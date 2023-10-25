Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.
Whether you already own an Altima or are just about to purchase your first, here’s how to find the best insurance.
Quick Facts
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance for 2023 Nissan Altima drivers.
The 2023 Nissan Altima’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $25,490.
If you�’re financing your Altima, your insurer will likely require you to carry full coverage.
Cost of Nissan Altima insurance
Several factors determine the rate you pay for car insurance on your Nissan Altima. For example, what model year is your Altima? The average monthly car insurance cost for the Nissan Altima is $177. The age of your vehicle — as well as who insures it — will also have a significant effect on your car insurance premium.
The average rate for 2023 Nissan Altima car insurance with GEICO is $131 per month. An older model, on the other hand, could cost $86 per month with the same insurance company.
USAA currently offers the cheapest rates for Nissan Altima drivers, with a monthly average of $157 for full coverage.
2023 Nissan Altima insurance
The 2023 Nissan Altima’s MSRP starts at $25,490.[2] The table below shows average quotes for car insurance for Nissa Altimas from specific insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$115
State Farm
$128
GEICO
$131
Allstate
$156
American Family
$198
Progressive
$189
Liberty Mutual
$206
Travelers
$228
Farmers
$268
The General
$292
2022 Nissan Altima insurance
The MSRP for the 2022 Nissan Altima started at $24,550 for the Altima S FWD grade. Here, you can see how quotes from different insurers break down.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$100
State Farm
$111
GEICO
$115
Allstate
$136
American Family
$173
Progressive
$165
Liberty Mutual
$181
Travelers
$199
Farmers
$234
The General
$255
2021 Nissan Altima insurance
The 2021 Nissan MSRP started at $24,300. USAA offers the most affordable coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$97
State Farm
$108
GEICO
$111
Allstate
$132
American Family
$167
Progressive
$160
Liberty Mutual
$175
Travelers
$193
Farmers
$227
The General
$247
2020 Nissan Altima insurance
The 2020 Altima had a starting MSRP of $24,100 for the Altima S front-wheel drive grade.[3]
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$96
GEICO
$100
State Farm
$107
Allstate
$131
American Family
$166
Progressive
$159
Liberty Mutual
$173
Travelers
$191
Farmers
$225
The General
$245
2019 Nissan Altima insurance
The MSRP for the 2019 Nissan Altima started at $23,750 for the Altima S FWD model. Here, you can see average quotes offered for the 2019 Altima by leading insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$93
State Farm
$103
GEICO
$106
Allstate
$127
American Family
$161
Progressive
$153
Liberty Mutual
$168
Travelers
$185
Farmers
$218
The General
$237
2018 Nissan Altima insurance
The 2018 Nissan Altima’s MSRP started at $23,140. USAA, State Farm, and GEICO all offer low rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$85
State Farm
$94
GEICO
$97
Allstate
$116
Progressive
$140
American Family
$146
Liberty Mutual
$153
Travelers
$169
Farmers
$198
The General
$216
2017 Nissan Altima insurance
The 2017 Nissan Altima’s MSRP started at $22,500, beginning with the Altima 2.5 grade.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$84
State Farm
$93
GEICO
$96
Allstate
$114
American Family
$145
Progressive
$138
Liberty Mutual
$151
Travelers
$167
Farmers
$196
The General
$213
2016 Nissan Altima insurance
Like the 2017 Nissan Altima, the 2016 Altima’s starting MSRP was $22,500. Insurance quotes are comparable between the two models as well.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$83
State Farm
$92
GEICO
$95
Allstate
$113
American Family
$143
Progressive
$137
Liberty Mutual
$150
Travelers
$165
Farmers
$194
The General
$212
2015 Nissan Altima insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2015 Nissan Altima was $22,300.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$78
State Farm
$87
GEICO
$90
Allstate
$107
American Family
$135
Progressive
$129
Liberty Mutual
$141
Travelers
$156
Farmers
$184
The General
$200
2014 Nissan Altima insurance
The MSRP for the 2014 Nissan Altima started at $21,860 for the Altima 2.5 CVT model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$78
State Farm
$87
GEICO
$90
Allstate
$106
American Family
$135
Progressive
$128
Liberty Mutual
$141
Travelers
$155
Farmers
$182
The General
$199
2013 Nissan Altima insurance
