Your classic or antique car is unique, so standard insurance may not offer adequate coverage to protect your investment. Insurers tailor classic car insurance to a car’s value and how often you drive it. In New York, vehicles also face weather-related risks like flooding, coastal storms, and extreme heat.[1] That’s why having the right coverage — and climate-controlled storage — is especially important for classic cars.
Insurance for classic cars often includes policy limits and restrictions on how often you can drive the car. Since these factors can affect your coverage and premium, it’s a good idea to compare insurance companies to find the best fit for your classic car.
Classic car insurance offers liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
Insurers may enforce restrictions based on mileage, storage, and driver profiles.
Your car’s value helps determine your insurance premium.
Best antique car insurance companies in New York
The best antique car insurance companies aren’t the same for everyone. Consider factors such as your vehicle type, its value, and how you use it to find the right classic car insurance for you.
Hagerty: Best overall
Hagerty is the top pick for many New York drivers who own classic cars, based on its extensive coverage offerings. The company covers a wide range of vehicles, including race cars, modified cars, and exotic cars.
You can also buy “vehicle under construction” insurance if you’re restoring a collector car. This increases your car’s coverage value by 10% each quarter — up to a maximum of $25,000 — ensuring your car is covered as work progresses.
Partners with several major insurers to provide coverage
Drivers Club offers unlimited towing and other perks
Option to drive up to five months per year
Spare parts coverage limited to $750
No coverage for daily use, off-road, or recreational vehicles
Why we picked this company
If you’re a New Yorker who enjoys driving your classic vehicle frequently, you may like Safeco for its flexible use coverage. You can customize your policy to include coverage for regular use, allowing you to drive up to 10,000 miles per year. And in case your classic car breaks down while you’re driving, Safeco offers optional roadside assistance.
Pros
Insures a variety of classic and collector cars
Diminishing deductibles available
Discount for bundling classic and regular car insurance
Cons
No spare parts coverage
Age and modification restrictions limit eligibility
No coverage for kit cars, race cars, or restorations less than 50% complete
Leland-West: Best for spare parts coverage
New York’s extreme weather increases the risk of damage to classic cars and their components, making high spare parts coverage crucial. Leland-West offers some of the highest spare parts coverage, at $2,000 at no additional cost, and you can buy more if needed.
Pros
Quotes available online
Mileage rollover if you drive less than the limit
Reimbursement option for car relocation before a storm
Cons
Requires nine years of driving experience and a good driving record
No coverage for lifted vehicles or those with ultra-low-profile tires
No coverage for daily use classic cars
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New York to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How classic car insurance works
Many classic car insurers limit your annual mileage, with limited use including travel to car shows and auto-club meetups. Also, your insurer may not cover your classic car unless you have a primary car for everyday use. Review your policyto see what’s covered and if you need to buy specialized coverage.
Insurers typically require the car to be safely and securely stored. You must keep your car in a locked, enclosed space, like a garage or storage unit.
Finally, some companies insure only drivers with clean records and cars in good condition.[2] Requirements vary by company, so make sure you understand the conditions before choosing an insurer.
How to pick coverage limits for classic car insurance
Coverage limits for classic car insurance differ from standard auto policies. While standard auto insurance covers your car’s depreciated value, classic car insurance covers your car’s agreed-upon value.
Your policy’s agreed-upon value is the amount you and your insurance company determine your vehicle is worth. It’s also the maximum amount your insurer will pay to replace your vehicle after a total loss.
It’s important to note that your classic car’s value may increase, unlike regular cars that depreciate in value. This is why increasing your coverage limits regularly is essential to account for your car’s rising value.
If you drive your classic car — even if only rarely — you’ll need classic car insurance coverage. Driving an uninsured classic carcarries the same penalties as driving any other type of uninsured vehicle, including fines and license suspensions.
How to qualify for classic car insurance
Similar to regular car insurance, classic car insurance comes with specific requirements you must meet to qualify for coverage. Additionally, certain “high-risk” factors may influence your costs and eligibility.
Age and condition of the car
Classic car insurance companies may limit or deny coverage if your car is damaged or in poor condition. Even if you find an insurer, you may pay higher premiums due to the increased likelihood of filing a claim.
Classic cars also tend to appreciate with age, so you may need to adjust your agreed-upon value. Increased coverage can also lead to higher premiums.
Regular use and mileage
Many classic car insurers won’t cover classic or antique cars for everyday use, like driving to work or running errands. Companies may also cap the miles you can drive with your classic car. But since classic cars generally spend less time on the road, their insurance tends to be cheaper than a traditional auto policy.
Storage and security
Your insurance company may require you to store your classic car in a safe and secure place. This protects it from exposure to the elements, theft, vandalism, and other risks. Failing to store your vehicle properly may lead to your insurer denying coverage.
Condition and original parts requirements
Classic car components — like wheels, transmission, and engine parts — are usually harder to find and more expensive to replace. This is especially true if you own a vintage luxury car or a modified car. Since you may have to buy more coverage to restore your classic car to its original condition, you can expect higher insurance premiums.
Antique car insurance in New York FAQs
If you’re shopping for insurance for your antique automobile, the additional information below may help as you research your coverage options.
How old does a car have to be to qualify for classic insurance?
For an insurer to consider a car classic or antique, it’s usually at least 25 to 30 years old, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). But you can qualify for classic car insurance in situations where your vehicle doesn’t fall within that age range.
For example, Triple-I recommends classic car insurance for vehicles with values that exceed their original price. This could include modified cars, race cars, or luxury vehicles.
Can you drive an antique car every day?
Probably not. Many classic car insurance companies restrict coverage for cars used every day. If you drive your antique car regularly, consider looking for an insurer that offers daily-use coverage.
Which company provides the best car insurance in New York?
The best car insurance company in New Yorkdepends on your needs. CSAA is a good choice for affordable coverage, and Progressive is worth considering for its discount options. Travelers offers great customer service, and Liberty Mutual is best for flexibility. USAA is also a top choice if you’re a military member or an immediate family member of one.
