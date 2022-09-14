>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Midland, Texas (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midland, with an average premium of $36 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Midland drivers pay $168 per month for auto insurance, which exceeds the overall state average in Texas of $184 per month and the overall national average of $158 per month.

Because Midland isn’t on the coast, it has a much lower risk of hurricanes and other extreme weather events compared to some other cities in Texas. As a result, Midland’s average car insurance rates are more affordable than those of some other Texas cities.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Midland.

Datos Breves

  • On average, Midland drivers pay $101 per month for liability coverage and $235 for full-coverage insurance.

  • The cheapest insurers in Midland include State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers will help you find the best rate for you.

  • Because Texas is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Midland

Texas drivers have dozens of options when it comes to selecting a car insurance company. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your personal budget, driving history, and coverage needs. Comparing quotes from several car insurance companies can help you select the right insurer for you.

Here are some of the top car insurance companies in Midland. The quotes reflect average rates in Texas.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Low rates
USAA4.5$114$68Military members
Liberty Mutual3.8$258$124Customizable coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm has some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Midland. In addition, State Farm has excellent car insurance discounts that provide policyholders with additional savings opportunities. The company has excellent third-party ratings, with an above-average rating for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the Texas region.

Ventajas

  • Cheap rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

USAA exclusively sells auto insurance to active-duty, reserve, and retired service members as well as eligible family members. The company stands out for its affordable premiums and solid ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength.

USAA also offers a good selection of car insurance discounts, including military-specific savings like discounted coverage for storing a vehicle on a military base.

Ventajas

  • Affordable rates

  • Excellent third-party ratings

Contras

  • Limited additional coverage options

  • Only available to military families

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$114/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$234/mo

If you want to customize your car insurance policy, Liberty Mutual is an excellent insurer to consider. Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of add-on coverages, including gap insurance, custom parts insurance, lifetime repair guarantee coverage, new-car replacement, teacher’s car insurance, and more.

The company also has ample discounts, with savings for homeowners, good students, military personnel, violation-free drivers, online policy purchases, in-full payments, and more.

Ventajas

  • Unique coverage endorsements allow for customization

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Poor customer satisfaction rating

  • Poor claims satisfaction rating

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Midland

Car insurance rates vary for every driver based on unique factors like age, credit score, and vehicle type. However, drivers in Midland can find cheaper car insurance in a number of ways, even without a perfect driving record.

Here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Midland:

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help you get a more affordable premium.

  • Pay in full. You can typically save some money on your car insurance premium if you pay the entire amount up front and in full.

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing higher deductibles for policies like collision and comprehensive insurance will lower your premium.

  • Bundle your policies. Insurance companies usually offer savings for drivers who bundle car insurance with another policy, like home insurance or renters insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midland: State Farm

Vehicle owners in Midland legally need to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. This policy covers your legal and financial responsibilities when you cause an accident. It compensates the other driver for their medical bills and property damage costs.

The average cost of liability car insurance in Midland is $101 per month. State Farm has the cheapest average quote in the city, at $36 per month.

Below, you can see which car insurance companies have the lowest average rates for liability-only coverage in Midland.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO38
Hugo48
Mile Auto48
Allstate49
USAA63
Safeco73
Nationwide83
Mercury86
Midvale Home & Auto89
Progressive89
Dairyland95
Clearcover97
Chubb107
National General110
Liberty Mutual114
Elephant116
Commonwealth Casualty120
Direct Auto121
21st Century123
The General134
GAINSCO136
Bristol West149
State Auto160
AssuranceAmerica166
Infinity173
Foremost197
Hallmark208
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Midland: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy typically includes personal liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments coverage. It has more protection than a liability-only policy because it provides physical damage coverage.

Drivers who lease or finance their vehicle may need to buy full-coverage insurance, but otherwise, it’s optional. Even if you own your vehicle outright, having full-coverage insurance is beneficial. It pays to repair or replace your car after a covered loss, which minimum coverage doesn’t.

