14.2

How to choose the best car insurance company for coverage options

When shopping for car insurance, the following steps can help you find the best coverage options:

  1. Decide what type of coverage you need. Besides deciding between liability and full-coverage car insurance, think about other coverages you need. If you lease your car, you may want gap insurance. Roadside assistance, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance can also be valuable additions.[4]

  2. Research car insurance companies. Read real customer reviews and third-party ratings for different insurers. Check how companies compare in terms of financial strength, customer satisfaction, and consumer complaints.[5]

  3. Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer a variety of car insurance discounts. Common savings include safe driving, military member, good student, and safety features discounts.[6]

  4. Compare car insurance quotes. To find the best rate and coverage options, compare quotes from at least three insurance companies. Make sure you use the same coverage details, deductible, and policy limits for the best results. Using an insurance-comparison website can help you get quotes fast.[5]

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Best car insurance for coverage options FAQs

To help you find the best car insurance policy, we answered some commonly asked questions about coverage options. Check them out below.

  • What auto insurance company has the best coverage?

    Insurify reviews show that USAA has the best coverage options. American Family, Travelers, AAA, and Amica also score highly. But the best coverage for you depends on your circumstances and car insurance needs.

  • What is the most reliable car insurance company?

    It depends. You need to consider several factors to find the most reliable car insurance company. Reading third-party ratings and customer reviews can show you how an insurer stacks up to the competition. You should also check financial stability, claims handling, and customer satisfaction.

  • What’s the No. 1 auto insurance company?

    Insurify customers rate USAA as the No. 1 auto insurance company. The insurer ranks highly for coverage options, discounts, transparency, and value. But the best company for you depends on your budget and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the right insurer for you.

  • What’s the best insurance company for full coverage?

    It depends. USAA, American Family, and Travelers offer the best coverage options, according to Insurify customers. That said, the best full-coverage insurance company for you depends on several factors, including cost, availability, and your coverage needs. Shopping around can help you find the best full-coverage option.

  • What’s the best car insurance coverage to have?

    It depends. Liability-only coverage is typically the cheapest option, but it covers only injuries and damage you cause to others in an accident. Full coverage can be more expensive, but it includes protection for you and your vehicle. Comparing options from different companies can help you find the best coverage for your needs and budget.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Does auto insurance cover a rental replacement car after an accident?."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Commercial Ride-Sharing."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring your classic car."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to find the right auto insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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