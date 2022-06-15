Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Alabama: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How much gap insurance do I need in Alabama?

Every situation is different, and the exact amount of gap insurance you need could differ from what another driver might need. With this in mind, it is essential to review gap insurance quotes carefully before making a decision. Some policies pay up to only 25 percent of a car’s value instead of the entire remaining loan balance. This could still leave you paying out of pocket.

Other insurance companies or lenders will provide gap coverage options that pay off the entire balance of the loan regardless of how much is left over. While these plans may be a little more costly, they can save you thousands of dollars if you ever need the coverage.

Ultimately, the only way to know which option is best for you is to shop around and compare multiple quotes.

