Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
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Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
American Family is the top-rated insurer for customer service, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
The overall average customer service rating for auto insurers from Insurify customers is 3.5 out of 5.
USAA ranks No. 2 behind American Family for customer service, with a score of 4.9 out of 5.
The best car insurance companies for customer service
The best car insurance company for customer service is American Family, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 620 reviews.
Below, you can compare ratings from a few of the best car insurance companies for customer service, according to Insurify customers.
Insurance Company
Customer Service Rating
Number of Reviews
Best for
|American Family
|4.9
|620
|Overall customer service
|USAA
|4.9
|3,536
|Reliable service
|Travelers
|4.6
|1,451
|Everyday support
|AAA
|4.3
|2,347
|Friendly service
|Safeco
|4.1
|1,053
|Claims handling
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American Family: Top-rated overall for customer service
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$79/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$160/mo
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Customers give American Family a score of 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer the top spot in our customer service rankings. The company also consistently ranks among the top three insurance companies for experience, insurance claims handling, coverage options, discount availability, policy flexibility, and policy transparency.
Customers find American Family’s local agents to be helpful and easy to work with. But rising rates leave some customers feeling that the costs outweigh the benefits.
Friendly, local agents
Smooth communication
Strong coverage options
Limited discounts
High premiums
Hit-or-miss claims handling
American Family customer service reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
Check out reviews from customers who had positive, negative, or mediocre experiences with American Family’s customer service. Below, you can read honest feedback from real American Family customers about price, customer service, and other factors.
USAA: Best for reliable service
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$51/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$103/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA earns a customer service rating of 4.9 out of 5, earning the second-highest rating. Many shoppers find the USAA’s customer service experience easy, with straightforward communication and reliable agents. USAA also holds the top spot for coverage options.
But some longtime customers feel USAA’s service quality has slipped over the years and that they’re less supported than in the past. Issues with the claims process, limited discounts, and rate increases have some customers questioning if USAA is still worth the price.
Dependable service
Strong coverage options
Price transparency
Limited discounts
Frequent rate increases
Hit-or-miss claims handling
Travelers: Best for everyday support
|User Reviews
4.6
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$96/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$193/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Travelers ranks 4.6 out of 5, rounding out Insurify customers’ top three picks for customer service. Shoppers find the insurer’s service agents generally helpful and responsive, especially for routine support.
But when issues occur, some reviewers say it can be difficult to get the support they need, and follow-through isn’t always consistent. Even when Travelers customers feel well-treated, some still express frustration with pricing, lack of discounts, renewals, and billing changes.
Responsive insurance agents
Strong everyday support
Straightforward communication
Service follow-through can be inconsistent
Discounts don’t always translate into real-world savings
High rates don’t justify the cost
AAA: Best for friendly service
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$142/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$209/mo
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
AAA has a score of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service. Many customers report a positive overall service experience and find AAA agents to be friendly and easy to work with. Insurify customers say agents clearly explain car insurance coverage and facilitate a smooth claims-handling experience.
But some loyal AAA shoppers find the service doesn’t always live up to their expectations and feel its savings opportunities are lacking, especially as rates continue to rise.
Support feels personal
Clear policy language
Smooth claims handling
Inconsistent service follow-through
Not enough discounts
Rate increases
Safeco: Best for claims handling
|User Reviews
4.3
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$84/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$137/mo
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
Safeco scores ${AUTO_CARRIER_SAFEFCO_TF_OVERALL_CUSTOMER-SERVICE} out of 5 for customer service. Insurify customers describe Safeco’s service as smooth and helpful. Other shoppers note frustrations with communication, especially around getting callbacks and clear answers from agents.
Safeco’s property damage claims service also stands out, with satisfied reviewers noting the process was easy. Still, many shoppers have concerns about Safeco’s high auto insurance rates and limited discounts, and question the insurer’s overall value for the cost.
Smooth and helpful support
Claims handling is generally smooth
Policy transparency
Communication can be frustrating
Some policy confusion
Limited value for cost
How top insurance companies stack up on customer service
Check out the bar chart below to see how some of the top car insurance companies stack up for customer service, according to thousands of real Insurify reviews.
