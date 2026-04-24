3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
7+ years in personal finance and technology
Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
- Average car insurance cost in The Dalles, Oregon
- Cheapest The Dalles car insurance by coverage level
- Car insurance costs in other Oregon cities
- Tips for driving in The Dalles
- The Dalles car insurance quotes by driving record
- The Dalles car insurance rates by age
- Auto insurance in The Dalles FAQs
Table of contents
Average cost of car insurance in The Dalles, OR
Drivers in The Dalles pay an average of $65 per month for state-minimum Oregon car insurance and $145 per month for full coverage. That’s well below Portland’s averages of $124 per month for liability-only coverage and $204 per month for full coverage. It’s also cheaper than McMinnville’s monthly liability-only rate of $96 and monthly rate of $162 for full coverage.
A short 17-minute average commute — compared to 23 minutes statewide — and just 42 reported motor vehicle thefts from November 2024 to November 2025 contribute to lower average car insurance costs in The Dalles than in bigger metros.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in The Dalles
Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies
Cheapest The Dalles car insurance by coverage level
State Farm offers the cheapest liability insurance coverage in The Dalles, while Mile Auto has the lowest full-coverage rates. Drivers in The Dalles pay an average of $105 per month for insurance, which is well below the statewide average of $125 per month.
Oregon requires bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, plus personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. A full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage, provides peace of mind. It helps protect your vehicle if you hit black ice or encounter rockfall along the I-84 Columbia River Gorge corridor.
The table below shows the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage rates in The Dalles.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$54
|$95
|Mile Auto
|$60
|$74
|USAA
|$63
|$113
|Sun Coast
|$64
|$150
|GEICO
|$68
|$120
|National General
|$70
|$128
|Progressive
|$77
|$139
|Bristol West
|$79
|$144
|Country Financial
|$80
|$142
|The General
|$81
|$186
|Safeco
|$81
|$112
|Dairyland
|$86
|$181
|American Family
|$91
|$161
|Nationwide
|$95
|$168
|Direct Auto
|$95
|$168
|Root
|$98
|$141
|Allstate
|$106
|$186
|Farmers
|$125
|$220
|Liberty Mutual
|$126
|$168
|Travelers
|$154
|$271
|GAINSCO
|$158
|$265
Average car insurance rates in other OR cities
The Dalles drivers pay an average of $105 per month for insurance, one of the lowest rates among major Oregon cities, according to Insurify data. Portland’s rates are among the highest, at $164 per month, while Medford, on the lower end, averages $104 per month.
Drivers in The Dalles benefit from a shorter 17-minute commute and a low vehicle theft rate, which helps keep auto claim risk low.
The table below shows average monthly car insurance coverage rates across several Oregon cities.
City
Average Monthly Quote
|Beaverton
|$146
|Corvallis
|$97
|Eugene
|$115
|Grants Pass
|$103
|Medford
|$104
|Portland
|$164
|Salem
|$145
|Springfield
|$110
Tips for driving in The Dalles
Winter weather in The Dalles can change fast, and Oregon’s chain law kicks in when conditions get bad enough. Posted signs tell drivers when they must use chains or traction tires. During the worst storms, the state can require chains on all vehicles, regardless of weight or tire type.[1]
Parking in The Dalles is one thing you don’t have to plan around. Spaces on the street and in lots downtown are easy to find most of the time, according to The Dalles Downtown Parking Management Strategy Action Plan.
Summer can bring heavier traffic as visitors move through the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. Many navigate through town streets to reach the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum. Expect slower going downtown and around the main exits off Interstate 84 during peak months.
With more traffic on the road, the chances of an accident increase. About 11% of Oregon drivers are uninsured, which is slightly less than the national average of 13%, making uninsured motorist coverage worth considering.[2]
Car insurance quotes in The Dalles by driving record
About 4.7% of Oregon drivers have a ticket on their record, 4.8% have an at-fault accident, and 0.8% have a driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) conviction, according to Insurify data. Locally, The Dalles Police Department reported 104 DUII arrests from November 2024 to November 2025.
Oregon nearly always suspends a driver’s license after a DUII, though the state reports that around 75% of high-risk drivers continue driving anyway.[3]
The table below shows how your driving record affects your auto insurance rate in The Dalles.
Driving Record
Average Monthly Quote
|Clean driving record
|$105
|Speeding ticket
|$143
|At-fault accident
|$142
|DUII
|$133
The Dalles car insurance rates by age
Roughly 1 in 5 residents of The Dalles is aged 65 or older. Senior drivers make up a meaningful portion of the local insurance market and often pay the lowest rates due to their safer driving habits.
Teen drivers sit at the opposite end. Oregon issues provisional licenses at age 16 or 17 after a six-month permit period.[4] Adding a newly licensed driver to a car insurance policy in The Dalles typically increases the premium sharply.
The table below shows the cheapest rates for The Dalles drivers by age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
|Teens
|$191
|20s
|$126
|30s
|$107
|40s
|$102
|50s
|$94
|60s
|$85
|70+
|$88
Cheapest recent car insurance quotes in Oregon
Drivers in and around The Dalles, Oregon have found policies from Bristol West, State Farm, Mile Auto, and more, through Insurify in the last few days.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around The Dalles, Oregon within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 30, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around The Dalles, Oregon within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 30, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Auto insurance in The Dalles FAQs
For more information about auto coverage in The Dalles, see the answers to commonly asked questions below.
How much is car insurance in The Dalles?
The Dalles drivers pay an average of $105 per month for car insurance, or $65 per month for liability coverage and $145 per month for full coverage. Quotes can vary based on your age, driving record, vehicle, and selected coverage options.
What is the cheapest car insurance for new drivers in Oregon?
Mile Auto has the cheapest full-coverage rates for teen drivers in The Dalles, at $157 per month. State Farm has the lowest average liability-only rates for teens, at $106 per month. New drivers’ rates are typically higher than those of more experienced drivers.
Is GEICO or Progressive cheaper in Oregon?
GEICO is cheaper than Progressive for liability-only insurance, averaging $85 per month compared to Progressive’s $92. The cheapest insurance agency for you depends on your driver profile. Use an online quote tool to help you find the right coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Oregon?
State Farm has the cheapest average minimum-coverage rates in Oregon, at $54 per month. The best car insurance company for you depends on your driver profile, insurance needs, and whether you’re bundling home or life insurance.
How can you compare car insurance quotes in The Dalles?
The fastest way to compare quotes in The Dalles is to gather offers from several insurers using the same coverage levels and deductibles. That way, you’re looking at real price differences instead of comparing different auto insurance policies.
If you rent or own your home in The Dalles, you can offset higher auto premiums by bundling renters insurance or homeowners insurance with the same insurance agency.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Oregon Commerce and Compliance Division. "Chains and Traction Tires."
- NW Insurance Council. "Uninsured Drivers."
- Oregon Knowledge Bank. "DWI and Vehicle Action Programs."
- Oregon.gov. "Teen."
3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
7+ years in personal finance and technology
Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.
Featured in
Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in