Compare AAA vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
AAA vs. Erie: A Summary
AAA and Erie are two of the leading midsize companies in the auto insurance industry. AAA roadside assistance is famous in its own right. And Erie started in Pennsylvania and now serves 12 states. But both companies have relative advantages and drawbacks. That’s why this article outlines the data, so you can compare car insurance and pick the provider you think is best.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|Erie
|$49
|85
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
Many American Automobile Association (AAA) members know about the discount program, but far too few don’t know that AAA also sells insurance. As a result, they could potentially overlook insurance perks that include roadside assistance with fuel delivery, flat tire changes, locksmith services, towing, and winching from one convenient phone number or mobile app.
Pros
Primier roadside assistance
Wide range of insurance discounts available
Cons
Insurance premiums are higher than the national average
Erie
Erie Insurance serves Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. The insurer’s add-ons include accident forgiveness, diminishing deductible, rental car reimbursement, 24/7 insurance claims support, and discounts for bundling home insurance.
Pros
Cheaper rates across the board for auto insurance policies
Higher J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rating
Cons
Offers fewer discounts
Only available in 12 states
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|Erie
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|NR
|NR
|S&P
|NR
|NR
|J.D. Power
|834
|882
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
AAA and Erie just miss our list for the top 10 companies, but both have superior service in a few areas. AAA benefits young drivers and people who lock in every discount an insurer allows. On the other hand, Erie works well with drivers seeking outstanding customer service, low rates, and helpful add-ons to their insurance coverage.
Compare AAA vs. Erie: Which Is Cheaper?
Erie has significantly cheaper car insurance rates across all categories the data measured. In detail, the average monthly auto insurance cost is $49 at Erie and $113 at AAA. Erie is less than half the price of AAA, representing an annual savings of $768. In addition, Erie is below the $69 national average, and AAA is above it.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Although Erie is only available in 12 states, it has some of the most competitive rates in the country. Also, Erie’s prices are below the national average for all the demographics and driver scenarios observed. On the contrary, AAA reserves its cheapest car insurance policies for drivers in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit.
Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age
Your age affects the amount that appears on your insurance quote. Typically, older drivers have far more experience, own houses, and have exceptional credit. These characteristics make experienced drivers pay much less than younger motorists. Accordingly, drivers under 25 often pay more for liability-only insurance than older drivers pay for full coverage.
Rates from AAA and Erie follow a similar trend. Initially, teen drivers pay the highest insurance rates, and then the prices slide down until retirement and the golden years. Notably, those in their 50s get the best prices from both insurers, with AAA charging them $80 per month and Erie $36. And at AAA, the youngest drivers pay more than double what the oldest drivers pay.
|Age Group
|AAA
|Erie
|Teen
|$290
|$85
|20s
|$108
|$49
|30s
|$99
|$43
|40s
|$87
|$38
|50s
|$80
|$36
|60s
|$86
|$39
|70s
|$110
|$45
|80s
|$140
|$51
Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender may alter the price of your auto insurance. Ordinarily, the price gap between genders is pretty negligible, but the disparity may be more noticeable at some insurers. This is because young males are statistically riskier motorists than their female counterparts. The rates match the increased risk.
Men hand over $9 more per month than women at AAA, an 8 percent difference. By contrast, men and women pay the same thing at Erie. Moreover, AAA’s monthly rates are considerably above the national average for men and women, while the opposite is true at Erie. In particular, AAA is at least $39 more expensive than the national average, and Erie is at least $20 cheaper.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men should give Erie a try. At $49 per month, the insurer is $252 per year cheaper than the $70 national average. In addition, Erie finds itself far below AAA’s $117 per month, representing a yearly savings of $816. Men looking to save should choose Erie.
|Gender
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Men
|$117
|$49
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women hunting for the most affordable insurance provider should choose Erie instead of AAA. Erie is less than half of AAA’s $108 price tag and saves customers $59 per month, or $708 per year, savings. Also, Erie beats the national average, while AAA ends up $39 per month higher.
|Gender
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Average Monthly Quote for Women
|$108
|$49
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage
Typically, your auto insurance prices will rise with the yearly miles on the odometer. It’s mainly because insurers recognize that spending extended time driving increases the likelihood of being involved in an accident. Furthermore, the difference in cost between various mileages is significant at certain auto insurance companies but much less at others.
