Home>Car Insurance>News

Florida Legislators Weigh Second Attempt to Repeal No-Fault Car Insurance Laws

Governor opposes bill that, if passed, would force nearly 18 million Floridians to meet new car insurance requirements.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Florida drivers may soon have to purchase bodily injury liability insurance instead of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage to meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements. In early March, Florida legislators introduced a bill to the state Senate and House of Representatives to repeal the state’s existing no-fault car insurance law.

If passed, the bill would change the minimum liability coverage requirements drivers must have when registering their vehicles.

The current no-fault insurance law in Florida requires all drivers to purchase and maintain $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. The minimum PIP insurance in Florida covers 80% of all necessary medical expenses up to $10,000 for a covered injury, regardless of who caused the accident.

The new bill would still require $10,000 in property damage liability, but it would add $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability as a requirement to replace PIP coverage.

It’s unclear whether this change would save drivers money on car insurance.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation published a report in 2016 that estimated Florida drivers would save 5.6% on car insurance costs following a switch to bodily injury liability coverage. But a 2018 report from the actuarial consulting firm Milliman estimated that ending the no-fault insurance system would increase premiums by 5.3%, or $67, annually.

In 2024, Florida’s average cost for full-coverage car insurance was $3,166 per year, according to Insurify data. Data analysts predict that cost will increase by 10% in 2025.

Second attempt to repeal Florida’s no-fault law

Florida first implemented the no-fault insurance system, with a minimum requirement of $10,000 in PIP coverage, in 1979. The required minimum amount of coverage hasn’t changed since then.

The Florida legislature passed a bill to repeal no-fault laws in 2021. But Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it due to concerns that it would lead to increased premiums and a higher number of uninsured drivers.

What’s next? Working through the Legislature, DeSantis opposes

The bill needs review from committees in both the House and Senate before it can reach each floor for a vote. If the House and Senate both pass the bill, it will go before DeSantis. However, the governor said he opposes the bill following his State of the State Address to the Florida Legislature on March 4.

“If they have a reform where we can show that it’s going to lower rates, it’s fine,” DeSantis said to reporters. “But let’s just be clear. … We know that’s something that people from the legal and the trial bar have wanted to do. And so why would they want to do that? Obviously, they see that there’s opportunities for them to make money off of it. I don’t want to do anything that’s going to raise the rates.”

Rep. Danny Alvarez, a sponsor of the House bill, holds an opposing view. Alvarez told WPTV: “I don’t want to be responsible for someone’s rates going up when inflation is bad, and I want you to know that we are very sensitive to that. … Overall, we believe, like other states, it will bring the rates down when you get the major source of fraud out of the system.”

If the bill becomes law, it will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

Katie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in New York and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo