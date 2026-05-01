Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Best Car Insurance Companies for Customer Service (2026)

American Family, USAA, and Travelers offer the best car insurance for customer service, based on 85,000+ reviews from Insurify customers.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more
Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Featured in

media logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Quick Facts

  • American Family is the top-rated insurer for customer service, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

  • The overall average customer service rating for auto insurers from Insurify customers is 3.5 out of 5.

  • USAA ranks No. 2 behind American Family for customer service, with a score of 4.9 out of 5.

The best car insurance companies for customer service

The best car insurance company for customer service is American Family, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 620 reviews.

Below, you can compare ratings from a few of the best car insurance companies for customer service, according to Insurify customers.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Customer Service Rating
sort ascsort desc
Number of Reviews
sort ascsort desc
Best for
sort ascsort desc
American Family4.9620Overall customer service
USAA4.93,536Reliable service
Travelers4.61,451Everyday support
AAA4.32,347Friendly service
Safeco4.11,053Claims handling

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Find the company with the best coverage options for your car

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 14,116 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

American Family: Top-rated overall for customer service

American Family logoTop-rated overall for customer service
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$160/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 620 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Showing recent national reviews - See all 267 American Family reviews
April
Verified Review
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
Reviewed in Ohio on April 4, 2026
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
David
Verified Review
Feeling Betrayed
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 4, 2026
They started out affordable, but the rates jumped up with hardly any warning. After being with them for years, my policy kept increasing. I would advise others to keep looking.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Good company.
Reviewed in Washington on March 31, 2026
Everything was good, I just found better coverage at a cheaper price.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Customers give American Family a score of 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer the top spot in our customer service rankings. The company also consistently ranks among the top three insurance companies for experience, insurance claims handling, coverage options, discount availability, policy flexibility, and policy transparency.

Customers find American Family’s local agents to be helpful and easy to work with. But rising rates leave some customers feeling that the costs outweigh the benefits.

Pros

  • Friendly, local agents

  • Smooth communication

  • Strong coverage options

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • High premiums

  • Hit-or-miss claims handling

American Family customer service reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

Check out reviews from customers who had positive, negative, or mediocre experiences with American Family’s customer service. Below, you can read honest feedback from real American Family customers about price, customer service, and other factors.