At AAA, the difference is only $1 between drivers with the most and least miles. The premium is the same at Erie regardless of miles. Perhaps insurers have a projected mileage that they apply independently of what prospective policyholders think they’ll drive. In particular, AAA is much higher than the national average at every level, whereas Erie is quite a bit lower.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
At $49 monthly, Erie beats the national average by nearly $30 per month. Conversely, AAA is $108 per month, resulting in a price that’s more than double Erie’s and above the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$49
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
If your annual mileage is relatively low, you may want to give Erie a shot. Erie’s $49 per month price tag is cheaper than the national average and less than half the price of AAA.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|5,000
|$107
|$49
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$49
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score
Consumers with great credit are eligible for the best rates available because insurance companies have proven a correlation between good credit and safe driving. Even so, it’s still feasible to secure a reasonable price with less-than-ideal credit.
After a quick examination of the numbers, a similar pattern emerges. For AAA, Erie, and the national average, better credit gets lower prices. However, Erie is much less than the national average at every credit level, and AAA is higher in all categories.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Erie is an insurance company you should add to your list if you have stellar credit. Erie is at least cheaper than AAA and the national average for both categories, making it a great choice for creditworthy drivers.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$34
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$42
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Erie is the safer pick of the two insurers if you have average or bad credit. At $48 and $95 respectively, drivers at both credit levels will find that Erie is cheaper than both AAA and the national average by a significant margin.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Average
|$114
|$48
|$78
|Poor
|$220
|$95
|$120
Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. So avoiding wrecks and moving infractions is one of the most straightforward strategies for acquiring a low-cost policy. Then again, if your driving record is filled with incidents, you’ll have a tough time getting a decent rate from insurance agents and companies.
The tables below display figures for common driving records. First, you’ll find the best deals for those with a clean record. Afterward, you’ll see how speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs affect the final price. AAA surpasses the national average in every scenario, and Erie falls well below it.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers should consider Erie for their car insurance. At $48 per month, Erie is under the national average for a yearly savings of $360. But AAA is $36 per month above the national average, at $114, and $66 above Erie. So choosing AAA over Erie could mean paying $792 more than you have to as a driver with a clean record.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$48
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may want to check out Erie’s $55 per month rate. The company’s price is $49 cheaper per month than the national average and $90 less than AAA.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$55
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Companies like Erie offer accident forgiveness, which prevents your first accident from affecting your premiums. That’s possibly why Erie can provide a yearly savings of $576 compared to the national average and $1,116 versus AAA. With those savings, Erie becomes the clear choice.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$65
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs can make your car insurance rates increase dramatically. Against a clean record, AAA raises its price by nearly 175 percent after a DUI, while Erie raises by 79 percent. Yet, even with a relatively high percentage jump, Erie still gives the best deal at only $86 per month, translating to $2,736 in yearly savings versus AAA.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Erie
|National Average
|DUI
|$314
|$86
|$155
AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
AAA Discounts
AAA membership
AAA membership loyalty
Advanced shopping
Auto insurance loyalty
Companion home
Distant student
Good student
Multi-car discount
Payment plan
Teen smart
Erie Discounts
College student
Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Payment perks (pay in full)
Safety savings (airbags, antilock brakes, anti-theft, and other safety features)
Vehicle storage
Youthful driver
|Discount
|AAA
|Erie
|AAA membership
|AAA membership loyalty
|Advanced shopping
|Auto insurance loyalty
|College student
|Companion home
|Distant student
|Good student
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|Pay in full, payment perks
|Safety savings
|Teen smart
|Vehicle storage
|Youthful driver
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Erie
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After an in-depth insurance review, Erie gives drivers cheaper auto insurance premiums in every scenario the data measures. In particular, the average monthly rate is $49 at Erie. When you compare that to AAA’s $113, you realize that AAA is more than double the cost. As you may have guessed, Erie beats the $78 national average, and AAA exceeds it.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer satisfaction ratings, reviews, and financial strength rankings, AAA and Erie Insurance are tied. So the deciding factor will be the customer service, insurance coverage, or price for many people. Perhaps it’s wise to get quotes from both companies.
The most effective way to compare car insurance providers is with an online quote-comparison tool. In minutes, you can discover customized car insurance quotes from top insurers and compare them to make sure you’re getting the best rate.