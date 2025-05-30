Home>Car Insurance>Toyota

Toyota 4Runner Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Car insurance for a 4Runner averages $124 per month, but you can find quotes as low as $40 per month.

  3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos

  Artículos en destacadas publicaciones financieras

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

The Toyota 4Runner is a popular vehicle choice for its reliability and off-road performance. The 4Runner went through a design overhaul in 2025 and comes in nine different trim levels with two different engines: a turbocharged four-cylinder and a hybrid.[1] Plus, its insurance premiums are cheaper than similar vehicles, like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Ford Bronco.

The average monthly cost of insuring a Toyota 4Runner is $162 for a full-coverage policy and $86 for a liability-only policy, according to Insurify data.

Here’s what you need to know about getting affordable coverage for your 4Runner.

Quick Facts

  • USAA and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota 4Runner.

  • The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has an MSRP of $40,770.

  • Car insurance doesn’t typically cover off-roading, an activity some 4Runner drivers might participate in.

Cost of Toyota 4Runner insurance by model year

The average cost of car insurance for a Toyota 4Runner is about $124 per month, or $1,488 per year. If your goal is to save more money, USAA is the cheapest insurance company for the 4Runner, and GEICO is the next cheapest.

The table below illustrates the average cost of car insurance for the Toyota 4Runner by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2024$151
2023$156
2022$162
2021$160
2020$156
2019$162
2018$156
2017$155
2016$149
  • You can expect to pay $42,100 for an entry-level 2024 Toyota 4Runner.[2] The 2024 edition comes in seven different trim levels, with the highest trim having an MSRP of $56,620. Take a look at the table below for the average monthly insurance cost of this SUV.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$57
    State Farm$68
    Allstate$76
    GEICO$84
    American Family$87
    Progressive$101
    Nationwide$105
    Travelers$111
    Farmers$133
    Liberty Mutual$168
  • The 2023 Toyota 4Runner started at $43,365, more than the 2024 edition. See the table below for the average monthly car insurance rates for the 2023 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$52
    State Farm$62
    Allstate$69
    GEICO$77
    American Family$79
    Progressive$92
    Nationwide$96
    Travelers$101
    Farmers$121
    Liberty Mutual$152
  • The 2022 4Runner’s MSRP started at $41,155. Below, you’ll find the average monthly insurance premiums for this vehicle.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$53
    State Farm$64
    Allstate$70
    GEICO$78
    American Family$81
    Progressive$94
    Nationwide$98
    Travelers$103
    Farmers$124
    Liberty Mutual$156
  • The 2021 Toyota 4Runner came with a base MSRP of $39,815. The table below shows the average monthly cost of car insurance for a 2021 4Runner SUV.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$55
    State Farm$66
    Allstate$73
    GEICO$81
    American Family$84
    Progressive$98
    Nationwide$102
    Travelers$107
    Farmers$129
    Liberty Mutual$162
  • Similar to the 2021 edition, the starting price of a 2020 Toyota 4Runner was $39,170. Here are the average monthly auto insurance rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61
    State Farm$73
    Allstate$82
    GEICO$90
    American Family$94
    Progressive$109
    Nationwide$113
    Travelers$119
    Farmers$143
    Liberty Mutual$180
  • A 2019 Toyota 4Runner started at $38,490. Below, you’ll find the average monthly cost of car insurance for this vehicle year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65
    State Farm$77
    Allstate$86
    GEICO$96
    American Family$99
    Progressive$115
    Nationwide$119
    Travelers$126
    Farmers$151
    Liberty Mutual$190
  • The 2017 Toyota 4Runner had an MSRP of $37,230. Here is the average cost of car insurance for a 2017 model from top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65
    State Farm$78
    Allstate$86
    GEICO$96
    American Family$99
    Progressive$116
    Nationwide$120
    Travelers$127
    Farmers$152
    Liberty Mutual$191
  • A 2016 Toyota 4Runner had a base price of $37,030. Below is the average monthly cost of car insurance for a 2016 version of this car.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67
    State Farm$80
    Allstate$89
    GEICO$100
    American Family$103
    Progressive$120
    Nationwide$124
    Travelers$131
    Farmers$157
    Liberty Mutual$198
Average cost of Toyota insurance by state

