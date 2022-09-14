>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Moreno Valley, California (2024)

Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley, with liability rates starting at $70 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

Life in Moreno Valley comes with perks, including affordable car insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in this California city is $2,388 per year, which comes out to $199 per month. To find the cheapest coverage in the state, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

Drivers in the city pay lower monthly rates than California’s state average of $190 and the national average of $158. The city’s lower population density and fewer accidents help make auto insurance affordable there.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest rates in the state.

  • Moreno Valley drivers pay $112 per month for liability coverage and $286 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance can help lower-income drivers afford auto coverage.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Moreno Valley

The cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley will vary by auto insurer and personal factors, like your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more. Policies aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. It’s all about matching your needs with the right insurer.

Start your search for quality coverage in Moreno Valley below. The quotes reflect average rates in California, but each company has cheap average rates in Moreno Valley as well.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_CA_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_CA_PRICE}Cheap rates
Mercury3.6$164$88Commuters
Mile Auto3.5$117$63College students
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

Clearcover has the cheapest average liability coverage in Moreno Valley. The company’s digital-first approach is especially beneficial for drivers who prefer quick online access without the need to visit a physical office. Clearcover offers several discount opportunities, including for military members.

Ventajas

  • Mobile app for policy management

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer SR-22 coverage

  • No homeowners or renters insurance

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for commuters: Mercury

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$176/mo

In Moreno Valley, 86% of workers leave the city for work.[1] The average commute time for residents is about 36 minutes.[2] If you’re frequently on the road, check out Mercury car insurance for quality full-coverage insurance. The company has two local insurance agent offices, an easy claims process, guaranteed repairs, and rental car coverage.

Ventajas

  • Around-the-clock roadside help

  • Bundle home and auto coverage for savings

Contras

  • Limited coverage customization

  • Low customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Read our Mercury review
Hugo - April 17, 2024
Verified

Happy Customer

The service is very good, but I'm sad because they don't want to give me more service.
Dee - April 16, 2024
Verified

Watch Out

They keep increasing the policy.
Bponda - April 16, 2024
Verified

Somewhat Average

I am waiting for a return call on quotes. Tom Brown is never available.

Best insurer for college students: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo

If you’re a college student living on campus in Moreno Valley, you might not use your car frequently. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model ensures you only pay for the miles you drive, making it a cost-effective choice. Online policy management is another perk for on-the-go college students.

Ventajas

  • No car tracking device offers more privacy

  • Pick your repair shop

Contras

  • Limited coverage options and no discounts

  • Monthly odometer photo needed

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley

Getting cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley is all about understanding what affects your rates. Auto insurance companies consider several factors to decide how much you’ll pay. This includes your age, car type, and how often you drive.

Follow these tips for finding affordable coverage:

  • Drive safely. Avoid tickets and accidents. A clean driving record can get you better rates.

  • Bundle policies. Combine car insurance with other types of coverage, like home insurance. Many companies offer bundling discounts.

  • Shop around. Your first quote shouldn’t be your last. Check different companies to find the best deal.

  • Ask for discounts. Some insurers offer discounts for things like good grades or paying your policy in full. Always ask to see how you might save.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto

Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repair costs if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover your car’s damages.[3] In Moreno Valley, Mile Auto stands out as the most wallet-friendly option, with an average of $70 per month for liability car insurance.

Below, the table shows various MoVal insurers and the average quotes for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto70
Sun Coast78
Mercury95
Anchor101
Safeco103
USAA112
Dairyland125
National General137
GEICO150
Allstate154
Farmers158
Direct Auto163
State Farm172
Travelers180
Bristol West196
21st Century197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto

In addition to liability protection, full-coverage car insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. It’s a good way to provide more vehicle protection if you have a new car or if you financed or leased your car. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, though you can always add more insurance endorsements.

A number of auto insurance companies in Moreno Valley provide cheap full coverage. See the table below to compare quotes from area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto131
Mercury176
Sun Coast183
Safeco186
Anchor217
USAA241
Dairyland290
National General292
GEICO321
Allstate332
Farmers342
State Farm371
Travelers389
Direct Auto394
21st Century423
Bristol West436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Moreno Valley car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

The state of California operates using a fault-based system. If you cause a crash, you must cover the other party’s damages and the injured person can take you to court. The state requires drivers to maintain proof of financial responsibility for car accidents.

California drivers must carry the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance listed below.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

The California Department of Insurance recommends getting more coverage than the minimum amount the law requires. Here are some common extra options to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps if a driver without enough insurance hits your vehicle. Insurance companies must offer this, but it’s your choice to buy it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps if you hit another car or object, like a guardrail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-crash damages from theft, fire, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and roadside coverage

    Towing and road service steps in if your car breaks down or has a flat tire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car while yours is in the shop after a covered accident.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) is a special program for drivers who might struggle to afford coverage. Annual premiums for CLCA coverage generally range from $244 to $966, though it varies by county. To qualify, your vehicle can’t be worth more than $25,000, and you must meet income limits.