Jeffrey
Verified Review
Good company.
Reviewed in Washington on March 31, 2026
Everything was good, I just found better coverage at a cheaper price.
Stanley
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
No issues. I was able to switch to garage-only coverage when away for months at a time.
Matt
Verified Review
Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
Reviewed in Washington on March 6, 2026
Great carrier! They are always interested in finding my family a better value, and so far nobody can beat them.
Camille
Verified Review
I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
Reviewed in Arizona on March 3, 2026
I love everything about them! The only complaint that I have is they do not serve Arizona, and now I have to find a new carrier that can come close to providing the same kind of excellent service that American Family has!
William
Verified Review
Tired of Getting Robbed
Reviewed in Washington on January 20, 2026
My problem is I am 68 years old, never been in an accident, and my last ticket was in September 2019, with the one before that in 1976. I am retired, and between my three autos, I drive maybe 25 miles a week, yet I am being charged over $300.00 a month. I may go 2 to 3 days a week without driving anywhere. I live alone and am the sole driver of my vehicles, and I am on a fixed income. I am tired of being overcharged every month.
Chuck
Verified Review
AmFam is like Family.
Reviewed in Colorado on January 14, 2026
It has been good and cordial, but then again I haven’t had any claims.
Jill
Verified Review
Can't be an Uber driver
Reviewed in Alabama on January 12, 2026
I love my current car insurance. However, I need coverage for delivery, driver, and ride assist.
Holly
Verified Review
Our Family
Reviewed in Ohio on October 17, 2025
Wonderful and easy-to-use claims.
Betty
Verified Review
Very Good Insurance
Reviewed in Kansas on October 7, 2025
I have had American Family Insurance for about 2 years now, and I am very satisfied. I would recommend it to my family and friends who are looking for insurance.
Richard
Verified Review
Home & Auto Insurance Experience
Reviewed in Illinois on August 3, 2025
Great company, but for some reason, after 17 years with the company covering my condo, they just informed me that the policy will be canceled in October. They also do not have any policy that considers the fact that since I bought my new car around March 15, 2023, I have only driven it 5,400 miles so far. No discount takes that into consideration. I am charged $860 per 6 months. They did have a 'discount,' I guess, for the Home and Auto combo, and I had that, of course, but now they are taking away Home, so I'm looking for a better place for both.
Matt
Verified Review
Pricing Themselves Out of Customers!
Reviewed in Oregon on April 26, 2025
The price of our policies has increased faster and higher than the competition. Our local agents are great to deal with. Customer service is much better than the last company I was insured with.
Joel
Verified Review
American Family
Reviewed in Washington on April 21, 2025
It's great, but all insurance companies are gouging us.
Lori
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arizona on March 14, 2025
Very satisfying!
Ralph
Verified Review
Amfam
Reviewed in Kansas on March 14, 2025
They are excellent in every aspect. However, with the new way that rates are handled, everyone changes companies every 4-8 years due to rates.
Lisa
Verified Review
Am Fam
Reviewed in New Jersey on March 12, 2025
It is a bit on the pricey side, but when we had issues, they came through.
Paul
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Missouri on March 5, 2025
It's a good insurance company, but it's expensive.
Barbara
Verified Review
My Review
Reviewed in Illinois on March 4, 2025
The service is great, but the rates are high.
Timothy
Verified Review
Great Customer Service
Reviewed in Washington on March 2, 2025
They provide good service. However, it's hard to determine the value.
Brad
Verified Review
Outstanding
Reviewed in Colorado on December 23, 2024
Our agent was awesome.
Gene
Verified Review
Rates Keep Rising
Reviewed in Kansas on November 25, 2024
Good service.
Jennifer
Verified Review
AmFam Car Insurance - Average
Reviewed in Colorado on November 25, 2024
You can find similar coverage for lower rates elsewhere.
Thad
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in Kansas on October 29, 2024
They will work with you to help you get the best coverage for your dollar.
Jared
Verified Review
American Family Insurance Rocks!
Reviewed in California on October 21, 2024
American Family Insurance is awesome, and their pricing through Costco cannot be beat.
Kristi
Verified Review
Am Fam
Reviewed in Oregon on October 7, 2024
Overall, it's been good. However, I think I'm paying too much.
Carol
Verified Review
Customer Service is Great!
Reviewed in Arizona on October 4, 2024
The customer service is excellent. You can actually speak with a live person! And the wait time is very prompt when you call.
Russell
Verified Review
Survey Answers
Reviewed in Oregon on September 16, 2024
The price is the most important factor for me, as my only income is Social Security.
Gary
Verified Review
