Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

Nationwide is cheaper than Farmers on average. However, the two companies are very close in price. Farmers is cheaper than Nationwide for certain types of drivers, such as those with violations on their driving records. Farmers is also cheaper for low-mileage drivers and motorists in certain age groups.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Farmers and Nationwide are not the cheapest auto insurance companies we reviewed. In fact, both companies charge more than the industry average. For every type of driver, there’s another insurance company offering better average rates than Farmers or Nationwide.

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Age is an important factor when determining car insurance rates because it directly relates to your experience on the road. Teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group, so teens pay the most for car insurance coverage. Drivers in their 50s and 60s pay the lowest rates, and there is typically an increase for older drivers.

Some companies offer discounts to offset age-related price hikes, like good student discounts or mature driver discounts. And every insurer will evaluate your age a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from Nationwide and Farmers based on your age group.

Age Farmers Nationwide Teen $343 $278 20s $106 $98 30s $102 $107 40s $97 $84 50s $82 $75 60s $87 $78 70s $106 $90 80s $118 $100

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Nationwide is cheaper than Farmers on average for nearly every age group except drivers in their 30s. Farmers is especially expensive for teen drivers, charging $65 more per month on average than Nationwide. But keep in mind that car insurance companies consider more than just your age when setting your rates.

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

Auto insurance providers will also consider your gender when setting your premiums. Women tend to pay slightly less than men at any age, but especially in their teen years. That’s because teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Here’s what Farmers and Nationwide are charging each gender on average.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Farmers $108 $106 Nationwide $105 $98

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for men?

Nationwide is slightly cheaper than Farmers for men, but both companies cost more than the industry average. For example, Farmers is $27 more expensive per month than the industry average. By contrast, GEICO only charges $47 per month for men.

Gender Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Men $108 $105 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Nationwide is about $8 cheaper than Farmers on average for women. However, both companies charge more than the industry average. Nationwide is $20 more than the industry average, while Farmers is $28 more than the industry average. Other companies charge women as little as $42 per month.

Gender Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Women $106 $98 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for car insurance coverage, you provide your estimated mileage. This typically has a minimal impact on insurance premiums, but some companies offer lower rates to low-mileage drivers. You can usually get a bigger discount if you enroll in a usage-based program. Nationwide offers a program specifically for low-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Nationwide is cheaper than Farmers by about $8 for high-mileage drivers, but both companies charge at least $20 more than the industry average. The cheapest companies for high-mileage drivers are USAA and GEICO.

Annual Mileage Farmers Nationwide Industry Average 20,000 $106 $98 $78 15,000 $106 $98 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For motorists who drive an estimated 5,000 miles per year, Farmers is the cheaper insurance company. For motorists who drive an estimated 10,000 miles per year, Nationwide offers cheaper rates. However, both companies charge at least $18 more than the industry average for low-mileage drivers.

Annual Mileage Farmers Nationwide Industry Average 5,000 $96 $102 $78 10,000 $106 $98 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Auto insurance companies in most states consider your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, when establishing your monthly premium. Unlike lenders, who are concerned about repayment, auto insurers are worried about the increased likelihood of claims-filing that is associated with poor credit.

In some states, such as California, this practice is prohibited. But in most places, drivers with poor credit will pay significantly higher rates for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Here’s what Farmers and Nationwide are charging policyholders based on their credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Farmers is cheaper than Nationwide for drivers with good and excellent credit. Farmers charges especially generous rates for excellent credit but still costs $8 more than the industry average rate.

Credit Tier Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Excellent $68 $81 $60 Good $85 $92 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Farmers is cheaper for drivers with average credit, while Nationwide is cheaper for drivers with poor credit. Nationwide’s rates for poor credit are generous but still cost $5 more than the industry average. Neither company was able to beat the industry average for poor or average credit.

Credit Tier Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Poor $135 $125 $120 Average $91 $102 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Farmers vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

Another factor that indicates to insurers the likelihood that you’ll file a claim is your driving history. It shows whether you take precautions and drive safely. If you have violations like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, that’s going to show your insurer that your driving behavior could get you into an accident.

Every insurer will evaluate your driving record a little differently, but in general, drivers with a clean record will get the best rates. Here’s what Farmers and Nationwide charge policyholders based on their driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Farmers is more than $10 cheaper than Nationwide per month for drivers without any infractions on their records. However, neither company beats the industry average. Nationwide is $24 costlier than the industry average.

Violation Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Clean Record $91 $102 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Farmers is a few dollars cheaper than Nationwide for drivers who have been caught speeding, but the company still charges $25 more than the industry average. Meanwhile, Nationwide charges $28 more than the industry average.

Violation Farmers Nationwide Industry Average Speeding Ticket $129 $132 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Nationwide hikes up rates for drivers who have caused crashes, and both companies charge more than the industry average. But Farmers is the cheaper of the two options, charging $27 less than Nationwide.

Violation Farmers Nationwide Industry Average At-Fault Accident $127 $154 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that requires your insurance company to file an SR-22 on your behalf, so most companies drive up rates for DUI drivers, but Farmers is particularly generous to motorists who have been caught driving under the influence. In fact, Farmers’ premiums are $22 less than the industry average. Meanwhile, Nationwide is more costly.

Violation Farmers Nationwide Industry Average DUI $132 $182 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.