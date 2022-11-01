Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Saco, ME, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Saco, ME
Known for its rocky coastline, Acadia National Park, and maritime history, Maine is the place for big nature lovers. If you’re looking for picturesque beaches and a charming main street, head to Saco! In this livable city with affordable prices, drivers can expect to pay around the national average for car insurance coverage, at $143 monthly, to make sure they travel around the state safely.
Whether you’re driving down Saco Ave to get from Main St to Old Orchard Beach or across states in the Northeast, you want to make sure you’re protected behind the wheel. Insurify can help make sure you’re getting the best deals on your car insurance policy by allowing you to compare auto insurance quotes from hundreds of companies without having to speak with an insurance agent.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Saco is $143 per month or $1,716 annually.
Car insurance in Saco is $2 more per month than the average cost of insurance in Maine.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Saco on average is Travelers at $81 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Saco, ME
What is the cheapest car insurance in Saco?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Saco, with rates starting at $81 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
While the average cost of car insurance in Saco is $143 per month, there are ways to save and get the cheapest auto insurance. Compare rates from different auto insurance companies to find policies that fit your insurance needs. While bigger brand names like Allstate and State Farm might be more well known, get quotes from smaller, local insurers as well to find cheap coverage.
Another way you can save on how much you pay for your car insurance policy is by looking for discounts. Not everyone qualifies for the same discounts, so look carefully! For example, some homeowners might see benefits over renters. You can also choose to bundle your auto insurance with other existing policies, like your health or life insurance, to potentially save big.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$81
|Acuity
|$82
|Nationwide
|$111
|Kemper Preferred
|$113
|Progressive
|$122
|Safeco
|$137
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|The General
|$152
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$156
|Dairyland
|$225
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$251
Best Car Insurance in Saco, ME
Not only does Insurify help you compare average rates, but our data tools can help you identify the best car insurance agencies, too. Nationwide ranks the highest in Saco, with an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) of 89 out of 100. Policyholders can expect to pay $111 monthly, which is still lower than the national average of $136. In second place is Safeco, with an ICS of 86.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$111
|Safeco
|86
|$137
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$145
|Travelers
|80
|$81
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maine
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maine roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maine are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maine is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maine, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for bodily injury.
Saco Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
There are a number of factors that can affect how much you pay in insurance premiums. One major indicator that will determine your auto insurance rates is your age. New drivers, like teens, typically see the highest car insurance quotes because they have the least experience behind the wheel and are a greater liability to insurers. See below for average costs across the state.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$254
|20s
|$165
|30s
|$116
|40s
|$123
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$93
|70s
|$83
|80+
|$66
Saco Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the most significant factors that can determine how much you pay for auto insurance is your driving history. People who have driving records with fewer claims, collisions, and accidents on them generally see cheaper, more affordable auto insurance rates. Ultimately, being a safe and cautious driver is an easy way to get serious benefits and save money in the long run.
Alternatively, having a long accident history or list of violations on your record can do some damage and cause you to see more expensive rates. Be sure to pay tickets on time, or just avoid them entirely. Minimize the number of accidents you cause by being a safe, alert driver. Most importantly, follow the rules and never operate a vehicle while under the influence.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$136
|Speeding Ticket
|$182
|At-Fault Accident
|$199
|DUI
|$271
Saco Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can impact how much you pay for auto insurance. While some states outlawed this as a factor that can determine rates, most still use it as a way to measure financial health and how responsible you are. A better credit score can get you better rates, as insurers see you as a reliable and risk-averse policyholder. Poor credit holders tend to see the opposite effect.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$123
|Good
|$147
|Average
|$160
|Poor
|$248
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Saco
All in all, Saco is a great choice for anyone looking to immerse themselves in nature and a more quiet lifestyle while still having the option to visit a bustling downtown. Its slogan, “Friendly by nature,” attracts people from all over, and its affordability doesn’t hurt, either. Policyholders can expect to pay around $136 for auto insurance, getting them to the beach with peace of mind.
For even better rates, be sure to shop around first! Insurify makes getting a deal easy. In just a few minutes, we pull together millions of quotes from hundreds of different companies, letting you compare quotes side by side without any hassle. Getting the protection you need to stay safe on the road shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Try Insurify and get your free quote today!
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to get a great deal on your auto insurance policy is by shopping around first. Be sure to compare car insurance quotes from different companies before buying. More often than not, insurers will offer the same levels of protection for different costs. Insurify makes this easy—all it takes is a few minutes to set up your driver profile before getting side-by-side comparisons!
On average, car insurance costs $143 per month in Saco or $1,716 per year. However, note that this number will vary depending on your unique driver profile. It also depends on how much coverage and how many add-ons you’d like to add to your policy, as well as the company you buy your policy from. This is why shopping around is so important—options allow you to pick!
There are a lot of different factors that can determine how much you pay for your car insurance policy. Perhaps the most significant is your driving history. Drivers with a high number of claims, violations, and accidents on their records are more likely to see higher rates. In addition, your age, location, credit score, and even the type of car you drive can impact how much you pay.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.