On average, Midland drivers pay $235 per month for full-coverage insurance. The following insurance companies have the cheapest car insurance in Midland for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
GEICO64
Allstate82
Mile Auto97
USAA104
Clearcover128
Hugo131
Mercury136
Travelers146
Nationwide149
Progressive157
Midvale Home & Auto158
Safeco158
Chubb177
Elephant189
21st Century205
AssuranceAmerica215
Liberty Mutual234
Direct Auto239
Dairyland240
National General244
Infinity264
The General271
Bristol West281
State Auto293
GAINSCO295
Commonwealth Casualty307
Foremost396
Hallmark413
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Every state has different car insurance laws. In Texas, vehicle owners must carry a minimum of personal liability insurance. All car insurance policies in Texas also include personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance (UM/UIM), but you can refuse those coverages in writing if you don’t want them.[1]

Texas is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other driver’s resulting bodily injury and property damage costs.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Texas:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages, Texas drivers can benefit from purchasing more policies. Here are some of the most common add-on coverages you can buy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Following a car accident, collision coverage can pay for vehicle repair or replacement, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle — like severe weather, fire, or theft — comprehensive coverage kicks in to cover some of the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Following damage from a covered event, rental car reimbursement can pay for the cost of a rental car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance applies to drivers who lease or finance their vehicle. It helps pay off your loan if you total your car and you still owe money.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    If you have accident forgiveness, your insurance company won’t raise your rate after your first at-fault collision.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/97b10cdbc5/states_texas.svg

TAIPA

If you can’t find an insurance company to sell you a policy, you can apply for insurance through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). Drivers are eligible for the TAIPA if two insurance companies have denied them coverage.

The TAIPA only provides basic coverage, including liability insurance, PIP, and UM/UIM coverage. You can’t get collision, comprehensive, or personal liability insurance with limits above the state minimum.

Insurance policies through the TAIPA cost more than insurance rates on the voluntary marketplace, so it’s not a viable alternative if you’re looking for cheap auto insurance. Additionally, drivers pay higher rates if they have any tickets or accidents on their driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — typically pay higher insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious incidents, like DUI convictions, often have the greatest effect on car insurance costs.

The actual rate increase after an incident depends on several factors, like the severity of the violation, your insurance company, and any past violations on your record. Midland drivers with a past incident on their record pay $230 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance premium will go up. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with speeding tickets because it indicates unsafe driving. However, the rate increase after a speeding ticket is usually much smaller than the rate increase after an accident or DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland for drivers with a speeding ticket is $239 per month.

Below, you can see which Midland car insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7345
GEICO8249
Allstate10563
USAA13381
Mile Auto13868
Clearcover177134
Hugo18668
Nationwide193107
Mercury201127
Progressive210119
Safeco220102
Chubb231139
Elephant245150
21st Century274164
AssuranceAmerica294227
National General315142
Direct Auto316160
Dairyland318126
Liberty Mutual323157
Infinity349229
The General361178
Bristol West367195
GAINSCO370170
Commonwealth Casualty383150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you get into an accident, your car insurance premium will probably increase when your policy renews. Your insurance company might assume that you’re more likely to cause another accident after the first collision and raise your rate due to the increased risk you pose.

Midland drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $254 per month for car insurance, on average.

These car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in Midland for drivers with an at-fault accident on record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7949
GEICO8852
Allstate11267
USAA14386
Mile Auto14873
Hugo18066
Nationwide206115
Clearcover208157
Mercury213134
Progressive223127
Safeco236109
Chubb244148
Elephant262161
21st Century290174
AssuranceAmerica307237
Dairyland336133
Direct Auto338171
National General341154
Liberty Mutual344168
Infinity348228
The General384190
Bristol West385204
GAINSCO398183
Commonwealth Casualty424166
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic violations. As a result, having a past DUI on your record will significantly increase your car insurance premium. In addition to higher car insurance rates, Texas drivers must also maintain SR-22 insurance after a DUI.

The overall average cost of car insurance for Midland drivers with a past DUI is $287 per month.

In the table below, you can see which insurance companies have the lowest rates for drivers in Midland with a DUI conviction.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9559
GEICO10462
Allstate13480
Mile Auto16481
USAA170103
Hugo19772
Clearcover209158
Mercury227144
Nationwide243135
Progressive256145
Safeco258119
Chubb289174
Elephant308189
21st Century334201
AssuranceAmerica351271
Liberty Mutual381186
Direct Auto390197
Dairyland391155
National General398179
Infinity430282
The General442218
Commonwealth Casualty449176
Bristol West458243
GAINSCO481222
Foremost646321
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Senior drivers often pay higher car insurance rates than middle-aged adults due to aging-related risk factors. Rates usually decrease around age 35 but start increasing again around age 70. Older drivers have an increased risk of car accidents and injury.[2]

In Midland, senior drivers pay $72 per month for liability coverage and $168 for full-coverage insurance.

