How classic car insurance works

Many classic car insurers limit your annual mileage, with limited use including travel to car shows and auto-club meetups. Also, your insurer may not cover your classic car unless you have a primary car for everyday use. Review your policy to see what’s covered and if you need to buy specialized coverage.

Insurers typically require the car to be safely and securely stored. You must keep your car in a locked, enclosed space, like a garage or storage unit.

Finally, some companies insure only drivers with clean records and cars in good condition.[2] Requirements vary by company, so make sure you understand the conditions before choosing an insurer.

How to pick coverage limits for classic car insurance

Coverage limits for classic car insurance differ from standard auto policies. While standard auto insurance covers your car’s depreciated value, classic car insurance covers your car’s agreed-upon value.

Your policy’s agreed-upon value is the amount you and your insurance company determine your vehicle is worth. It’s also the maximum amount your insurer will pay to replace your vehicle after a total loss.

It’s important to note that your classic car’s value may increase, unlike regular cars that depreciate in value. This is why increasing your coverage limits regularly is essential to account for your car’s rising value.

What classic car insurance covers

Like a standard auto insurance policy, classic car insurance includes liability coverage for property damage and injuries you cause. You can also choose a full-coverage policy — which adds comprehensive and collision — to pay for repairs to your car.