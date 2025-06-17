Home>Car Insurance>Toyota

Toyota Prius Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

People who drive a Toyota Prius pay an average of $91 per month for liability-only insurance and $171 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Updated

For the past 25 years, the Toyota Prius has been a popular eco-friendly choice because of its fuel efficiency. Toyota sold more than 44,700 new Prius vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 alone.

Auto insurance for a Prius costs an average of $91 per month for liability-only coverage and $171 per month for full coverage. This is lower than the average insurance rates for similar hybrid vehicles, such as the Honda Insight and the Kia Niro.

If you’re a Prius driver, here’s what you need to know about finding the right Toyota Prius insurance for your needs and budget.

Quick Facts

  • The 2024 Prius had a maximum MSRP of $36,365, which was well below the average new car price of $49,740.

  • The 2018 model year has the lowest average monthly insurance quote: a liability rate of $44 and a full-coverage rate of $84 from USAA.

  • Consumer Reports found that the average Toyota costs $5,300 to maintain over a 10-year period, making it the fourth least-expensive vehicle brand to maintain.[1]

Cost of Toyota Prius insurance by model year

For model years 2016 to 2025, the median monthly quote for Toyota Prius insurance is $155 per month, according to Insurify data. USAA offers the cheapest average car insurance, with a $44 monthly rate for liability-only coverage and an $84 monthly rate for full coverage for a 2018 Prius.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025$192
2024$144
2023$158
2022$179
2021$140
2020$144
2019$139
2018$146
2017$146
2016$163

  • The MSRP for a 2025 Toyota Prius ranges from $28,350 to $36,765, depending on which trim level you choose.[2] Find the average monthly full-coverage quotes from top insurers for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$128
    State Farm$154
    Allstate$172
    GEICO$189
    American Family$197
    Progressive$202
    Nationwide$236
    Travelers$248
    Farmers$300
    Liberty Mutual$325
  • The 2024 Toyota Prius had an MSRP ranging from $27,950 to $36,365 and has the following average monthly insurance costs from major insurers.[3]

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$125
    State Farm$150
    Allstate$168
    GEICO$185
    American Family$193
    Progressive$198
    Nationwide$230
    Travelers$243
    Farmers$293
    Liberty Mutual$318
  • The 2023 Toyota Prius had an original MSRP between $27,450 and $35,865 based on trim preferences. Here’s the average monthly insurance cost for this model year from several major insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$107
    State Farm$128
    Allstate$143
    GEICO$158
    American Family$164
    Progressive$168
    Nationwide$196
    Travelers$207
    Farmers$249
    Liberty Mutual$271
  • The original MSRP for a 2022 Toyota Prius was between $25,075 and $33,370, depending on trim. Here’s how much several major insurers currently charge per month to insure this model with full coverage.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$110
    State Farm$132
    Allstate$147
    GEICO$163
    American Family$169
    Progressive$174
    Nationwide$202
    Travelers$213
    Farmers$257
    Liberty Mutual$279
  • If you bought a Prius in 2021, the original MSRP ranged from $24,525 to $32,650, based on which trim level you chose. Here are the average monthly full-coverage quotes from several major insurance companies that provide current coverage for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$86
    State Farm$103
    Allstate$115
    GEICO$127
    American Family$132
    Progressive$136
    Nationwide$158
    Travelers$167
    Farmers$201
    Liberty Mutual$218
  • The 2020-era Toyota Prius had an original MSRP between $24,325 and $32,500. Average monthly full-coverage quotes to insure a 2020 Prius today are shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$96
    State Farm$115
    Allstate$129
    GEICO$142
    American Family$148
    Progressive$152
    Nationwide$177
    Travelers$186
    Farmers$225
    Liberty Mutual$244
  • The 2019 Toyota Prius model year came with an original MSRP of $23,770 to $32,200, depending on specific trim choices. Here’s how much several major insurers charge to cover a 2019 Prius with full coverage today.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$92
    State Farm$110
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$136
    American Family$142
    Progressive$145
    Nationwide$169
    Travelers$178
    Farmers$215
    Liberty Mutual$234
  • In 2018, the Toyota Prius had an original MSRP that ranged from $23,475 to $30,565 based on chosen trim. Here’s the average monthly cost of insuring this model year today.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$84
    State Farm$101
    Allstate$113
    GEICO$124
    American Family$129
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$155
    Travelers$163
    Farmers$197
    Liberty Mutual$213
  • The original MSRP for the 2017 Toyota Prius was $23,475 to $30,015, depending on trim level. You can find the average monthly quotes to insure this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$92
    State Farm$110
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$136
    American Family$142
    Progressive$145
    Nationwide$169
    Travelers$178
    Farmers$215
    Liberty Mutual$234
  • The 2016 Toyota Prius had an original MSRP that ranged from $24,200 to $30,000 and currently has the following average monthly insurance costs from major insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$104
    State Farm$124
    Allstate$139
    GEICO$153
    American Family$159
    Progressive$164
    Nationwide$190
    Travelers$201
    Farmers$242
    Liberty Mutual$263
Average cost of Toyota insurance by state

