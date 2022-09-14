Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Life in Moreno Valley comes with perks, including affordable car insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in this California city is $2,388 per year, which comes out to $199 per month. To find the cheapest coverage in the state, you should compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
Drivers in the city pay lower monthly rates than California’s state average of $190 and the national average of $158. The city’s lower population density and fewer accidents help make auto insurance affordable there.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest rates in the state.
Moreno Valley drivers pay $112 per month for liability coverage and $286 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance can help lower-income drivers afford auto coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Moreno Valley
The cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley will vary by auto insurer and personal factors, like your driving record, age, vehicle type, and more. Policies aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the best company for you depends on your unique circumstances. It’s all about matching your needs with the right insurer.
Start your search for quality coverage in Moreno Valley below. The quotes reflect average rates in California, but each company has cheap average rates in Moreno Valley as well.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
Clearcover has the cheapest average liability coverage in Moreno Valley. The company’s digital-first approach is especially beneficial for drivers who prefer quick online access without the need to visit a physical office. Clearcover offers several discount opportunities, including for military members.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$176/mo
In Moreno Valley, 86% of workers leave the city for work.[1] The average commute time for residents is about 36 minutes.[2] If you’re frequently on the road, check out Mercury car insurance for quality full-coverage insurance. The company has two local insurance agent offices, an easy claims process, guaranteed repairs, and rental car coverage.
Ventajas
Around-the-clock roadside help
Bundle home and auto coverage for savings
Contras
Limited coverage customization
Low customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo
If you’re a college student living on campus in Moreno Valley, you might not use your car frequently. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model ensures you only pay for the miles you drive, making it a cost-effective choice. Online policy management is another perk for on-the-go college students.
Ventajas
No car tracking device offers more privacy
Pick your repair shop
Contras
Limited coverage options and no discounts
Monthly odometer photo needed
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Moreno Valley, California
Liability coverage starts at $70 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley
Getting cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley is all about understanding what affects your rates. Auto insurance companies consider several factors to decide how much you’ll pay. This includes your age, car type, and how often you drive.
Follow these tips for finding affordable coverage:
Drive safely. Avoid tickets and accidents. A clean driving record can get you better rates.
Bundle policies. Combine car insurance with other types of coverage, like home insurance. Many companies offer bundling discounts.
Shop around. Your first quote shouldn’t be your last. Check different companies to find the best deal.
Ask for discounts. Some insurers offer discounts for things like good grades or paying your policy in full. Always ask to see how you might save.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repair costs if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover your car’s damages.[3] In Moreno Valley, Mile Auto stands out as the most wallet-friendly option, with an average of $70 per month for liability car insurance.
Below, the table shows various MoVal insurers and the average quotes for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
70
Sun Coast
78
Mercury
95
Anchor
101
Safeco
103
USAA
112
Dairyland
125
National General
137
GEICO
150
Allstate
154
Farmers
158
Direct Auto
163
State Farm
172
Travelers
180
Bristol West
196
21st Century
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Moreno Valley: Mile Auto
In addition to liability protection, full-coverage car insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. It’s a good way to provide more vehicle protection if you have a new car or if you financed or leased your car. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, though you can always add more insurance endorsements.
A number of auto insurance companies in Moreno Valley provide cheap full coverage. See the table below to compare quotes from area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
131
Mercury
176
Sun Coast
183
Safeco
186
Anchor
217
USAA
241
Dairyland
290
National General
292
GEICO
321
Allstate
332
Farmers
342
State Farm
371
Travelers
389
Direct Auto
394
21st Century
423
Bristol West
436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in California
The state of California operates using a fault-based system. If you cause a crash, you must cover the other party’s damages and the injured person can take you to court. The state requires drivers to maintain proof of financial responsibility for car accidents.
California drivers must carry the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance listed below.[4]
Rental reimbursement helps pay for a rental car while yours is in the shop after a covered accident.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) is a special program for drivers who might struggle to afford coverage. Annual premiums for CLCA coverage generally range from $244 to $966, though it varies by county. To qualify, your vehicle can’t be worth more than $25,000, and you must meet income limits.
If you think this program is right for you, you can either apply online or meet with a local agent who can guide you through the application process. Keep in mind that a CLCA policy meets legal requirements, but coverage limits are below the DMV’s standard amounts. Additionally, while the program can have the best price, it doesn’t offer comprehensive or collision coverage.[5]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car incidents refer to traffic violations, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs. In 2020, Moreno Valley had 114 crashes related to speeding and 276 people with DUI charges.
Incidents like these make insurance companies see you as a higher risk. When insurers think you’re more likely to have an incident, they charge you more. That’s why people with incidents on their driving record usually pay higher rates.
On average, drivers in the city with a past incident pay $254 per month for auto coverage. How much you pay for coverage following an incident will also depend on the severity and frequency of your driving violations.