Insurance Company
Customer Service Score
|American Family
|4.9
|USAA
|4.9
|Travelers
|4.6
|AAA
|4.3
|Safeco
|3.9
How we ranked the best car insurance companies for customer service
Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for customer service using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.
For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s customer service rating, based on thousands of verified user reviews, as the primary ranking factor. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.
Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.
What makes a car insurance company good at customer service?
What makes an insurance company good at customer service can differ from insurer to insurer. It also depends on your personal preferences and needs as a driver.
Here are a few common features that may indicate an insurance company excels at service:
Helpful agents: An agent can make or break your experience with an insurance company. Generally, insurers that excel at customer service have agents who are responsive, friendly, and easy to work with.
User-friendly mobile app: From filing claims to making policy changes, if you prefer to manage your policy on your own time, an easy-to-use mobile app can deliver a smooth customer service experience.
Clear communication: Whether you’re just shopping around or considering switching coverage on an existing policy with the insurer, transparency and follow-through usually demonstrate that the insurer takes service seriously.
Fast claims responsiveness: Filing a claim can be complicated and stressful. But it usually makes for a better overall service experience when the process is easy and the insurance company is responsive.
How top car insurance companies for customer service compare across categories
The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for customer service compare across other categories, like coverage options, value for money, and policy transparency.
Company
Overall Rating
Customer service
Value for Money
Discounts
Coverage Options
Policy Flexibility
Policy Transparency
|American Family
|4.5
|4.9
|4.2
|4.6
|4.6
|4.4
|4.5
|USAA
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|Travelers
|4.6
|4.6
|4.3
|4.3
|4.7
|4.6
|4.6
|AAA
|4.5
|4.3
|4.3
|4.4
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|Safeco
|4.3
|4.1
|3.8
|4
|4.1
|3.9
|4.1
How to choose the best car insurance company for customer service
When shopping for car insurance, the following steps can help you find the best car insurance company for customer service:
Consider the type of customer service options you need. Decide what’s important to you when it comes to customer service. Consider factors such as whether you want an insurer with local agents and access to a mobile app.
Research car insurance companies. Check out real customer reviews and third-party ratings to see how different insurers stack up for customer satisfaction and consumer complaints.
Decide what type of coverage you need. Carefully consider the type of coverage needed. Ask yourself whether you just need a minimum coverage liability insurance policy or a more robust full-coverage policy with collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. You may also want to consider add-on coverages, such as gap insurance, roadside assistance, and car accident forgiveness coverage.
Compare car insurance quotes. To find the best rate and coverage options, compare at least three insurance companies, using the same coverage details, deductible, and policy limits. Using an insurance comparison website can help you get quotes quickly.
Ask about discounts. Car insurance discounts for safe drivers, military members, good students, and safety features are just some of the ways you may be able to save on auto insurance rates. You can also often earn a bundling discount by buying your home insurance or life insurance with your auto policy.
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Best car insurance for customer service FAQs
The answers to these commonly asked questions can help you find the best car insurance company with the best customer service for your driver profile.
Which car insurance company has the best customer service?
Real Insurify customers rank American Family as best for customer service. USAA, Travelers, AAA, and Safeco also score highly. But the best car insurance company for you may differ from that of another driver, depending on your personal situation.
What car insurance has the highest customer satisfaction?
The car insurance with the highest customer satisfaction differs by region, according to the top third-party rating site J.D. Power. For example, AAA scores highest in California for customer satisfaction, and Amica takes the top spot in New England.
What’s the No. 1 auto insurance company?
Insurify’s top pick for best overall insurance company is State Farm. When selecting the No. 1 auto insurance company, we factor in affordability, company complaint information, customer satisfaction, financial strength, average rates, and availability.
What’s the most reliable car insurance company?
It depends. Third-party ratings and customer reviews can help you see how an insurance company stacks up across several factors, such as customer satisfaction, financial stability, and claims satisfaction. That said, USAA is Insurify’s top pick for reliable customer service, but it’s only available for drivers in the military community.
How much does car insurance cost?
The average cost of car insurance varies widely. But Insurify data shows full-coverage car insurance policies cost an average of $187 per month nationwide, while liability coverage policies cost $98 per month for people with clean driving records. Insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, such as location, driving history, vehicle type, and coverage levels.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in