The cost of your Toyota Prius insurance premiums can vary depending on your ZIP code. In the table below, you’ll find average rates for Toyota drivers based on which state they live in.

Rate data is not available for Alaska and Hawaii.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$137
Arizona$168
Arkansas$247
California$232
Colorado$212
Connecticut$323
Delaware$237
Florida$222
Georgia$240
Idaho$121
Illinois$164
Indiana$139
Iowa$117
Kansas$159
Kentucky$209
Louisiana$214
Maine$145
Maryland$327
Massachusetts$172
Michigan$267
Minnesota$188
Missouri$186
Mississippi$200
Montana$160
Nebraska$169
Nevada$247
New Hampshire$109
New Jersey$172
New Mexico$153
New York$454
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Ohio$125
Oklahoma$172
Oregon$155
Pennsylvania$167
Rhode Island$142
South Carolina$260
South Dakota$125
Tennessee$144
Texas$228
Utah$177
Virginia$185
Vermont$146
Washington$154
District of Columbia$332
Wisconsin$128
West Virginia$151
Wyoming$115

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Toyota Prius

Getting the right level of coverage for your Toyota Prius starts with your state regulations. Every state except New Hampshire has minimum coverage requirements for liability insurance. But most drivers choose to purchase additional coverage on top of their liability insurance.

Here are some additional coverage options you may want to consider for your Toyota Prius:

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident, collision insurance can help repair any damage to your Prius. Without this coverage, you must pay out of pocket for damage to your Prius when you cause an accident.

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your Prius is damaged because of something other than an accident, comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace it. This protection covers anything from vandalism to a falling tree branch cracking your windshield.

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Some states may require you to carry PIP coverage, which helps pay for your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, no matter who’s at fault. Even if your state doesn’t require PIP coverage, you may want to consider it if you don’t have adequate health insurance.

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Similar to PIP coverage, your state may require uninsured motorist coverage. This insurance can help cover the cost of your property damage or medical bills if an uninsured driver causes an accident that affects you.

Toyota Prius insurance FAQs

If you drive a Toyota Prius and want to find the best and most affordable insurance coverage, the answers to the following common questions can help.

  • The cheapest Toyota Prius insurance will vary depending on your driver profile, your driving history, location, and other factors. Insurify data has found that USAA offers the lowest average quotes, but you may find the best rate with a different insurer, which is why comparison shopping is so important. And remember that you can adjust your deductibles and take advantage of discounts like bundling to lower your rates.

  • It costs slightly less to insure a Toyota Prius than similar hybrid vehicles, such as the Honda Insight and the Kia Niro.

  • The average monthly cost of Toyota Prius insurance is $91 for liability-only coverage and $171 for full coverage. This is about 11% lower than the national average cost of car insurance, according to Insurify data.

  • Not necessarily. The Toyota Prius is slightly cheaper to insure than the national average cost for all cars, while the Honda Insight and the Kia Niro both cost very close to the average rate.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Consumer Reports. "Car Brands Ranked by Maintenance and Repair Costs Over Time."
  2. U.S. News. "2025 Toyota Prius."
  3. US News. "2024 Toyota Prius."
