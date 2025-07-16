Buckle Up and Slow Down: Virginia Cracks Down on Reckless Driving

Backseat passengers in Virginia will now have to buckle up under a new state law. And street takeovers, street racing, and excessive speeders will now face harsher penalties — possibly even criminal charges — under new legislation.

Three bills that took effect on July 1 aim to reduce the number of driving crashes and fatalities in the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles recorded 126,244 total crashes in 2024, with 918 fatalities. More than half the fatalities involved unbelted passengers. And speed was a factor in 25,705 vehicle accidents in 2024, according to the DMV.

The number of crashes has steadily increased since 2020, when the commonwealth saw 105,600 crashes.

“Too many lives are lost on our roads due to poor decisions,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III said in a press release. “This is a common-sense law that will have a life-saving impact.”