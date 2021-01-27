Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers Awards

Click here to see the Best Cities for New Homebuyers report for 2022.

If you’re in the market to buy a house, these cities may just be exactly what you’re looking for.

Buying a house is an aspiration for many Americans. While the performance of many real estate markets across the nation fluctuated throughout 2020 due to the economic devastation of COVID-19, not all have been in decline. Insurify’s report on cities with the greatest pandemic real estate booms found that between April and July 2020, monthly home sales were up at about 15%, indicating that healthy demand for real estate persists.

Anyone who’s been in the market for a new home-sweet-home knows that it’s not just the house itself that factors into the decision of where to settle down. Rather, the surrounding community and the resources it offers play an equally significant role. Potential buyers want to strike where the iron is hot and find that perfect balance between an affordable price and a community with good schools, safe roads, and economic opportunities. Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers Award recognizes the communities that not only have real estate on the rise, but also a strong commitment to supporting their residents’ livelihoods.