Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Westbrook, ME
The average cost of Maine car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Westbrook, ME to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Westbrook is $111 per month, or $1332 annually.
Car insurance in Westbrook is $14 less than the average cost of car insurance in Maine.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Westbrook on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Westbrook, ME
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Westbrook
|Progressive
|$26 /mo
|GEICO
|$49 /mo
|Allstate
|$68 /mo
|Travelers
|$80 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$100 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Maine Cities
|Portland
|$87/mo
|Lewiston
|$147/mo
|Bangor
|$85/mo
|South Portland
|$84/mo
|Westbrook
|$82/mo
|Maine
|$97/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maine
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maine roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maine are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maine is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maine, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for bodily injury.
Find local Westbrook agents
F.A. Peabody-Westbrook547 Main Street,
Westbrook, ME 04092
Anderson Watkins Assocs31 Central St,
Westbrook, ME 04092-2810
John O Winship & Co394 Main St,
Westbrook, ME 04092-4352
Insurance Trust/Equinox2 Ledgeview Dr 2nd Fl,
Westbrook, ME 04092
Pratt Ins Agency969 Main Street,
Westbrook, ME 04092
P&C Ins-Westbrook2 Hannaford Dr,
Westbrook, ME 04092-4084
Chris Doughty - State Farm Insurance Agent723 Main St,
Westbrook, ME 04092
Carlo Giraulo: Allstate Insurance543 Main St Ste A,
Westbrook, ME 04092
Primerica23 Bridgton Rd,
Westbrook, ME 04092
AK Insurance2 Running Brook Rd,
Westbrook, ME 04092
FAQs - Westbrook, ME Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.