Compare AAA vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Courtney Roy
Insurance Writer
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 11, 2022

Updated August 11, 2022

AAA vs. Erie: A Summary

AAA and Erie are two of the leading midsize companies in the auto insurance industry. AAA roadside assistance is famous in its own right. And Erie started in Pennsylvania and now serves 12 states. But both companies have relative advantages and drawbacks. That’s why this article outlines the data, so you can compare car insurance and pick the provider you think is best.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA$11385
Erie$4985
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA

Many American Automobile Association (AAA) members know about the discount program, but far too few don’t know that AAA also sells insurance. As a result, they could potentially overlook insurance perks that include roadside assistance with fuel delivery, flat tire changes, locksmith services, towing, and winching from one convenient phone number or mobile app.

Pros

  • Primier roadside assistance

  • Wide range of insurance discounts available

Cons

  • Insurance premiums are higher than the national average

Erie

Erie Insurance serves Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. The insurer’s add-ons include accident forgiveness, diminishing deductible, rental car reimbursement, 24/7 insurance claims support, and discounts for bundling home insurance.

Pros

  • Cheaper rates across the board for auto insurance policies

  • Higher J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rating

Cons

  • Offers fewer discounts

  • Only available in 12 states

Rating FactorAAAErie
FitchNRNR
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sNRNR
S&PNRNR
J.D. Power834882

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA and Erie just miss our list for the top 10 companies, but both have superior service in a few areas. AAA benefits young drivers and people who lock in every discount an insurer allows. On the other hand, Erie works well with drivers seeking outstanding customer service, low rates, and helpful add-ons to their insurance coverage.

Compare AAA vs. Erie: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie has significantly cheaper car insurance rates across all categories the data measured. In detail, the average monthly auto insurance cost is $49 at Erie and $113 at AAA. Erie is less than half the price of AAA, representing an annual savings of $768. In addition, Erie is below the $69 national average, and AAA is above it.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Although Erie is only available in 12 states, it has some of the most competitive rates in the country. Also, Erie’s prices are below the national average for all the demographics and driver scenarios observed. On the contrary, AAA reserves its cheapest car insurance policies for drivers in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age

Your age affects the amount that appears on your insurance quote. Typically, older drivers have far more experience, own houses, and have exceptional credit. These characteristics make experienced drivers pay much less than younger motorists. Accordingly, drivers under 25 often pay more for liability-only insurance than older drivers pay for full coverage.

Rates from AAA and Erie follow a similar trend. Initially, teen drivers pay the highest insurance rates, and then the prices slide down until retirement and the golden years. Notably, those in their 50s get the best prices from both insurers, with AAA charging them $80 per month and Erie $36. And at AAA, the youngest drivers pay more than double what the oldest drivers pay.

Age GroupAAAErie
Teen$290$85
20s$108$49
30s$99$43
40s$87$38
50s$80$36
60s$86$39
70s$110$45
80s$140$51
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender may alter the price of your auto insurance. Ordinarily, the price gap between genders is pretty negligible, but the disparity may be more noticeable at some insurers. This is because young males are statistically riskier motorists than their female counterparts. The rates match the increased risk.

Men hand over $9 more per month than women at AAA, an 8 percent difference. By contrast, men and women pay the same thing at Erie. Moreover, AAA’s monthly rates are considerably above the national average for men and women, while the opposite is true at Erie. In particular, AAA is at least $39 more expensive than the national average, and Erie is at least $20 cheaper.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should give Erie a try. At $49 per month, the insurer is $252 per year cheaper than the $70 national average. In addition, Erie finds itself far below AAA’s $117 per month, representing a yearly savings of $816. Men looking to save should choose Erie.

GenderAAAErieNational Average
Men$117$49$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women hunting for the most affordable insurance provider should choose Erie instead of AAA. Erie is less than half of AAA’s $108 price tag and saves customers $59 per month, or $708 per year, savings. Also, Erie beats the national average, while AAA ends up $39 per month higher.

GenderAAAErieNational Average
Average Monthly Quote for Women$108$49$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, your auto insurance prices will rise with the yearly miles on the odometer. It’s mainly because insurers recognize that spending extended time driving increases the likelihood of being involved in an accident. Furthermore, the difference in cost between various mileages is significant at certain auto insurance companies but much less at others.

