Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers Awards
Published January 27, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes
Published January 27, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes
Click here to see the Best Cities for New Homebuyers report for 2022.
If you’re in the market to buy a house, these cities may just be exactly what you’re looking for.
Buying a house is an aspiration for many Americans. While the performance of many real estate markets across the nation fluctuated throughout 2020 due to the economic devastation of COVID-19, not all have been in decline. Insurify’s report on cities with the greatest pandemic real estate booms found that between April and July 2020, monthly home sales were up at about 15%, indicating that healthy demand for real estate persists.
Anyone who’s been in the market for a new home-sweet-home knows that it’s not just the house itself that factors into the decision of where to settle down. Rather, the surrounding community and the resources it offers play an equally significant role. Potential buyers want to strike where the iron is hot and find that perfect balance between an affordable price and a community with good schools, safe roads, and economic opportunities. Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers Award recognizes the communities that not only have real estate on the rise, but also a strong commitment to supporting their residents’ livelihoods.
The data scientists at Insurify, a home insurance comparison site, analyzed both proprietary and public data to identify the best cities for new homeowners. They rated U.S. cities based on a composite score of factors including real estate demand, employment levels, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety.
Insurify’s research team turned to Realtor.com for statistics on real estate popularity and home value growth across U.S. cities. Cities with hotter real estate markets and positively trending home values received a higher score. Public school enrollment statistics and the unemployment rate in each city, provided by the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent American Community Survey, were the defining variables in education and employment levels, respectively. A higher score was assigned to cities with higher public school enrollment and low unemployment rates.
Researchers at Insurify also referred to their database of over 2.9 million car insurance applications to calculate citywide measures of driver and pedestrian safety. Cities were evaluated for rates of at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and failure to yield to pedestrian violations. The safer a city’s road patterns, or the lower the citywide rates of these four violations, the higher a score they received.
These are the best cities for new homebuyers in each state in 2021. Based on factors such as real estate demand, employment opportunities, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety, both young singles and families can attain a high quality of life when settling down in these cities.
Alabama: Decatur
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Yuma
Arkansas: North Little Rock
California: Fresno
Colorado: Colorado Springs
Connecticut: New Haven
Delaware: Dover
Florida: Pensacola
Georgia: Warner Robins
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Rockford
Indiana: Fort Wayne
Iowa: Waterloo
Kansas: Topeka
Kentucky: Elizabethtown
Louisiana: New Orleans
Maryland: Baltimore
Massachusetts: Springfield
Michigan: Monroe
Minnesota: Rochester
Mississippi: Jackson
Missouri: Jefferson City
Montana: Billings
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Reno
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: Hammonton
New Mexico: Albuquerque
New York: Rochester
North Carolina: Burlington
North Dakota: Bismarck
Ohio: Columbus
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
Oregon: Salem
Pennsylvania: East Stroudsburg
South Carolina: Columbia
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Johnson City
Texas: Temple
Utah: Ogden
Virginia: Richmond
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: Charleston
Wisconsin: Racine
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com
The cheapest home insurance in Texas is just a click away, so Lone Star State homeowners can start saving on their premiums today!
Savings as epic as the Grand Canyon – Insurify can help Copper State homeowners find the best homeowners insurance Arizona.
Insuring a home in the Golden State does not need to hurt your wallet. Insurify can help you compare rates and find the cheapest homeowners insurance California, so you can save on your premium ASAP.
What’s the best homeowners insurance in NC? Insurify can help North Carolina homeowners find the perfect premium for protecting their Tar Heel home at an affordable price.
Empire State homeowners can save on their insurance premiums in just a few clicks. Find the cheapest home insurance in NY by comparing rates with Insurify.
Life is peachy when you’re saving on your home insurance premium! Insurify’s got the guide to getting cheap homeowners insurance in GA, so Georgia homeowners can start spending less on their policy.
Pennsylvania residents don’t need to pay a pretty penny to protect their homes. Let Insurify compare the rates for you and find the best options for cheap homeowners insurance PA.
Let the sun shine down on your insured Sunshine State home. Start comparing rates with Insurify and get the cheapest home insurance in Florida to protect your house, at the best price, today.