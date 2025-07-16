Home>Car Insurance>News

Buckle Up and Slow Down: Virginia Cracks Down on Reckless Driving

All occupants now must wear seat belts, and street takeovers and speeders face steeper penalties.

Sara Getman
Written bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Backseat passengers in Virginia will now have to buckle up under a new state law. And street takeovers, street racing, and excessive speeders will now face harsher penalties — possibly even criminal charges — under new legislation.

Three bills that took effect on July 1 aim to reduce the number of driving crashes and fatalities in the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles recorded 126,244 total crashes in 2024, with 918 fatalities. More than half the fatalities involved unbelted passengers. And speed was a factor in 25,705 vehicle accidents in 2024, according to the DMV.

The number of crashes has steadily increased since 2020, when the commonwealth saw 105,600 crashes.

“Too many lives are lost on our roads due to poor decisions,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III said in a press release. “This is a common-sense law that will have a life-saving impact.”

New fine for driving or riding without seat belts

House Bill 2475 requires any driver and all passengers to wear seat belts. Formerly, Virginia required people in only front seats to wear seat belts. The penalty is a $25 fine, but it won’t add points to licenses.

Virginia ranks last in the nation in seat belt use, at 7.3% compliance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The national average is 92% compliance.

Targeting dangerous street takeovers, street racing, and high speeds

House Bill 2036 expands the definition of reckless driving to include street racing and illegal street takeovers. The new law targets anyone “who purposefully slows, stops, or impedes, or attempts to slow, stop, or impede, the movement of traffic” for racing purposes.

Penalties for such offenses include a Class 1 misdemeanor, license suspension, and license revocation.

Finally, House Bill 2096 allows the courts to order anyone convicted of speeding over 100 mph, repeat speeding offenders, and drivers with excessive points on their license to install intelligent speed assistance systems in their vehicles. These monitors use GPS to track local speed limits and restrict how fast the car can drive based on those limits.

They can also record how fast a vehicle is moving and send that data to the Commission on the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.

What’s next? The trend hitting Virginia’s insurance market

Accidents, speeding violations, and crashes have affected every driver in Virginia’s insurance market.

Average car insurance rates across the state rose by 33% in 2024, according to a recent Insurify study, landing Virginia among the states with the fastest-rising premiums.

On average, Virginia drivers pay $185 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only insurance, according to Insurify’s data. With a speeding ticket, full-coverage rates jump to $237 per month. An accident increases full coverage to $221 per month.

“Any accident or claim will almost certainly raise your rates, regardless of fault,” said Samuel Goddard, an Insurify insurance agent. “And this also affects rates for other drivers in the state.”

Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo