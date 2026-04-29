Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
USAA is the top-rated insurer for best coverage options, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
The overall average coverage options rating is 3.6 out of 5.
American Family and Travelers both scored well for coverage options, earning top spots in Insurify’s ranking.
The best car insurance companies for coverage options
The top insurer for car insurance coverage options is USAA, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 3,494 customer reviews.
The table below shows the best car insurance companies for coverage options, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Coverage Options Rating
# of Reviews
Best For
|USAA
|4.9
|3,494
|Coverage options
|American Family
|4.5
|619
|Service from local agents
|Travelers
|4.6
|1,433
|Overall satisfaction
|AAA
|4.3
|2,340
|Policy satisfaction
|Amica
|4.2
|195
|Service quality
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USAA: Top-rated overall for coverage options
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$51/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$104/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers gave USAA a 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer the top spot on our list for coverage options. But customers like more than just USAA’s coverage options. The insurer also ranks highest for experience, claims handling, discount availability, policy flexibility, and value for money. That said, rising rates have some longtime customers questioning USAA’s overall value.
High-quality insurance
Strong customer service
Transparent pricing
Few discounts available
Frequent rate increases
Customers report poor claims handling experiences
USAA coverage options reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
The table below shows reviews from customers who had positive, negative, and mediocre experiences with USAA’s coverage options. They include honest feedback from real customers about prices, customer service, and other factors.
American Family: Best for service from local agents
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$79/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$160/mo
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
American Family has a score of 4.5 out of 5 for coverage options. The company’s customer service is a top strength thanks to its local agents. Reviewers felt well-informed when agents walked them through coverage options, and many described American Family as friendly and easy to work with.
That said, the company’s claims response can be slow. American Family’s high costs and lack of discounts also leave some customers questioning its overall value.
Helpful local agents
Transparent pricing
Good value for the price
Limited discounts available
Surprise rate increases
Claims handling can be slow
Travelers: Best for overall satisfaction with coverage
|User Reviews
4.6
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$96/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$194/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Reviewers rate Travelers 4.6 out of 5 for coverage options. Customers say they’re satisfied with their coverage and don’t mind Travelers’ claims process. Reviewers also note the company’s good customer service and policy transparency.
But some customers feel Travelers falls short on savings and value. The company doesn’t offer many discounts and has higher rates than some competitors.
Good coverage satisfaction
Helpful agents
Straightforward communication
Limited discounts available
Surprise rate increases
Higher rates than some companies
AAA: Best for policy satisfaction
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$141/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$208/mo
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
AAA earned a score of 4.3 out of 5, ranking third for coverage options. Customers feel satisfied with their policies and report that agents explain coverage well.
Reviewers note that AAA agents are usually easy to work with, but it leaves a strong negative impression when service doesn’t meet expectations. And some customers find AAA’s high rates hard to justify, especially when loyalty doesn’t translate into better costs.
Good policy satisfaction
Personal and responsive support
Straightforward policy language
Value for money
Loyal and low-risk customer rewards not available
Mixed claims experiences
Amica: Best for service quality
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.6 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$245/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$449/mo
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
Amica scored 4.2 out of 5 for coverage options with Insurify shoppers. The company stands out for its service quality, according to customer reviews. Overall, reviewers say they trust the brand and like the support they receive. But sometimes rising prices and limited discounts undermine that trust.
Trusted brand
High-quality customer service
Straightforward claims process
Price change confusion
Limited discounts
Rising premiums
How top insurance companies stack up on coverage options
The chart below shows how some of the top insurance companies’ coverage options stack up, according to thousands of real Insurify customer reviews.
Insurance Company
Coverage Options Score
|USAA
|4.9
|American Family
|4.5
|Travelers
|4.6
|AAA
|4.3
|Amica
|4.2
How we ranked the best car insurance companies for coverage options
Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for coverage options using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.
For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s coverage options rating as the primary ranking factor, based on thousands of verified user reviews. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.
Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.
What coverage options make a car insurance company a good choice?
Coverage options beyond traditional liability-only and full-coverage insurance vary from insurer to insurer. The type of coverage you may need likely differs from the needs of other drivers. For example, you might want roadside assistance but have no need for rideshare coverage.
Here are a few examples of coverage options that make some insurers stand out from the rest:
Gap insurance: If you total your car, guaranteed asset protection (gap) insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the amount your insurance pays for your car.
Rental reimbursement: This coverage helps pay for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for covered damage.[1]
Rideshare coverage: Rideshare insurance provides coverage for rideshare drivers while waiting to accept a ride.[2]
Accident forgiveness: Accident forgiveness prevents your premium from going up after an accident.
Classic car coverage: Classic car insurance protects classic or antique cars that you drive only occasionally.[3]
How the top car insurance companies for coverage options compare across categories
The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for coverage options compare across other categories, according to Insurify customer ratings.
Company
Overall Rating
Coverage Options
Customer service
Value for Money
Discounts
Policy Flexibility
Policy Transparency
|USAA
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|American Family
|4.5
|4.5
|4.9
|4.2
|4.6
|4.4
|4.5
|Travelers
|4.6
|4.6
|4.7
|4.3
|4.3
|4.6
|4.6
|AAA
|4.5
|4.3
|4.4
|4.3
|4.4
|4.3
|4.2
|Amica
|4.5
|4.2
|3.9
|3.5
|3.7
|4.1
|4.2
How to choose the best car insurance company for coverage options
When shopping for car insurance, the following steps can help you find the best coverage options:
Decide what type of coverage you need. Besides deciding between liability and full-coverage car insurance, think about other coverages you need. If you lease your car, you may want gap insurance. Roadside assistance, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance can also be valuable additions.[4]
Research car insurance companies. Read real customer reviews and third-party ratings for different insurers. Check how companies compare in terms of financial strength, customer satisfaction, and consumer complaints.[5]
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer a variety of car insurance discounts. Common savings include safe driving, military member, good student, and safety features discounts.[6]
Compare car insurance quotes. To find the best rate and coverage options, compare quotes from at least three insurance companies. Make sure you use the same coverage details, deductible, and policy limits for the best results. Using an insurance-comparison website can help you get quotes fast.[5]
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Best car insurance for coverage options FAQs
To help you find the best car insurance policy, we answered some commonly asked questions about coverage options. Check them out below.
What auto insurance company has the best coverage?
Insurify reviews show that USAA has the best coverage options. American Family, Travelers, AAA, and Amica also score highly. But the best coverage for you depends on your circumstances and car insurance needs.
What is the most reliable car insurance company?
It depends. You need to consider several factors to find the most reliable car insurance company. Reading third-party ratings and customer reviews can show you how an insurer stacks up to the competition. You should also check financial stability, claims handling, and customer satisfaction.
What’s the No. 1 auto insurance company?
Insurify customers rate USAA as the No. 1 auto insurance company. The insurer ranks highly for coverage options, discounts, transparency, and value. But the best company for you depends on your budget and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the right insurer for you.
What’s the best insurance company for full coverage?
It depends. USAA, American Family, and Travelers offer the best coverage options, according to Insurify customers. That said, the best full-coverage insurance company for you depends on several factors, including cost, availability, and your coverage needs. Shopping around can help you find the best full-coverage option.
What’s the best car insurance coverage to have?
It depends. Liability-only coverage is typically the cheapest option, but it covers only injuries and damage you cause to others in an accident. Full coverage can be more expensive, but it includes protection for you and your vehicle. Comparing options from different companies can help you find the best coverage for your needs and budget.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Does auto insurance cover a rental replacement car after an accident?."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Commercial Ride-Sharing."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring your classic car."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How to find the right auto insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in