Your location influences your rate significantly. For example, if you live in a coastal state like California or Massachusetts, it may be more expensive to cover your Toyota 4Runner than in the Midwest. Insurers take into account climate, crime and vandalism rates, and repair costs in your area. Take a look at the average cost of car insurance for a Toyota by state.

Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$137
Arizona$168
Arkansas$247
California$232
Colorado$212
Connecticut$323
Delaware$237
Florida$222
Georgia$240
Idaho$121
Illinois$164
Indiana$139
Iowa$117
Kansas$159
Kentucky$209
Louisiana$214
Maine$145
Maryland$327
Massachusetts$172
Michigan$267
Minnesota$188
Mississippi$200
Missouri$186
Montana$160
Nebraska$169
Nevada$271
New Hampshire$109
New Jersey$172
New Mexico$153
New York$454
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Ohio$125
Oklahoma$172
Oregon$155
Pennsylvania$167
Rhode Island$142
South Carolina$260
South Dakota$125
Tennessee$144
Texas$228
Utah$177
Vermont$146
Virginia$185
Washington$154
District of Columbia$332
West Virginia$151
Wisconsin$128
Wyoming$115

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Toyota 4Runner

The cost associated with a car accident can be hefty, even if you weren’t responsible for it. That’s why every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Many experts also recommend getting full-coverage car insurance to cover your vehicle’s repair costs or replacement if you get into an accident.

It’s important to note that insurance doesn’t typically cover damage from off-roading since it poses an inherent risk and any damage won’t be considered sudden or accidental. To find out what your policy covers, talk to an agent.

Here are essential types of insurance coverages you may need to fully protect your Toyota 4Runner.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability

    Liability insurance covers bodily injuries and property damage you cause to others. Liability insurance is usually a required coverage type. It helps you protect your assets and savings from a large accident-related lawsuit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Collision coverage helps you pay for car damages caused by a collision with another car or object, regardless of fault. It can even replace your vehicle in a total loss. If you finance or lease your car, your lender may require collision coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle repairs and replacement costs from non-collision events, such as fire, severe weather, and theft. Like collision coverage, your lender may require comprehensive coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    If a driver without enough insurance hits you, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage covers your and your passengers’ medical bills and other losses after an accident. It also applies in a hit-and-run or if an uninsured driver hits you as a pedestrian. Your state may require you to have this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    PIP can help you pay for your hospital bill, lost wages, and funeral costs after a car accident. Some states may require you to have this coverage.

Toyota 4Runner car insurance FAQs

If you’re taking your Toyota 4Runner for a spin, check out the following FAQs to learn more about insurance for your SUV.

  • The company with the cheapest Toyota 4Runner car insurance is USAA, at $62 per month. The second most affordable insurer is GEICO, at $72 per month.

  • Toyota 4Runners are typically less expensive to insure than similar cars. Your actual quote will vary based on your ZIP code, vehicle type, and condition, as well as individual factors, like your credit, driving history, and claims history.

  • The cost to insure a Toyota 4Runner is about $124 per month, which is cheaper than the national average. You can lower your price by comparing insurance quotes and taking advantage of discounts.

  • Yes. J.D. Power rated Toyota 4Runners with a score of 86 out of 100 for “Great” quality and reliability.[4] Customers who give the 4Runner high safety ratings often say it’s because the vehicle presents little to no issues like defects, malfunctions, or design flaws.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Edmunds. "Toyota 4Runner."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Toyota 4Runner."
  3. III. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  4. Jdpower.com. "2024 Toyota 4Runner Reliability, Consumer Ratings & Pricing."
Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.

Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.

Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

