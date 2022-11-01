Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Saco, ME, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Saco, ME

What is the cheapest car insurance in Saco? Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Saco, with rates starting at $81 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

While the average cost of car insurance in Saco is $143 per month, there are ways to save and get the cheapest auto insurance. Compare rates from different auto insurance companies to find policies that fit your insurance needs. While bigger brand names like Allstate and State Farm might be more well known, get quotes from smaller, local insurers as well to find cheap coverage.

Another way you can save on how much you pay for your car insurance policy is by looking for discounts. Not everyone qualifies for the same discounts, so look carefully! For example, some homeowners might see benefits over renters. You can also choose to bundle your auto insurance with other existing policies, like your health or life insurance, to potentially save big.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $81 Acuity $82 Nationwide $111 Kemper Preferred $113 Progressive $122 Safeco $137 Liberty Mutual $145 The General $152 Midvale Home & Auto $156 Dairyland $225 Foremost GroupSelect $251

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.