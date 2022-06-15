Car Insurance for Disabled Drivers (2022)

Your Rights as a Disabled Driver

How can people with disabilities save on car insurance? It is illegal for car insurance companies to charge policyholders with disabilities more for coverage. Drivers with disabilities can save on insurance with discounts and by bundling other insurance policies.

Under the ADA, it’s illegal for car insurance companies to turn down drivers with disabilities or charge them more because of their condition. Companies are required to use the same set of standards to assess every driver. These often include age, location, vehicle make and model, credit score, and driving history.

Even though your disability may be the reason you opt for additional auto insurance coverage — like mobility car insurance, for example — you should receive the same car insurance plans as other drivers. Disability car insurance simply doesn’t exist.

If you believe an auto insurance provider is discriminating against you because of your disability, reach out to the protection and advocacy organization in your state for more information about your rights. It’s important to understand that while living with a disability doesn’t necessarily mean you pose a higher risk for an accident, some medical conditions may affect safety and require medical approval for driving.

Therefore, if you do have a disability or chronic medical condition, consult your doctor about how it impacts your ability to drive. Doing so will protect you and other drivers while identifying potential safety risks that can influence your auto insurance rates.

