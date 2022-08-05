Compare Amica vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Amica vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is cheaper than Amica for every category we measured across the board. That said, Amica’s business model is to provide superior customer service, so its premiums consistent with an elevated level of service and insurance coverage. However, if your number one value is finding the lowest price possible, GEICO is a better choice.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO is one of the cheapest car insurance providers, with an average monthly cost of $47 per month. Furthermore, at $47 per month, GEICO is $22 below the national average of $69, representing a yearly savings of $264 per month. Just keep in mind that those numbers are based on averages. Your final insurance cost will be unique to your driver profile.

Compare Amica vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

You may have already guessed that your age is a crucial factor in the price of your car insurance. The logic behind using your age comes from the belief that experienced drivers are safer drivers. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that people under age 25 pay the most for car insurance, while drivers with many years behind the wheel pay much less.

If you look closely at the rates for both companies, you’ll see prices generally go down until right after your 50s. Notably, drivers in their 50s enjoy the best rates with both companies. After that, as people get closer to the retirement years, you see the prices start to climb. The oldest drivers still pay about half what the youngest drivers do.

Age Group Amica GEICO Teen $407 $113 20s $133 $46 30s $141 $50 40s $116 $40 50s $107 $38 60s $139 $40 70s $154 $54 80s $162 $58

Compare Amica vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

Gender factors into how much you pay for car insurance. Typically, the difference in rates between the sexes is slight, but for some insurance companies, it can be substantial. Statistically, men are riskier drivers than women until they hit their mid-30s. Insurers charge young men a little more because of the added risk.

Amica costs men just a bit more than women, which is true for GEICO. The discrepancy for men is $2 at Amica, corresponding to a 1.5 percent difference. At GEICO, men pay $1 more. While a smaller figure, it’s still a more significant 2.2 percent difference. So for most people, the yearly amount of $12 or $24 won’t be a deal-breaker.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO is about a third of the price of Amica for men. At $47 per month, men save $88 per month, or a whopping $1,056 per year, by choosing GEICO instead of Amica. It’s worth mentioning that GEICO is also $23 below the national average, translating to a yearly savings of $276. By contrast, Amica nearly doubles the national average, with a price of $135.

Gender Amica GEICO National Average Men $135 $47 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, GEICO is the way to go. Amica is nearly three times more expensive than GEICO’s $46 price tag. Amica’s $133 per month premium is $87 per month costlier than GEICO, an amount that adds up to an astounding $1,044 per year. Amica is about double the national average of $69, while GEICO beats it by $23 per month.

Gender Amica GEICO National Average Women $133 $46 $78

Compare Amica vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

Usually, drivers who clock more annual miles can expect to pay more for car insurance. The reason is that insurers believe that the more you drive, the higher chance that you can cause an accident. However, the differences can be drastic for some companies, so it’s always wise to get an estimate based on the number of annual miles you put on the odometer.

No matter how many miles you drive, at both Amica and GEICO, your rates are going to be pretty much the same. Perhaps the insurers use a baseline mileage for all their rates regardless of the potential policyholder estimates. Even after looking at the prices for various levels, you may notice that Amica is regularly above and GEICO below the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

GEICO is the clear winner for drivers with high mileage. GEICO’s $46 is $23 cheaper than the national average, adding up to savings of $276 per year. Also, GEICO is $87 cheaper than Amica’s $133, which adds up to $1,044 per year. In this case, you’d be saving way more than the promised 15 percent.

Annual Mileage Amica GEICO National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $133 $46 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Because the rates were identical regardless of annual mileage, GEICO was also the cheapest for low-mileage drivers. The incredible savings of $1,044 per year and monthly savings of $87 still apply for drivers who choose GEICO. The only difference was that the national average was slightly higher for 10,000 annual miles.

Annual Mileage Amica GEICO National Average 5,000 miles $133 $46 $78 10,000 miles $133 $46 $78

Compare Amica vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Credit scores are used because many studies have shown that higher credit scores correlate with safer driving. But what about those with average or even bad credit? No worries, some companies offer budget-friendly rates to people with less-than-perfect credit. You’ll find some of those providers at Insurify.

Even a glance at the data for Amica and GEICO reveals that both companies follow the general trend of charging those with the best credit the least. The national average follows the same trajectory. Among all the other benefits of having good credit, you can add paying less for car insurance to the list.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

GEICO rolls out the red carpet for drivers with good credit. Its rates are significantly lower than the national average. In fact, those with excellent credit see a $15 per month savings, and those with good credit see a $19 per month savings compared to the rest of the nation. On the contrary, Amica’s rates are more than double the national average at both levels.

Credit Tier Amica GEICO National Average Excellent credit $112 $37 $60 Good credit $127 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you have imperfect credit, you might consider a quote from GEICO. It was $21 per month below the national average for folks with average credit and $38 per month cheaper than the national average for people with poor credit. However, compared to Amica, GEICO was $87 per month cheaper for those with average credit and $112 cheaper for those with poor credit.

Credit Tier Amica GEICO National Average Average credit $133 $46 $78 Poor credit $176 $64 $120

Compare Amica vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your past is the best predictor of future driving behavior to insurance companies. That’s especially true when they look at driving records. When you maintain an accident-free driving history with no tickets, you give yourself the best chance to earn a low rate from an insurer. Unfortunately, the reverse is true; numerous mishaps on your record mean a higher price.

With all the technology we have at our fingertips, there have never been more ways to get a ticket. Distracted driving along with tickets and accidents are all violations that can elevate the cost of your auto insurance policy. DUIs are still the most significant offense and carry a national average price of $113 per month, which amounts to a 69 percent increase in the cost of insurance.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers should give GEICO a chance because it’s $87 per month cheaper than Amica. It’s even reasonable compared to the national average and saves drivers $21 per month. Amica’s $133 monthly bill is far from the $46 GEICO charges and is even rather steep compared to the national average.

Driver Type Amica GEICO National Average Drivers with Clean Record $133 $46 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Having a speeding ticket on your record makes GEICO look even more attractive. At $220, Amica is nearly four times more expensive than GEICO’s $57. In particular, GEICO beat the national average by $47 per month, savings translating to a respectable $564 per year.

Driver Type Amica GEICO National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $220 $57 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Accidents happen. GEICO is a better choice for car insurance when they do. Amica’s rate of $194 is more than double GEICO’s price of $72 per month. So when you crunch the numbers, you’re looking at $122 per month going back in your pocket. After a year, that’s a breathtaking $1,464, but even if you compare GEICO to the national average, you will still save.

Driver Type Amica GEICO National Average Drivers with Accident $194 $72 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

When you have a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay some of the highest rates insurance companies offer. But GEICO is still economical, with a price that sneaks below the $100 mark. Its price is $293 per month, or an impressive $3,516 per year, cheaper than Amica.

Driver Type Amica GEICO National Average Drivers with DUI $387 $94 $155

