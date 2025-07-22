Average Car Insurance Rates as of July 2025 | Insurify

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri. He has years of experience in print and digital media, and strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.
Car insurance rates fell slightly in June. The national average rate for full-coverage car insurance fell from $196 per month to $193 per month, according to Insurify data. The national average liability rate held steady at $107 per month.
Average cost of car insurance by state as of July 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, repair costs, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.
For most U.S. states, rates stayed steady, with fluctuations of only a few dollars or less. But some areas saw bigger jumps, like New Jersey and Rhode Island.
New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Arkansas saw big rate decreases.
Here are the monthly averages for full and liability coverage across the country.
State
Full
Liability
National
$193
$107
Alaska
$112
$90
Alabama
$138
$63
Arizona
$167
$95
Arkansas
$191
$99
California
$225
$97
Colorado
$210
$99
Connecticut
$307
$201
Delaware
$241
$175
Florida
$221
$156
Georgia
$256
$167
Hawaii
$123
$57
Idaho
$115
$65
Illinois
$164
$83
Indiana
$139
$73
Iowa
$115
$56
Kansas
$154
$80
Kentucky
$204
$126
Louisiana
$227
$122
Maine
$146
$82
Maryland
$320
$208
Massachusetts
$159
$98
Michigan
$236
$166
Minnesota
$186
$101
Mississippi
$158
$73
Missouri
$190
$97
Montana
$153
$73
Nebraska
$156
$78
Nevada
$270
$175
New Hampshire
$102
$57
New Jersey
$216
$157
New Mexico
$148
$68
New York
$310
$213
North Carolina
$90
$60
North Dakota
$125
$76
Ohio
$126
$73
Oklahoma
$179
$88
Oregon
$154
$98
Pennsylvania
$165
$96
Rhode Island
$219
$139
South Carolina
$253
$174
South Dakota
$131
$59
Tennessee
$143
$72
Texas
$228
$125
Utah
$162
$106
Vermont
$145
$64
Virginia
$189
$115
Washington
$174
$92
Washington, D.C.
$329
$232
West Virginia
$154
$82
Wisconsin
$126
$65
Wyoming
$111
$55
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of June 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of July 2025
Washington D.C. had the most expensive car insurance in June, taking the top spot from New York, which held it for a couple of months.
Maryland and New York continue to rank among the most expensive states, while Connecticut and Nevada hold steady at No. 4 and No. 5.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Washington, D.C.
$281
$232
$329
Maryland
$264
$208
$320
New York
$262
$213
$310
Connecticut
$254
$201
$307
Nevada
$223
$175
$270
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of June 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of July 2025
North Carolina retains its status as the cheapest state for car insurance, with both liability and full-coverage rates well below the national averages of $107 and $193, respectively. All five of the cheapest states held their position from the previous month, but average rates in each state dropped from their June averages. Hawaii joins the top five thanks to its low liability averages.
Here are the states with the lowest rates as of July 1.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina
$75
$60
$90
New Hampshire
$80
$57
$102
Wyoming
$83
$55
$111
Iowa
$86
$56
$115
Idaho
$90
$65
$115
Hawaii
$90
$57
$123
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of June 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Factors that affect car insurance rates
Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.
Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.
Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents and engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.
Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.
Credit history: Data indicates that drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.
Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or have multiple safety features cost less to insure.
Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.
Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.
Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.
Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums. Minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.
Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.
Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.
Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:
Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.
Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.
Increase the deductible. A higher collision and comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.
Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect themselves financially.
Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.
For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
