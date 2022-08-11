Compare AAA vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Company Name Average Monthly Quote Insurify Composite Score The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 Clearcover

Best Overall $135 97 2 Nationwide

Best for Safe Drivers $199 89 3 American Family

Best for Families with Teen Drivers $234 89 4 Safeco

Best for Drivers with Poor Credit $186 86 5 Farmers

Best for Rideshare Coverage $239 85 6 Foremost

Best for Hassle-Free Claims $159 82 7 Liberty Mutual

Best for Accident Forgiveness $241 82 8 Mercury

Best for Face-to-Face Service $232 81 9 Progressive

Best for Senior Drivers $147 80 10 Travelers

Best for Young Drivers $163 80

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although Erie is only available in 12 states, it has some of the most competitive rates in the country. Also, Erie’s prices are below the national average for all the demographics and driver scenarios observed. On the contrary, AAA reserves its cheapest car insurance policies for drivers in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age

Your age affects the amount that appears on your insurance quote. Typically, older drivers have far more experience, own houses, and have exceptional credit. These characteristics make experienced drivers pay much less than younger motorists. Accordingly, drivers under 25 often pay more for liability-only insurance than older drivers pay for full coverage.

Rates from AAA and Erie follow a similar trend. Initially, teen drivers pay the highest insurance rates, and then the prices slide down until retirement and the golden years. Notably, those in their 50s get the best prices from both insurers, with AAA charging them $80 per month and Erie $36. And at AAA, the youngest drivers pay more than double what the oldest drivers pay.

Age Group AAA Erie Teen $290 $85 20s $108 $49 30s $99 $43 40s $87 $38 50s $80 $36 60s $86 $39 70s $110 $45 80s $140 $51

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender may alter the price of your auto insurance. Ordinarily, the price gap between genders is pretty negligible, but the disparity may be more noticeable at some insurers. This is because young males are statistically riskier motorists than their female counterparts. The rates match the increased risk.

Men hand over $9 more per month than women at AAA, an 8 percent difference. By contrast, men and women pay the same thing at Erie. Moreover, AAA’s monthly rates are considerably above the national average for men and women, while the opposite is true at Erie. In particular, AAA is at least $39 more expensive than the national average, and Erie is at least $20 cheaper.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should give Erie a try. At $49 per month, the insurer is $252 per year cheaper than the $70 national average. In addition, Erie finds itself far below AAA’s $117 per month, representing a yearly savings of $816. Men looking to save should choose Erie.

Gender AAA Erie National Average Men $117 $49 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women hunting for the most affordable insurance provider should choose Erie instead of AAA. Erie is less than half of AAA’s $108 price tag and saves customers $59 per month, or $708 per year, savings. Also, Erie beats the national average, while AAA ends up $39 per month higher.

Gender AAA Erie National Average Average Monthly Quote for Women $108 $49 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, your auto insurance prices will rise with the yearly miles on the odometer. It’s mainly because insurers recognize that spending extended time driving increases the likelihood of being involved in an accident. Furthermore, the difference in cost between various mileages is significant at certain auto insurance companies but much less at others.

At AAA, the difference is only $1 between drivers with the most and least miles. The premium is the same at Erie regardless of miles. Perhaps insurers have a projected mileage that they apply independently of what prospective policyholders think they’ll drive. In particular, AAA is much higher than the national average at every level, whereas Erie is quite a bit lower.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

At $49 monthly, Erie beats the national average by nearly $30 per month. Conversely, AAA is $108 per month, resulting in a price that’s more than double Erie’s and above the national average.

Annual Mileage AAA Erie National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $49 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

If your annual mileage is relatively low, you may want to give Erie a shot. Erie’s $49 per month price tag is cheaper than the national average and less than half the price of AAA.

Annual Mileage AAA Erie National Average 5,000 $107 $49 $78 10,000 $108 $49 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score

Consumers with great credit are eligible for the best rates available because insurance companies have proven a correlation between good credit and safe driving. Even so, it’s still feasible to secure a reasonable price with less-than-ideal credit.

After a quick examination of the numbers, a similar pattern emerges. For AAA, Erie, and the national average, better credit gets lower prices. However, Erie is much less than the national average at every credit level, and AAA is higher in all categories.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie is an insurance company you should add to your list if you have stellar credit. Erie is at least cheaper than AAA and the national average for both categories, making it a great choice for creditworthy drivers.

Credit Tier AAA Erie National Average Excellent $80 $34 $60 Good $98 $42 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Erie is the safer pick of the two insurers if you have average or bad credit. At $48 and $95 respectively, drivers at both credit levels will find that Erie is cheaper than both AAA and the national average by a significant margin.

Credit Tier AAA Erie National Average Average $114 $48 $78 Poor $220 $95 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare AAA vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers base your premiums on your driving record during the last three or five years. So avoiding wrecks and moving infractions is one of the most straightforward strategies for acquiring a low-cost policy. Then again, if your driving record is filled with incidents, you’ll have a tough time getting a decent rate from insurance agents and companies.

The tables below display figures for common driving records. First, you’ll find the best deals for those with a clean record. Afterward, you’ll see how speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs affect the final price. AAA surpasses the national average in every scenario, and Erie falls well below it.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers should consider Erie for their car insurance. At $48 per month, Erie is under the national average for a yearly savings of $360. But AAA is $36 per month above the national average, at $114, and $66 above Erie. So choosing AAA over Erie could mean paying $792 more than you have to as a driver with a clean record.

Driver Type AAA Erie National Average Clean Record $114 $48 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may want to check out Erie’s $55 per month rate. The company’s price is $49 cheaper per month than the national average and $90 less than AAA.

Driver Type AAA Erie National Average Speeding Ticket $145 $55 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Companies like Erie offer accident forgiveness, which prevents your first accident from affecting your premiums. That’s possibly why Erie can provide a yearly savings of $576 compared to the national average and $1,116 versus AAA. With those savings, Erie becomes the clear choice.

Driver Type AAA Erie National Average At-Fault Accident $158 $65 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs can make your car insurance rates increase dramatically. Against a clean record, AAA raises its price by nearly 175 percent after a DUI, while Erie raises by 79 percent. Yet, even with a relatively high percentage jump, Erie still gives the best deal at only $86 per month, translating to $2,736 in yearly savings versus AAA.

Driver Type AAA Erie National Average DUI $314 $86 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.