See which car insurance companies in Midland offer the cheapest coverage for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2642
GEICO2847
Mile Auto3469
Allstate3762
USAA4777
Nationwide58104
Safeco58126
Progressive59105
Mercury65104
Chubb72120
Dairyland72181
National General83184
Clearcover85112
Elephant85139
21st Century86144
Direct Auto87172
Liberty Mutual87179
Commonwealth Casualty88226
The General102207
GAINSCO104226
Bristol West111210
AssuranceAmerica114148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

In general, teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance. Young drivers lack experience on the road and have the highest accident rate out of any other age demographic.[3] On average, Midland teenagers pay $172 per month for liability coverage and $401 for full-coverage insurance.

Teenagers — and their parents — have a number of ways to lower car insurance premiums. Most insurers offer discounts for students who earn good grades or drivers who insure a vehicle with safety features. Teens can also save money by joining their parents’ insurance policy. A licensed insurance agent can provide more recommendations for getting a lower rate.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Midland for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO5999
State Farm6097
Allstate84141
Hugo85232
Mile Auto91184
USAA102168
Safeco128277
Nationwide139250
Dairyland151381
Mercury155245
Progressive157277
Clearcover170224
Elephant188306
Liberty Mutual188387
Chubb194322
21st Century201335
National General205455
Commonwealth Casualty206527
The General210425
Direct Auto217428
GAINSCO239518
Bristol West243458
Infinity285435
AssuranceAmerica313406
Foremost345694
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Midland car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Texas, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores when determining insurance premiums. Drivers with an excellent credit score usually earn the lowest premiums. If you have a poor credit score, you’ll probably pay a higher rate for insurance coverage.

Below, you can see the average car insurance premium for Midland drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Midland?

The average cost of car insurance in Midland is $235 per month for full coverage and $101 per month for liability-only coverage.

Compared to the state averages, Midland drivers pay similar average rates for full coverage but cheaper rates for liability coverage. Texas drivers pay $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

Insurance costs vary by city and ZIP code depending on factors like population density, traffic congestion, accident rates, vehicle theft rates, the number of uninsured drivers in the area, and more. Midland has a relatively small population density of around 189 people per square mile.[4] Fewer people in an area leads to less traffic congestion and chances of accidents.

More cities in Texas

Car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code. Midland drivers pay lower car insurance rates than residents of some other Texas cities.

Below, you can see how the average car insurance rates in Midland compare to the rates in some other Texas cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Abilene$93$207
Amarillo$105$242
Arlington$125$247
Austin$129$235
Beaumont$139$270
Brownsville$109$232
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
Denton$117$248
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Galveston$123$239
Garland$135$266
Grand Prairie$132$276
Houston$170$315
Huntsville$106$234
Irving$134$271
Killeen$108$208
Laredo$106$233
Lubbock$108$238
McAllen$112$233
Mesquite$132$281
Odessa$105$271
Plano$123$244
San Antonio$125$244
San Marcos$115$236
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Midland car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information can help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Midland.

  • How much is car insurance in Midland, Texas?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Midland is $168 per month. Midland drivers pay an average of $101 per month for liability coverage and $235 for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Midland?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Midland, with rates starting at $36 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap average rates for liability coverage, starting at $38 and $48 per month, respectively. The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Midland?

    The best car insurance company in Midland is State Farm, which has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and cheap average rates. Other top insurers include USAA and Liberty Mutual.

  • Why are insurance rates in Texas so high?

    Texas drivers face high car insurance rates at least partially due to an increasing amount of auto claims related to climate events. The state has a history of storms that cause lots of property damage. The National Centers for Environmental Information recorded more than 500 tornado, hail, and wind events in Texas between January and July 2023.[5]

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas drivers need to carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  3. Teenagers and Passengers: Get the Facts. "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
  4. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Midland County, Texas."
  5. National Centers for Environmental Information. "Storm Events Database."