Lowered My Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Arizona on August 26, 2024
They lowered my auto insurance after our discussion.
Juan
Verified Review
Friendly, Never Had a Worry with American Family
Reviewed in Colorado on August 2, 2024
They work fast, it's easy, affordable and just an amazing agency.
Calvin
Verified Review
So-so
Reviewed in Arizona on August 1, 2024
I'm tired of my policy being increased every six months. By the time renewal comes around in January 2025, I won't be able to make my payments.
Celeste
Verified Review
Rates Keep Going Up
Reviewed in Florida on July 23, 2024
Outstanding customer service, but the rates are high.
Kathy
Verified Review
My American Family Experience
Reviewed in Kansas on July 22, 2024
It's been wonderful. However, the premiums have become too high. I would have stayed if not for this. I had been with them for over 20 years.
Rosa Monica
Verified Review
Awesome agency!
Reviewed in Kansas on July 6, 2024
Ask about the discounts! Nicole's team is amazing at customizing coverage for your needs.
Richard
Verified Review
Excellent Coverage for a Reasonable Price
Reviewed in California on July 1, 2024
They are very easy to work with and reasonably priced.
Mary
Verified Review
I've never made a claim but have always had good communication.
Reviewed in Ohio on June 24, 2024
Very good. My local agent is so helpful. I love having an agent in town.
Joy
Verified Review
Nice but costly
Reviewed in Kansas on June 23, 2024
I enjoyed their service, but the cost was too high for me. As a senior who drives very little, I still had to pay premium rates despite having no accidents or tickets.
Andrew
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in South Carolina on June 17, 2024
Excellent, thus far.
Christina
Verified Review
Good, Expensive
Reviewed in Washington on June 13, 2024
Good, Expensive
Ella
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Illinois on February 9, 2026
Priced too high for my car.
Ginger
Verified Review
Overcharged for Good Driver
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 4, 2026
The rates are ridiculously high. I have 2 speeding tickets (in speed traps over 2 years) and NO accidents EVER. I drive under 5000 miles a year and have a safe driving certificate, with over 60 years of driving experience. There's no need for a 6-month policy costing $822. Outrageous!
Timothy
Verified Review
Be Cautious with American Family Insurance
Reviewed in Virginia on December 26, 2025
Do NOT provide auto-withdrawal info to American Family. My withdrawals increased from $1200 to $3800 annually from one year to the next, without notice, and I have a perfect driving record. Keep a very sharp eye on this company, and make sure you make manual payments.
Becky
Verified Review
Pricey
Reviewed in Illinois on December 20, 2025
The premiums are high and discounts are hard to get.
Lotette
Verified Review
Satisfaction Survey
Reviewed in Washington on December 15, 2025
No problem; however, it's expensive despite never having a claim for our autos. The same goes for my very, very expensive home insurance!
Charles Gary
Verified Review
Good service
Reviewed in Georgia on October 10, 2025
Good, but rates are starting to skyrocket!
Kenneth
Verified Review
Great value, average service
Reviewed in California on September 24, 2025
If you're a Costco member, this is the best price in town!
Dwayne
Verified Review
Paying too much for safe driving
Reviewed in Nevada on August 6, 2025
I pay too much for my age and safe driving habits for the past 10 years.
Connie
Verified Review
Coverage could be better
Reviewed in Missouri on April 6, 2025
My car is a 2011 Impala with only 52k miles, yet I am charged $83 for full coverage, which I feel is a bit much. I was also informed that if I don't get a new roof, they will no longer cover any damage that could have been prevented by a new roof. I have no leaks or issues with my current roof.
Candace
Verified Review
Ok
Reviewed in Idaho on January 13, 2025
Too expensive!
Jim
Verified Review
Highway Robbery
Reviewed in Arizona on November 30, 2024
I had no claims, yet my premiums are skyrocketing. The app for auto monitoring seems to be negatively skewed for those of us who drive very little. The agents are unresponsive and add no value.
Joseph
Verified Review
Looking for Better
Reviewed in Georgia on November 4, 2024
Beware of renewal periods, as American Family increases the premium amount at every renewal stage, even without you having any claims or violations.
William
Verified Review
Price
Reviewed in Alabama on October 28, 2024
The rates increase with every renewal period.
David
Verified Review
Company Used to Be Good, Now Way Overpriced
Reviewed in Massachusetts on October 15, 2024
This was a great company years ago, but now they have the highest prices ever for no apparent reason. I will let Costco know. No other company has as high a price for auto insurance as AF.
Donna
Verified Review
Outrageous Increase
Reviewed in California on October 14, 2024
It was great until they doubled my rate. It's too much for this senior citizen.
Gloria
Verified Review
Comparing Prices
Reviewed in Illinois on October 3, 2024
I have no comments other than the price is high.
Jacob
Verified Review
Unfortunate Decline in Recent Years