At AAA, the difference is only $1 between drivers with the most and least miles. The premium is the same at Erie regardless of miles. Perhaps insurers have a projected mileage that they apply independently of what prospective policyholders think they’ll drive. In particular, AAA is much higher than the national average at every level, whereas Erie is quite a bit lower.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

At $49 monthly, Erie beats the national average by nearly $30 per month. Conversely, AAA is $108 per month, resulting in a price that’s more than double Erie’s and above the national average.

Annual MileageAAAErieNational Average
15,000-20,000$108$49$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

If your annual mileage is relatively low, you may want to give Erie a shot. Erie’s $49 per month price tag is cheaper than the national average and less than half the price of AAA.

Annual MileageAAAErieNational Average
5,000$107$49$78
10,000$108$49$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score

Consumers with great credit are eligible for the best rates available because insurance companies have proven a correlation between good credit and safe driving. Even so, it’s still feasible to secure a reasonable price with less-than-ideal credit.

After a quick examination of the numbers, a similar pattern emerges. For AAA, Erie, and the national average, better credit gets lower prices. However, Erie is much less than the national average at every credit level, and AAA is higher in all categories.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie is an insurance company you should add to your list if you have stellar credit. Erie is at least cheaper than AAA and the national average for both categories, making it a great choice for creditworthy drivers.

Credit TierAAAErieNational Average
Excellent$80$34$60
Good$98$42$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Erie is the safer pick of the two insurers if you have average or bad credit. At $48 and $95 respectively, drivers at both credit levels will find that Erie is cheaper than both AAA and the national average by a significant margin.

Credit TierAAAErieNational Average
Average$114$48$78
Poor$220$95$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. So avoiding wrecks and moving infractions is one of the most straightforward strategies for acquiring a low-cost policy. Then again, if your driving record is filled with incidents, you’ll have a tough time getting a decent rate from insurance agents and companies.

The tables below display figures for common driving records. First, you’ll find the best deals for those with a clean record. Afterward, you’ll see how speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs affect the final price. AAA surpasses the national average in every scenario, and Erie falls well below it.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers should consider Erie for their car insurance. At $48 per month, Erie is under the national average for a yearly savings of $360. But AAA is $36 per month above the national average, at $114, and $66 above Erie. So choosing AAA over Erie could mean paying $792 more than you have to as a driver with a clean record.

Driver TypeAAAErieNational Average
Clean Record$114$48$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may want to check out Erie’s $55 per month rate. The company’s price is $49 cheaper per month than the national average and $90 less than AAA.

Driver TypeAAAErieNational Average
Speeding Ticket$145$55$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Companies like Erie offer accident forgiveness, which prevents your first accident from affecting your premiums. That’s possibly why Erie can provide a yearly savings of $576 compared to the national average and $1,116 versus AAA. With those savings, Erie becomes the clear choice.

Driver TypeAAAErieNational Average
At-Fault Accident$158$65$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs can make your car insurance rates increase dramatically. Against a clean record, AAA raises its price by nearly 175 percent after a DUI, while Erie raises by 79 percent. Yet, even with a relatively high percentage jump, Erie still gives the best deal at only $86 per month, translating to $2,736 in yearly savings versus AAA.

Driver TypeAAAErieNational Average
DUI$314$86$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

AAA Discounts

  • AAA membership

  • AAA membership loyalty

  • Advanced shopping

  • Auto insurance loyalty

  • Companion home

  • Distant student

  • Good student

  • Multi-car discount

  • Payment plan

  • Teen smart

Erie Discounts

  • College student

  • Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)

  • Payment perks (pay in full)

  • Safety savings (airbags, antilock brakes, anti-theft, and other safety features)

  • Vehicle storage

  • Youthful driver

DiscountAAAErie
AAA membership
AAA membership loyalty
Advanced shopping
Auto insurance loyalty
College student
Companion home
Distant student
Good student
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Pay in full, payment perks
Safety savings
Teen smart
Vehicle storage
Youthful driver

Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Erie

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • After an in-depth insurance review, Erie gives drivers cheaper auto insurance premiums in every scenario the data measures. In particular, the average monthly rate is $49 at Erie. When you compare that to AAA’s $113, you realize that AAA is more than double the cost. As you may have guessed, Erie beats the $78 national average, and AAA exceeds it.

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer satisfaction ratings, reviews, and financial strength rankings, AAA and Erie Insurance are tied. So the deciding factor will be the customer service, insurance coverage, or price for many people. Perhaps it’s wise to get quotes from both companies.

  • The most effective way to compare car insurance providers is with an online quote-comparison tool. In minutes, you can discover customized car insurance quotes from top insurers and compare them to make sure you’re getting the best rate.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
