Cost of Ford Ranger Insurance (2024)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Introduced in 1983, the Ford Ranger was once a very popular midsize pickup truck. Ford sold only 32,334 Rangers in 2023.[1]
But the Ranger does hold the top spot on Edmunds’ list of midsize trucks for 2024 — the trusted car guide gives it a rating of 8.2/10. Rangers cost between $32,670 and $55,470, roughly in the middle of the pack for similarly sized trucks.[2]
USAA and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for the Ford Ranger.
Car and Driver gave the 2024 Ranger a rating of 9 out of 10.
Ford redesigned the Ranger in 2024 and also added a Raptor variant.
Cost of Ford Ranger insurance
It costs $127 per month to insure a Ford Ranger, on average. Ford Ranger drivers pay an average of $83 per month for liability insurance and $171 for full-coverage car insurance. You’ll pay the cheapest rates if you have a clean driving record. Any traffic violations you incur will cause your rates to increase — insurers consider various factors when setting your rates, including your driving history.
USAA offers the cheapest average car insurance rates for Ford Ranger owners. But to qualify for USAA, you must be an active military member, a veteran, or a family member of one. If you don’t qualify for USAA, you can turn to State Farm or GEICO for similarly affordable rates. Your insurance premiums will vary by model year, insurer, safety features, and other vehicle data.
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
2022 Ford Ranger insurance
The MSRP of the 2022 Ford Ranger starts at $25,285, but costs vary by trim level.
Check out the table below for the average monthly rates for the 2022 Ford Ranger from some of the top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$124
State Farm
$143
GEICO
$148
Allstate
$173
Progressive
$182
American Family
$217
Nationwide
$231
Travelers
$246
Liberty Mutual
$249
Farmers
$310
The General
$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Ford Ranger insurance
The MSRP of the 2021 Ford Ranger starts at $24,820, but the price can vary based on cab size.
Below, you’ll find the average monthly insurance premium for the 2021 Ford Ranger from various top insurers.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$136
State Farm
$156
GEICO
$161
Allstate
$189
Progressive
$198
American Family
$236
Nationwide
$252
Travelers
$269
Liberty Mutual
$271
Farmers
$338
The General
$339
2020 Ford Ranger insurance
The MSRP of the 2020 Ford Ranger SuperCab starts at $19,935.
See the table below for average monthly insurance quotes for the 2020 Ford Ranger from some top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$122
State Farm
$140
GEICO
$145
Allstate
$170
Progressive
$178
American Family
$213
Nationwide
$227
Travelers
$242
Liberty Mutual
$244
Farmers
$304
The General
$305
2019 Ford Ranger insurance
The MSRP of the 2019 Ford Ranger SuperCab starts at $19,612.
Check out the average 2019 Ford Ranger insurance rates from some of the top insurance companies below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$125
State Farm
$144
GEICO
$149
Allstate
$174
Progressive
$183
American Family
$218
Nationwide
$233
Travelers
$248
Liberty Mutual
$250
Farmers
$312
The General
$313
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Ford Ranger car insurance coverages
If you recently bought a Ford Ranger, you’ll need to buy insurance coverage, too. You might be able to stick with your current insurance company, but it’s important to understand what kinds of coverage you’ll need and why.
Here are some of the most common coverages you’ll likely need:[3]
Liability coverage
Every state except New Hampshire requires you to have liability insurance. It covers the costs of injury to another driver and their passengers if you’re at fault in an accident. But it doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle damage.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damages that occur after collisions with other vehicles or objects, such as a street sign or telephone pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects against non-collision-related events, such as theft, vandalism, or extreme weather like hail.
Roadside assistance coverage helps you if your car breaks down. It typically covers things like tire changes, jump-starts, and towing, among other services.
Ford Ranger insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about Ford Ranger insurance, check out the additional information below about this midsize truck.
Which company has the cheapest Ford Ranger insurance?
USAA has the cheapest Ford Ranger insurance, according to Insurify data. State Farm and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers for Ford Rangers.
Are Ford Rangers expensive to insure?
No. Ford Rangers aren’t expensive to insure. The average Ford Ranger insurance cost is $127 per month, which is cheaper than the overall national average of $153 per month. But if you have a history of accidents, your Ranger might be expensive to insure.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Ranger?
The overall average cost to insure a Ford Ranger is $127 per month. A liability policy costs $83 per month, while full-coverage car insurance costs $171 per month. But your rates can vary based on many factors, including your age, location, and driving history.
Are Ford Rangers reliable?
Ford Rangers are reasonably reliable. But the 2022 Ford Ranger has had three recalls.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
