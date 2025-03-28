Florida drivers may soon have to purchase bodily injury liability insurance instead of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage to meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. In early March, Florida legislators introduced a bill to the state Senate and House of Representatives to repeal the state’s existing no-fault car insurance law.

If passed, the bill would change the minimum liability coverage requirements drivers must have when registering their vehicles.

The current no-fault insurance law in Florida requires all drivers to purchase and maintain $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. The minimum PIP insurance in Florida covers 80% of all necessary medical expenses up to $10,000 for a covered injury, regardless of who caused the accident.

The new bill would still require $10,000 in property damage liability, but it would add $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability as a requirement to replace PIP coverage.

It’s unclear whether this change would save drivers money on car insurance.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation published a report in 2016 that estimated Florida drivers would save 5.6% on car insurance costs following a switch to bodily injury liability coverage. But a 2018 report from the actuarial consulting firm Milliman estimated that ending the no-fault insurance system would increase premiums by 5.3%, or $67, annually.

In 2024, Florida’s average cost for full-coverage car insurance was $3,166 per year, according to Insurify data. Data analysts predict that cost will increase by 10% in 2025.