If you think this program is right for you, you can either apply online or meet with a local agent who can guide you through the application process. Keep in mind that a CLCA policy meets legal requirements, but coverage limits are below the DMV’s standard amounts. Additionally, while the program can have the best price, it doesn’t offer comprehensive or collision coverage.[5]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.

Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.

On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $254 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $278 per month for car insurance.

Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto7099
Mercury95139
Safeco103142
USAA112142
Dairyland125164
National General137175
GEICO150190
Allstate154195
Farmers158201
Direct Auto163213
State Farm172215
Travelers180232
Bristol West196254
21st Century197261
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.

To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $259 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto70100
Mercury95139
Anchor101133
Safeco103143
USAA112142
Dairyland125162
National General137177
GEICO150191
Allstate154195
Farmers158200
Direct Auto163214
State Farm172215
Travelers180231
Bristol West196249
21st Century197258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.

The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $267. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto70106
Mercury95141
Anchor101146
Safeco103149
USAA112162
Dairyland125181
National General137198
GEICO150217
Allstate154223
Farmers158229
Direct Auto163236
State Farm172249
Travelers180260
Bristol West196284
21st Century197285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Car insurance costs can change with age. Around age 35, premiums often begin to decrease, as drivers have more experience. But rates tend to increase again around age 70. Older drivers are more vulnerable on the road, and people older than 70 are more likely to face injury or death in an accident.

On average, senior drivers pay $163 per month for car insurance. Below is a table comparing liability-only and full-coverage quotes for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto54100
Mercury77143
Safeco87158
USAA89192
Dairyland101234
National General111236
GEICO119254
Allstate124267
Farmers124268
Direct Auto126304
State Farm133287
Travelers142306
21st Century149319
Bristol West157349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teen drivers pay much more for auto insurance than adults. They’re new to driving and more likely to have accidents. However, younger drivers can lower the cost of coverage with a few simple tactics. Joining a parent’s insurance policy is a good idea to lower costs, as well as picking a safe car and earning good grades for discounts.

Consider the table below to compare the cost of liability-only and full-coverage insurance for teen drivers in Moreno Valley. The overall average cost of coverage for teens in Moreno Valley is $308 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto127238
Mercury164303
Anchor169363
Safeco172311
USAA173371
Dairyland189438
GEICO220470
National General245522
Allstate253546
Farmers258557
State Farm275594
Direct Auto279674
Bristol West304676
Travelers304657
21st Century307659
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Moreno Valley?

Car insurance isn’t that pricey in Moreno Valley. The monthly cost is $199, which is much cheaper than the national average of $158. Within the state of California, rates vary by city. Each ZIP code has different factors, like traffic, accidents, and crime, that affect prices. For example, Los Angeles drivers pay more for coverage than Oakland residents.

More cities in California

Residents living in other California cities face different rates than Moreno Valley drivers. In MoVal, the average premium of $199 is less than the state average of $190.

See how other cities stack up against Moreno Valley in the table below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Anaheim$131$285
Bakersfield$104$212
Berkeley$126$236
Chula Vista$114$203
Elk Grove$122$209
Fremont$118$241
Fresno$120$217
Glendale$203$347
Long Beach$134$216
Los Angeles$179$289
Modesto$121$238
Oakland$138$218
Oxnard$125$247
Riverside$122$253
Sacramento$129$280
Santa Ana$128$278
San Bernardino$127$261
San Diego$108$199
San Francisco$142$240
San Jose$118$235
Santa Maria$93$216
Stockton$124$270
Temecula$108$156
Victorville$140$222
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Moreno Valley car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right amount of auto coverage for your needs. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about buying cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.

  • How much is car insurance in Moreno Valley?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley is $199 per month. On average, MoVal drivers pay $112 per month for liability coverage and $286 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley?

    With liability coverage rates of $70 per month, Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Moreno Valley. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer cheap coverage, with respective rates of $78 and $95 per month. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley?

    With cheap average rates, a solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.6 out of 5, and a high mobile app rating, Mercury is one of the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley. On average, Mercury drivers living in California pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $164 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and State Farm.

  • Can your credit score affect your car insurance rates in California?

    No. California insurance companies can’t consider your credit-based insurance scores or credit history when determining insurance policies or deciding whether to offer you coverage. It can’t affect you during the policy renewal process either.[6]

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in California?

    California drivers must carry at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