Reviewed in Colorado on October 1, 2024
AmFam was amazing for the first few years, but things went downhill when they transitioned to remote workers. I used to pay for my policy six months in advance. However, the last time my policy was up for renewal, no one reached out to me. As a result, my policy lapsed and I was dropped. I've been with AmFam for eight years. They allowed me to renew my policy, but they removed all of my discounts due to the lapse. My monthly bill jumped from $86 to $156. It seems like the excellent customer service they were known for has disappeared, and it feels more like a money grab now.
Rebecca
Verified Review
Will Not Stay with AmFamily
Reviewed in Missouri on September 23, 2024
My monthly rate was raised by $100 on my renewal policy.
Don
Verified Review
Expensive
Reviewed in Washington on September 20, 2024
It's just getting too expensive.
Sandra
Verified Review
The Best Insurance Company
Reviewed in Colorado on September 9, 2024
Excellent.
Michael
Verified Review
High Priced
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2, 2024
It's too expensive.
Kathryn
Verified Review
Why I Need to Switch
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2, 2024
They have become too expensive for me since my husband passed away.
Robert
Verified Review
They are honest, polite, fast, and understanding. They get the job done as I asked. They follow up periodically and send mail occasionally. It's all good. I'm just comparing apples to apples. They're hard to beat the rates I have with them. But I did find one that was 30 percent less. So, I have to make a decision in three days.
Reviewed in Nebraska on September 2, 2024
They are honest, polite, fast, and understanding. They get the job done as I asked. They follow up periodically and send mail occasionally. It's all good. I'm just comparing apples to apples. They're hard to beat the rates I have with them. But I did find one that was 30 percent less. So, I have to make a decision in three days.
Mary
Verified Review
Good Experience, but a Bit Pricey for a Senior Citizen
Reviewed in Illinois on September 2, 2024
If you're in search of an insurance company that provides a hands-on experience, American Family is for you.
Dennis
Verified Review
All in all: pretty good insurance. The price is good.
Reviewed in California on August 11, 2024
The claims service could be better.
Shannon
Verified Review
Needs Better Office Management
Reviewed in Ohio on July 15, 2024
The agent I was assigned to, after my previous agent left, lacked professionalism and bedside manners. However, the corporate office was great to work with.
Patrick
Verified Review
Getting Too Expensive
Reviewed in California on June 4, 2024
The premiums have doubled in less than four years - that's disappointing.
Vincent
Verified Review
Typical Insurer
Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2024
Very expensive.
Stacey
Verified Review
Good, staff was excellent and customer service amazing
Reviewed in Illinois on March 5, 2024
American Family was great, but the prices increased.
David
Verified Review
Feeling Betrayed
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 4, 2026
They started out affordable, but the rates jumped up with hardly any warning. After being with them for years, my policy kept increasing. I would advise others to keep looking.
Hans
Verified Review
Out of Control Insurance Policies
Reviewed in California on February 20, 2026
They raise rates for no reason, no claims, no accidents, it doesn't make sense.
Thomas
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Alabama on April 21, 2025
Telephone contact is difficult.
Mark
Verified Review
Just looking for lower rates
Reviewed in Nevada on March 19, 2025
It's average. I've never filed a claim, but the rates seem high. I'm looking to lower my premiums.
Michael
Verified Review
Feeling Misled
Reviewed in Nevada on January 17, 2025
Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.
Kelley
Verified Review
They raise rates every two months. They handled an incident where my wife got rear-ended and then raised the rate.
Reviewed in Washington on December 2, 2024
They raise rates every two months. They handled an incident where my wife got rear-ended and then raised the rate.
Stephanie
Verified Review
It started out okay. My six-month policy was over and immediately, I received a rate hike of 124 dollars. I question why this is the case as I am an excellent driver. I'm tired of feeling punished for the actions of other irresponsible drivers. Additionally, I was informed that my insurance will continue to increase and they don't foresee any changes soon. It's not something I'm looking forward to. Thanks!
Reviewed in Washington on November 5, 2024
It started out okay. My six-month policy was over and immediately, I received a rate hike of 124 dollars. I question why this is the case as I am an excellent driver. I'm tired of feeling punished for the actions of other irresponsible drivers. Additionally, I was informed that my insurance will continue to increase and they don't foresee any changes soon. It's not something I'm looking forward to. Thanks!
Les
Verified Review
Avoid
Reviewed in Minnesota on October 19, 2024
Avoid! This insurance is too expensive.