Shop for Car Insurance in Moreno Valley, CA
Monthly rates start at $99 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding tickets can result in an initial fine, as well as higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies see speeding as risky behavior and might think you’re more likely to have an accident. Moreno Valley drivers with a past speeding ticket pay an average of $278 per month for car insurance.
Below, you’ll find a table comparing insurance costs for Moreno Valley drivers with a clean record to drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
70
99
Mercury
95
139
Safeco
103
142
USAA
112
142
Dairyland
125
164
National General
137
175
GEICO
150
190
Allstate
154
195
Farmers
158
201
Direct Auto
163
213
State Farm
172
215
Travelers
180
232
Bristol West
196
254
21st Century
197
261
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Having an at-fault accident on your record can be challenging. It shows insurance companies that you’ve made mistakes on the road, leading them to believe you might make another one. This can lead to higher insurance rates, but car crashes stay on your record for only three years in California.
To get an idea of how much more drivers pay after an accident, look at the table below. The average cost of car insurance for a MoVal driver with a past accident is $259 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
70
100
Mercury
95
139
Anchor
101
133
Safeco
103
143
USAA
112
142
Dairyland
125
162
National General
137
177
GEICO
150
191
Allstate
154
195
Farmers
158
200
Direct Auto
163
214
State Farm
172
215
Travelers
180
231
Bristol West
196
249
21st Century
197
258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a serious violation. It’s a red flag to insurance companies, and they can label you as a risky driver and charge you much higher auto insurance premiums. As of 2007, California drivers with a DUI will have it on their record for 10 years, so it will affect your car insurance bill for a while.
The overall cost of car insurance for a driver with a past DUI is $267. The table below shows a side-by-side comparison of average insurance quotes for drivers with no incidents and drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
70
106
Mercury
95
141
Anchor
101
146
Safeco
103
149
USAA
112
162
Dairyland
125
181
National General
137
198
GEICO
150
217
Allstate
154
223
Farmers
158
229
Direct Auto
163
236
State Farm
172
249
Travelers
180
260
Bristol West
196
284
21st Century
197
285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Car insurance costs can change with age. Around age 35, premiums often begin to decrease, as drivers have more experience. But rates tend to increase again around age 70. Older drivers are more vulnerable on the road, and people older than 70 are more likely to face injury or death in an accident.
On average, senior drivers pay $163 per month for car insurance. Below is a table comparing liability-only and full-coverage quotes for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
54
100
Mercury
77
143
Safeco
87
158
USAA
89
192
Dairyland
101
234
National General
111
236
GEICO
119
254
Allstate
124
267
Farmers
124
268
Direct Auto
126
304
State Farm
133
287
Travelers
142
306
21st Century
149
319
Bristol West
157
349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teen drivers pay much more for auto insurance than adults. They’re new to driving and more likely to have accidents. However, younger drivers can lower the cost of coverage with a few simple tactics. Joining a parent’s insurance policy is a good idea to lower costs, as well as picking a safe car and earning good grades for discounts.
Consider the table below to compare the cost of liability-only and full-coverage insurance for teen drivers in Moreno Valley. The overall average cost of coverage for teens in Moreno Valley is $308 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
127
238
Mercury
164
303
Anchor
169
363
Safeco
172
311
USAA
173
371
Dairyland
189
438
GEICO
220
470
National General
245
522
Allstate
253
546
Farmers
258
557
State Farm
275
594
Direct Auto
279
674
Bristol West
304
676
Travelers
304
657
21st Century
307
659
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Moreno Valley
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in Moreno Valley?
Car insurance isn’t that pricey in Moreno Valley. The monthly cost is $199, which is much cheaper than the national average of $158. Within the state of California, rates vary by city. Each ZIP code has different factors, like traffic, accidents, and crime, that affect prices. For example, Los Angeles drivers pay more for coverage than Oakland residents.
More cities in California
Residents living in other California cities face different rates than Moreno Valley drivers. In MoVal, the average premium of $199 is less than the state average of $190.
See how other cities stack up against Moreno Valley in the table below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Moreno Valley car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right amount of auto coverage for your needs. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about buying cheap car insurance in Moreno Valley.
How much is car insurance in Moreno Valley?
The overall cost of car insurance in Moreno Valley is $199 per month. On average, MoVal drivers pay $112 per month for liability coverage and $286 for full-coverage insurance.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Moreno Valley?
With liability coverage rates of $70 per month, Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Moreno Valley. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer cheap coverage, with respective rates of $78 and $95 per month. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley?
With cheap average rates, a solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.6 out of 5, and a high mobile app rating, Mercury is one of the best car insurance companies in Moreno Valley. On average, Mercury drivers living in California pay $88 per month for liability coverage and $164 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and State Farm.
Can your credit score affect your car insurance rates in California?
No. California insurance companies can’t consider your credit-based insurance scores or credit history when determining insurance policies or deciding whether to offer you coverage. It can’t affect you during the policy renewal process either.[6]
What is the minimum car insurance required in California?
California drivers must carry at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros
Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.