Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — typically pay higher insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious incidents, like DUI convictions, often have the greatest effect on car insurance costs.

The actual rate increase after an incident depends on several factors, like the severity of the violation, your insurance company, and any past violations on your record. Midland drivers with a past incident on their record pay $230 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance premium will go up. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with speeding tickets because it indicates unsafe driving. However, the rate increase after a speeding ticket is usually much smaller than the rate increase after an accident or DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland for drivers with a speeding ticket is $239 per month.

Below, you can see which Midland car insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm 73 45 GEICO 82 49 Allstate 105 63 USAA 133 81 Mile Auto 138 68 Clearcover 177 134 Hugo 186 68 Nationwide 193 107 Mercury 201 127 Progressive 210 119 Safeco 220 102 Chubb 231 139 Elephant 245 150 21st Century 274 164 AssuranceAmerica 294 227 National General 315 142 Direct Auto 316 160 Dairyland 318 126 Liberty Mutual 323 157 Infinity 349 229 The General 361 178 Bristol West 367 195 GAINSCO 370 170 Commonwealth Casualty 383 150 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get into an accident, your car insurance premium will probably increase when your policy renews. Your insurance company might assume that you’re more likely to cause another accident after the first collision and raise your rate due to the increased risk you pose.

Midland drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $254 per month for car insurance, on average.

These car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Midland for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm 79 49 GEICO 88 52 Allstate 112 67 USAA 143 86 Mile Auto 148 73 Hugo 180 66 Nationwide 206 115 Clearcover 208 157 Mercury 213 134 Progressive 223 127 Safeco 236 109 Chubb 244 148 Elephant 262 161 21st Century 290 174 AssuranceAmerica 307 237 Dairyland 336 133 Direct Auto 338 171 National General 341 154 Liberty Mutual 344 168 Infinity 348 228 The General 384 190 Bristol West 385 204 GAINSCO 398 183 Commonwealth Casualty 424 166 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic violations. As a result, having a past DUI on your record will significantly increase your car insurance premium. In addition to higher car insurance rates, Texas drivers must also maintain SR-22 insurance after a DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance for Midland drivers with a past DUI is $287 per month.

In the table below, you can see which insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers in Midland with a DUI conviction.