USAA: Best for reliable service

USAA logoreliable service
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 3,549 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Showing recent national reviews - See all 1,559 USAA reviews
Gerald
Verified Review
Why I am looking elsewhere.
Reviewed in Oregon on May 3, 2026
When I first got on with USAA auto insurance, they were forthright about what they could do for you, and their cost for insurance was unbeatable. However, in the last few years since they have brought on their CEO, the cost of having USAA insurance has no benefit to it whatsoever. They still have good customer service, but on the financial side, they have gotten overly greedy.
Cristy
Verified Review
USAA Car Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on May 3, 2026
USAA is more expensive than most other car insurance companies. Their customer service 20 or 30 years ago was excellent, but recently it is horrible.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
Reviewed in Washington on May 3, 2026
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA earns a customer service rating of 4.9 out of 5, earning the second-highest rating. Many shoppers find the USAA’s customer service experience easy, with straightforward communication and reliable agents. USAA also holds the top spot for coverage options.

But some longtime customers feel USAA’s service quality has slipped over the years and that they’re less supported than in the past. Issues with the claims process, limited discounts, and rate increases have some customers questioning if USAA is still worth the price.

Pros

  • Dependable service

  • Strong coverage options

  • Price transparency

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • Frequent rate increases

  • Hit-or-miss claims handling

Travelers: Best for everyday support

Travelers logoeveryday support
User Reviews
4.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$193/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 1,455 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Showing recent national reviews - See all 600 Travelers reviews
Joe
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in New York on May 3, 2026
Charges too much for coverage.
Laurel
Verified Review
I have had Travelers since 2012 for car insurance
Reviewed in New York on May 3, 2026
In the last couple of years, I have noticed that I have been getting customer service reps who are not American and not as good. The American reps were more informed and easier to understand. So I have been bypassing the CSRs and asking for an agent now instead if I have an inquiry.
Kenneth
Verified Review
Why I Changed Insurances
Reviewed in New Jersey on May 2, 2026
I decided to change to save money by switching from broker insurance to an online insurance.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
616
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Travelers ranks 4.6 out of 5, rounding out Insurify customers’ top three picks for customer service. Shoppers find the insurer’s service agents generally helpful and responsive, especially for routine support.

But when issues occur, some reviewers say it can be difficult to get the support they need, and follow-through isn’t always consistent. Even when Travelers customers feel well-treated, some still express frustration with pricing, lack of discounts, renewals, and billing changes.

Pros

  • Responsive insurance agents

  • Strong everyday support

  • Straightforward communication

Cons

  • Service follow-through can be inconsistent

  • Discounts don’t always translate into real-world savings

  • High rates don’t justify the cost

AAA: Best for friendly service

CSAA logofriendly service
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$209/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 2,348 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Showing recent national reviews - See all 489 CSAA reviews
Todd
Verified Review
Good rates at AAA/MEEMIC
Reviewed in Michigan on May 3, 2026
Great rates, friendly customer service.
Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
664
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

AAA has a score of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service. Many customers report a positive overall service experience and find AAA agents to be friendly and easy to work with. Insurify customers say agents clearly explain car insurance coverage and facilitate a smooth claims-handling experience.

But some loyal AAA shoppers find the service doesn’t always live up to their expectations and feel its savings opportunities are lacking, especially as rates continue to rise.

Pros

  • Support feels personal

  • Clear policy language

  • Smooth claims handling

Cons

  • Inconsistent service follow-through

  • Not enough discounts

  • Rate increases

Safeco: Best for claims handling

Safeco logoclaims handling
User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$84/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 1,053 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco

Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
How drivers feel about Safeco

Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Showing recent national reviews - See all 539 Safeco reviews
Donald
Verified Review
Bring your prices down
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 24, 2026
They charge too much money for the old stuff that I have, nothing higher than a 2006 or 2013 for my Jeep. They told me what a good customer I was. I made a mistake on the dates and paid it all in full on the 22nd when I thought that's when it was due, but I paid it on the 21st. I didn't think I was late, but they charged me a late fee. It was due on the 15th, and I missed that email. They did not care, well neither do I. So, just as soon as I find something cheaper, I'm going. I already dropped it down to just the bare minimum. Y'all lost a good customer.
Bryan
Verified Review
Not Happy
Reviewed in Utah on April 19, 2026
Premiums started low, but it seems like with every renewal they increase again and again. I would think that the longer I am a customer, they would go in the other direction.
Alysia
Verified Review
Older Car, More Expensive
Reviewed in Alabama on March 23, 2026
My car got older, and the insurance increased over the last 3 years.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
613
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.72
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Safeco scores ${AUTO_CARRIER_SAFEFCO_TF_OVERALL_CUSTOMER-SERVICE} out of 5 for customer service. Insurify customers describe Safeco’s service as smooth and helpful. Other shoppers note frustrations with communication, especially around getting callbacks and clear answers from agents.

Safeco’s property damage claims service also stands out, with satisfied reviewers noting the process was easy. Still, many shoppers have concerns about Safeco’s high auto insurance rates and limited discounts, and question the insurer’s overall value for the cost.

Pros

  • Smooth and helpful support

  • Claims handling is generally smooth

  • Policy transparency

Cons

  • Communication can be frustrating

  • Some policy confusion

  • Limited value for cost

How top insurance companies stack up on customer service

Check out the bar chart below to see how some of the top car insurance companies stack up for customer service, according to thousands of real Insurify reviews.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Customer Service Score
sort ascsort desc
American Family4.9
USAA4.9
Travelers4.6
AAA4.3
Safeco3.9

How we ranked the best car insurance companies for customer service

Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for customer service using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.

