Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.

Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.

On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $254 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $278 per month for car insurance.

Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 70 99 Mercury 95 139 Safeco 103 142 USAA 112 142 Dairyland 125 164 National General 137 175 GEICO 150 190 Allstate 154 195 Farmers 158 201 Direct Auto 163 213 State Farm 172 215 Travelers 180 232 Bristol West 196 254 21st Century 197 261 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.

To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $259 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 70 100 Mercury 95 139 Anchor 101 133 Safeco 103 143 USAA 112 142 Dairyland 125 162 National General 137 177 GEICO 150 191 Allstate 154 195 Farmers 158 200 Direct Auto 163 214 State Farm 172 215 Travelers 180 231 Bristol West 196 249 21st Century 197 258 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.

The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $267. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.