The MSRP for the 2013 Nissan Altima started at $22,280 for the Altima 2.5 four-door sedan.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$76
State Farm
$85
GEICO
$87
Allstate
$104
American Family
$132
Progressive
$126
Liberty Mutual
$138
Travelers
$152
Farmers
$179
The General
$195
2012 Nissan Altima insurance
The MSRP for the 2012 Nissan Altima started at $21,340.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$75
State Farm
$83
GEICO
$86
Allstate
$102
American Family
$129
Progressive
$123
Liberty Mutual
$135
Travelers
$149
Farmers
$175
The General
$190
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Nissan Altima car insurance coverages
You’ll need proper car insurance coverage before you take your Nissan Altima on the road. The type of Altima you drive will dictate what “proper” coverage means. For example, if your vehicle is financed, your lender may require you to carry comprehensive and collision coverages.
On the other hand, you might only want the minimum amount of car insurance coverage if your Nissan Altima is older and you’ve paid off your car loan.
Here are a few car insurance coverages you should consider carrying for your Nissan Altima as you shop for car insurance quotes:
Liability coverage
Liability coverage can help you pay for bills if you’re ever found at fault in a car accident. Medical expenses for bodily injury, property repair costs, compensation for lost wages, and legal defense fees are some of the costs liability coverage can help pay for.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs after non-collision accidents. Such incidents include hitting an animal, fire, flooding, theft, and vandalism. If you hit a deer, comprehensive coverage pays for your damage. If you swerve and miss the deer but hit another car or tree, collision covers it. This is why most lienholders require you to carry both coverages.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to your Nissan Altima if another vehicle hits it. The coverage also works if you hit another car or object. Collision coverage applies regardless of fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Most states require drivers to carry car insurance, but that doesn’t mean all drivers do. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help you pay for damages or medical expenses if someone who’s uninsured hits your Nissan Altima.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection can cover medical bills for you or your passengers following car accident-related injuries, regardless of who’s at fault. PIP can also help pay for lost income and other injury-related expenses, depending on the state.
Nissan Altima car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best rates for your Nissan Altima? Consult the answers below.
Who has the cheapest Nissan Altima insurance?
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance rates for the Nissan Altima. Full-coverage car insurance costs $157 per month on average. However, only active and former military members (and their families) are eligible for USAA car insurance.
Fortunately, other affordable Nissan Altima auto insurance options are available if you aren’t eligible for USAA’s cheap rates. State Farm and GEICO are among the best companies in terms of average car insurance rates, at $128 and $131 per month, respectively, for a 2023 Nissan Altima.
Are Nissan Altimas expensive to insure?
The cost of Nissan Altima car insurance will depend on several factors, including your driving record, age, address, ZIP code, Altima model year, and potentially credit history. How much coverage you need is a major factor as well. Full-coverage insurance rates for a newer model Nissan Altima will be more expensive than an older one with only liability coverage.
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Altima?
Full-coverage auto insurance for a Nissan Altima costs $235 a month on average and $118 per month for liability only. But you could pay less for your auto insurance premium if you have a clean driving record and your vehicle is equipped with several safety features and security systems.
On the other hand, having a number of traffic violations on your record could lead to higher auto insurance rates. Ask your insurance agent for information on what discounts you may be eligible for as you shop for a car insurance policy.
How much would insurance be for a 2017 Nissan Altima?
Car insurance costs for a 2017 Nissan Altima depend on who’s insuring the vehicle. For example, USAA’s car insurance costs $84 per month on average. State Farm insurance averages $93 per month, while you could pay $213 per month with The General.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