For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s customer service rating, based on thousands of verified user reviews, as the primary ranking factor. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.

Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.

What makes a car insurance company good at customer service? 

What makes an insurance company good at customer service can differ from insurer to insurer. It also depends on your personal preferences and needs as a driver.

Here are a few common features that may indicate an insurance company excels at service:

  • Helpful agents: An agent can make or break your experience with an insurance company. Generally, insurers that excel at customer service have agents who are responsive, friendly, and easy to work with.

  • User-friendly mobile app: From filing claims to making policy changes, if you prefer to manage your policy on your own time, an easy-to-use mobile app can deliver a smooth customer service experience.

  • Clear communication: Whether you’re just shopping around or considering switching coverage on an existing policy with the insurer, transparency and follow-through usually demonstrate that the insurer takes service seriously.

  • Fast claims responsiveness: Filing a claim can be complicated and stressful. But it usually makes for a better overall service experience when the process is easy and the insurance company is responsive.

How top car insurance companies for customer service compare across categories

The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for customer service compare across other categories, like coverage options, value for money, and policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Overall Rating
sort ascsort desc
Customer service
sort ascsort desc
Value for Money
sort ascsort desc
Discounts
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options
sort ascsort desc
Policy Flexibility
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency
sort ascsort desc
American Family4.54.94.24.64.64.44.5
USAA4.94.94.94.94.94.94.9
Travelers4.64.64.34.34.74.64.6
AAA4.54.34.34.44.34.34.2
Safeco4.34.13.844.13.94.1

How to choose the best car insurance company for customer service

When shopping for car insurance, the following steps can help you find the best car insurance company for customer service:

  1. Consider the type of customer service options you need. Decide what’s important to you when it comes to customer service. Consider factors such as whether you want an insurer with local agents and access to a mobile app.

  2. Research car insurance companies. Check out real customer reviews and third-party ratings to see how different insurers stack up for customer satisfaction and consumer complaints.

  3. Decide what type of coverage you need. Carefully consider the type of coverage needed. Ask yourself whether you just need a minimum coverage liability insurance policy or a more robust full-coverage policy with collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. You may also want to consider add-on coverages, such as gap insurance, roadside assistance, and car accident forgiveness coverage.

  4. Compare car insurance quotes. To find the best rate and coverage options, compare at least three insurance companies, using the same coverage details, deductible, and policy limits. Using an insurance comparison website can help you get quotes quickly.

  5. Ask about discounts. Car insurance discounts for safe drivers, military members, good students, and safety features are just some of the ways you may be able to save on auto insurance rates. You can also often earn a bundling discount by buying your home insurance or life insurance with your auto policy.

Find Cheap Car Insurance

Compare quotes from top insurers and save money in minutes

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 14,116 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Best car insurance for customer service FAQs

The answers to these commonly asked questions can help you find the best car insurance company with the best customer service for your driver profile.

  • Which car insurance company has the best customer service?

    Real Insurify customers rank American Family as best for customer service. USAA, Travelers, AAA, and Safeco also score highly. But the best car insurance company for you may differ from that of another driver, depending on your personal situation.

  • What car insurance has the highest customer satisfaction?

    The car insurance with the highest customer satisfaction differs by region, according to the top third-party rating site J.D. Power. For example, AAA scores highest in California for customer satisfaction, and Amica takes the top spot in New England.

  • What’s the No. 1 auto insurance company?

    Insurify’s top pick for best overall insurance company is State Farm. When selecting the No. 1 auto insurance company, we factor in affordability, company complaint information, customer satisfaction, financial strength, average rates, and availability.

  • What’s the most reliable car insurance company?

    It depends. Third-party ratings and customer reviews can help you see how an insurance company stacks up across several factors, such as customer satisfaction, financial stability, and claims satisfaction. That said, USAA is Insurify’s top pick for reliable customer service, but it’s only available for drivers in the military community.

  • How much does car insurance cost?

    The average cost of car insurance varies widely. But Insurify data shows full-coverage car insurance policies cost an average of $187 per month nationwide, while liability coverage policies cost $98 per month for people with clean driving records. Insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, such as location, driving history, vehicle type, and coverage levels.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 14,116 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate